Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Gets An Old Doll From Grandma, Wonders Where To Even Put Such An Abomination
Family, Relationships

Woman Gets An Old Doll From Grandma, Wonders Where To Even Put Such An Abomination

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

14

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, receiving a gift leaves us feeling nothing but pure joy. Maybe it’s something we’ve always wanted or something we didn’t know we wanted, but it left us positively surprised. On the other hand, sometimes gifts can leave us disappointed. 

Or terrified—as in the case of today’s OP. She was given a doll passed down from her grandma, and the toy is, well… eerie. Plus, possibly dangerous to her health. So, instead of joy for the gift, the woman got the headache of what to do with it.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    While some gifts leave us overjoyed, others become a headache instead

    Image credits: awesomexsarah

    A woman is given a ceramic doll passed down from her grandma

    Image credits: awesomexsarah

    Image credits: awesomexsarah

    But this doll isn’t simple and cute, instead it is rather creepy, possibly with toxic lead paint

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: awesomexsarah

    So, instead of being happy with her heirloom, the woman turned to the online world to ask what she should do with it

    One of the things that remains stable throughout the decades—or even centuries—is that families always find a way to bond (if they want to.) 

    For instance, creating new traditionsor keeping up with those that came from the people before—is probably one of the most popular ways to keep up with family connections. Like getting together on Christmas (or other occasions), traveling somewhere together, or passing down certain items from generation to generation. 

    The latter apparently happens in the OP’s family. While the most common heirlooms are jewelry, books, real estate, and art, to name a few, the original poster was given something else passed down from her grandma. 

    It was a doll. And frankly, quite a creepy one. As the author herself put it, the doll has “off” vibes—well, basically, it’s eerie. Just take a look at the pictures, you will say the same. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Well, this doll isn’t the only creepy one out there. Many people’s brains are wired in a way that some dolls give them the heebie-jeebies. It all comes down to two main factors: familiarity and ambiguity. 

    To be more specific, dolls—especially ceramic ones, like the one in this story—look pretty lifelike, so they’re familiar to the human brain. Simultaneously, they lack emotion and are aloof, so this gray area is the reason we get the creeps. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Karolina Kaboompics (not the actual photo)

    In addition to all of this, the OP is almost sure the paint on the odd doll contains lead, which is toxic. Anything that is painted with lead paint can enter the body by swallowing it, inhaling it, or absorbing it through the skin. When it does, it ends up in a person’s bloodstream, and if there’s a lot of it, it can cause anemia, reproductive problems, and issues with the kidneys, brain, and other organs. 

    Since the original poster suspects the doll might be painted with it, keeping it at home with children doesn’t sound like a good idea. Yet, when the grandma gifted it, she specifically requested for it not to be kept in the basement, as the conditions there would ruin it. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    So, not only is the doll uncanny, but it is also a headache when it comes to its storage. The woman clearly doesn’t want to keep it in a visible space, as it would traumatize not only their family but everyone who would come over. At the same time, she doesn’t want to insult her grandma when she comes over. 

    So, what is the solution here? Well, the OP decided to ask for netizens’ help. 

    They ended up being a bit divided. Some folks were also creeped out by the doll and joked about how the woman should either use it as a Halloween decoration or mail it to someone she hates. Also, since the doll looks like it’s from a horror movie about dolls (like Annabelle, Chucky, or something similar), people online warned the author not to throw it away, as it would end up by her bedside. 

    Other netizens looked at the toy more lovingly. Some called out the woman for being ungrateful for the gift and criticizing it too much, while others didn’t put much blame on her, just offered advice on what she could do with it. They suggested fixing it up, sending it to the museum, or even sending it to them, as they love dolls like that. 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    In the end, the OP combined the suggestions from both sides —she’ll keep it as Halloween decoration, at least for now, and will try to restore it, which might be impossible due to its bad shape. Given her situation, this kind of solution may be the best one. 

    What would you do in the original poster’s place? Share your suggestions in the comments!

    People took opposite sides with their advice—some joked about it being cursed and warned her to be careful with it, while others suggested what she could do to preserve it

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman Gets An Old Doll From Grandma, Wonders Where To Even Put Such An Abomination

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    14

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    4
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    14

    Open list comments

    4

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

    Read less »
    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Two things: 1. Just having something with lead paint isn't going to hurt anybody. Breathing the dust and eating the chips are dangerous, but lead paint in good condition is essentially harmless. 2. A gift that comes with restrictions about how you display it is not a gift but a burden.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Two things: 1. Just having something with lead paint isn't going to hurt anybody. Breathing the dust and eating the chips are dangerous, but lead paint in good condition is essentially harmless. 2. A gift that comes with restrictions about how you display it is not a gift but a burden.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda