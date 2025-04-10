ADVERTISEMENT

Train once sang that there are a thousand ways to die. But we think that might be a gross underestimate. Besides the obvious causes of death like accidents, illnesses, diseases, crime and old age, there are a load of lesser-known life risks lurking around us on earth. Sometimes, people encounter them without even realizing it. They make it out alive, and only afterwards, get to truly grasp the grave danger they were in. A few of these folks even take photos of what could have been their last moments.

Bored Panda has put together a list of truly terrifying times people had an unknowing brush with death. From naive tourists taking selfies in a Chernobyl claw surrounded by deadly levels of radiation, to people casually holding creepy crawlies that could send them 6 feet under in a matter of minutes… Some of these photographs might have you treading a lot more carefully the next time you walk out the door.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Found In The Florida Everglades

Person holding a dangerous furry caterpillar on a leaf outdoors.

That is a puss caterpillar.

It is a NOPE; DO NOT TOUCH bug.

It’s bristles are venomous; it’s actually one of the most venomous insects in North America.

mwhitmont , ChequeRoot Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    How Lucky I Am To Be Still Alive? Red Sea, Egypt

    Hands holding a potentially dangerous sea snail underwater in a reef setting.

    This is a textile cone snail, Conus textile. All cone snails are venomous and this species is one of those known to be dangerous to humans. Deaths are rare, about 30 are known to have occurred among all cone snail species, but likely underreported. So yeah, it was a bad idea to just pick it up, especially underwater where it was very likely alive.

    AArdvarkPaws , JorikThePooh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    The Guy That Mows My Lawn Sends Me Snake Pics When He Finds Them So I Can ID For Him. He Sends Me This Today

    A snake resting on a tattooed arm outdoors, illustrating a dangerous encounter with wildlife.

    It is a cottonmouth.

    I told him he’s insane and to not pick snakes up if he can’t ID them. Also he’s extremely lucky lol. Lord have mercy the man thought it was a ball python!!!

    TechiesMidOrFeed Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The earth is filled with beautiful creatures, big and small, and it can be tempting to pick something up to take a closer look. But for the sake of your life, it's always best to err on the side of caution. Ask a guy known as 'Frank.' He was snorkeling in Egypt's Red Sea when he came across a colorful shell that he considered taking home as a souvenir.

    ​​"I thought I just found a very pretty seashell and was thinking about taking it home as a souvenir, but I noticed it's still alive, feeling some weight and movement inside, so I decided to at least take some pictures of it," he wrote on Reddit.

    Little did Frank know that his "souvenir" contained a toxin that can paralyze or even end a human life within a few short hours. The cone snail can take down its (smaller) prey in a matter of seconds.
    #4

    Was Cleaning Webs Off My Porch…

    Dangerous black widow spider with a red hourglass marking inside a clear container.

    And this lady just dropped herself down from my light fixture right next to my flip flopped foot. This is the BIGGEST black widow I’ve ever seen in person.

    HauntedSpiralHill Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    martijaap avatar
    Martinna Jaap
    Martinna Jaap
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I found a live female black widow spider in some grapes I bought from Walmart. She could have bit me at anytime when I took the grapes out of the bag and into the colander to wash them. I ended up giving her to a spider enthusiast and she kept her for almost 2 years. We couldn’t release her because she wasn’t from where I live and I refused to k**l her. She wasn’t actually quite sweet.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Heres Me In The Neighborhood Pothole

    Person emerging from a dangerous hole in the asphalt, smiling while holding a cigarette.

    Going into a sinkhole...

    R1CHQK Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Seems A Little Dangerous

    Children with a tiger in a cage, depicting a dangerous situation.

    SNewby Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    It was only long after his trip that the man learned just how lucky he was to be alive. "I actually had no idea about that thing being potentially deadly until months later when I randomly stumbled upon a picture of a very similar cone snail online, the texture was very distinctive, and I remembered that's what I held," he told DailyMail.com.

    Frank then googled cone snails and the penny dropped. He shared a post online titled "How lucky I am to be still alive?" and included the photo of him holding the creature in his bare hands. Mortified netizens were quick to comment, with some warning him never to pick up anything in the sea again.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Need Help Removing Stains From My Fireplace

    Fireplace with a charred stone wall above, showing potential danger signs.

