88 Interesting And Odd Pics That You Might Want To See
As much as we might hate to admit it, luck still finds a way to play a part in our day to day actions. When one stumbles across, say, a rogue hot air balloon snagged in a nearby tree, that’s just a clear case of “in the right place at the right time.”
We’ve gathered some of the most interesting pictures of just random stuff that caught netizen’s eyes, from those “what are the odds?” lucky chances to fun, unusual combinations of things. So Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments section down below.
This post may include affiliate links.
The Sunlight Shines Through The Jug And Makes The Water Look Cool
I Opened An Avocado With No Pit
Sunflower Growing On A Tree
Container Ship Almost Crashed Into A House In Norway
My Daughter Fell In The Snow
I Put A Pinecone In My Shower. It Closes When I Shower And Opens Again When It Dries
Came Across Some Caterpillars On A Group Mission In Alicante
My Apple Is Red Inside. Never Seen This Before
Pigeons Can Sit
The Shadow In This Picture Makes It Look Like My Cat Is Floating
This Isn't A Lens Flair, Sunlight Refracting Atmospheric Ice Made It Look Like There Were 3 Suns In The Sky This Morning
Sun dog. Saw one for the first time a year ago.
The Benches At This Skate Park Are Shapes Like Skateboards
Ice Bending While Sliding Off A Tin Roof
French Artist “Ememem” Paves Cracks And Holes With Mosaics. This Is Also Known As “Flacking”
A Lightning Strike Happened The Moment I Took A Photo And Made It Look Like Daytime. I Took The Second Photo 10 Seconds Later
This Windows Xp Wallpaper Tag
There's A Floor Between Floors 0 And 1 At My Workplace
This Monstera Plant Grew Through Itself
Yes, They're Real Horses, Yes, That's A Roof
No editing involved, there is a hill behind the bungalow which when you take a picture from the correct angle lines up perfectly with the roof.
My Husband And I Each Took A Bite Before We Took Our Pizza Home, Accidental Heart!
A 10,000-12,000 Year Old Glacial Boulder Inside A Regular Supermarket In Estonia
Darted A Fly
Moved Into A 160 Year Old Loft And Found Kitty Paw Prints In The Masonry
3000 Year Old Clay Pig Figure From China
Tree That Swallowed A Street Sign
The Writing On Jessie And Woody’s Feet Is Different To Show How Different Andy’s Handwriting Is As He Got Older
How These Tomatoes Were Prepped
Chocolate Covered Strawberry Without The Strawberry, Inside View
My Measuring Spoon Is Plastic So The Static Made My Onion Powder Spiky
Built My Own Cabinet And It Looks Like Sid From Ice Age Evolving Into A Bird
Found This In An Airbnb Behind A Curtain We Were Told Not To Open. I Still Have No Idea What It Was Meant To Be
My Mom Saw This While On A Walk Today. She Thinks It’s Creepy, But I Think It’s Kind Of Impressive
I Found These While Walking My Dog Near Our Local Nuclear Power Plant
Heard Strange Noises Outside Of My House, Should Have Guessed That It Was Just A Hot Air Balloon Doing An Emergency Landing
Hair With 13 Ends
Color Difference In Ceiling Tiles Between Smoking (Left) And Non-Smoking (Right) Areas
There Was A Cat At My Local Home Depot
This Italian Restaurant I Had Lunch At Uses Straws Made Of Pasta
A Christmas Tree Froze Into My Starbucks Water
Snake Outside My Front Door Had A Penny
Chuck E Got Arrested At My Local Chuck E Cheese
The Eggs Of Cassowaries Are Green
You are seriously lucky to get this close without significant harm!