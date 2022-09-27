Really, what is there not to like about camping - the oneness with nature, the roof of stars over your head, and the power of the elements immersing you into a whole other world? Well, it’s either that, or you’ve just dropped your phone into a creek, figured out that you’re severely allergic to mosquito bites, and that your lunch has been eaten by Smokey the Bear while you were answering the call of nature. Now, these are the polar opposites of your possible experiences, but there’s also a happy middle ground - one that can give birth to loads of hilarious camping jokes and stories to remember! And so, we are presenting to you our collection of jokes about camping and all the fun stuff that might or might not happen to you while out in nature.

Of course, these funny camping jokes did not come from nowhere, and most of them, albeit adorned a bit, might evoke a slew of memories if you’ve ever spent a night in the Great Wild. But, we won’t spoil the stories right at the beginning of this article and will rather let you embrace the joy of being seen when reading all of these funny jokes about camping yourself. No spoilers here! Oh, and if you love nature jokes, you’ll love these bad boys even more, trust us.

So, ready to see the best camping jokes the internet has to offer? If so, scroll on down below and check them out! Be sure, though, to give your vote for the best jokes and share this article with your friends.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

What do bears call campers in their sleeping bags?

Burritos.

Report

12points
POST
citrus
citrus
Community Member
1 hour ago

ok thats funny but scary when ur actually camping

1
1point
reply
#2

How do you keep your sleeping bag from getting stretched out?

Don’t sleep too long in it!

Report

10points
POST
Pink Taco Eater
Pink Taco Eater
Community Member
5 hours ago

Definitely a dad joke lol

0
0points
reply
#3

What do you call a camper without a nose or a body?

Nobodynose.

Report

9points
POST
#4

Why is it never relaxing when two couples go camping?

It's two tents.

Report

9points
POST
#5

You can’t run through a campsite. You can only ran...

Because it’s past tents.

Report

9points
POST
#6

Did you hear about the pair of honey-making insects that fell in love on a camping trip? It was tent two bee.

Report

9points
POST
citrus
citrus
Community Member
1 hour ago

*groan*

1
1point
reply
#7

"I went to buy a camouflage tent the other day. I couldn’t find any."

Report

9points
POST
#8

What is a mosquito’s favorite sport?

Skin diving.

Report

9points
POST
#9

Where do cows go camping?

Upstate Moo York.

Report

9points
POST
#10

At camp what does the sun drink out of?

Sunglasses.

Report

9points
POST
#11

Teacher: "Where did your sister go for summer camp?"
Student: "Alaska."
Teacher: "Never mind, I’ll ask her myself."

Report

9points
POST
#12

Why did the bread want to go camping?

So it could loaf around.

Report

9points
POST
#13

What’s brown, hairy and can be found in a tent?

A coconut camping.

Report

9points
POST
#14

"My parents sent me to mime camp one summer. I still can’t talk about it."

Report

9points
POST
#15

When’s the only time and place most teens go camping?

In front of Best Buy the day before the release of the new Call of Duty!

Report

8points
POST
#16

Where does a camper keep his money?

In the River Bank!

Report

8points
POST
#17

At camping site, what did the lake say to the sailboat?

Nothing, it just waved.

Report

8points
POST
#18

If you ever get cold while camping, just stand in the corner of a tent for a while.

They’re normally around 90 degrees.

Report

8points
POST
#19

The seaside camping trip was so boring that one day the tide went out and never came back.

Report

8points
POST
#20

"My friend likes to setup a poker table in his tent when we go camping. The game gets in tents."

Report

8points
POST
#21

"No more bad camping puns! I can’t bear it!"

Report

8points
POST
#22

Why didn’t the bike want to go camping?

It was two tired.

Report

8points
POST
#23

How would you describe a happy camper?

Content.

Report

8points
POST
#24

Why is tuna a perfect food for both dolphins and campers?

Because it’s good for all in-tents and porpoises.

Report

8points
POST
#25

"My wife and I went camping to save our marriage. It was an in tents situation."

Report

8points
POST
#26

How many RVers does it take to change a light bulb?

Only one… The others are dealing with their grey water issues.

Report

8points
POST
#27

The best part about living in an RV?

It’s harder for relatives to drop in for a visit.

Report

8points
POST
#28

Where do eggs go for summer camp?

New Yolk City!

Report

8points
POST
#29

Where do canoes at summer camp go when they are sick?

To the dock.

Report

8points
POST
#30

What type of chair is good at yoga?

A folding chair.

Report

8points
POST
#31

Knock, knock.

Who’s there?

Carrie.

Carrie who?

Carrie these camping chairs, please.