    I don't know about cleaning the soot on the front but you might need to get your flue checked out or your chimney cleaned. Doesn't seem like you have adequate flow through your chimney.

    ferzbeefan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Should I Stay Or Should I Go Now? (Traffic Lights Mixed With Red & Green Christmas Lights)

    Dangerous bridge with colorful lights at night from a car's perspective.

    WholeLog24 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Tourists In Chernobyl, Sitting In An Excavator Claw Used After The Disaster. (It Has Deadly Levels Of Radiation)

    Two people pose inside a rusty, dangerous machinery claw with a radiation sign in a forest setting.

    TheEvilFlea Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The cone snail isn't the only deadly creature lurking in the ocean. You might remember daredevil conservationist Steve Irwin. The Australian made a living recording his dangerous encounters with animals in the wild. He was known for his fearless escapades with crocodiles, snakes and other scary creatures that many of us wouldn't approach with a ten-foot pole.

    But in the end, it was a stingray that ended Irwin's life. The stingray's barb pierced his chest more than once, before swimming away and leaving him for dead. The "Crocodile Hunter," as he was fondly known, had been filming a documentary at the time of the shocking tragedy.
    #10

    Daughter Found These In A Graveyard

    Dangerous mushrooms next to a book page showing various toxic fungi, including deathcap and destroying angel varieties.

    Destroying angels are among the most toxic known mushrooms; both they and the closely related death caps (A. phalloides) contain amatoxins.

    KapowBlamBoom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    My Parents Came Back Home To This. Almost Burned Their House Down With This Concave Mirror

    Mirror magnifying a sunlight beam onto a wooden windowsill, creating dangerous potential for a fire hazard.

    willi_the_racer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Dialysis Venous Chamber Missing A Filter That Prevents Blood Clots From Entering Patient’s Blood Stream Causing Stroke Or Heart Attack

    Two medical tubes with air bubbles inside, illustrating a dangerous scenario in healthcare settings.

    aidgon09 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Stingrays and cone snails are among dozens of venomous sea creatures. The act of injecting venom or toxins into a human or animal via a bite, puncture or sting is called envenomation. According to the Divers Alert Network (DAN), envenomation is "always due to direct contact with an animal (or parts of it like drifting jellyfish tentacles)." While envenomations are rare, they can be life-threatening.

    "There are two possible mechanisms of injection: active, such as jellyfish or cone snails, or passive like lionfish or sea urchins," notes the DAN site. "Injuries typically occur during shore entries or exits, incidental contact or deliberate attempts to handle a specimen."
    #13

    24 Hours Underground , We Drank Mine Water

    Man filling a bottle with water from a cave spring, illustrating a potentially dangerous situation.

    Well, silver lining, you might get a disease named after you!

    Underground_1973 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Dude Accidentally Bought Something A Lot More Radioactive Than Expected

    Geiger counter measuring radiation on historical drinking vessel, showcasing something dangerous in a modern setting.

    iltby Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Came Home To My Mom Boiling Bleach To Clean A Pan Of Some Burnt In Sugar, Creating A Highly Toxic Gas

    A metal saucepan with hot contents rests precariously in a sink, highlighting potential kitchen dangers.

    willgrowlikeamen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The words 'venom' and 'poison' are often used interchangeably, but there is a difference. Both mean a toxic chemical produced naturally by an animal. But the way they are delivered is not the same.

    Venom is introduced via a wound. Think of stingrays, cone snails or snakes, or any animal that uses its teeth, sting, spines or claws to inject its prey or protect itself. "Poison is different as there is no wound involved. It can be absorbed into the bloodstream through the skin, inhaled or ingested," explains Dr Ronald Jenner, a venom evolution expert at the Natural History Museum.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Jenner has a simple way of telling the difference between the two: "If you bite it and you die it's poison, but if it bites you and you die, that's venom."
    #16

    My Dad Found All These Red Mushrooms, As Far As I’m Aware This Bunch Is Poisonous. He Said That If You Boil Them Twice And Dry Them Off They’re Hallucinogenic?

    Red mushrooms displayed on a dark cloth, showcasing their dangerous appearance.

    ShadowGangsta275 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    This Person, Who Didn't Thought About Hazardous Gases, Or Lead, Or Mercury, Not To Mention The Risk Of Being Horribly Burned, Before Cooking A Pizza On Volcano

    Cooking pizza on an active volcano, showcasing a truly dangerous and risky culinary adventure.

