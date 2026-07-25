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“Sickening To The Stomach”: English Gymnast Rushed To Hospital After Horrific Fall During The Commonwealth Games
Gymnast in red mid-air after a horrific fall during the Commonwealth Games, audience visible in background.
Entertainment, Sports

“Sickening To The Stomach”: English Gymnast Rushed To Hospital After Horrific Fall During The Commonwealth Games

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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England gymnast Gabriel Langton was rushed to hospital after suffering a frightening fall during the men’s team gymnastics final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on July 24.

The 19-year-old crashed head and neck first onto the mat after missing a catch on the high bar, bringing the competition to a halt as medical teams rushed to help him.

Highlights
  • Gabriel Langton suffered a terrifying fall from the high bar, prompting an immediate medical response.
  • Team England later confirmed Langton was conscious, moving his limbs, and speaking before being taken to hospital.
  • The incident sparked an outpouring of support for the gymnast.

The incident left athletes and spectators visibly shaken. As clips of the fall spread online, one concerned viewer wrote, “Seeing him land like that was really terrifying, praying for a full and speedy recovery.”

RELATED:

    Gymnast Gabriel Langton fell head-first after missing a catch on the high bar during Commonwealth Games

    English gymnast performing on parallel bars at the Commonwealth Games, demonstrating strength and focus before a fall.

    Image credits: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group/Getty Images

    The accident happened during the final rotation of the men’s team competition at The Arena in Glasgow.

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    Langton was performing on the high bar when he missed his grip while attempting a release move around three meters above the floor.

    He fell directly onto his head and neck, causing the competition to stop immediately.

    Medical staff rushed onto the floor within seconds, and the arena fell silent as they began treating him.

    English gymnast mid-air after a horrific fall from the horizontal bar at the Commonwealth Games, an unfortunate moment.

    Image credits: basilthegreat/X

    Around 10 to 12 medical personnel surrounded Langton while carefully stabilizing his head and neck before placing him on a stretcher.

    He was eventually taken out of the arena wearing a neck brace as the crowd applauded.

    Team England later confirmed that Langton was conscious, moving his arms and legs, and speaking with doctors before being transported to hospital.

    In a statement, Team England said, “We are grateful to the medical teams who responded immediately to assist. He has been taken to hospital, and we will share more information when it is available.”

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    Langton’s dramatic incident came during a closely contested battle between England and Canada for the team title

    Two-panel image showing an English gymnast's horrific fall from the horizontal bar during the Commonwealth Games.

    Image credits: basilthegreat/X

    A social media post about an English gymnast's horrific fall, expressing concern for long-term damage.

    Image credits: Annyros18

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    A social media post expressing prayers and concern for the English gymnast after a horrific fall, emphasizing pain.

    Image credits: AmericanPhD1984

    Langton had joined the England squad as a late replacement for injured six-time Olympic medalist Max Whitlock.

    After the lengthy delay, competition eventually resumed.

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    England finished with the silver medal, while Canada claimed its first Commonwealth Games men’s team gold in nearly two decades.

    Langton was unable to stand on the podium with his teammates because he had already been taken to hospital.

    Although England celebrated another medal, much of the attention remained focused on Langton’s condition after the fall.

    Following the incident, Langton’s teammates said it was difficult to continue competing

    An English gymnast lies on the floor after a horrific fall during the Commonwealth Games, with a medical staff member kneeling beside him.

    Image credits: basilthegreat/X

    One of the hardest moments came when teammate Luke Whitehouse had to perform on the same high bar immediately after Langton’s accident.

    Whitehouse admitted it was extremely difficult to regain his focus.

    “It was really tough. We just had to reset, try to put it to one side mentally and focus on the job we had to do.”

    He said the team supported one another before continuing.

    “We all agreed we’d take another warm-up and bring our energy back into it.”

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    Whitehouse praised both the coaches and his teammates for staying together during such an emotional moment.

    “The togetherness of the team really showed, and I couldn’t be prouder of everyone,” he said.

    Speaking later, he also shared the latest update he had received. “From what I’ve heard, he’s doing OK.”

    Whitehouse added that incidents like this are a reminder of the risks gymnasts accept every time they compete.

    “Gymnastics is such a dangerous sport and things like this can happen,” Whitehouse added.

    Apart from teammates, other gymnasts also sent their support

    English gymnast being rushed to hospital after a horrific fall during the Commonwealth Games, surrounded by medical personnel.

    Image credits: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group/Getty Images

    The accident affected competitors from other countries as well.

    Canadian gymnast Félix Dolci, who helped his country win gold, said everyone in the arena was thinking about Langton.

    “It’s terrible. All our thoughts go to Gabriel and the team,” he said.

    Dolci said the incident reminded everyone how demanding gymnastics can be.

