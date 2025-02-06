Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Guy Shocked To Find What’s On GF’s Laptop That She “Guards With Her Life”
Couples, Relationships

Guy Shocked To Find What’s On GF’s Laptop That She “Guards With Her Life”

Trust is the foundation of every relationship, and the slightest chink in that armor can cause everything to crumble. It could be much worse if that broken trust happened after unveiling a distressing secret

A man had been with his girlfriend for six months when he stumbled upon her “blackmail folder.” What bothered him the most was seeing his initials in one of the files.

His discovery has left him paranoid, and he fears she may intrude on his privacy. He now asks the Reddit community for some sane advice. 

    Broken trust can cause irreparable damage to a relationship

    Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    A man had been with his girlfriend for six months with no issue until it all changed one day

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    He stumbled upon his significant other’s “blackmail folder” with his initials in one of the files, leaving him in a confused state

    Image credits: ThrowRA_littlepatkaa

    Dark secrets are borne from deep shame

    The girlfriend may also be embarrassed by having a blackmail folder and likely feels the burden of hiding it. 

    “If someone is experiencing shame or fear, they create an internal marketplace for secrets,” NYC-based psychologist Dr. Nando Pelusi tells Psychology Today

    Columbia University professor Michael Slepian also brings up an important point: keeping a secret, especially one that could shatter your image with a loved one, depletes your mental resources and eventually drains you. 

    “(If we feel depleted), other things out there in the world seem to require more effort,” Slepian explains. “That lowers our motivation to take on tasks.”

    Apart from her personal issues, the woman may have suffered greatly because she kept a secret blackmail folder. On top of that, her boyfriend no longer trusts her enough to feel secure in their relationship. 

    Rebuilding trust means creating a brand-new relationship

    The author still seems open to carrying on with the relationship. However, rebuilding that broken trust could mean starting from scratch. 

    “Once trust has been broken, the old relationship cannot exist anymore,” licensed marriage and family therapist Elisa Blair, LMFT, explained in an article for her site.

    Step one is accepting the possibility of getting hurt again, which Blair recognizes as a tall and challenging task. However, it’s about telling yourself everything will be fine if it happens. 

    Healing will happen over time, including the trust issues caused by betrayal. However, it requires a lot of hard work. Blair recommends individual and couples therapy as tools for processing difficult emotions. 

    “The very foundation of your relationship needs to be rebuilt. Therefore, it is a new relationship. Just like a new house after a terrible termite infestation,” Blair wrote. 

    The author has two choices: confront his girlfriend about the folder and persuade her to fix things through therapy, or leave the relationship and move on. The worst thing he can do is ignore the problem and sweep it under the rug. 

    Commenters didn’t hold back with their advice

    Others shared similar experiences

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    orysha_dracarya avatar
    Orysha
    Orysha
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Run, my friend, run as far as you can and destroy this laptop if you can. If she's good at blackmailng people she has copies somewhere. Another option would be to warn everyone you saw in those folders but KEEP RUNNING!

    f-drossaert avatar
    Francois
    Francois
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Another thing that did not happen!

    orysha_dracarya avatar
    Orysha
    Orysha
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe maybe not, if you told me a convicted felon was to be elected twice as President of the Usa and that Musk would have full permission to do anything his Nazi mind thinks about, I wouldn't have believed it then