    AvatarDomy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Round Metal Ball Found Whilst Digging Has A Hole In One Side, Very Heavy Easily 3kg

    Gloved hand holding a dangerous, muddy relic resembling an old cannonball on grass.

    If there’s a hole in a cannonball it’s for a fuse to light the explosives inside. You should put that down immediately and potentially contact law enforcement about ordnance disposal

    RaedwaldRex , George__Hale Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Fortunately, not all venoms and poisons are fatal to humans. Sometimes the substances are just used as a deterrent. Think hellishly painful but you'll live to tell the tale.

    According to the Natural History Museum, the bullet ant has one of the most painful stings of all insects. "The pain can last up to 24 hours, but a human victim is likely to walk away otherwise unharmed," reads the site.

    Bees and wasps are another example. While they both sting and inject venom, the insects aren't deadly to humans. Unless you're highly allergic and go into anaphylactic shock.
    #19

    Found This Little Guy In A Fender Well Today

    Fluffy yellow caterpillar resting on dirt-stained fingers, illustrating something dangerous.

    The car technician who found this cute lil' guy in a wheel well, only to find out that it's an American dagger moth (which can cause some painful skin rashes when handled).

    Waas507 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    We Found A Giant Round Today. Weighs 125 Lbs And Has The Markings 62-Tbt95 And U.s.s.a.f. Any Ideas What We’re Dealing With?

    Person holding a large, rusty object on a wooden bridge, surrounded by trees, illustrating a dangerous moment.

    I don't think carrying around unexploded ordnance is considered a very great choice.

    Ok-Photograph6856 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Why Is This Hose Nailed To The Wall?

    Yellow gas line inside building, showcasing potential danger.

    That is a nail through a live gas line, that is super bad.

    Riivek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Back in the ocean, the box jellyfish produces one of the most potent venoms known to mankind. Some of them take less than three minutes to stop an adult's heart. You'll likely be long gone before any medical rescue personnel can respond.

    Miraculously, an Irish travel content creator narrowly escaped death after she was stung by a box jellyfish during a boat trip in the Philippines. The woman, known as Julie, was saved by an Australian nurse and doctor who happened to be on the boat at the time. However, almost a year after the incident, she says she has permanent nerve damage and ongoing gut issues because of the sting.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    My Roommate Left A Teflon Pan With Only Olive Oil On The Burner For An Hour And It Turned Blue

    Frying pan with melted contents on a wet balcony, showcasing something dangerous.

    Roommate just created fluorine gas inside a house.

    RandomAxolotl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    Window Cracks At 38,000 Ft

    Cracked airplane window at high altitude, illustrating something dangerous.

    Left-Cap-6046 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Casually Letting Your Kid Pick Up One Of The World’s Deadliest Creatures

    Person holding a small, dangerous blue-ringed octopus in their hand.

    The_Mighty_Bird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Safe To Say I Switched Lanes Immediately After This Photo

    A truck on the highway carrying a precarious load of tires, illustrating something dangerous.

    ToastySpd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Magnesium Shavings On Fire From Welding Sparks…

    Industrial machine setup with sharp metal shavings, showcasing a potentially dangerous work environment.

    Fire, fire! Mag puts out an insane amount of heat. Not much you can do but let it burn out.

    Away-Quantity928 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    My Parents’ Breaker Box

    Electrical panel with exposed wiring and wooden sticks, creating a dangerous situation.

    “It’s been fine since I shoved all that stuff in it.” -Parental Unit that’s responsible Redneck ingenuity at its finest. It’s been like this for at least 15 years. sigh Yes, it’s finally failing and being replaced. Yes, sparks fly at random times. Yes, I’m disappointed.

    Proper-Designer491 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    $400 For A Night Airbnb Refuses To Turn Heat Above 58 Degrees

    Gas stove with blue flames near oven and fan, illustrating a potentially dangerous kitchen setup.

    Yes, this is actually dangerous! I'm surprised more people aren't pointing this out. You're 100% supposed to vent your range! Gas combustion byproducts (carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, etc.) can be deadly or harmful to health. This is NOT healthy. If it's generating carbon monoxide, that's potentially deadly! At a minimum, with perfect combustion, you're flooding the house with carbon dioxide. At modest levels, CO2 creates a "stuffy room" feeling, worsens concentration, performance, and sleep. Really high concentrations of CO2 can even be hazardous to health or deadly. If you're properly venting your range, you're sending most all gas combustion byproducts out, but you're bringing in cold makeup air. Hence, a gas range/oven does NOT work for heating. Someone may say they cook all the time without venting. That's not good, but what's over an order of magnitude worse is running all the burners overnight. I didn't used to vent properly while cooking, but after seeing air quality sensor readings from my own home, even when just boiling water, I've been a convert.

