We’ve gathered some of the most interesting pictures of just random stuff that caught netizen’s eyes, from those “what are the odds?” lucky chances to fun, unusual combinations of things. So Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments section down below.

As much as we might hate to admit it, luck still finds a way to play a part in our day to day actions. When one stumbles across, say, a rogue hot air balloon snagged in a nearby tree, that’s just a clear case of “in the right place at the right time.”

#1 The Sunlight Shines Through The Jug And Makes The Water Look Cool

RELATED:

#2 I Opened An Avocado With No Pit

#3 Sunflower Growing On A Tree

#4 Container Ship Almost Crashed Into A House In Norway

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 My Daughter Fell In The Snow

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 I Put A Pinecone In My Shower. It Closes When I Shower And Opens Again When It Dries

#7 Came Across Some Caterpillars On A Group Mission In Alicante

#8 My Apple Is Red Inside. Never Seen This Before

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Pigeons Can Sit

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 The Shadow In This Picture Makes It Look Like My Cat Is Floating

#11 This Isn't A Lens Flair, Sunlight Refracting Atmospheric Ice Made It Look Like There Were 3 Suns In The Sky This Morning

#12 The Benches At This Skate Park Are Shapes Like Skateboards

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Ice Bending While Sliding Off A Tin Roof

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 French Artist “Ememem” Paves Cracks And Holes With Mosaics. This Is Also Known As “Flacking”

#15 A Lightning Strike Happened The Moment I Took A Photo And Made It Look Like Daytime. I Took The Second Photo 10 Seconds Later

#16 This Windows Xp Wallpaper Tag

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 There's A Floor Between Floors 0 And 1 At My Workplace

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 This Monstera Plant Grew Through Itself

#19 Yes, They're Real Horses, Yes, That's A Roof No editing involved, there is a hill behind the bungalow which when you take a picture from the correct angle lines up perfectly with the roof.

#20 My Husband And I Each Took A Bite Before We Took Our Pizza Home, Accidental Heart!

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 A 10,000-12,000 Year Old Glacial Boulder Inside A Regular Supermarket In Estonia

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Darted A Fly

#23 Moved Into A 160 Year Old Loft And Found Kitty Paw Prints In The Masonry

#24 3000 Year Old Clay Pig Figure From China

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Tree That Swallowed A Street Sign

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 The Writing On Jessie And Woody’s Feet Is Different To Show How Different Andy’s Handwriting Is As He Got Older

#27 How These Tomatoes Were Prepped

#28 Chocolate Covered Strawberry Without The Strawberry, Inside View

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 My Measuring Spoon Is Plastic So The Static Made My Onion Powder Spiky

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Built My Own Cabinet And It Looks Like Sid From Ice Age Evolving Into A Bird

#31 Found This In An Airbnb Behind A Curtain We Were Told Not To Open. I Still Have No Idea What It Was Meant To Be

#32 My Mom Saw This While On A Walk Today. She Thinks It’s Creepy, But I Think It’s Kind Of Impressive

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 I Found These While Walking My Dog Near Our Local Nuclear Power Plant

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 Heard Strange Noises Outside Of My House, Should Have Guessed That It Was Just A Hot Air Balloon Doing An Emergency Landing

#35 Hair With 13 Ends

#36 Color Difference In Ceiling Tiles Between Smoking (Left) And Non-Smoking (Right) Areas

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 There Was A Cat At My Local Home Depot

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 This Italian Restaurant I Had Lunch At Uses Straws Made Of Pasta

#39 A Christmas Tree Froze Into My Starbucks Water

#40 Snake Outside My Front Door Had A Penny

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 Chuck E Got Arrested At My Local Chuck E Cheese

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 The Eggs Of Cassowaries Are Green

#43 Staircase At The Studio Of Artist Ezio Gribaudo Located In Turin, Italy

#44 Washington State Ferries Leave Out Puzzles For Their Passengers

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 This House With 18 Skylights

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 Satisfying Symmetry In A Tin Of Spaghetti Hoops

#47 Reflection On The DVD As A Part Of Design

#48 My Girlfriend Met A Person At The Bar With The Inverse Of Her Tattoo

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 This Almond In My Salad Looks Very Unimpressed

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 Shocked Doing Laundry Because I Have No Pets

#51 Just Hanging Around

ADVERTISEMENT

#52 My Father-In-Law Looks Like The Gramps From Up

#53 This Gradient Of Tomatoes From My Garden

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 A Toilet In Estonia Had A Glass Floor To Show The Underlying Carved Out Rock

ADVERTISEMENT

#55 B&b Bathroom Was Decorated With A Photo Of Itself

#56 This Adolescent Blue Jay Halfway Through Puberty

#57 Petrified Tree Trunk In Arizona Dating Back 225 Million Years

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 Overhead Light Tanned Our Office Phone Over The Years

ADVERTISEMENT

#59 This Sleepy Sea Lion Used A Boat Bumper As A Pillow

#60 The Gradient In This Drink

#61 Sky Looks Like A River

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 The Feet Are Pressed In The Sand, Not Sculpted

ADVERTISEMENT

#63 Any Idea What Made These? Found These Circles In The Snow Above A Frozen Pond, Deep Into Green Mountain National Forest

#64 Went To Pump My Gas And Found This Receipt Spat Out By The Machine

#65 Some Of My Nails Are Bumpy

ADVERTISEMENT

#66 Pay Phone Removed. Images Of Pay Phone Installed

ADVERTISEMENT

#67 My Great Grandpas Home Dentist Office

#68 Brickwork On Sidewalk Which Turns Into A Public Bench In Shiraz, Iran

#69 Women In Ireland Knitted And Crocheted A 12ft By 11ft Wool Map Of Ireland, Which Took Four Years To Complete

ADVERTISEMENT

#70 This Japanese Tap Has The On/Off Switch Right Under Where The Water Comes Out

ADVERTISEMENT

#71 My Bird Does Not Like The Purple Pellets, And Segregates Them

#72 My Cat Crawled In My Bathrobe Sleeve And Fell Asleep

#73 Pepper That Fell Behind The Fridge Dried Perfectly Instead Of Molding

ADVERTISEMENT

#74 Pulled Apart A Dead Grill Lighter, And There Was A Normal Lighter Inside

ADVERTISEMENT

#75 Cut Into An Onion And It Was Half Red Half White

#76 I Have An Old Sugar House That Is Being Eaten By The Ground And Steam Comes Out Of The Chimney

#77 I Peeled Off The Outside Layer Of A Carrot

ADVERTISEMENT

#78 The Sky Outside My House Looks Like A Badly Rendered Video Game

ADVERTISEMENT

#79 Amsterdam Police Checking If An E-Bike Has Had Its Speed Limiter Removed

#80 When I Was Stung By A Wasp On A Walk And Swell Up In Minutes

#81 Church Parking Lot Has A Triangle Shaped Area Where No Cars Can Park

ADVERTISEMENT

#82 A Baguette I Ordered Was Wrapped In Someone’s Exam

ADVERTISEMENT

#83 My Grandmother Has An Old Satellite Dish From The Late 70s Or Early 80s In Her Backyard

#84 I Found This Extremely Long Rusty Nail In My Gravel Driveway

#85 My Doctor's Office Waiting Room Has 6 Different Types Of Chairs

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#87 This Pear Fell From Our Tree And Cut Itself In Half - Perfectly Corrugated