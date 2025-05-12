Have you ever wondered what pets think and talk about when left home alone? Well, the creator of a comic called “Gracks and Gribs” is here to tie those pieces together through his hilarious cat and dog characters.

As the artist describes them, Gracks is a rascally kitty with a penchant for passing gas and sleeping through the day, while Gribs is a poodle who enjoys the finer things in life and musing over life’s philosophical complexities. “She’s also not above rolling around in garbage because, well, she’s a dog — and that’s what dogs like to do. Gracks enjoys watching TV, especially the news, and rolling her eyes at the latest press spin on world events.”

To get the full scope of their personalities, hop into the post and experience it for yourselves.

More info: Instagram | gracksandgribs.com