    Golden5StarMan , CobaltCaterpillar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Yesterday In Indi

    Dangerous scene of a truck on highway carrying large unsecured logs.

    makemyowngoodnews Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Wolf In La Jolla

    Large wolf-like dogs walk with people on street and indoors, highlighting danger.

    This man and woman were walking their pet wolf down Girard street on 2/15/24, the man uses a rope as a leash. This is the second time I’ve seen this wolf in La Jolla which is surprising because it’s illegal to keep wolves as pets in California.

    I’m aware that it’s legal to own wolfdogs who are under 25% pure wolf in CA, however I’ve heard from someone who spoke to the owner briefly that this wolf is 100% wolf.

    The third picture was taken by a friend who spotted the wolf in La Jolla around a year or two ago.

    How are they allowed to do this? It’s completely dangerous to have a wolf walking around town, especially amongst children and other dogs. Even if she is behaved the majority of time, it just feels like an accident waiting to happen.

    Sufficient_Evening_7 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    I Almost Fell Into A Sinkhole Under My Porch. I Caught Myself On The Edge Of The Hole, From My Chest Down Was Just Dangling Beneath Me. Below The Opening The Hole Is About 10’ Wide And 15’ Deep

    Dangerous images of a snowy hole revealing roots underground.

    The hole extends to about the middle of my grill. These are not great pictures but it’s dark. I think that’s the foundation.

    Punk_Chachi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    The World's Most Dangerous Plant

    Dangerous plant, Dendrocnide moroides, known as the "Deadly Stinger," secured in a pot with warning sign.

    folowthewhiterarebit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Just Sitting In The Woods, 30 Feet Off The Edge Of The Bike Trail

    Dangerous scene: Barrel labeled 'Poison Gas' amidst trees and foliage.

    Fjc562 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Poor Man’s Car Lift To Find The Power Steering Leak

    Car dangerously elevated on unstable wooden blocks in a garage setting.

    capdee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    Aio BF Went To Sleep With Fan Heater On Full Power, On It's Back On The Bed With A Paper Bag On Top

    A space heater covered by newspaper on a bed, illustrating a dangerous setup.

    It was actually a brown amazon delivery bag, newspaper is just to show how it was left. He'd just passed out right next to it. Am I overreacting or could this have burnt our entire house down and killed us both if i hadn't gone to check on him? This is not the first time something like this has happened.

    whereisel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Taxi Ride To Airport

    Car dashboard covered in shells, creating a dangerous driving distraction.

    Does this count? I felt I was on the wrong side of a claymore mine the whole ride though the van may have been old enough not to have a passenger side airbag... Still...

    NDVermin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    A Quick Shower Before Going Home From Work

    Shower with electrical panel, illustrating a dangerous setup in a bathroom.

    lal00 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Who’s Ready For Some Carbon Monoxide Poisoning?

    Warehouse with workers and low fog, creating a potentially dangerous work environment.

    hung-like-a-horsefly Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Found This Old Looking Bottle Of Picric Acid At The Back Of The Chemicals Rack

    A gloved hand holding a rust-stained bottle of picric acid in a laboratory setting.

    Extremely old bottle of picric acid, when dried up tends to explode.

    Oopsilon03 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    2x6 Load Bearing Studs Drilled For 4" Pipe

    Exposed construction wall with improperly installed pipes, showcasing dangerous building conditions.

    Long story short miscommunication and misinformation led to walls being drilled for 3" pipe. Simpson does not make a 3" stud shoe. Any ideas how to repair studs without removing plumbing?

    Youdunno_me Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    The Chromebooks My School Has Us Use, Almost Every One Is Like This

    A dangerously bent laptop screen displaying a distorted image, suggesting potential damage.

    Might be hard to tell but the battery is stolen, one of them had the bottom plastic beginning to crack.

