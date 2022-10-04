You're nobody until you're talked about, says a famous tagline from the beloved cult series Gossip Girl. One of the things one can take away from the show is that people will always find a way to criticize and detest you, no matter what you do, how well you do it, or how much you mess up. We all know that gossiping is not nice. However, deliberately or not, we all engage in it sometimes. Point me to a single person who wouldn't want to hear some juice about their former classmates. Exactly.

Gossip jokes only confirm that people can make a joke about literally any subject and make fun of everything and anything. Cowboy jokes, jokes about plumbers, and even camping jests, you name it. As you can probably tell from the title, we will dip into jokes about gossip and joke about the delicious, beguiling temptation that many simply can't resist. If you think that tittle-tattles are juicy, then prepare for jokes about gossiping because they are dripping.

Although funny jokes about hearsay can be amusing, we do not encourage gossiping or spreading rumors. While tittle-tattles can be somewhat helpful in bonding with people and instructive in some ways, gossiping is morally wrong and toxic. By engaging in gossip, we poison our thoughts with negativity and prejudice. Hence, let's avoid it and engage the group with good jokes instead!

Below, we've compiled some of the funniest jokes about gossiping! Do you know of any more funny gossip jokes and puns? Let us know!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

"I don't repeat gossip, so listen carefully the first time."

Report

6points
POST
#2

"Remember me at 8 years old refusing to play with the kids to stay with the old ones and hear them gossip."

Report

6points
POST
#3

Why don't people gossip during breakfast?

They don't want to spill the beans.

Report

5points
POST
#4

Why do bills always gossip with each other in the mailbox?

Because they are fee-mail.

Report

5points
POST
#5

What did the farmer say when he heard the town gossiping about his cornfield fire?

"My ears are burning!"

Report

5points
POST
#6

Why is a reindeer like a gossip?

Because they are both tail bearers.

Report

5points
POST
#7

A boss told his secretaries to stop gossiping and get back to work. One replied, "We're not gossiping we're networking."

Report

5points
POST
#8

"My Mom's sister is always listening so that she can gossip. We call her Ant Enna."

Report

5points
POST
#9

"My friend is spreading rumours about me being schizophrenic. Well, three can play that game!"

Report

5points
POST
#10

"I heard a rumour that tequila can be drunk neat. But I took it with a pinch of salt."

Report

5points
POST
#11

"Don't worry, your secret is safe with me. Everyone I told swore they wouldn't tell anyone."

Report

5points
POST
#12

"A very nosy neighbour told people on our street that my husband and I were getting a divorce since we didn't put up Christmas lights on the outside of our house one year."

Report

5points
POST
#13

"Half of you all sharing the same boyfriend. But that's none of my business."

Report

5points
POST
#14

"To all those people that watch my life and gossip about it... Season 3 is coming soon don't worry."

Report

5points
POST
#15

"I could never be a therapist because I can’t hear a single piece of gossip without asking for a picture of the person."

Mabel Lewis Report

5points
POST
#16

"Can we go back to using Facebook for what it was originally for - looking up exes to see how fat they got?"

Report

5points
POST
#17

"I hate women who gossip about me at the workplace. Especially to the HR."

Report

4points
POST
#18

"I really dislike gossipers. They discuss me."

Report

4points
POST
#19

"I hate it when chefs gossip about stuff. All they do is stand around and stir the pot."

Report

4points
POST
#20

"I get all my gossip from a ketchup bottle. Its a very reliable sauce."

Report

4points
POST
#21

The first rule of Thesaurus Club: "You don't talk, discuss, converse, speak, chat, confer, deliberate, gab, or gossip about Thesaurus Club."

Report

4points
POST
#22

Why was the well-done steak a terrible gossip?

It wasn't juicy enough!

Report

4points
POST
#23

"I'm a gossip."

"So I've heard."

Report

4points
POST
#24

What do you call a monkey that likes to gossip?

A blaboon.

Report

4points
POST
#25

What do you call gossip about kings and queens?

Royal tea.

Report

4points
POST
#26

"A study finds that men are just as likely as women to spread gossip. At least that's what I heard Rick tell Brad (who, by the way, has a crush on Patty.)"

Report

4points
POST
#27

"I was told by Peggy, who heard from Sandy, who was informed by Vivian, that you think I hang around with gossips."

Report

4points
POST
#28

"I'm not nosey, I just like to gather information."

Report

4points
POST
#29

The nice part about living in a small town is that when you don't know what you are doing, someone else does.

Report

4points
POST
#30

"Funny how people never gossip about how you helped them."

lowkeyalbert Report

4points
POST
#31

"I believe in talking behind people backs; that way, they hear it more than once."

Report

4points
POST
#32

"Senior year, I had a severe allergic reaction and was hospitalized and out of school for about a week. People thought I died and were shocked when I returned to school."

