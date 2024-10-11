ADVERTISEMENT

Hi! My name is Jean Marie Smith. Halloween is coming! Every year I make hay bale art for a local non-profit's Halloween event so the children have some fun art to view.

The kids love seeing the bales, especially this year. We created a salute to PBS Kids shows. My kids grew up watching PBS Kids shows and I treasure watching them now with my grandchildren.

I was able to sculpt and paint all of the vertical bales, but my daughter helped me with the horizontal bales this year. Rain kept me from working and I had limited time to sculpt and paint. I feared I wouldn't get them all done in time. She was a blessing! I hope you enjoy seeing our work. It was a labor of love.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Oscar The Grouch

Oscar The Grouch

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Jean Marie Smith
Add photo comments
POST
You May Also Like:
#2

Elmo As Frankenstein's Monster

Elmo As Frankenstein's Monster

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Jean Marie Smith
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Jack O'lantern

Jack O'lantern

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Jean Marie Smith
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Purple Panda

Purple Panda

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Jean Marie Smith
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Donkey Hodie

Donkey Hodie

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Jean Marie Smith
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Cookie Monster And Pbs Kids Bales

Cookie Monster And Pbs Kids Bales

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Jean Marie Smith
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Nature Cat

Nature Cat

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Jean Marie Smith
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Nature Cat

Nature Cat

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Jean Marie Smith
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#9

Pinkalicious And Peterrific

Pinkalicious And Peterrific

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Jean Marie Smith
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Pinkalicious

Pinkalicious

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Jean Marie Smith
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Toothy Mcsquint

Toothy Mcsquint

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Jean Marie Smith
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Peterrific

Peterrific

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Jean Marie Smith
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!