    Khalidbenz786 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Wild Carrots? Found On The Beach Of Southern Zealand, Denmark

    Hand holding a tangled, potentially dangerous wild root with foliage against a rocky ground.

    it's actually water hemlock, which is incredibly poisonous.

    c_biv_2201 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    I Work At A Greenhouse, This Is Growing In The Courtyard. Employees Debated On Whether To Keep The Pretty Flowers Or Chop It Down...it Took Me 3 Seconds To Go, That's Deadly (Hemlock)

    Dangerous wild hemlock plant with green foliage and white flowers in a dense cluster outdoors.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    I Don’t Think That’s A Pet, You Shouldn’t Invite It Into Your Car

    A coyote rests in a car seat, likely a dangerous encounter, highlighting risks with wildlife.

    Jason Cunningham Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    The Baldest Tire I Have Ever Seen Just Rolled In. Its On Display In The Showroom Now

    Worn-out tire with dangerously smooth surface, lacking tread, placed upright against a gray wall.

    Renegade00101 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Cutting Holes Through Joist For Hvac?

    Damaged wooden beams with holes, highlighting a dangerous structural issue.

    We are putting a new floor and contractor cut holes through joist?(not sure if I am using the right word) to connect hvac?

    Does this seem correct from structural integrity perspective?

    Dry_Rip8393 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Petting The Animals

    Person photographing bear cubs on forest path, capturing a dangerous moment.

    ds3101 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Snow Pinwheels! Natures Warning Sign Of Rising Avalanche Risk

    Snow circles formed on a slope, creating a dangerous but intriguing natural phenomenon.

    BC_Wanderer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    What Is This? Dog Brought In From Outside

    Person holding damaged red dice-like objects with holes, possibly dangerous.

    it's rat bait. Get your dog to a vet immediately, take the bait with you. I hope your pup will be okay and didn't ingest too much. Some people are absolute bastards and poison dogs on purpose, so I'm hoping that's not the case.

    alicekat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Unsupported/Shifted Load

    Truck carrying unsecured steel on a city road, posing a dangerous situation.

    aicrooster Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    That Looks Terrifying

    Two people precariously positioned on ladders atop a steep roof, showcasing a dangerous situation.

    stephaniemain2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    I Have Reached The Point Where I Can't Even

    "Handwritten warning note on a control panel saying 'Do Not Push Button,' illustrating something dangerous."

    imgur.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Is This Raccoon Rabid? I Had To Move It And I Got Bit

    Raccoon perched on a car seat, illustrating a surprisingly dangerous situation inside a vehicle.

    thegreatpoopdini Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Yhese Weird Blue Creatures Washed Up On The Beach Let's Mess With Them For Likes

    Hands holding a small, dangerous sea creature with spiky appendages.

    JewelerPowerful2993 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Finally Found Where My Lint Trap Is

    Dryer lint trap dangerously overfilled, posing a fire hazard.

    Lived in my apartment for 3 years and ignorantly thought I didn't have a lint trap in my dryer. Found out it's under the handle on the top of it, but since it was hard to pull up, I figured it was something else and I didn't want to break it and get management mad at me. Finally figured out that if I pull it towards me, it'll come out. Got lucky today. So glad I got some radioactively bright red towels that clogged the inside of my dryer and proved to me that I do indeed have a lint trap I need to manually clean.

    sunburntlily Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #56

    Daughter Just Ate This... What Is It?

    Dangerous plant with red and green berries growing on a wooden fence and in someone's hand.

    Person who had to rush her daughter to the hospital after the kid ate the berries from this bittersweet nightshade plant that was growing through the fence from the neighbor's yard. Thankfully, the kid turned out fine.

    WrongDrawing Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Just Why?!?

    Dangerous situation with a decorative item on a car steering wheel.

    putting a very sharp crystal right where their airbag would pop out during a crash.

    Ok_Consideration_242 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #58

    Handrail With Gaps And Sharp Edges

    Modern staircase design with unusual gaps, creating a potentially dangerous situation.

    acidiola Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #59

    Staying In A Airbnb And See This, Water And Electricity,

    Electrical panel dangerously installed above bathtub, posing a safety hazard.

    Crazykid20 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Bought Like 5000$ Worth Of Crystals And Rocks Of An Old Guy. He Told Me To Never Keep This Outside Of This Container. The Rock In Question Is Extremely Heavy For Its Size. What Could This Be

    Small dangerous rock with sharp edges, held in a person's hand.

    That's probably Uranium, you yutz! When the old rock guru dude tells you to keep it in the box, keep it in da box? It's just alpha particles, but you don't want a whole lot of bombardment over time...

