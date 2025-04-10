Bored Panda has put together a list of truly terrifying times people had an unknowing brush with death. From naive tourists taking selfies in a Chernobyl claw surrounded by deadly levels of radiation, to people casually holding creepy crawlies that could send them 6 feet under in a matter of minutes… Some of these photographs might have you treading a lot more carefully the next time you walk out the door.

Train once sang that there are a thousand ways to die. But we think that might be a gross underestimate. Besides the obvious causes of death like accidents, illnesses, diseases , crime and old age, there are a load of lesser-known life risks lurking around us on earth. Sometimes, people encounter them without even realizing it. They make it out alive, and only afterwards, get to truly grasp the grave danger they were in. A few of these folks even take photos of what could have been their last moments .

#1 Found In The Florida Everglades Share icon That is a puss caterpillar.



It is a NOPE; DO NOT TOUCH bug.



It’s bristles are venomous; it’s actually one of the most venomous insects in North America.

#2 How Lucky I Am To Be Still Alive? Red Sea, Egypt Share icon This is a textile cone snail, Conus textile. All cone snails are venomous and this species is one of those known to be dangerous to humans. Deaths are rare, about 30 are known to have occurred among all cone snail species, but likely underreported. So yeah, it was a bad idea to just pick it up, especially underwater where it was very likely alive.



#3 The Guy That Mows My Lawn Sends Me Snake Pics When He Finds Them So I Can ID For Him. He Sends Me This Today Share icon It is a cottonmouth.



I told him he’s insane and to not pick snakes up if he can’t ID them. Also he’s extremely lucky lol. Lord have mercy the man thought it was a ball python!!!



The earth is filled with beautiful creatures, big and small, and it can be tempting to pick something up to take a closer look. But for the sake of your life, it's always best to err on the side of caution. Ask a guy known as 'Frank.' He was snorkeling in Egypt's Red Sea when he came across a colorful shell that he considered taking home as a souvenir. ​​"I thought I just found a very pretty seashell and was thinking about taking it home as a souvenir, but I noticed it's still alive, feeling some weight and movement inside, so I decided to at least take some pictures of it," he wrote on Reddit. Little did Frank know that his "souvenir" contained a toxin that can paralyze or even end a human life within a few short hours. The cone snail can take down its (smaller) prey in a matter of seconds.

#4 Was Cleaning Webs Off My Porch… Share icon And this lady just dropped herself down from my light fixture right next to my flip flopped foot. This is the BIGGEST black widow I’ve ever seen in person.

#5 Heres Me In The Neighborhood Pothole Share icon Going into a sinkhole...

#6 Seems A Little Dangerous Share icon

It was only long after his trip that the man learned just how lucky he was to be alive. "I actually had no idea about that thing being potentially deadly until months later when I randomly stumbled upon a picture of a very similar cone snail online, the texture was very distinctive, and I remembered that's what I held," he told DailyMail.com. Frank then googled cone snails and the penny dropped. He shared a post online titled "How lucky I am to be still alive?" and included the photo of him holding the creature in his bare hands. Mortified netizens were quick to comment, with some warning him never to pick up anything in the sea again. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Need Help Removing Stains From My Fireplace Share icon I don't know about cleaning the soot on the front but you might need to get your flue checked out or your chimney cleaned. Doesn't seem like you have adequate flow through your chimney.

#8 Should I Stay Or Should I Go Now? (Traffic Lights Mixed With Red & Green Christmas Lights) Share icon

#9 Tourists In Chernobyl, Sitting In An Excavator Claw Used After The Disaster. (It Has Deadly Levels Of Radiation) Share icon

The cone snail isn't the only deadly creature lurking in the ocean. You might remember daredevil conservationist Steve Irwin. The Australian made a living recording his dangerous encounters with animals in the wild. He was known for his fearless escapades with crocodiles, snakes and other scary creatures that many of us wouldn't approach with a ten-foot pole. But in the end, it was a stingray that ended Irwin's life. The stingray's barb pierced his chest more than once, before swimming away and leaving him for dead. The "Crocodile Hunter," as he was fondly known, had been filming a documentary at the time of the shocking tragedy.

