The arrival of a newborn is undoubtedly one of the most significant moments in a woman's life. Even though it is the mother who goes through the physical process of childbirth, fathers often stand beside their women, supporting them, while trying to cope with an emotional rollercoaster of their own.

Kirstie Perez, who specializes in various fields of photography, is known for her unique and still niche photography genre, which is birth photography. Perez gets to spend time with women in labor, capturing the rawest emotions and reactions of parents-to-be during the first moments they meet their beloved child. The photographer skillfully documents this transformative phase as couples transition into parents.

