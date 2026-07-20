Woman Asks People To Give Her Hope Over Turning 40

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It is said that life begins at 40 but many may beg to differ. For some, it’s all downhill from there. Others feel as if they’ve achieved nothing and possibly never will. Then there are those brave enough to start again after they’re officially “over the hill.”

One woman has revealed how she’s lost hope ahead of her 40th birthday. She says she once had a life filled with friends, fun, travel, dating, and adventures. But as she aged, all that dwindled. She’s never found a fulfilling career, and is yet to meet the love of her life. The woman is beginning to think it’s too late, and has reached out to others for advice.

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Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash

This woman feels she’s so far behind normal life goals, and is losing hope ahead of her 40th

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Image credits: NegiPho/ Unsplash

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Image credits: Intrepid-Winter-7087

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“Turn on your greatness, turn the page, turn the corner and move on”: what the experts say about turning 40

While some dread turning forty and believe it’s when you move towards your final years, others are of the opinion that it’s the perfect time to pivot.

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“The simple phrase ‘turning’ means you can turn into anything you want to be,” says Dr. Nancy O’Reilly, “It also means you can turn on your passion, turn on your greatness, turn the page, turn the corner and move on!”

“You are halfway through life,” she adds. “But you still have the second half. No matter where you are in your life, there are no rules where you should be.”

The expert believes that whether you’re happily married, single or divorced multiple times, you can still turn your life around at the age of 40. The doors are wide open, she says, and you can still do anything you want.

Whether you’re turning 20, 30 or 40, the reality is that you’re getting older. You may as well make the most of it. This means doing the things you’ve always dreamed of doing, letting go of what no longer serves you, and prioritizing what does.

Focus on Emotional Growth and Well-being – Aging offers a unique chance to prioritize emotional health. Rather than feeling constrained by past insecurities or external expectations, use this period to cultivate self-awareness, inner peace, and resilience.

Deborah Heiser is an Applied Developmental Psychologist with a specialty in midlife and beyond. Besides doing the things you’ve always wanted, the expert thinks that 40 is the perfect time to pay it forward. This doesn’t always mean donating money or goods.

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“Many people in their 40s feel a newfound desire to give back, whether by mentoring or contributing to their communities,” says Heiser. “Sharing wisdom and experiences with others can be immensely rewarding and create a sense of purpose.”

She adds that it’s important to maintain your friendships and build new relationships during this phase of your life. Not only does this contribute to your support and joy, but it can also have a positive impact on your health and overall happiness.

“Instead of seeing it as an end, view it as the gateway to new adventures, personal growth, and meaningful contributions to others,: suggests Heiser. “By embracing these years as an opportunity to grow, explore passions, and share hard-won insights, we can turn the age of 40 into the start of something remarkable.”

Dozens of women rallied to give her hope, and revealed how they’d started again at 40

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