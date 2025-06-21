ADVERTISEMENT

It’s no secret that people can be awful sometimes.

But if there’s any hope for accountability, the bare minimum is calling it out.

That’s exactly what happens in a Reddit community called Awful Everything, a place where users highlight some of the saddest, most infuriating examples of human behavior. It might not restore your faith in humanity, but it does offer a brutally honest glimpse into the world we all live in.

Scroll down to see some of the most striking and heartbreaking posts shared online.

#1

Idk How, But He Got A Great Birthday Gift After All

Tweet describing a man with anxiety who had a panic attack at a surprise party and sued his job for wrongful termination.

    #2

    :•| The Thing

    Post about perceptions of scent differences in young women reflecting themes of traumatizing the next generation in social media content.

    It’s hard to look. But somehow, you can’t stop.

    Disturbing or upsetting content online can make you want to shut your laptop, toss your phone aside, and disappear under a blanket. And yet, we keep scrolling.

    There’s a reason for that.

    Psychological research shows that disgusting or emotionally charged stimuli tend to grab and hold our attention more effectively than neutral ones.
    #3

    People Are The Worst

    Close-up of a turtle with text about a study showing some drivers deliberately hit turtles, highlighting depressing human behavior.

    #4

    Big Oof

    Bride with tattoos reading vows to a child at a wedding ceremony, illustrating traumatizing the next generation.

    #5

    This Coffee Shop In My City In Canada

    Green sign asks not to litter while trash litters snowy ground, illustrating depressing posts about traumatizing the next generation.

    Media scholars Bridget Rubenking and Annie Lang suggest this response is deeply rooted in our biology. From an evolutionary standpoint, “an attentional bias toward disgust—no matter how aversive—would better equip humans to avoid harmful substances.”

    In other words, even when something repels us, it also pulls us in, a strange survival instinct that still lingers.
    #6

    I Wish I Could Say This Is Satire But Child Marriage Is Still Legal In 45 States

    Sign stating minors not permitted without adult supervision, highlighting concerns about traumatizing the next generation concept.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Man Dies While Helping Ducklings…

    Man helping ducks cross road hit by car, highlighting a traumatizing moment for the next generation in a traffic incident.

    #8

    Awful Boss

    A heartbreaking story about organ donation and betrayal highlighting the trauma affecting the next generation.

    But while the occasional disturbing headline or post can be manageable, the constant exposure to negativity, especially in the form of news and human failure, quickly becomes overwhelming.

    It wasn’t always like this.

    Not so long ago, the average person got their daily dose of information from a newspaper or the evening news. Now, with social media, upsetting stories we never asked to see are constantly thrown into our feed, without warning and without pause.
    #9

    Uh.. What Now..?

    Screenshot of a Twitter conversation about a controversial paintball hunting challenge, illustrating traumatizing generational attitudes.

    See people, that's what Hunger Games are. Not the Met Gala, but this right here. And it's kinda similar to what Ramsay Bolton did in Game of Thrones.

    #10

    These Health Insurance Companies Are A Viper's Nest Of Soulless Scumbaggery

    Social media post highlighting trauma and high insurance costs related to organ donation after child’s death.

    In this case, I think the recipient's insurance should cover the costs.

    #11

    What A Sad Start And End To Life

    City bus stopped with police tape outside, driver discovers dumped fetus on seat during route, highlighting traumatizing next generation.

    It's horrible but we mustn't judge. Who knows how anyone reacts to a miscarriage.

    And it doesn’t stop there.

    Many media outlets intentionally use a strategy known as “flooding the zone”—bombarding the public with so many stories (often confusing or sensationalized) that it becomes impossible to focus on any single issue.

    The result? Mental fatigue, confusion, and a sense of helplessness. Instead of gaining clarity, we’re left feeling like everything is spinning out of control.
    #12

    Life

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing depression and anxiety as major issues for young people in today's monetized society.

    #13

    Secret Extra Flavour. McDonald's Drying Mops Over Fries

    Woman working in a kitchen handling food near a fryer, illustrating the theme of traumatizing the next generation in a stressful job.