Report

8points
POST
#32

What did the father say to his daughter when her marshmallows kept falling into the campfire?

"Stick with it."

Report

8points
POST
#33

If you’ve got four tents, eight sleeping bags, and six camping chairs in your wheelbarrow, what have you got?

A big wheelbarrow.

Report

8points
POST
#34

Camping is where you spend a small fortune to live like a homeless person.

Report

8points
POST
#35

What do you say to a tent with a split personality?

"You’re two tents?"

Report

8points
POST
#36

When did the girl jump out of the tent?

When her brother said he like his sleeping bug.

Report

8points
POST
#37

What warm drink helps mom relax when they’re camping?

Calm-omile tea.

Report

8points
POST
#38

Did you hear about the camper who broke his left arm?

He’s all right now.

Report

8points
POST
#39

When camping during autumn, what’s the warmest part of the tent?

The corner — it’s usually about 90 degrees.

Report

8points
POST
#40

Which type of witches like to camp on the beach?

Sandwitches.

Report

8points
POST
#41

When does a detective working a case on a campsite stay in a tent?

When he’s under cover.

Report

8points
POST
#42

"My girlfriend asked me what my favorite extreme hobby was, I replied "Camping. Because it’s in tents.""

Report

8points
POST
#43

Did you hear about Elwood that got fired from his job of keeping people warm at campsites?

They told him, "You're fired wood."

Report

8points
POST
#44

Where do sharks like to camp?

Finland.

Report

7points
POST
#45

"I Googled my symptoms… Turns out I’m having camping withdrawals."

Report

7points
POST
#46

At camp when do you go at red and stop at green?

When you’re eating a watermelon.

Report

7points
POST
#47

Knock, knock!

Who’s there?

RV.

RV who?

RV there yet?

Report

7points
POST
#48

Can a frog jump higher than the average tent?

Of course, tents can’t jump.

Report

7points
POST
#49

How do computer programmers make extra money in the summer?

They take on part-time jobs helping campers get rid of bugs.

Report

7points
POST
#50

While sitting around a campfire, a boy asks his father, “Dad, are bugs good to eat?”

“That’s disgusting. Don’t talk about things like that over dinner,” the dad replies.

After dinner the father asks, “Now, son, what did you want to ask me?”

“Oh, nothing,” the boy says. “There was a bug in your soup, but now it’s gone.”

Report

7points
POST
#51

Why do people hate camping with octopuses?

Tent-tickles.

Report

7points
POST
#52

"My son and I went camping yesterday and he asked me how to start a campfire. I explained, “You can start a fire by rubbing two sticks together, but make sure they’re the same. Then you’ll have a match.”"

Report

7points
POST
#53

What did one camper say to his friend after telling a chilling story?

"I can come up with s'more stories if you'd like."

Report

7points
POST
#54

Knock! Knock!

Who is there?

Arthur!

Arthur who?

Arthur any spiders at the campsite?

Report

7points
POST
#55

Knock! Knock!

Who is there?

Colleen!

Colleen who?

Colleen up the mess at the campsite before you leave.

Report

7points
POST
#56

Knock! Knock!

Who is there?

Annie!

Annie who?

Annie more marshmallows to eat on the campfire?

Report

7points
POST
#57

Knock! Knock!

Who is there?

Matt!

Matt who?

Matt-resses at this camp are hard as rocks.

Report

7points
POST
#58

What do you call a group a grizzlies cracking up together?

A BEARel of laughs!

Report

6points
POST
#59

What’s another name for a sleeping bag?

A nap sack.

Report

6points
POST
#60

Why didn’t the elephant carry a suitcase on his RV trip?

Because he already had a trunk!

Report

6points
POST
#61

Why don’t mummies go on camping?

They’re afraid to relax and unwind!

Report

6points
POST
#62

What did the polar bears say when they saw tourists in sleeping bags?

“Sandwiches!”

Report

6points
POST
#63

Why did the robot go on camping?

He needed to recharge his batteries.

Report

6points
POST
#64

Why does Humpty Dumpty like camping in autumn?

Because Humpty Dumpty had a great fall…

Report

6points
POST
#65

Where did the sheep go to camping?

The Baa-hamas!

Report

6points
POST
#66

If you’re in the woods, how can you tell if a tree is a dogwood?

By its bark.

Report

6points
POST
#67

Smokers are great people to go camping with.

You can easily outrun them if a bear attacks.

Report

6points
POST
#68

"I asked my llama if his cousin wanted to go camping. Thrilled, he ran off screaming, “Alpaca tent!"

Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#69

"I lost my job keeping people warm at the campsite. “You’re fired wood,” they said."

