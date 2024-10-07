"Weight Loss Doesn't Give You A New Nose": Hanah Noelle's 'Gym' Transformation Called Out

ADVERTISEMENT

An influencer’s impressive before-and-after transformation has led to speculation that there may be more to her look than just hitting the gym.

Hanah Noelle took to her TikTok page to share two photos of herself, taken when she was 18 and 20 years old.

The first photo captures the New York resident smiling in a black dress paired with a white jacket. Meanwhile, the second photo shows her in a green and yellow bikini inspired by the Brazilian flag.

In addition to Hanah’s makeover—complete with smokey makeup and red-dyed hair—many users commented on her slimmed-down figure.

Image credits: hanahhwang

The 21-year-old captioned her post with the hashtags #reletable and #gym.

“WORKOUT ROUTINE?!?” someone asked, while another TikTok user wrote, “Insane glow up.”

A “glow up” describes a significant physical transformation that reflects in a person’s confidence over time, usually involving weight loss, skincare, makeup, fashion, or fitness.

“Workout routine? Food routine? Day in ur life like damn, I need it all,” commented a separate individual.

“In 2 years??? HOW?” wrote another, while a fourth user added, “Fine, I’ll go to the gym tomorrow.”

People were quite impressed to learn that the two photos in Hanah’s post were taken two years apart, when she was 18 and 20 years old

Image credits: haninoelle

Image credits: haninoelle

However, others questioned whether the influencer had achieved her toned physique through exercise alone.

“NYC influencer who claims her body transformation was through gym and dieting alone. Thoughts? In her TikTok comment section, u get tons of dogpiling from people insinuating you’re jealous if you say her transformation doesn’t look naturally driven,” one Reddit user wrote.

“BFFR. This is the most unnatural thing I’ve ever seen,” exclaimed somebody else.

“Weight loss doesn’t give you a new nose,” said another user.

Many netizens congratulated her on her “glow up,” while others speculated that photo editing tools or surgery were behind the transformation

Image credits: haninoelle

Image credits: haninoelle

Others accused Hanah of using photo editing tools to alter her appearance in her social media posts. “Belly button is stretched. Face tuning, waist slimming, hips stretched. Why? Does anyone even see these people in real life?”

“The photoshop is actually so crazy yall are tripping if u think that’s real,” a separate Redditor said.

Hanah has posted several before-and-after comparisons on her TikTok account.

Another post shows her in two mirror selfies: in the first one, she’s dressed in high-waisted jeans and a long-sleeve purple top. In the “after” shot, the 21-year-old sports short denim shorts and a red crop top, revealing her slim waist and hourglass body shape.

Hanah denied undergoing any cosmetic procedures on her body and clarified that her slimmed-down look was achieved through Pilates and a healthy diet

Image credits: haninoelle

Image credits: haninoelle

In response to the criticism, the influencer shared a video titled “bc live pics aren’t enough anymore.” The clip shows her posing in front of the camera in a tight dress that highlights her thin figure.

Hanah also opened up about her struggles with overeating during the pandemic and denied undergoing any cosmetic procedures.

“I’ve been getting a lot of hate comments & messages about spreading false information, claiming that I should not be promoting natural weight loss if I had any procedures done,” she wrote on Monday (October 7).

“During Covid, I gained over 50 pounds [22 kilograms] from unhealthy eating habits and no exercise. I had a habit of overeating and snacking when I wasn’t hungry, especially because I was not able to stay active outside.”

“My focus was not weight-training or gaining muscle mass, as I wanted to target slimming my figure,” the 21-year-old explained

Image credits: haninoelle

In college, she decided to prioritize her health and began incorporating exercise into her routine.

“After entering college with the end of quarantine, I gradually lost around 10-15 pounds [4-6 kilograms] with a busier schedule and staying active on campus.

“The first photo of me is from November 2022, which is when I decided to start working on myself. I began to take Pilates lessons, and incorporated a healthier meal plan to attain my metabolism from pre-Covid.

“My focus was not weight-training or gaining muscle mass, as I wanted to target slimming my figure.

“The last photo of me is from December 2023, and since then, I’ve maintained my weight by continuing to eat healthy and consistently staying active.”

Image credits: haninoelle

Hanah said she specifically focuses on workouts that target her waist and thighs and wears clothes she feels flatter her body type.

“I am not trying to promote unhealthy or unnatural weight loss, but rather share the progress that I have made over time. I have been a full-time college student since 2021 with several internships, and I have not had time to get any cosmetic procedures done to my body.

“However, I want to emphasize that I fully support personal choices regarding cosmetic procedures and believe it’s important that everyone respects each individual’s decisions without judgment.”

She added: “I do not post TikToks with ill intention, and I do not want people to bring down others in the comments.”

Bored Panda has contacted Hanah Noelle for comment.

People reacted to Hanah’s photos and videos showing off her “before and after” looks

