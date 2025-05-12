36 Artist’s Hilarious Comics That Imagine What This Pet Cat And Dog Do When No One’s At HomeInterview With Artist
Have you ever wondered what pets think and talk about when left home alone? Well, the creator of a comic called “Gracks and Gribs” is here to tie those pieces together through his hilarious cat and dog characters.
As the artist describes them, Gracks is a rascally kitty with a penchant for passing gas and sleeping through the day, while Gribs is a poodle who enjoys the finer things in life and musing over life’s philosophical complexities. “She’s also not above rolling around in garbage because, well, she’s a dog — and that’s what dogs like to do. Gracks enjoys watching TV, especially the news, and rolling her eyes at the latest press spin on world events.”
To get the full scope of their personalities, hop into the post and experience it for yourselves.
Bored Panda reached out to the creator of “Gracks and Gribs” and they shared more about themselves.
“I originally set out to be the next Shakespeare. In college, I read all of his works, along with the classics of Elizabethan and Jacobean drama. I even wrote a five act play in iambic pentameter. Now, I draw a cartoon about a cat farting on a dog. Life has a way of catching up with you, I guess.“
We were wondering what drew the artist to the world of comics, to which they replied: “Garfield, Calvin and Hobbes, and Tintin. Then, The Far Side was everything in Middle School. The first comic strip I drew was called The Lower Lights and that was definitely influenced by The Far Side. I still enjoy reading a good book of cartoons on a rainy day. Or on the toilet on any old day.”
As for the creative process, the artist commented: “I stare at a black page on my tablet until I decide to draw a dog or a cat. Then, I stare at the character until some sort of dialogue spills out onto the empty space above the character. Next comes either a thought bubble or a speech balloon. Then, I reduce the opacity of that layer in order to draw the next layer. The second frame is pretty easy, but the third frame is more difficult. The hardest frame to come up with is the last one. That’s because this one completes the joke. I do this six times a week.”
We also asked the artist to share what they hope audiences will take away from their comics.
“My hope is that, in the future, someone will look forward to curling up with my comic book on a rainy day. Or on the toilet any old day,” wrote the artist.
Lastly, the artist added: “Remember not to try anything Gracks and Gribs do in the comic at home. Regardless of how annoying your siblings are, pink eye is real… and really contagious!”