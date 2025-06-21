“Traumatizing The Next Generation”: 72 Depressing Posts To Break Your Bubble (New Pics)
It’s no secret that people can be awful sometimes.
But if there’s any hope for accountability, the bare minimum is calling it out.
That’s exactly what happens in a Reddit community called Awful Everything, a place where users highlight some of the saddest, most infuriating examples of human behavior. It might not restore your faith in humanity, but it does offer a brutally honest glimpse into the world we all live in.
Scroll down to see some of the most striking and heartbreaking posts shared online.
Idk How, But He Got A Great Birthday Gift After All
It’s hard to look. But somehow, you can’t stop.
Disturbing or upsetting content online can make you want to shut your laptop, toss your phone aside, and disappear under a blanket. And yet, we keep scrolling.
There’s a reason for that.
Psychological research shows that disgusting or emotionally charged stimuli tend to grab and hold our attention more effectively than neutral ones.
People Are The Worst
Big Oof
This Coffee Shop In My City In Canada
Media scholars Bridget Rubenking and Annie Lang suggest this response is deeply rooted in our biology. From an evolutionary standpoint, “an attentional bias toward disgust—no matter how aversive—would better equip humans to avoid harmful substances.”
In other words, even when something repels us, it also pulls us in, a strange survival instinct that still lingers.
I Wish I Could Say This Is Satire But Child Marriage Is Still Legal In 45 States
Man Dies While Helping Ducklings…
Awful Boss
But while the occasional disturbing headline or post can be manageable, the constant exposure to negativity, especially in the form of news and human failure, quickly becomes overwhelming.
It wasn’t always like this.
Not so long ago, the average person got their daily dose of information from a newspaper or the evening news. Now, with social media, upsetting stories we never asked to see are constantly thrown into our feed, without warning and without pause.
Uh.. What Now..?
These Health Insurance Companies Are A Viper's Nest Of Soulless Scumbaggery
What A Sad Start And End To Life
And it doesn’t stop there.
Many media outlets intentionally use a strategy known as “flooding the zone”—bombarding the public with so many stories (often confusing or sensationalized) that it becomes impossible to focus on any single issue.
The result? Mental fatigue, confusion, and a sense of helplessness. Instead of gaining clarity, we’re left feeling like everything is spinning out of control.
Life
Secret Extra Flavour. McDonald's Drying Mops Over Fries
Tasteless Joke
So how do we protect ourselves from the mental toll of constant bad news?
Lisa Shows, a licensed professional counselor and owner of Bright Potential Counseling in Flagstaff, Arizona, shares some ways to manage the anxiety that comes with being plugged in all the time.
The first step, and perhaps the most obvious, is to step away.
“You don’t have to stay up-to-date every moment of the day. Take breaks for as long as you need to recharge and reset your mind,” Shows advises. “This might mean taking a day off from social media or deciding not to check the news before bed. Giving yourself space from the constant news cycle can help restore your emotional balance.”
Brazilian Mayor Marries A 16 Year Old Girl (Minimum Age, W/ Parents Consent), 1 Day After Her Birthday. He's 65
Just Saw This On Twitter. Mate…
This Sign I Saw In Vietnam
She also recommends being intentional about where you get your news.
Not all sources are created equal, and choosing ones that prioritize accuracy over drama can make a huge difference. Seek outlets that focus on delivering verified information, not just the stories most likely to generate outrage.
Awful Parent
Another Boy Lost His Life Due To Bullying At School
Sea World
When things feel chaotic, it can help to look at the bigger picture.
Zooming out rather than getting stuck in the noise of each individual story can offer clarity and help you stay grounded. Often, things aren’t quite as apocalyptic as the headlines suggest.
Alive But Definitely A Life Lost
Pay To Survive
But It’s
It’s also important to balance the heavy stuff with positive content that restores some sense of hope.
If your faith in the world is running low, deliberately seek out the good—heartwarming stories, inspiring moments, or even just a cute kitten pic. Or take a step back altogether and do something comforting like listening to music, watching a favorite show, or spending time offline.
Damn
Negligent Parents And The Horrific Consequences
Finally, Shows reminds us not to isolate ourselves.
“Talk to friends or family about things other than the news. Engage in activities that allow you to bond and enjoy each other’s company without focusing on politics or current events,” she says. “Playing games, enjoying a meal together, or taking part in outdoor activities can provide a much-needed break from the constant news cycle.”
Traumatizing The Next Generation
JFC
Poor Little Guy Got His Head Stuck In A Soda Can And Probably Starved To Death
In 2015, Two South Korean Soldiers Lost Their Feet To Nk Mine While On Patrol. However, Instead Of Providing Them With Proper Compensation, The Government Chose To Raise A Monument... Which Is Basically A Big Amputated Foot
And They Ask Me Why I Don’t Go To Church
This Gravestone
Floridian Teacher Severely Beaten
This Happened In The Philippines
Egypt: A 15-Year Old Wife (Married At 13) Was Brutally M**dered Over A Pasta Dish She Made Without Her Husband's Permission
Husband Chains Up Wife In The Jungle And Leaves Her To Die. Wtf
The Audacity
This Is Absolutely Disgusting
Spotted These Baby Turtles With Painted Shells Being Sold On A Street In China
They’re clearly being marketed towards children… the whole shop was filled with animal rights violations. Wish there was something I could do.
Unskippable Loud Ads While Getting Gas
I Have No Words
Demanding Money To Save A Life
Greed
Granny Had To Get Back By Any Means
How Can Kids Be So Hateful? That Too With A 80 Year Old Person
Absolutely Disgusting!
I Deliver To Restaurants, Look At All The Slugs In This Stores Chicken Cooler Door
This Is My Church’s Keyboard
Heartbreaking
Damn
Awful Sunburn. It Hurts
Robbing An 8 Year Old's Lemonade Stand
My Friends Deep Fryer
One Ton
Alleged B**tiality Bus With Dozens Of Animals Stopped In Pennsylvania
I read the article. They were not sc**wing the chickens and turkeys. The birds were fed to the dogs that were on the bus. The cows where the ones who got the s**ual a**se.
Be Careful Who You Date
Flyers Being Handed Out In My Sister’s Neighborhood
Animation Producer For World Wide Hit Films(Your Name, Suzume, Garden Of Words, Etc) Arrested For Paying To Have S** With More Than 20 Minors
My Grubhub Order Delivery Photo
Bernard And Ann Mcdonagh - Couple Dine-And-Dashed From This New Restaurant Failed To Pay £1,000 In Bills Using Their Kid As The Bait To Escape
Theft In My City Is So Bad They Have To Label Pipes So Our Increasing Homeless Population Doesn't Steal It
By the way, this is in Canada.