    “It’s a very, very difficult and complicated sport. It’s dangerous.”

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing the dangers of gymnastics, mentioning a daughter who quit after fractures and a back injury.

    Image credits: mercuri_rising

    Screenshot of a tweet wishing an English gymnast a full recovery after a horrific fall during the Commonwealth Games.

    Image credits: Dreaafox

    Scottish gymnast Hamish Carter also spoke after the competition.

    “I’m just so happy that he’s alright,” he said.

    He further added that, after witnessing the aftermath, medals no longer felt like the most important thing. “I’m thinking of Gabe at this moment.”

    As videos of the accident spread across social media, many viewers said they had not realized how dangerous gymnastics can be

     

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    A post shared by BBC SPORT (@bbcsport)

    Several people questioned whether additional spotters should have been positioned near the apparatus.

    One viewer wrote, “Whyyyyy were they not nearby? I thought spotters were usually required for situations like this? That fall looked awful.”

    Others hoped Langton would recover. “Ohh God that’s a nasty landing. I hope he is ok.”

    Another person wrote, “That landing looked brutal from the replay, hope he’s alright.”

    One viewer described the incident as “sickening to the stomach”, while others pointed out that seeing Langton move before leaving the arena gave them hope.

    Portrait of an English gymnast in a red uniform, standing on the mat during the Commonwealth Games.

    Image credits: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group/Getty Images

    “Ooooo that’s horrific. But he’s moving his arms and legs, so that’s a good sign,” one commenter said.

    Another added, “Really puts into perspective how much courage gymnastics takes. Wishing him all the best.”

    Another parent shared a personal experience.

    “My daughter just quit gymnastics. 12 years old and already 3 fractures and a back injury. Most dangerous sport in the world. Thank god we’ve moved on.”

    “That was incredibly difficult to watch. I pray he is ok,” wrote one user

    A tweet by Becky Sullivan expressing prayers for the English gymnast after a horrific fall during the Commonwealth Games.

    Image credits: Beck27Sullivan

    A tweet by Katerine hoping the English gymnast is okay after a brutal landing and horrific fall at the Commonwealth Games.

    Image credits: Katerine1067154

    A tweet by Sam noting the English gymnast is moving limbs after a horrific fall during the Commonwealth Games, a good sign.

    Image credits: sambo2690

    A tweet by Angelique expressing difficulty watching the English gymnast's horrific fall and praying for his well-being at the Commonwealth Games.

    Image credits: AngeliqueCSpkr

    A tweet by Chuck questioning why no one was spotting the English gymnast during his horrific fall at the Commonwealth Games.

    Image credits: chuckster455

    A tweet from Absinthe discussing devastating injuries to an English gymnast after a horrific fall at the Commonwealth Games.

    Image credits: Absinthe_Nishi

    A tweet from neapun expressing hope for recovery for the English gymnast Gabriel Langton after his horrific fall.

    Image credits: neapun

    A tweet from salako praying for the English gymnast's brain after a horrific fall at the Commonwealth Games.

    Image credits: Omosalako2

    A tweet from ddsnorth about the nasty fall of the English gymnast, hoping he is okay after the horrific accident.

    Image credits: ddsnorth

    A tweet from Yardman discussing how the English gymnast's arms may have saved him from paralysis after the horrific fall.

    Image credits: yardman20061

    A tweet questioning the absence of spotters after an English gymnast suffered a horrific fall during the Commonwealth Games.

    Image credits: reylyndi

    A comment expressing the sickening feeling caused by the horrific fall of an English gymnast at the Commonwealth Games.

    A comment highlighting the severe consequences of the English gymnast's horrific fall, mentioning paralysis.

    A comment on the unfortunate timing of commentary after an English gymnast's horrific fall at the Commonwealth Games.

    A comment expressing concern and hope for the English gymnast's recovery after a horrific fall at the Commonwealth Games.

    Screenshot of a comment about the English gymnast's horrific fall, mentioning landing on his face.

    Screenshot of a comment expressing concern about the pause after the English gymnast's horrific fall.

    Screenshot of a comment from a sports doctor's son, detailing fear for gymnasts after the English gymnast's fall.

    Screenshot of a comment from a viewer expressing shock and hope for the English gymnast after his horrific fall.

    Screenshot of a comment from a user describing the English gymnast's horrific fall as scary and hoping for recovery.

    Screenshot of a comment from lesbophobia_hammer about a horrific fall during the Commonwealth Games.

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    Samridhi Goel

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    petename154 avatar
    Pwhge Kfkfgnme
    Pwhge Kfkfgnme
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    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And this is on BP why? FFS I come her for light relief not ambulance chasing.

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    petename154 avatar
    Pwhge Kfkfgnme
    Pwhge Kfkfgnme
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    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And this is on BP why? FFS I come her for light relief not ambulance chasing.

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