Report

6points
POST
#70

"I slept like a log last night. I woke up on the campfire…"

Report

6points
POST
#71

"I’ve always wanted to try camping, but I’ve heard it’s really in tents"

Report

6points
POST
#72

"I wasn’t sure about camping, but a guy roped me into it."

Report

6points
POST
#73

A young boy goes camping in the woods for the first time with his dad.

After they set up camp, he asks his dad where he can go to the toilet.

“That’s the beauty of camping in the woods,” the father replies, “You can go to the toilet wherever you want.”

After five minutes or so, the young lad wanders back to the campfire.

“So, where did you go to the toilet then, son?” The father asks.

“In your tent,” the boy replies.

Report

6points
POST
#74

What do you call a camper that drives through frozen rain?

Van Hailin’.

Report

6points
POST
#75

"Did you hear the one about the happy camper?"

"Nope, but I heard about the Jolly Rancher!"

Report

6points
POST
#76

What kind of shoes do frogs wear when camping in the summer?

Open-toad shoes.

Report

6points
POST
#77

Why are RV campers so obedient?

They go where they’re towed.

Report

6points
POST
#78

What day of the week is best for camping at the beach?

Sun-day.

Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#79

What vegetables like to camp?

Brussel scouts.

Report

6points
POST
#80

Where does Dale Earnhardt Jr. like to camp?

In Mada-NASCAR.

Report

6points
POST
#81

When the couple fell in love, they carved their initials into a tree. After they got married, they added a year. And for each kid, they carved their initials.

Then one day, while the couple went camping, the tree fell over and flattened their tent, which goes to show, karma’s a birch.

Report

6points
POST
#82

Man takes along a bat to go camping. His friend asks if it’s for the bears.

Man: “No. This will not stop a bear.”
Friend: “What will you do if a bear crosses our path?”
Man: “I’ll run.”
Friend: “Run? You can’t outrun a bear.”
Man: “I don’t have to. I just have to outrun you.”
Friend: “But you can’t outrun me.”
Man: “That’s what the bat is for.”

Report

6points
POST
#83

Did you hear about the guy who roped his camper to the bumper of his car?

His vacation went off without a hitch.

Report

6points
POST
#84

Family at an RV lot to the salesman: “We’d like to get away from it all in something that can take it all with us.”

Report

6points
POST
#85

How do campers communicate with fish?

They drop a line!

Report

6points
POST
#86

What did the campers say when the guides asked them how they enjoyed the campfire?

They all gave it glowing reviews.

Report

6points
POST
#87

What do bears call campers in sleeping bags?

Soft tacos.

Report

6points
POST
#88

What did the beaver say to the tree at the campground?

"Been nice gnawing yo."

Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#89

If you have 3 sleeping bags in one hand and 3 sleeping bags in the other, what do you have?

Pretty big hands.

Report

6points
POST
#90

Why didn’t the swimmer go away for the weekend with his friends to the campground?

He thought they said they were going cramping.

Report

6points
POST
#91

"Was out camping when a monk tried to sell me flowers but I said no. I like to do my bit to prevent florist friars."

Report

6points
POST
#92

"Got camping insurance but apparently if someone steals my tent in the middle of the night I’m no longer covered."

Report

6points
POST
#93

"I took a poll the other day. Turns out 100% of campers get angry when their tents fall down."

Report

6points
POST
#94

Police just arrested a lurker with a knife hiding in people’s sleeping gear at a popular camping site.

He was charged with criminal in-tent.

Report

6points
POST
#95

"I went to the camping supply store and was going to buy a tent but the pegs were on the top shelf. The stakes were too high."

Report

6points
POST
#96

When police discovered a huge cache of stolen camping equipment they called in the public to view a table of con-tents.

Report

6points
POST
#97

An escaped prisoner was caught camping out in the woods.

It was a clear case of criminal in tent.

Report

6points
POST
#98

"When my Mom found out I had asthma she sent me to a camp for asthmatic children. It was so much fun singing songs around the humidifire."

Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#99

A man got lost on a camping trip.
Rescuers scoured the wilderness until a medical emergency team finally spotted a solitary figure across a wide chasm.

“Charlie Smith,” someone shouted, “is that you?”

“Yes, it is,” came the reply. “Who are you?”

“We’re from the Red Cross.”

“I gave at the office!” Charlie shouted back.

Report

6points
POST
#100

What happened when the camper paddling on a river in winter lit a fire because he felt cold?

He discovered that he can't have his kayak and heat it too.

Report

6points
POST
#101

Knock! Knock!

Who is there?

Ken!

Ken who?

Ken you also hear something growling?

Report

6points
POST
#102

Knock! Knock!

Who is there?

Kent!

Kent who?

