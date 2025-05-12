Have you ever wondered what pets think and talk about when left home alone? Well, the creator of a comic called “Gracks and Gribs” is here to tie those pieces together through his hilarious cat and dog characters.

As the artist describes them, Gracks is a rascally kitty with a penchant for passing gas and sleeping through the day, while Gribs is a poodle who enjoys the finer things in life and musing over life’s philosophical complexities. “She’s also not above rolling around in garbage because, well, she’s a dog — and that’s what dogs like to do. Gracks enjoys watching TV, especially the news, and rolling her eyes at the latest press spin on world events.”

To get the full scope of their personalities, hop into the post and experience it for yourselves.

More info: Instagram | gracksandgribs.com

#1

Comic panels showing a cat with a tiny leprechaun talking about St. Patrick's Day and homelessness humor in pets' conversation.

gracksngribs Report

Bored Panda reached out to the creator of “Gracks and Gribs” and they shared more about themselves.

“I originally set out to be the next Shakespeare. In college, I read all of his works, along with the classics of Elizabethan and Jacobean drama. I even wrote a five act play in iambic pentameter. Now, I draw a cartoon about a cat farting on a dog. Life has a way of catching up with you, I guess.“
    #2

    Comic strip showing pets talking and reacting to electric outlet, illustrating what pets talk about when left home alone.

    gracksngribs Report

    #3

    Comic of a dog thinking about assertiveness, wolf ancestors, and taking chewable vitamins exploring pets talk when alone.

    gracksngribs Report

    We were wondering what drew the artist to the world of comics, to which they replied: “Garfield, Calvin and Hobbes, and Tintin. Then, The Far Side was everything in Middle School. The first comic strip I drew was called The Lower Lights and that was definitely influenced by The Far Side. I still enjoy reading a good book of cartoons on a rainy day. Or on the toilet on any old day.”
    #4

    Comic panels showing a dog and cat meditating and talking, exploring what pets say when left home alone in Gracks And Gribs.

    gracksngribs Report

    #5

    Comic panels showing pets imagining themselves fierce and roaring, illustrating what pets talk about when left home alone.

    gracksngribs Report

    As for the creative process, the artist commented: “I stare at a black page on my tablet until I decide to draw a dog or a cat. Then, I stare at the character until some sort of dialogue spills out onto the empty space above the character. Next comes either a thought bubble or a speech balloon. Then, I reduce the opacity of that layer in order to draw the next layer. The second frame is pretty easy, but the third frame is more difficult. The hardest frame to come up with is the last one. That’s because this one completes the joke. I do this six times a week.”

    #6

    Cartoon comic panels showing two white cats and one dog discussing pets talking when left home alone.

    gracksngribs Report

    #7

    Comic panels showing a dog and cat humorously talking about smells and stomach aches in pets left home alone.

    gracksngribs Report

    We also asked the artist to share what they hope audiences will take away from their comics.

    “My hope is that, in the future, someone will look forward to curling up with my comic book on a rainy day. Or on the toilet any old day,” wrote the artist.

    Lastly, the artist added: “Remember not to try anything Gracks and Gribs do in the comic at home. Regardless of how annoying your siblings are, pink eye is real… and really contagious!”
    #8

    Comic panels showing pets talking humorously about behavior while left home alone in a Gracks And Gribs artist’s style.

    gracksngribs Report

    #9

    Comic panels showing a dog lying down with thought bubbles about insomnia, racing thoughts, and no more Reddit bedtime talks.

    gracksngribs Report

    #10

    Comic panels showing pets Gracks and Gribs talking with a magic eight ball in a humorous pet conversation comic.

    gracksngribs Report

    #11

    Comic strip featuring pets talking about leftover food and home alone thoughts, from Gracks and Gribs artist’s comics.

    gracksngribs Report

    #12

    Comic panels showing a fluffy cat pondering why Gribs removed them from online friends in a pets talk comic.

    gracksngribs Report

    #13

    Comic panels showing a cat and dog reacting to pet food bowls labeled Gribs and Gracks in a humorous pet cartoon.

    gracksngribs Report

    #14

    Comic panels showing pets Gracks and Gribs talking and playing while left home alone in a humorous pet comic strip.

    gracksngribs Report

    #15

    Comic panels showing two pets humorously discussing meditation and what pets talk about when left home alone.

    gracksngribs Report

    #16

    Comic panels showing pets talking and reacting, illustrating what pets talk about when left home alone in artist’s comics.

    gracksngribs Report

    #17

    Comic panels showing a cat and dog sniffing and reacting to a mysterious smell in a pets talking home alone comic.

    gracksngribs Report

    #18

    Comic panels showing a cat and mouse conversation exploring what pets talk about when left home alone in a humorous style.

    gracksngribs Report

    #19

    Comic panels showing pets having a humorous conversation exploring what pets talk about when left home alone.

    gracksngribs Report

    #20

    Comic showing a curious pet reacting to the sound of an electric can opener exploring pet conversations at home.

    gracksngribs Report

    #21

    Comic panels showing a pet dog humorously interacting, exploring what pets talk about when left home alone.

    gracksngribs Report

    #22

    Comic panels showing pets with Christmas presents, exploring what pets talk about when left home alone.

    gracksngribs Report

    #23

    Comic panels showing a dog and cat wearing boots, humorously exploring pets' thoughts when left home alone.

    gracksngribs Report

    #24

    Comic panels showing a thoughtful dog pondering deep thoughts about consciousness in a pets talk home alone comic.

    gracksngribs Report

    #25

    Comic strip showing two pets talking humorously about what pets talk about when left home alone using a telescope at night.

    gracksngribs Report

    #26

    Comic panels of a cat and dog scratching and thinking, illustrating what pets talk about when left home alone.

    gracksngribs Report

    #27

    Comic showing a white fluffy cat watching TV and reacting to subliminal messaging in pets comics.

    gracksngribs Report

    #28

    Comic panels showing a poodle with thought bubbles reflecting on being a good dog and a bad narcissist, exploring pets talk.

    gracksngribs Report

    #29

    Comic panel showing two pets having a humorous conversation about what they talk about when home alone.

    gracksngribs Report

    #30

    Comic panels showing a poodle and a man discussing sadness, economy, and politics in a pets talking home alone comic style.

    gracksngribs Report

    #31

    Comic panels showing pets talking and reacting to treats, exploring what pets talk about when left home alone.

    gracksngribs Report

    #32

    Comic panels of a relaxed white cat with thought bubbles, exploring what pets talk about when left home alone.

    gracksngribs Report

    #33

    Comic panels showing pets talking about open-backed headphones and music, exploring what pets talk about when home alone.

    gracksngribs Report

    #34

    Comic showing a dog imagining the word walkies and singing to a cat, exploring what pets talk about when home alone.

    gracksngribs Report

    #35

    Comic strip showing two pets talking about a dentist visit, exploring what pets talk about when home alone.

    gracksngribs Report

    #36

    Comic panels showing a poodle imagining the ideal pet owner, exploring what pets talk about when left home alone.

    gracksngribs Report

