This Photographer Captured The Emotions Of Parents Welcoming Their Newborn Baby (32 Pics) Interview With Artist
The arrival of a newborn is undoubtedly one of the most significant moments in a woman's life. Even though it is the mother who goes through the physical process of childbirth, fathers often stand beside their women, supporting them, while trying to cope with an emotional rollercoaster of their own.
Kirstie Perez, who specializes in various fields of photography, is known for her unique and still niche photography genre, which is birth photography. Perez gets to spend time with women in labor, capturing the rawest emotions and reactions of parents-to-be during the first moments they meet their beloved child. The photographer skillfully documents this transformative phase as couples transition into parents.
More info: kpphotoinc.com | Instagram | Facebook | pinterest.ie | youtube.com
Bored Panda contacted Kirstie Perez to find out more about her work. First, we asked her how photography came into her life. We found out that: “My father had hundreds of National Geographic magazines when I was a kid so I have always been moved by authentic imagery. I started taking pictures at a young age, quite obsessively, and still do.”
Asked specifically how she came up with the idea of shooting birth photographs, Kirstie shared with us: “I actually did not come up with this project intentionally to what it became. At the time I made the collection of images, I was tired of the false narrative that men are incapable of being empathetic to women during their most vulnerable times. That men have an important role in the birth space other than mere spectating. Their empathy is powerful.”
We were wondering what the selection of parents showcased in the photographs is based on, and Perez shortly explained that it is “based on who consented.” But we also wanted to find out what are the most common reactions when the families see the photos from that sentimental and important moment. The photographer told us: “They were grateful to have the moment captured for them and their family to reminisce on.”
Next, we asked Kirstie how she feels and what emotions accompany her while she is looking at the photo stories she created. Peres said: “My emotion is humility and gratefulness to my clients for allowing their most vulnerable moments to be shared with others. I’m proud to align with clients who have the same heart and passion for women and birth. My personal feeling, though, was relief. I had been doing birth work and for exposure to the birth world for so long that the work finally reached the audiences it was meant to. I’ll always be grateful to those who consented to share this with the world so other men can see how powerful their love and empathy can be.”
Lastly, we were curious if there are any upcoming projects the photographer looks forward to working on. Kirstie Perez told us: “I have several irons in the fire. We will see what happens but I can promise it will surround all things femininity and serve my community in some way. 31 & from Texas.”