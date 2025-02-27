Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Guy’s Perfect Relationship Takes An Odd Turn After He Finds A Creepy Box In GF’s Wardrobe
Couples, Relationships

Guy’s Perfect Relationship Takes An Odd Turn After He Finds A Creepy Box In GF’s Wardrobe

One of the most important factors in any relationship is trust. You should never question whether or not your partner will be there for you, and they should be confident that you’re not going to suddenly leave in the middle of the night. But do you still have the right to keep some secrets to yourself, even when you’re in a relationship? 

One man started getting curious about what his girlfriend was storing in their closet, so he decided to take a peek. But he stumbled upon something that made him start questioning their entire relationship. Below, you’ll find the full story that he posted on Reddit asking for advice, as well as some of the replies concerned readers shared. 

    This man let curiosity get the best of him and started snooping through his girlfriend’s things

    Image credits: Kaboompics.com / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    But nothing could have prepared him for the box that he discovered

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: reddit

    Readers were shocked by the story, and many warned the author that his girlfriend might not have his best interest in mind

    Later, the man posted a photo of the box (which is no longer available), and readers responded to its contents

    Image credits: Gabriel Ponton / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Then, after confronting his girlfriend, the man shared an update clarifying the status of their relationship

    Image credits:  reddit

    60% of people have kept secrets from their significant other at some point

    If you ask a dozen people what secrets are acceptable to keep from their significant other, you’ll probably hear a dozen different answers. 

    Some couples swear that they tell each other everything, even if it’s disgusting, uncomfortable or painful. Meanwhile, others prefer maintaining an air of mystery in their relationship, even if they’ve been married for years. After all, what their spouse doesn’t know can’t hurt them, right?

    Well, keeping secrets from your significant other can be a slippery and dangerous slope. Despite the fact that 60% of people have concealed information from their partners at some point, Brette Sember, JD, at Divorce.com warns that this can eventually destroy a relationship.

    Failing to be honest with your partner can erode the trust in your relationship, lead to poor communication, breed resentment, cause stress and anxiety, lead to bigger relationship issues and hurt both parties involved. So why do so many people do it? 

    Sember notes that the desire to tell lies or hide the truth can come from shame, fear of judgment or criticism, avoidance, a lack of trust, a fear of hurting your partner or a fear of losing your partner.    

    While it’s always best to be honest with your significant other, VeryWell Mind notes that it’s also important to choose the right moment to open up to them. Don’t reveal a big secret right before bed time, when you’re already grumpy, if either of you are drunk, when you’re in a stressful situation, when someone is tired or sick or when your partner is already dealing with bad news.

    Concealing the truth can erode trust and damage relationships

    But what about if you think your partner is hiding secrets from you? Is it ever appropriate to snoop through their things? When it comes to looking at your partner’s phone, therapist April Kilduff, MA, LCPC, LMHC, says it’s best to resist the urge. 

    “I think it’s important to remember that boundaries and privacy are allowable in relationships,” Kilduff told NOCD. “When you start checking someone’s phone, you erode the trust and the natural leap of faith you took when entering into the relationship.”

    If you feel the need to look through your partner’s phone, it probably means one of a few things. There may be trust issues in your relationship, and/or you suspect your partner of cheating. 

    Or for some people, this behavior stems from a subset of OCD known as relationship OCD. This often causes individuals to seek constant reassurance and validation in their relationship, repeatedly replay interactions in their head and compare their relationship to others they see on social media or in real life.  

    So what can you do instead of looking through your significant other’s things without their consent? A much better option is simply communicating. Having an open and honest conversation with them can go a long way, and it can help to build trust. Then, in the future, you might not feel the need to snoop around.

    We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. How would you have reacted if you stumbled upon the box that this man found in his closet? Feel free to share. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article discussing similar issues, we recommend reading this one

    Readers still weren’t satisfied though, and many echoed their previous concerns

    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    ToGo
    ToGo
    ToGo
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago (edited)

    She keeps a memory box with the creepiest contents - lots of DNA. She's lied about it (was going to return the pens.. Yeah, okay and she kept the condom she thought failed.. How would she still have it/know what one it was...). She stole OPs last dose of medication. She was very calm when confronted (not a normal reaction for her according to OP). I don't know how anyone wouldn't be creeped out by that. Definitely giving Joe Goldberg vibes.

    tgsbbh avatar
    ToGo
    ToGo
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She keeps a memory box with the creepiest contents - lots of DNA. She's lied about it (was going to return the pens.. Yeah, okay and she kept the condom she thought failed.. How would she still have it/know what one it was...). She stole OPs last dose of medication. She was very calm when confronted (not a normal reaction for her according to OP). I don't know how anyone wouldn't be creeped out by that. Definitely giving Joe Goldberg vibes.