    #14

    Tasteless Joke

    Turtle trapped in plastic six-pack ring on sandy ground, highlighting environmental harm and traumatizing the next generation.

    So how do we protect ourselves from the mental toll of constant bad news?

    Lisa Shows, a licensed professional counselor and owner of Bright Potential Counseling in Flagstaff, Arizona, shares some ways to manage the anxiety that comes with being plugged in all the time.

    The first step, and perhaps the most obvious, is to step away.

    “You don’t have to stay up-to-date every moment of the day. Take breaks for as long as you need to recharge and reset your mind,” Shows advises. “This might mean taking a day off from social media or deciding not to check the news before bed. Giving yourself space from the constant news cycle can help restore your emotional balance.”

    #15

    Brazilian Mayor Marries A 16 Year Old Girl (Minimum Age, W/ Parents Consent), 1 Day After Her Birthday. He's 65

    A pixelated young girl and a middle-aged man smiling closely together, highlighting themes of traumatizing the next generation.

    #16

    Just Saw This On Twitter. Mate…

    Visitors at the historic site of Auschwitz concentration camp, reflecting on traumatizing the next generation and its impact.

    #17

    This Sign I Saw In Vietnam

    Blue sign warning tourists not to give money to local children or women to avoid traumatizing the next generation at attraction.

    She also recommends being intentional about where you get your news.

    Not all sources are created equal, and choosing ones that prioritize accuracy over drama can make a huge difference. Seek outlets that focus on delivering verified information, not just the stories most likely to generate outrage.

    #18

    Awful Parent

    Mother dangles daughter over balcony as punishment in a traumatizing moment highlighting the next generation's struggles.

    #19

    Another Boy Lost His Life Due To Bullying At School

    Sad news about bullying impact on children, highlighting the trauma and mental health challenges faced by the next generation.

    #20

    Sea World

    Aerial view showing the limited space where orcas live compared to SeaWorld’s large parking lot, illustrating traumatizing confinement.

    Can you take a plane from the parking lot to the entrance?

    When things feel chaotic, it can help to look at the bigger picture.

    Zooming out rather than getting stuck in the noise of each individual story can offer clarity and help you stay grounded. Often, things aren’t quite as apocalyptic as the headlines suggest.

    #21

    Alive But Definitely A Life Lost

    Man discovered alive after 27 years in captivity, highlighting traumatizing effects on the next generation in shocking news story.

    #22

    Pay To Survive

    Tweet about denied ankle surgery due to unaffordable deductible, highlighting trauma and suffering across generations.

    #23

    But It’s

    Man showing large religious tattoo of a cross and face on back, highlighting traumatizing the next generation theme.

    It’s also important to balance the heavy stuff with positive content that restores some sense of hope.

    If your faith in the world is running low, deliberately seek out the good—heartwarming stories, inspiring moments, or even just a cute kitten pic. Or take a step back altogether and do something comforting like listening to music, watching a favorite show, or spending time offline.

    #24

    Damn

    Lonely bird dies surrounded by concrete replicas it mistook for family, highlighting a traumatizing next generation story.

    #25

    Awful Police Officer

    Police officer involved in scandal highlights issues of traumatizing the next generation in disturbing news report.

    #26

    Negligent Parents And The Horrific Consequences

    Ohio boy shoots pregnant mother causing tragic deaths, highlighting traumatizing effects on the next generation.

    Finally, Shows reminds us not to isolate ourselves.

    “Talk to friends or family about things other than the news. Engage in activities that allow you to bond and enjoy each other’s company without focusing on politics or current events,” she says. “Playing games, enjoying a meal together, or taking part in outdoor activities can provide a much-needed break from the constant news cycle.”

    #27

    Traumatizing The Next Generation

    Police travel 500 miles to seize a girl's pet goat, highlighting traumatizing actions affecting the next generation.

    #28

    JFC

    NSFW post about a 17-year-old new mother asking for medical advice, highlighting traumatizing the next generation content.

    #29

    Poor Little Guy Got His Head Stuck In A Soda Can And Probably Starved To Death

    Lizard skeleton trapped inside a crushed can on dry, cracked soil symbolizing traumatizing environmental impact.

