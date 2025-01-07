ADVERTISEMENT

The internet is abundant with so much negativity that we end up overlooking the uplifting news pieces. Thankfully, we have content creators to remind us that not everything you read about online covers the doom and gloom of the world. 

TikTok user Sam Bentley is one of them. One of his recent posts is a rundown of some of the positive things that happened in 2024 that mainstream media failed to bring to light. 

These events could restore your faith in humanity or, at the very least, make you feel more optimistic about the future. Enjoy scrolling through.

Image credits: sambentley

#1

Japanese Researchers Developed A Revolutionary Biodegradable Plastic That Dissolves In Seawater And Doesn't Generate Microplastics

sambentley Report

    #2

    Scientists In Singapore Discovered Superworms That Can Digest Plastic Thanks To Their Gut Bacteria

    sambentley Report

    marieclear avatar
    Marie Clear
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Their poop doesn't cause super-alzheimers or something like that once it's in our food chain? This is good news because they ALSO tested the poop, and it's just safe old worm poop, right?

    #3

    Seven Countries Now Generate Over 99% Of Electricity From Renewable Sources

    sambentley Report

    Have you ever wondered why most media outlets cover more of the grim aspects of society than those that bring more positivity to the world? According to Dr. Rasmus Kleis Nielsen, Director of Research at the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at the University of Oxford, it is all by design.

    In an interview with the university, Dr. Nielsen explained that a journalist’s primary objective is to “de-mask” powerful institutions and individuals and hold them to account.

    #4

    Two Teenagers Won $50,000 For Inventing A Device That Can Filter Microplastics From Water

    sambentley Report

    #5

    Kenya's Black Rhinos That Nearly Went Extinct Made A Huge Comeback And Doubled In Number To 1,000

    sambentley Report

    #6

    20 Indigenous Groups In The Peruvian Amazon Managed To Secure Land Rights To Over 75,000 Acres. It's Three Times As Big As Manhattan!

    sambentley Report

    marieclear avatar
    Marie Clear
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, considering the entire Amazon rainforest is 71% the size of the entire US, including Alaska and Hawaii, while it's progress (and to be applauded), it's not huge progress. Indigenous people used to be all over the Amazon basin.

    Another reason reporters focus on negativity is that they are more drawn to events than trends. According to Dr. Nielsen, this approach tends to conceal the truth of the situation in its entirety. 

    However, focusing on adverse events that have particular consequences for named individuals creates a human-interest story, which is good for business.

    #7

    The Largest Dam Removal In Us History Was Completed, Opening Up 400 Miles Of The Klamath River, Helping Salmon And Communities That Rely On The River To Thrive

    sambentley Report

    jaclynlevy avatar
    Cosmos in your eyes
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The removal of dams over the last decade or so in the USA has been HUGE.

    #8

    India Electrified Over 94% Of Its Railways, And 45% Of The Electrification Happened In Just Five Years

    sambentley Report

    #9

    Pakistan Tripled Their Mangrove Forests Over The Last 30 Years

    sambentley Report

    Of course, overconsuming the toxicity on the internet can affect our mood and mental health. That’s why Boston University researcher and marketing professor Carey Morewedge emphasizes the importance of balanced reporting. 

    “In the long term, these sites may be better suited by providing more of a mix of positive info,” Morewedge told Vox in a 2023 interview. “Just thinking about what people do in the present may not capture their full preferences.”

    #10

    Scientists Discovered Almost 100 New Deep-Sea Species Living Up To 14,000 Feet Under The Sea

    sambentley Report

    #11

    Uruguay Ran On 100% Renewables For 10 Months Straight

    sambentley Report

    #12

    Greece And Sweden Became The First Countries In Europe To Announce Bans On Bottom Trawling To Help Protect Our Beautiful Ocean

    sambentley Report

    Bentley's video below is a breath of fresh air from the gloominess that’s become prevalent on social media timelines. As expected, people in the comments appreciated his focus shift. 
    @sambentley Some of the best good news from 2024 you may have missed! #fyp #foryou #goodnews #sustainableliving #conservation #newstiktok ♬ original sound - Sam Bentley