    Awstoniscool , Perioscope Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Was Cleaning My Mils Basement When I Came Across This

    Staticmaster 500 device with caution label about dangerous polonium radiation, highlighting potential danger.

    mareastra Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #62

    World's Luckiest Man And World's Chillest Coral

    Person holding a Scarlet King snake, showcasing its colorful and potentially dangerous appearance.

    theglockatrice Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Im A Maintenance Guy And Found This In One Of Our Storage Units. Are Those Copper Bars Lethal? Feel Like This Should Be Covered. Wasn't Going To Go Near It To Find Out

    Dangerous electrical panel with exposed components on a wall.

    AlexWJones Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    What Happens To Potatoes After A Year In The Cellar

    Overgrown roots in a green container, illustrating a potentially dangerous situation.

    Rotting vegetation in an unventilated space - it uses up all the oxygen in the air. If you see someone passed out in a confined space, never follow them in, call the fire department.

    Daniel_XXL_69 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #65

    Bomb I Found, Dug This One Up In West Flanders Belgium

    Excavator bucket digging dangerously close to a concrete pole on a dirt road.

    -HOSPIK- Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    We Found A Cute Hat For My Dog In The Woods

    Dog wearing a flower hat in a forest, showcasing a humorous take on something dangerous.

    Hope you gave your pup a good scrub. Brugmansia are toxic.

    chaiwithcoconutmilk , LAGigi31 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    This Lad Is Going To Introduce A New Prion Disease To Humanity

    Dangerous: A hand holding a small strip labeled as Zyn soaked in deer blood.

    Gnosys00110 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    I Was Chosen By A Baby Bat This Morning

    A small bat resting on dark fabric, capturing a potentially dangerous moment with wildlife.

    Yea. First thought: "that's no baby"... followed shortly by "oh, it probably has rabies or at least something if its acting this way"

    KaerMorhen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    Gifted A Candle Containing Minerals Which Produce Toxic Gas When Heated

    Dangerous candle with pyrite and colorful decorations held in hand, concerns about safety discussed in online comments.

    prjctdiva , Drycleanedgiraffe69 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Apparently "No Smoking" Is Too Hard To Read

    Person using a smartphone near propane tanks, an example of something dangerous.

    MNLanguell Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    My Grandmothers Cooking Spoon From The 50’s

    Worn and damaged metal spoon on a dark surface, illustrating potential danger in daily utensils.

    Made beans and other home-cooked meals for over 60 years with a distinct hole in it. You can pretty much be 100% sure that has lead based enamel coating it.

    puffnstuff272 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Oopsies Daisies

    Person holding a juvenile snake, mistaken for a timber rattlesnake, illustrating a dangerous encounter.

    canolli Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    A Shelf Full Of Enough Lead Paint To Kill 4 People

    Collection of vintage glassware with cartoon characters displayed on wooden shelves in an organized manner.

    Furryareospaceengr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    My Sister Called And Asked Why Her Dryer Kept Stopping

    Dryer lint trap filled with lint, presenting a dangerous fire hazard in a laundry room setting.

    Agreeable-Camera5420 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    This Tea Is Made With A Toxic Plant That Can Kill You And It’s Being Sold On Tik Tok

    Bag of dried Lily of the Valley herbs labeled for sale, highlighted as dangerous.

    heartsholly Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    12 Feet Deep No Box Or Shoring Is A Daily Thing In This New Company

    Worker standing in a deep trench, displaying a hazardous situation with steep walls and minimal safety equipment.

    I've had 5 walls collapse that had three steps they love building in a wash

    dirtbikemike78 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #77

    Anybody Know What Kinda Octopus Is This? Found Here In Kiana, Australia

    Person holding a small blue-ringed octopus, identified as dangerous, over a red container.

    This guy holding a blue-ringed octopus. Blue-ringed octopuses, comprising the genus Hapalochlaena, are four extremely venomous species of octopus that are found in tide pools and coral reefs in the Pacific and Indian oceans, from Japan to Australia.

    ferchomax Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    Wildest Thing I've Ever Seen

    Dangerous insulation setup in attic with damaged pipe, highlighting potential fire hazard in home.

    Addition was added onto this house around 2006, contractor built a roof over top of the chimney for the oil furnace. I'm shocked it took until now to find. Attic is LOADED with soot as expected. We replaced entire chimney and terminated through roof as it should be.