    #30

    In 2015, Two South Korean Soldiers Lost Their Feet To Nk Mine While On Patrol. However, Instead Of Providing Them With Proper Compensation, The Government Chose To Raise A Monument... Which Is Basically A Big Amputated Foot

    South Korean soldier in wheelchair beside large bronze leg sculpture symbolizing traumatizing the next generation.

    #31

    And They Ask Me Why I Don’t Go To Church

    Tweet about a Tennessee pastor convicted of repeat abuse, highlighting trauma and injustice within a depressing social post.

    #32

    This Gravestone

    Gravestone from 1875 telling the story of Kate McCormick, highlighting trauma and abandonment by society and family.

    #33

    Floridian Teacher Severely Beaten

    Teacher severely beaten by student in Florida, highlighting cases traumatizing the next generation and breaking social bubbles.

    #34

    This Happened In The Philippines

    Close-up of a dog's mouth with foaming saliva illustrating the danger of rabies, highlighting traumatizing effects on the next generation.

    #35

    Egypt: A 15-Year Old Wife (Married At 13) Was Brutally M**dered Over A Pasta Dish She Made Without Her Husband's Permission

    Close-up of a young person with a neutral expression, illustrating themes of traumatizing the next generation.

    #36

    Husband Chains Up Wife In The Jungle And Leaves Her To Die. Wtf

    American woman chained to tree in Indian jungle, highlighting traumatizing conditions and distressing rescue moments.

    #37

    The Audacity

    Woman stealing street musician’s cash while damaging his piano, causing distress among bystanders, highlighting traumatic behavior.

    #38

    This Is Absolutely Disgusting

    Cruise ship MS Oasis of the Seas fuel consumption and size details highlighting environmental impact facts.

    #39

    Spotted These Baby Turtles With Painted Shells Being Sold On A Street In China

    Turtles with colorful patterned shells in a netted white container representing traumatizing the next generation.

    They’re clearly being marketed towards children… the whole shop was filled with animal rights violations. Wish there was something I could do.

    #40

    Unskippable Loud Ads While Getting Gas

    Close-up of a person holding a fuel pump screen displaying an image, symbolizing traumatizing the next generation.

    #41

    I Have No Words

    Side-by-side profile comparisons of Black and White women with the caption highlighting skin color issues for traumatizing the next generation topic.

    #42

    Demanding Money To Save A Life

    Hands reaching out of water as a health official drowns, depicting a traumatizing next generation incident in Uttar Pradesh.

    #43

    Greed

    Tweet highlighting Starbucks' profits, employee bonuses, price hikes, and firing workers seeking to unionize, showing generational trauma.

    #44

    Granny Had To Get Back By Any Means

    74-year-old Ohio woman robs bank at gunpoint after losing money to online scam, highlighting crime and traumatizing the next generation.

    #45

    How Can Kids Be So Hateful? That Too With A 80 Year Old Person

    Elderly man attacked by children, illustrating traumatizing the next generation and harsh realities faced by victims.

    #46

    Absolutely Disgusting!

    Maths teacher involved in court case with pupil, highlighting disturbing issues of traumatizing the next generation.

    #47

    I Deliver To Restaurants, Look At All The Slugs In This Stores Chicken Cooler Door

    Hand wearing a black glove opening a door to a storage room with cardboard boxes on a red tiled floor, showing signs of neglect.

    #48

    This Is My Church’s Keyboard

    Dusty computer keyboard on a desk with tangled cables, highlighting neglect in a workspace environment.

    #49

    Heartbreaking

    Social media post describing emotional trauma from a theft, reflecting themes of traumatizing the next generation.

    #50

    Damn

    Teen human trafficking victim ordered to pay $150k restitution after defending herself, highlighting trauma in the next generation.

    #51

    Awful Sunburn. It Hurts

    Woman with severe sunburn on her upper back sitting on a couch showing skin trauma and pain from sun exposure.

    #52

    Robbing An 8 Year Old's Lemonade Stand

    Young boy at lemonade stand looking upset after robbery, illustrating traumatizing the next generation concept.