#10 Daughter Found These In A Graveyard Share icon Destroying angels are among the most toxic known mushrooms; both they and the closely related death caps (A. phalloides) contain amatoxins.

#11 My Parents Came Back Home To This. Almost Burned Their House Down With This Concave Mirror Share icon

#12 Dialysis Venous Chamber Missing A Filter That Prevents Blood Clots From Entering Patient’s Blood Stream Causing Stroke Or Heart Attack Share icon

Stingrays and cone snails are among dozens of venomous sea creatures. The act of injecting venom or toxins into a human or animal via a bite, puncture or sting is called envenomation. According to the Divers Alert Network (DAN), envenomation is "always due to direct contact with an animal (or parts of it like drifting jellyfish tentacles)." While envenomations are rare, they can be life-threatening. "There are two possible mechanisms of injection: active, such as jellyfish or cone snails, or passive like lionfish or sea urchins," notes the DAN site. "Injuries typically occur during shore entries or exits, incidental contact or deliberate attempts to handle a specimen."

#13 24 Hours Underground , We Drank Mine Water Share icon Well, silver lining, you might get a disease named after you!



#14 Dude Accidentally Bought Something A Lot More Radioactive Than Expected Share icon

#15 Came Home To My Mom Boiling Bleach To Clean A Pan Of Some Burnt In Sugar, Creating A Highly Toxic Gas Share icon

The words 'venom' and 'poison' are often used interchangeably, but there is a difference. Both mean a toxic chemical produced naturally by an animal. But the way they are delivered is not the same. Venom is introduced via a wound. Think of stingrays, cone snails or snakes, or any animal that uses its teeth, sting, spines or claws to inject its prey or protect itself. "Poison is different as there is no wound involved. It can be absorbed into the bloodstream through the skin, inhaled or ingested," explains Dr Ronald Jenner, a venom evolution expert at the Natural History Museum. ADVERTISEMENT Jenner has a simple way of telling the difference between the two: "If you bite it and you die it's poison, but if it bites you and you die, that's venom."

#16 My Dad Found All These Red Mushrooms, As Far As I’m Aware This Bunch Is Poisonous. He Said That If You Boil Them Twice And Dry Them Off They’re Hallucinogenic? Share icon

#17 This Person, Who Didn't Thought About Hazardous Gases, Or Lead, Or Mercury, Not To Mention The Risk Of Being Horribly Burned, Before Cooking A Pizza On Volcano Share icon

#18 Round Metal Ball Found Whilst Digging Has A Hole In One Side, Very Heavy Easily 3kg Share icon If there’s a hole in a cannonball it’s for a fuse to light the explosives inside. You should put that down immediately and potentially contact law enforcement about ordnance disposal

Fortunately, not all venoms and poisons are fatal to humans. Sometimes the substances are just used as a deterrent. Think hellishly painful but you'll live to tell the tale. According to the Natural History Museum, the bullet ant has one of the most painful stings of all insects. "The pain can last up to 24 hours, but a human victim is likely to walk away otherwise unharmed," reads the site. Bees and wasps are another example. While they both sting and inject venom, the insects aren't deadly to humans. Unless you're highly allergic and go into anaphylactic shock.

#19 Found This Little Guy In A Fender Well Today Share icon The car technician who found this cute lil' guy in a wheel well, only to find out that it's an American dagger moth (which can cause some painful skin rashes when handled).



#20 We Found A Giant Round Today. Weighs 125 Lbs And Has The Markings 62-Tbt95 And U.s.s.a.f. Any Ideas What We’re Dealing With? Share icon I don't think carrying around unexploded ordnance is considered a very great choice.

#21 Why Is This Hose Nailed To The Wall? Share icon That is a nail through a live gas line, that is super bad.



Back in the ocean, the box jellyfish produces one of the most potent venoms known to mankind. Some of them take less than three minutes to stop an adult's heart. You'll likely be long gone before any medical rescue personnel can respond. Miraculously, an Irish travel content creator narrowly escaped death after she was stung by a box jellyfish during a boat trip in the Philippines. The woman, known as Julie, was saved by an Australian nurse and doctor who happened to be on the boat at the time. However, almost a year after the incident, she says she has permanent nerve damage and ongoing gut issues because of the sting. ADVERTISEMENT

#22 My Roommate Left A Teflon Pan With Only Olive Oil On The Burner For An Hour And It Turned Blue Share icon Roommate just created fluorine gas inside a house.