Report

4points
POST
#33

"I was very close with this girl when I was in 9th grade. She was my best friend and we did everything together. Cue people saying we were lesbians. The girl then decided to ditch me because she hated those rumors and wanted to stop them. Three years later, turns out she actually is a lesbian."

Report

4points
POST
#34

"Some girl in the middle school spread a rumor that I had lice. Even the teachers believed it. I cut my hair off."

Report

4points
POST
#35

"One of the biggest gossips I ever heard about myself is that a lot of people think I'm ex-military, and that I've killed a man before."

Report

4points
POST
#36

That feeling when you are finally old enough to listen in on the family gossip and everything starts to make sense.

Report

4points
POST
#37

"I never waste time commenting on people's Facebook posts. I screenshot it, text it to a friend, and comment on it there."

Michael R. Carlson Report

4points
POST
#38

"In 11th grade — right before I got my license — I slipped down the steps of the school bus and broke my wrist. I was out of school for two days and, when I returned, my friends told me people were saying I had opened the back emergency door of the bus and jumped out while it was moving."

Report

4points
POST
#39

In which month do gossipers gossip the least?

February, cause it has only 28 days.

Report

3points
POST
#40

Two people gossiping: "Did you hear about the guy who got arrested for writing down something illegal?",-"No way! What was the sentence?"

Report

3points
POST
#41

Why won't Malia and Sasha Obama's classmate's gossip about them?

Because they know their father can read their emails.

Report

3points
POST
#42

Where do chimps get their gossip?

On the ape vine.

Report

3points
POST
#43

Kid: "Dad, what's gossip?"
Dad: "Hmm... I think you could say that gossip is a person with a great sense of rumour."

Report

3points
POST
#44

What's it called when a group of people gossips at a Red Sox home game?

The Boston Tea Party.

Report

3points
POST
#45

There's a rumor going around at work that we're getting a new beverage dispenser. Management hasn't confirmed yet, so it could just be water cooler gossip.

Report

3points
POST
#46

"I've heard a lot of gossip about molasses today. It's nothing more than viscous rumours."

Report

3points
POST
#47

So Leonardo Dicaprio wants to quosh rumours that he only dates women under 25... To demonstrate this, he's now dating Pete Davidson!

Report

3points
POST
#48

There were rumours spreading that Zeus has been cheating on his wife with other women. But it was all just Hera-say.

Report

3points
POST
#49

"I heard a gossip about butter. Everyone's spreading it."

Report

3points
POST
#50

"I heard a rumour about the Canadian Prime Minister. Not sure if it's Trudeau."

Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

"I know I should mind my own business but it's not as interesting as yours."

Report

3points
POST
#52

If people are talking about you behind your back, then just fart!

Report

3points
POST
#53

If you want someone to listen to you, start the conversation with "I shouldn't be telling you this."

Report

3points
POST
#54

"Hey, I found your nose. It was in my business again."

Report

3points
POST
#55

"I come to work just to be funny, drink tea, gossip, and be cute, and then rush to finish everything in the last hour. When will the cycle end?"

nikonickatina Report

3points
POST
#56

"I love being the quiet kid, hearing all the gossip is honestly so funny."

Klarissa Loera Report

3points
POST
#57

What are the three quickest ways of spreading gossip?

The internet, telephone, tell your mom.

Report

3points
POST
#58

It isn't what they say about you, it's what they whisper.

Report

3points
POST
#59

Don't talk about yourself; it will be done when you leave.

Report

3points
POST
#60

"I was told I was pregnant by an unreliable source. As a virgin, I was shocked."

Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

"I spent a lot of high school "pregnant". I apparently had an immaculate conception with the gestational period of a elephant."

Report

3points
POST
#62

"I moved from the US to Canada and didn't use FaceBook for many years. I found out later from my brother that everyone from my old university and high school said that I had been deported from the US. There were varying stories about why, but they were all convinced I had been arrested and deported.

Report

3points
POST
#63

"That I lost my virginity at 11 and that I had a string of girlfriends all throughout high school. The truth was I was just really good friends with all of them and way to focused on becoming a pokemon master to care about sex."

Report

3points
POST
#64

"My friends started a rumor that I'm Jewish. Nothing wrong with being Jewish but why? Two people texted me this weekend asking what I got for Hanukkah."

Report

3points
POST
#65

"I heard I was a transvestite. It was amazing. I have four children I have given birth to and the people who started the rumor know one of them. Plus, a transvestite would dress better than I do."

Report

3points
POST
#66

"In high school, someone started a rumor that I was a pedophile because the girl I was dating at the time was not big-breasted."

Report

3points
POST
#67

“When I was 13, people thought I was dating a 17-year-old cheerleader. A kid saw me going into her house a couple times a week and sometimes in the yard together. The truth: Our moms were friends, and my mom hired the cheerleader to tutor me because I’m bad at math.”