    #53

    My Friends Deep Fryer

    Deep fryer basket filled with freshly cooked french fries in a kitchen, showing food preparation and cooking process.

    #54

    One Ton

    Florida man arrested with one ton of child pornography, highlighting the issue of traumatizing the next generation.

    #55

    Alleged B**tiality Bus With Dozens Of Animals Stopped In Pennsylvania

    Chickens and turkeys inside an old bus filled with hay and farm supplies, depicting a distressing environment.

    I read the article. They were not sc**wing the chickens and turkeys. The birds were fed to the dogs that were on the bus. The cows where the ones who got the s**ual a**se.

    #56

    Be Careful Who You Date

    Mugshot of a woman involved in a violent crime, illustrating traumatizing content from depressing posts online.

    #57

    Flyers Being Handed Out In My Sister’s Neighborhood

    Seed packet with a flyer promoting a hate group, highlighting the theme of traumatizing the next generation with disturbing content.

    #58

    Animation Producer For World Wide Hit Films(Your Name, Suzume, Garden Of Words, Etc) Arrested For Paying To Have S** With More Than 20 Minors

    Man with glasses in a black shirt, posing indoors with a thoughtful expression, related to traumatizing the next generation.

    #59

    My Grubhub Order Delivery Photo

    Spoiled food scattered on concrete, illustrating the concept of traumatizing the next generation with depressing imagery.

    #60

    Bernard And Ann Mcdonagh - Couple Dine-And-Dashed From This New Restaurant Failed To Pay £1,000 In Bills Using Their Kid As The Bait To Escape

    Mugshots of two individuals taken by South Wales Police related to traumatizing the next generation cases.

    Theft In My City Is So Bad They Have To Label Pipes So Our Increasing Homeless Population Doesn't Steal It

    Close-up of a wooden utility pole with metal conduit labeled to prevent copper clad steel scrap theft near a blurred street.

    By the way, this is in Canada.

    Medical School Selling The Remains Of Loved Ones

    Group of mourners at a cemetery watching a worker dig graves, illustrating traumatizing the next generation impact.

    #63

    Florida Man Lands Helicopter On Egmont Key, Causing Numerous Protected Shorebird Species To Flee Their Nests

    Helicopter flying low over beach and water with wildlife nearby, highlighting traumatizing effects on the next generation.

    #64

    They Sacraficed The Squirrel Out Of Pure Spite!

    Man looking sadly at Peanut the Squirrel by a window, reflecting on traumatizing the next generation with depressing posts.

    #65

    Australia Whistleblower Who Exposed Australian Military's Warcrimes In Afghanistan Is The Only Person Sentenced To Prison

    Man walking a dog on a city sidewalk with people behind him, representing traumatizing the next generation concept.

    #66

    Man Beats Python To Death In Toilet After It Bites His Testicles

    Tweet from New York Post showing a python in a toilet and a hand holding the snake, illustrating traumatizing the next generation.

    #67

    Nikolas Cruz's Lawyer Shows Middle Finger To The Court And Laughs With The School Shooter

    Three young adults in a courtroom setting, discussing serious matters related to traumatizing the next generation.

    #68

    So It Could Have Been Even Worse

    News headline about live bullet found on movie set, highlighting traumatizing events for the next generation.

    #69

    Inflation Is Awful. Was Charged $4.25 For This Iced Coffee At Jack N The Box

    Hand holding a cold drink cup with a straw inside a car at night, illustrating a moment related to traumatizing the next generation.

    #70

    Aggies Fans Kicked Out Of College World Series For Making Fun Of Other Teams Batboy Who Was K**led

    Two men wearing maroon Aggies and Texas A&M shirts arguing at a crowded sports event, showcasing bubble-breaking behavior.

    #71

    Sad

    Child alone and crying on beach, highlighting traumatizing impact and depressing reality of parental abandonment.

    #72

    Zach Radcliff, Church Youth Director Arrested Yesterday On 6 Counts Of Child S** A**se, Headlined At 2019 Cpac

    Man wearing a red MAGA hat and sunglasses smiling inside a car, highlighting a traumatizing generation theme.