#23 Window Cracks At 38,000 Ft Share icon

#24 Casually Letting Your Kid Pick Up One Of The World’s Deadliest Creatures Share icon

#25 Safe To Say I Switched Lanes Immediately After This Photo Share icon

#26 Magnesium Shavings On Fire From Welding Sparks… Share icon Fire, fire! Mag puts out an insane amount of heat. Not much you can do but let it burn out.



#27 My Parents’ Breaker Box Share icon “It’s been fine since I shoved all that stuff in it.” -Parental Unit that’s responsible Redneck ingenuity at its finest. It’s been like this for at least 15 years. sigh Yes, it’s finally failing and being replaced. Yes, sparks fly at random times. Yes, I’m disappointed.



#28 $400 For A Night Airbnb Refuses To Turn Heat Above 58 Degrees Share icon Yes, this is actually dangerous! I'm surprised more people aren't pointing this out. You're 100% supposed to vent your range! Gas combustion byproducts (carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, etc.) can be deadly or harmful to health. This is NOT healthy. If it's generating carbon monoxide, that's potentially deadly! At a minimum, with perfect combustion, you're flooding the house with carbon dioxide. At modest levels, CO2 creates a "stuffy room" feeling, worsens concentration, performance, and sleep. Really high concentrations of CO2 can even be hazardous to health or deadly. If you're properly venting your range, you're sending most all gas combustion byproducts out, but you're bringing in cold makeup air. Hence, a gas range/oven does NOT work for heating. Someone may say they cook all the time without venting. That's not good, but what's over an order of magnitude worse is running all the burners overnight. I didn't used to vent properly while cooking, but after seeing air quality sensor readings from my own home, even when just boiling water, I've been a convert.



#29 Yesterday In Indi Share icon

#30 Wolf In La Jolla Share icon This man and woman were walking their pet wolf down Girard street on 2/15/24, the man uses a rope as a leash. This is the second time I’ve seen this wolf in La Jolla which is surprising because it’s illegal to keep wolves as pets in California.



I’m aware that it’s legal to own wolfdogs who are under 25% pure wolf in CA, however I’ve heard from someone who spoke to the owner briefly that this wolf is 100% wolf.



The third picture was taken by a friend who spotted the wolf in La Jolla around a year or two ago.



How are they allowed to do this? It’s completely dangerous to have a wolf walking around town, especially amongst children and other dogs. Even if she is behaved the majority of time, it just feels like an accident waiting to happen.

#31 I Almost Fell Into A Sinkhole Under My Porch. I Caught Myself On The Edge Of The Hole, From My Chest Down Was Just Dangling Beneath Me. Below The Opening The Hole Is About 10’ Wide And 15’ Deep Share icon The hole extends to about the middle of my grill. These are not great pictures but it’s dark. I think that’s the foundation.



#32 The World's Most Dangerous Plant Share icon

#33 Just Sitting In The Woods, 30 Feet Off The Edge Of The Bike Trail Share icon

#34 Poor Man’s Car Lift To Find The Power Steering Leak Share icon

#35 Aio BF Went To Sleep With Fan Heater On Full Power, On It's Back On The Bed With A Paper Bag On Top Share icon It was actually a brown amazon delivery bag, newspaper is just to show how it was left. He'd just passed out right next to it. Am I overreacting or could this have burnt our entire house down and killed us both if i hadn't gone to check on him? This is not the first time something like this has happened.



#36 Taxi Ride To Airport Share icon Does this count? I felt I was on the wrong side of a claymore mine the whole ride though the van may have been old enough not to have a passenger side airbag... Still...



#37 A Quick Shower Before Going Home From Work Share icon

#38 Who’s Ready For Some Carbon Monoxide Poisoning? Share icon

#39 Found This Old Looking Bottle Of Picric Acid At The Back Of The Chemicals Rack Share icon Extremely old bottle of picric acid, when dried up tends to explode.