Report

3points
POST
#68

“I visited Samoa in 2009 while a tsunami hit. A friend back home spread gossip throughout our school that I was swept by the wave and broke both of my legs and almost died. Supposedly two people cried for me.”

Report

3points
POST
#69

“People online have called me a fat American neckbeard living in my mom’s basement. I’m a skinny Asian girl and my mom doesn’t even have a basement!”

Report

3points
POST
#70

“I heard that I worked at an ice cream shop. I did not. I had no job. Working at an ice cream shop sounds cool, though.”

Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

"My neighbor's cousin broke into her house and stole 37 guns," this person writes, "Also I learned my neighbor owned at least 37 guns."

Report

3points
POST
#72

"Just found out that my brother, who divorced his ex-wife a year ago, got married to a new woman in secret," a comment reads, "I mean secret as in that he hasn't told his own kids about it (10 and 12 years old)."

Report

3points
POST
#73

The most important parties to attend are the ones you weren't invited to.

Report

3points
POST
#74

Sometimes you should tell people different stories about your life so that when they gossip about you they argue.

Report

3points
POST
#75

"I don't care about celebrity gossip. Give me small scale gossip. I want to know why the night shift employees at "Kohl's" are mad at each other."

Report

3points
POST
#76

"When I say 'I hate drama' I mean I hate being involved in drama. Other people's drama? Big fan."

Report

3points
POST
#77

You ever heard a rumor about yourself and actually wanted to hear more like damn... What did I do next?

Report

3points
POST
#78

"Gossiping? You mean oral histories and traditions?"

Report

3points
POST
#79

"Trying to gossip with your dad is so hard because first, you have to introduce the characters, then give the plot line, then dish him the dets and then you have to repeat again because he wasn't listening to the first time."

Report

3points
POST
#80

"I deserve an Oscar for every time I have to pretend that this gossip I heard for the first time."

Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#81

What do you get if you cross a poodle with a pit bull?

Not much of a watchdog, but it’s a vicious gossip.

Report

2points
POST
#82

"Rumors are worst than being robbed because gossips steal another persons dignity."

Report

2points
POST
#83

"I own a gossipy parrot. Which really says a lot about me."

Report

2points
POST
#84

"We don't like to refer to it as gossiping. We simply consider it "Sharing our opinions about other people's life choices."

Report

2points
POST
#85

"You must get tired of putting makeup on two faces every morning."

Report

2points
POST
#86

Some people should use a gluestick instead of chopsticks.

Report

2points
POST
#87

If you worked half as much as you run your smooth, you would be rich.

Report

2points
POST
#88

Three priests are on a fishing trip. One of them says "Since we are alone here with God, perhaps we can tell our greatest sins. This would relieve us and perhaps allow us to overcome our mistakes." The other two agree, and one begins "I'm an alcoholic. Every Sunday, I look forward to the end of the sermon to go and drink my bottle of whiskey." The second says "I love women. Every Sunday, I look forward to the end of Mass to go flirt a pretty young thing at the bar." The third, the one who proposed the confession "I love gossip. And this Sunday, I can not wait to get back to town."

Report

2points
POST
#89

“I saw in an online forum thread that apparently I’ve taken up pizza baking as my new career.”

Report

2points
POST
#90

Detective: "You play good coop and I'll play bad cop."
Me: "Got it."
Detective: "Tell us who did it or else."
Me: "Yeah, spill the tea, sis."

Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#91

"My own mother told my sister that I was fired from Tim Horton's for stealing a donut as a joke. It was obviously not true, but my sister believed it for YEARS."

Report

2points
POST
#92

"Not me, but a kid at my school was rumored to be homeschooled...even though he came to school."

Report

2points
POST
#93

"I heard I was an extra in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. How this rumor started or who started it, I don't think I'll ever know. Just one day I got a message from a friend saying, 'Hey, is it true you're in a Harry Potter movie?' This rumor started when the movie came out like in 2004, yet I still occasionally have someone ask me."

Report

2points
POST
#94

"I used to feed stray dogs living at an old military base where I worked. A co-worker saw me walk by every day at noon with a big bag of dog chow, so he concluded that I was eating it myself. This rumor spread until it reached me and I was baffled."

Report

2points
POST
#95

"My boyfriend at the time got a call from someone saying they just saw me going down on another guy in a mall parking lot. I was sitting right next to my boyfriend about 45 minutes away from the mall he was at."

Report

1point
POST
#96

"Someone in middle school said that I couldn't turn my head and, if I wanted to look at something next to me, I had to turn my whole body to look at it."

Report

1point
POST
#97

"I grew up in a pretty conservative town in Indiana and, when I was in 2nd grade, I told a friend that I didn’t believe in God. I found out later that — because of this — she spread gossip around the class that I worshipped the devil."

Report

1point
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!