Kent you please paddle any faster?

Report

6points
POST
#103

Why did the camp warden quit his job?

Because it was always in tents.

Report

5points
POST
#104

Why are people who go camping on April 1 always tired?

Because they just finished a 31-day March!

Report

5points
POST
#105

What camping destination makes a pet bird sing for joy?

The Canary Islands!

Report

5points
POST
#106

Why are hiking shops so diverse?

Because they employ people from all walks of life.

Report

5points
POST
#107

Did you hear about the kidnapping in the woods?

It’s okay. He woke up.

Report

5points
POST
#108

Did you hear about the lawyer that got lost on a camping trip with one of his clients?

He was found with criminal in-tent.

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#109

The number seven went camping one day.

He packed his things, and he was sept for life.

Report

5points
POST
#110

It only costs a few bucks to get into our local aquarium if you’re camping nearby or dressed as a dolphin.

Yup, for all in tents and porpoises, it’s free!

Report

5points
POST
#111

"I went camping last week. It was in tents."

Report

5points
POST
#112

"A local farmer had opened up his land to campers. When I arrived, he helped me into the field with a wooden step over the fence. I told him that liked his stile."

Report

5points
POST
#113

What kind of bagels do all the campers eat?

A Winnebago.

Report

5points
POST
#114

Did you hear the one about the skunk who went camping?

Probably for the best… It really stinks.

Report

5points
POST
#115

If RV campers don’t have any lawn decorations, what do they have?

Mobile gnomes.

Report

5points
POST
#116

What does Barry Allen always remember to bring when he camps?

A flashlight.

Report

5points
POST
#117

What is green and loves going camping?

A boy sprout.

Report

5points
POST
#118

Teacher: "Please use the words “letter carrier” in a sentence."
Student: "Yes, ma’am. “My dad said that after seeing how many things my sister was bringing on to summer camp, he would rather letter carrier own luggage.”"

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#119

Why did the summer camp counselors wear sunglasses?

Because their campers were so bright.

Report

5points
POST
#120

Teacher: “If I gave you 2 tents and another 2 tents and another 2, how many would you have?”
Johnny: “Seven.”
Teacher: “No, listen carefully… If I gave you two tents, and another two tents and another two, how many would you have?”
Johnny: “Seven.”
Teacher: “Let me put it to you differently. If I gave you two apples, and another two apples and another two, how many would you have?”
Johnny: “Six.”
Teacher: “Good. Now if I gave you two tents, and another two tents and another two, how many would you have?”
Johnny: “Seven!”
Teacher: “Johnny, where in the heck do you get seven from?!”
Johnny: “Because I’ve already own a tent!”

Report

5points
POST
#121

What did the little boy say when he found a spider in his tent?

"Aaaaaahhhhhhhh!"

Report

5points
POST
#122

What outdoor sport do spiders like when camping?

Fly fishing.

Report

5points
POST
#123

What scares Irish kids when their camping?

Paddy long legs.

Report

5points
POST
#124

What do fir trees always remember to bring when camping near a lake?

Their swimming trunks.

Report

5points
POST
#125

What did the campers call the bear with no teeth?

A gummy bear.

Report

5points
POST
#126

"Bought stuff cheap from the Richard III Camping Shop last December. The sign said “Now Is The Winter Of Our Discount Tents.”"

Report

5points
POST
#127

"Camping in a field and we found an old Landrover. That was a nice Discovery."

Report

5points
POST
#128

"My wife was surprised to hear that I actually enjoyed her punishment of making me sleeping on the sofa. I said that it made me feel manly, like I was camping. With a really angry bear somewhere close by…"

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#129

Two kids are camping in their backyard, it’s gotten pretty late and neither of them have watches.

“What time do you think it is?” One of them asks the other.

“Just make a ton of noise,” says the other.

The first kid gets confused and decides to do it anyways.

After a few seconds of screaming a light turns on in another yard and a neighbour yells, “YOU CRAZY KIDS, IT’S 2 IN THE MORNING!”

Report

5points
POST
#130

Knock! Knock!

Who is there?

Carrie!

Carrie who?

Carrie on with your camping.

Report

5points
POST
#131

Knock! Knock!

Who is there?

Comin!

Comin who?

Comin side the tent, 'cause it's freezing outside.

Report

5points
POST
#132

Knock! Knock!

Who is there?

Armageddon!

Armageddon who?

Armageddon a little bored. So let's go camping.

Report

5points
POST
#133

What do you call it when Al Capone goes camping?

Criminal intent.

Report

4points
POST
#134

Why is flaked tuna a good product for both dolphins and campers?

Because it's very useful for all in-tents and porpoises.

Report

4points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!