    JatKal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    My Sister Accidentally Left Some Salt Water In Her Ceramic Mug Overnight And Salt Crystals Seeped Through

    Hand holding a yellow mug covered in sugar near a bathroom sink, creating a potentially dangerous mess.

    here seems to be some misinformation about what's happening with the pottery here. When fired above 2300°F (∆8-∆10), the clay is no longer porous, and can safely be used for dishware. This was not fired at those temps, we can see that it's porous, and can hold onto moisture and bacteria. Some glazes contain toxic elements but that wouldn't be as easy to just visually identify.

    dragoneerdude , raaphaelraven Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #80

    My Mom Sent Me This Pic Of My Step-Dad Today

    Man deep in a dug-out pit holding a shovel, illustrating a dangerous situation in a construction site.

    Chloroformperfume7 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    To Prevent Tourists From Entering A Dangerous Area

    People walking on rocky terrain past a danger sign, highlighting something dangerous.

    The_Great_Cucumber Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #82

    Gas Fireplace At My Parents House Does This To The Siding

    A vent on a gray exterior wall shows a dangerous black soot stain above it.

    Something is out of whack, gas shouldn’t produce soot. Don’t use it until it’s inspected.

    glockster19m Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    Anyone Who Works With Earth Knows The Dangers Associated With Improper Shoring And Excavation Types. Make Sure Your Loved Ones Are Safe From This Trend

    Beachgoers digging large sand hole with authorities watching.

    QuincyThePigBoy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #84

    My School Blocked All Of The Emergency Exits Instead Of Fixing The Alarm

    Library exit door blocked with a sign warning of danger, urging not to use it.

    vk6_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    Parents With Toddler Move In, Deliberately Plant Datura

    A child's slide placed near a dangerous flowering plant in a garden setting.

    MyFaceSaysItsSugar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #86

    What's This Dapper Little Guy My Friend Found In Coastal(Ish) North Carolina?

    Dangerous insect held in a person's palm, displaying bright red and black colors.

    Cuddling with a Red Velvet Ant.

    deadmmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #87

    A “Bugfluencer” Putting A Brown Recluse On Her Wrist

    Dangerous brown recluse spider on a person's hand in close-up image.

    haleighbird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #88

    To Watch The Eclipse

    Close-up of an eye with text describing a dangerous eclipse viewing without glasses.

    Saw this on someone’s Snapchat story after the eclipse.

    peskyjedi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #89

    My Husband Was Working In The Crawlspace Of Our 1901 Home And Almost Crawled Into This Uncovered Well

    Crumbled stone wall revealing a deep, dark, and dangerous well underground.

    definitelynotagurl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #90

    That’s Deadly

    Supermarket shelf with daffodil bunches labeled as food, priced at £1, highlighting potential danger.

    From the bulb to the stem to the petals, daffodils contain a toxic chemical called lycorine. The daffodil bulb contains the highest amounts of lycorine. Lycorine is highly poisonous, and can be fatal if ingested in a large enough amount.

    DJBigPhil Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #91

    Vodka Bottles Full Of Petrol On A Street Corner In Bali, Like You Do

    Dangerous display of petrol bottles on a sidewalk shelf near a "Petrol and Laundry" sign.

    Pretty sure Michael Bay just audibly moaned somewhere.

    JMDeutsch Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #92

    This Tiny Cute Bat I Found Last Night

    Person holding a small bat on their finger, capturing a dangerous moment.

    Just so everybody knows: you don’t need to be bitten by bats to get rabies or any other virus they have, being scratched is enough. Note that most of the time you don’t feel or see the scratch. Also, when symptoms start to declare, it is too late and you are 100% dying. Getting a preventive shot might be for nothing but it takes 1 hour of your life max instead of… just putting an end to it.

    microwavedgerbil25 , Bolf-Ramshield Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #93

    There Was A Snake Hid In My Boots

    A small snake hidden inside a boot, showcasing something dangerous.

    Watch out for those ones, they are called Saw Scaled Vipers and are pretty dangerous. Tho, you should be able to just grab ur boot and drop the snake somewhere else, and u can both be on your way.

    NooBGam3R007 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #94

    Is This The Problem I Think It Is?

    Dangerous display of cleaning products, including vinegar and bleach, in a store aisle.

    Am I crazy to think there shouldn’t be stored this closely at a Home Depot?

    fallingbrick Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!