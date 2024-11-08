Halle Bailey Lashes Out After Son’s Appearance In Unauthorized Livestream: “I Am His Protector”

ADVERTISEMENT

Halle Bailey’s recent reaction to seeing her son featured in a livestream without her knowledge triggered a wave of conversation.

The 24-year-old actress, known for her roles in The Little Mermaid and The Color Purple, expressed her shock and frustration on social media after discovering that her 9-month-old son, Halo, appeared in a YouTube video.

The incident unfolded on Tuesday, November 6, when Halo’s father, rapper and influencer DDG (real name Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.), featured their son on Kai Cenat’s “Mafiathon 2” Twitch stream.

Halle Bailey expressed frustration on social media after discovering her son Halo being featured in Kai Cenat’s YouTube video

Image credits: Halle Bailey

Image credits: DDG

Kai, 22, later shared the segment on his YouTube channel but eventually cut the portion with Halo out following the criticism.

Halle, who was out of town when the livestream occurred, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share her dismay.

“I wasn’t told or notified and I am extremely upset to have my baby in front of millions of people,” she wrote.

The 24-year-old actress said she was “saddened” to see the video of Halo with his father, rapper DDG, in the livestream while she was out of town

Image credits: DDG

Image credits: Halle Bailey

“I am his mother and protector and saddened that i wasn’t notified especially when i am out of town,” she added on the now-deleted account.

The 24-year-old actress reportedly deleted her social media accounts but later reactivated them.

The day after her initial reaction, Halle returned to the platform with a more tempered tone.

“I wasn’t told or notified and i am extremely upset to have my baby in front of millions of people,” she wrote in a now-deleted post

Image credits: Halle Bailey

Image credits: DDG

“Yesterday maybe I did overreact and shouldn’t have brought it here,” she admitted. “I know that halo is always safe with his dad. I just don’t like finding out with the rest of the world what my baby is doing. thank u Kai for the gifts for Halo.”

In a show of support, DDG responded in a YouTube video and defended the mother of his child against any criticism.

The 27-year-old “Moonwalking in Calabasas” artist made it clear that he wouldn’t tolerate negativity aimed at her.

The following day, The Little Mermaid actress said she may have overreacted and thanked content creator Kai for the “gifts”

Image credits: Halle Bailey

Image credits: DDG

“One thing I don’t like what people do, I don’t like when people hate on Halle,” he said. “I don’t care if people think she wrong or not, or if I think she wrong or right.”

“She could be going through something mentally after having a kid that I can’t understand as a man,” he added.

DDG responded in a YouTube video, defending Halle and emphasizing that he would not tolerate any negativity towards her

Image credits: Halle Bailey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Bailey (@hallebailey)

“So when situations like this happen, I try to handle it with as much grace as possible because Halo needs her, I need her, we need each other to create a childhood that’s safe and fun and memorable for him,” he continued.

Calling his son “the biggest blessing,” he said he can’t “remember what life was like” before their baby was born.

Halle and DDG, who welcomed Halo in December 2023, announced their split in October 2024 after dating for a couple of years

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Bailey (@hallebailey)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DDG (@ddg)

“I wouldn’t have him if it wasn’t for Halle, and for that reason alone, I got unconditional love and respect for her,” he shared.

Halle and DDG went public with their relationship in 2022 and dated for a couple of years. They welcomed their son Halo in December 2023.

The former couple announced their split in October 2024.