#40 2x6 Load Bearing Studs Drilled For 4" Pipe Share icon Long story short miscommunication and misinformation led to walls being drilled for 3" pipe. Simpson does not make a 3" stud shoe. Any ideas how to repair studs without removing plumbing?

#41 The Chromebooks My School Has Us Use, Almost Every One Is Like This Share icon Might be hard to tell but the battery is stolen, one of them had the bottom plastic beginning to crack.



#42 Wild Carrots? Found On The Beach Of Southern Zealand, Denmark Share icon it's actually water hemlock, which is incredibly poisonous.

#43 I Work At A Greenhouse, This Is Growing In The Courtyard. Employees Debated On Whether To Keep The Pretty Flowers Or Chop It Down...it Took Me 3 Seconds To Go, That's Deadly (Hemlock) Share icon

#44 I Don’t Think That’s A Pet, You Shouldn’t Invite It Into Your Car Share icon

#45 The Baldest Tire I Have Ever Seen Just Rolled In. Its On Display In The Showroom Now Share icon

#46 Cutting Holes Through Joist For Hvac? Share icon We are putting a new floor and contractor cut holes through joist?(not sure if I am using the right word) to connect hvac?



Does this seem correct from structural integrity perspective?

#47 Petting The Animals Share icon

#48 Snow Pinwheels! Natures Warning Sign Of Rising Avalanche Risk Share icon

#49 What Is This? Dog Brought In From Outside Share icon it's rat bait. Get your dog to a vet immediately, take the bait with you. I hope your pup will be okay and didn't ingest too much. Some people are absolute bastards and poison dogs on purpose, so I'm hoping that's not the case.



#50 Unsupported/Shifted Load Share icon

#51 That Looks Terrifying Share icon

#52 I Have Reached The Point Where I Can't Even Share icon

#53 Is This Raccoon Rabid? I Had To Move It And I Got Bit Share icon

#54 Yhese Weird Blue Creatures Washed Up On The Beach Let's Mess With Them For Likes Share icon

#55 Finally Found Where My Lint Trap Is Share icon Lived in my apartment for 3 years and ignorantly thought I didn't have a lint trap in my dryer. Found out it's under the handle on the top of it, but since it was hard to pull up, I figured it was something else and I didn't want to break it and get management mad at me. Finally figured out that if I pull it towards me, it'll come out. Got lucky today. So glad I got some radioactively bright red towels that clogged the inside of my dryer and proved to me that I do indeed have a lint trap I need to manually clean.

#56 Daughter Just Ate This... What Is It? Share icon Person who had to rush her daughter to the hospital after the kid ate the berries from this bittersweet nightshade plant that was growing through the fence from the neighbor's yard. Thankfully, the kid turned out fine.

#57 Just Why?!? Share icon putting a very sharp crystal right where their airbag would pop out during a crash.

#58 Handrail With Gaps And Sharp Edges Share icon

#59 Staying In A Airbnb And See This, Water And Electricity, Share icon

#60 Bought Like 5000$ Worth Of Crystals And Rocks Of An Old Guy. He Told Me To Never Keep This Outside Of This Container. The Rock In Question Is Extremely Heavy For Its Size. What Could This Be Share icon That's probably Uranium, you yutz! When the old rock guru dude tells you to keep it in the box, keep it in da box? It's just alpha particles, but you don't want a whole lot of bombardment over time...

#61 Was Cleaning My Mils Basement When I Came Across This Share icon

#62 World's Luckiest Man And World's Chillest Coral Share icon

#63 Im A Maintenance Guy And Found This In One Of Our Storage Units. Are Those Copper Bars Lethal? Feel Like This Should Be Covered. Wasn't Going To Go Near It To Find Out Share icon

#64 What Happens To Potatoes After A Year In The Cellar Share icon Rotting vegetation in an unventilated space - it uses up all the oxygen in the air. If you see someone passed out in a confined space, never follow them in, call the fire department.



#65 Bomb I Found, Dug This One Up In West Flanders Belgium Share icon

#66 We Found A Cute Hat For My Dog In The Woods Share icon Hope you gave your pup a good scrub. Brugmansia are toxic.



