Woman Gets An Old Doll From Grandma, Wonders Where To Even Put Such An Abomination

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, receiving a gift leaves us feeling nothing but pure joy. Maybe it’s something we’ve always wanted or something we didn’t know we wanted, but it left us positively surprised. On the other hand, sometimes gifts can leave us disappointed.

Or terrified—as in the case of today’s OP. She was given a doll passed down from her grandma, and the toy is, well… eerie. Plus, possibly dangerous to her health. So, instead of joy for the gift, the woman got the headache of what to do with it.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

While some gifts leave us overjoyed, others become a headache instead

Share icon

Image credits: awesomexsarah

A woman is given a ceramic doll passed down from her grandma

Image credits: awesomexsarah

Share icon

Image credits: awesomexsarah

But this doll isn’t simple and cute, instead it is rather creepy, possibly with toxic lead paint

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: awesomexsarah

So, instead of being happy with her heirloom, the woman turned to the online world to ask what she should do with it

One of the things that remains stable throughout the decades—or even centuries—is that families always find a way to bond (if they want to.)

For instance, creating new traditions—or keeping up with those that came from the people before—is probably one of the most popular ways to keep up with family connections. Like getting together on Christmas (or other occasions), traveling somewhere together, or passing down certain items from generation to generation.

The latter apparently happens in the OP’s family. While the most common heirlooms are jewelry, books, real estate, and art, to name a few, the original poster was given something else passed down from her grandma.

It was a doll. And frankly, quite a creepy one. As the author herself put it, the doll has “off” vibes—well, basically, it’s eerie. Just take a look at the pictures, you will say the same.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, this doll isn’t the only creepy one out there. Many people’s brains are wired in a way that some dolls give them the heebie-jeebies. It all comes down to two main factors: familiarity and ambiguity.

To be more specific, dolls—especially ceramic ones, like the one in this story—look pretty lifelike, so they’re familiar to the human brain. Simultaneously, they lack emotion and are aloof, so this gray area is the reason we get the creeps.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Karolina Kaboompics (not the actual photo)

In addition to all of this, the OP is almost sure the paint on the odd doll contains lead, which is toxic. Anything that is painted with lead paint can enter the body by swallowing it, inhaling it, or absorbing it through the skin. When it does, it ends up in a person’s bloodstream, and if there’s a lot of it, it can cause anemia, reproductive problems, and issues with the kidneys, brain, and other organs.

Since the original poster suspects the doll might be painted with it, keeping it at home with children doesn’t sound like a good idea. Yet, when the grandma gifted it, she specifically requested for it not to be kept in the basement, as the conditions there would ruin it.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, not only is the doll uncanny, but it is also a headache when it comes to its storage. The woman clearly doesn’t want to keep it in a visible space, as it would traumatize not only their family but everyone who would come over. At the same time, she doesn’t want to insult her grandma when she comes over.

So, what is the solution here? Well, the OP decided to ask for netizens’ help.

They ended up being a bit divided. Some folks were also creeped out by the doll and joked about how the woman should either use it as a Halloween decoration or mail it to someone she hates. Also, since the doll looks like it’s from a horror movie about dolls (like Annabelle, Chucky, or something similar), people online warned the author not to throw it away, as it would end up by her bedside.

Other netizens looked at the toy more lovingly. Some called out the woman for being ungrateful for the gift and criticizing it too much, while others didn’t put much blame on her, just offered advice on what she could do with it. They suggested fixing it up, sending it to the museum, or even sending it to them, as they love dolls like that.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the end, the OP combined the suggestions from both sides —she’ll keep it as Halloween decoration, at least for now, and will try to restore it, which might be impossible due to its bad shape. Given her situation, this kind of solution may be the best one.

What would you do in the original poster’s place? Share your suggestions in the comments!

People took opposite sides with their advice—some joked about it being cursed and warned her to be careful with it, while others suggested what she could do to preserve it

ADVERTISEMENT