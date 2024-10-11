ADVERTISEMENT

Hi! My name is Jean Marie Smith. Halloween is coming! Every year I make hay bale art for a local non-profit's Halloween event so the children have some fun art to view.

The kids love seeing the bales, especially this year. We created a salute to PBS Kids shows. My kids grew up watching PBS Kids shows and I treasure watching them now with my grandchildren.

I was able to sculpt and paint all of the vertical bales, but my daughter helped me with the horizontal bales this year. Rain kept me from working and I had limited time to sculpt and paint. I feared I wouldn't get them all done in time. She was a blessing! I hope you enjoy seeing our work. It was a labor of love.