#67 This Lad Is Going To Introduce A New Prion Disease To Humanity Share icon

#68 I Was Chosen By A Baby Bat This Morning Share icon Yea. First thought: "that's no baby"... followed shortly by "oh, it probably has rabies or at least something if its acting this way"

#69 Gifted A Candle Containing Minerals Which Produce Toxic Gas When Heated Share icon

#70 Apparently "No Smoking" Is Too Hard To Read Share icon

#71 My Grandmothers Cooking Spoon From The 50’s Share icon Made beans and other home-cooked meals for over 60 years with a distinct hole in it. You can pretty much be 100% sure that has lead based enamel coating it.



#72 Oopsies Daisies Share icon

#73 A Shelf Full Of Enough Lead Paint To Kill 4 People Share icon

#74 My Sister Called And Asked Why Her Dryer Kept Stopping Share icon

#75 This Tea Is Made With A Toxic Plant That Can Kill You And It’s Being Sold On Tik Tok Share icon

#76 12 Feet Deep No Box Or Shoring Is A Daily Thing In This New Company Share icon I've had 5 walls collapse that had three steps they love building in a wash

#77 Anybody Know What Kinda Octopus Is This? Found Here In Kiana, Australia Share icon This guy holding a blue-ringed octopus. Blue-ringed octopuses, comprising the genus Hapalochlaena, are four extremely venomous species of octopus that are found in tide pools and coral reefs in the Pacific and Indian oceans, from Japan to Australia.



#78 Wildest Thing I've Ever Seen Share icon Addition was added onto this house around 2006, contractor built a roof over top of the chimney for the oil furnace. I'm shocked it took until now to find. Attic is LOADED with soot as expected. We replaced entire chimney and terminated through roof as it should be.

#79 My Sister Accidentally Left Some Salt Water In Her Ceramic Mug Overnight And Salt Crystals Seeped Through Share icon here seems to be some misinformation about what's happening with the pottery here. When fired above 2300°F (∆8-∆10), the clay is no longer porous, and can safely be used for dishware. This was not fired at those temps, we can see that it's porous, and can hold onto moisture and bacteria. Some glazes contain toxic elements but that wouldn't be as easy to just visually identify.

#80 My Mom Sent Me This Pic Of My Step-Dad Today Share icon

#81 To Prevent Tourists From Entering A Dangerous Area Share icon

#82 Gas Fireplace At My Parents House Does This To The Siding Share icon Something is out of whack, gas shouldn’t produce soot. Don’t use it until it’s inspected.



#83 Anyone Who Works With Earth Knows The Dangers Associated With Improper Shoring And Excavation Types. Make Sure Your Loved Ones Are Safe From This Trend Share icon

#84 My School Blocked All Of The Emergency Exits Instead Of Fixing The Alarm Share icon

#85 Parents With Toddler Move In, Deliberately Plant Datura Share icon

#86 What's This Dapper Little Guy My Friend Found In Coastal(Ish) North Carolina? Share icon Cuddling with a Red Velvet Ant.



#87 A “Bugfluencer” Putting A Brown Recluse On Her Wrist Share icon

#88 To Watch The Eclipse Share icon Saw this on someone’s Snapchat story after the eclipse.



#89 My Husband Was Working In The Crawlspace Of Our 1901 Home And Almost Crawled Into This Uncovered Well Share icon

#90 That’s Deadly Share icon From the bulb to the stem to the petals, daffodils contain a toxic chemical called lycorine. The daffodil bulb contains the highest amounts of lycorine. Lycorine is highly poisonous, and can be fatal if ingested in a large enough amount.



#91 Vodka Bottles Full Of Petrol On A Street Corner In Bali, Like You Do Share icon Pretty sure Michael Bay just audibly moaned somewhere.



#92 This Tiny Cute Bat I Found Last Night Share icon Just so everybody knows: you don’t need to be bitten by bats to get rabies or any other virus they have, being scratched is enough. Note that most of the time you don’t feel or see the scratch. Also, when symptoms start to declare, it is too late and you are 100% dying. Getting a preventive shot might be for nothing but it takes 1 hour of your life max instead of… just putting an end to it.

#93 There Was A Snake Hid In My Boots Share icon Watch out for those ones, they are called Saw Scaled Vipers and are pretty dangerous. Tho, you should be able to just grab ur boot and drop the snake somewhere else, and u can both be on your way.

