Text messaging has evolved tremendously over the past few years. Nowadays, you can express an entire statement through an image (moving or otherwise), a voice message, or a meme

These options have allowed people to be more creative in their responses, leading to hilarious exchanges. Here are some examples we’ve collected from all over the internet that could draw a laugh or two from you. 

Check out the list, and perhaps even steal some ideas for your next text banter with a friend or loved one.

#1

Funny text screenshots showing a man’s exaggerated expressions trying to wake up Emily in a humorous conversation.

    #2

    Text message exchange showing a humorous screenshot about patience and phone battery at three percent.

    #3

    Screenshot of a funny text conversation between a mom and child with humorous and playful messages.

    And the parent of the year award goes to...

    We spoke with a couple of experts to gain their insights into the social and psychological roles that humor plays in everyday text communication. According to licensed mental health counselor and Therapy Trainings founder Matt Grammer, it reduces the likelihood of threats and increases social cohesion. 

    Comedian and educator Michael Halcomb also noted that using humor via text immediately defuses tension, especially when relatability is emphasized.

    #4

    Text conversation with funny breakup and comeback messages, part of hilarious text screenshots collection for laughs.

    #5

    Funny text message exchange showing playful and hilarious conversation in a screenshot for humor and laughs online.

    #6

    Funny text screenshot showing a humorous conversation about misunderstanding a street name versus an address.

    “If you're at work, for instance, and send a funny text about the crappy elevator or the boss's breath, or the low pay, you're essentially telling your co-workers that you're one of them, that you get what they're going through, and you're immediately creating an in-group dynamic,” Halcomb told Bored Panda.

    #7

    Text screenshot of a humorous conversation between dad and child with repeated omg messages showing funny text screenshots.

    #8

    Hilarious text screenshot showing a funny conversation about taking pictures while in the shower with a shower photo included.

    #9

    Funny text screenshot showing a conversation with a humorous misunderstanding about career aspirations.

    Many of the texts you will see here are self-deprecating in nature. According to Grammer, that self-effacing approach immediately breaks down social barriers because “highlighting weaknesses is unifying.” 

    “Absurd jokes illustrate a culture that is over-stimulated, just as modern life and the digital world feel. When sarcasm is used, the speaker suggests a form of intimacy, as it presumes a shared context,” he said. 
    #10

    Text screenshot of a funny conversation about eating cereal in bed, capturing hilarious text screenshots humor.

    The green one, almost a syllogistic reasoning

    #11

    Text message screenshot with a humorous conversation about school and studying, part of hilarious text screenshots collection.

    #12

    Text screenshot showing a humorous conversation about an engagement ring and autocorrect mishap.

    One upside of text communication is how easy it has become to establish an emotional connection. As Grammer notes, playful texting creates anticipation, resulting in a shared emotional experience. However, he offered a caveat: humorous texting is most effective when there is a shared history. 

    “An inside joke can be a reminder of shared identity. Humor creates a positive emotional state and makes people more open to and active in conversations,” he said.

    #13

    Funny text screenshot of a conversation between a dog and owner with clever joke and punchline exchange.

    #14

    Text screenshot of a funny conversation between dad and child showing humorous adoption joke and loving message.

    #15

    Text screenshots showing a humorous conversation with pictures of a graveyard and a wrong photo apology.

    Another way that humor through text strengthens emotional connection is through the Pratfall Effect. As Halcomb explains, it’s when you show vulnerability, which makes you more endearing and relatable. 

    “This is powerful because most of us prefer being around people who make silly mistakes over those who appear perfect,” he said.

    #16

    Funny text screenshot showing a Halloween costume idea with a humorous reply saying My girlfriend.

    #17

    Text screenshot showing a humorous message where one user jokes about a name sounding like a deaf lumberjack shout.

    That one got me! 🤣🤣🤣

    #18

    Text screenshot of a humorous conversation between a dad and child with funny replies about practice and blood on clothes.

    #19

    Text screenshot showing a humorous exchange about thinking of someone versus thinking about pizza daily.

    #20

    Funny text screenshot with a dad's awkward reply and a confused woman’s reaction meme for hilarious text screenshots.

    #21

    Chat conversation screenshot showing a humorous exchange from hilarious text screenshots that might make you laugh today.

    #22

    Funny text screenshot showing a playful conversation with repeated claim of being someone's boyfriend for laughs.

    #23

    Text screenshot showing a humorous conversation about being ready to party and a wrong number mix-up.

    #24

    Hilarious text screenshot with a funny morning greeting and a witty reply resisting instructions.

    #25

    Text conversation between mom and child, part of hilarious text screenshots that might make you laugh today.

    #26

    Text conversation screenshot showing a humorous chat that might be the reason you laugh today.

    #27

    Text message screenshot with funny conversation about wanting more breakfast and getting fat, a hilarious text screenshot.

    #28

    Funny text screenshot of a dog excitedly reacting to seeing a tennis ball, capturing humorous conversation moments.

    #29

    Text screenshot showing a humorous conversation mixing up a standard cable with a standard cat in funny text screenshots.

    #30

    Text screenshot of humorous conversation between dad and child about studying and getting drunk, highlighting hilarious text screenshots.

    #31

    Hilarious text screenshot of ocean-themed puns and jokes in a playful conversation.

    #32

    Funny text screenshot showing a playful conversation about love and rejection that might make you laugh today.

    #33

    Text screenshot of a humorous conversation between a mom and child, showcasing hilarious text messages that might make you laugh.

    #34

    Text screenshot showing a humorous conversation about repeatedly saying In a meeting in a funny text screenshot.

    #35

    Funny text message screenshot showing a humorous conversation about phone texts not going through with mom.

    #36

    Funny text message screenshot showing a humorous conversation in hilarious text screenshots that might make you laugh.

    #37

    Text screenshot of a funny conversation between parent and child about figuring out which ball is left or right.

    #38

    Text screenshot of a humorous conversation with playful flirting and a quick, funny ending.

    #39

    Funny text message exchange showing a witty reply to "I'm cold" with "Buy a heater lol" humor screenshot

    #40

    Text screenshot showing a breakup conversation filled with emotional messages and funny responses for hilarious text screenshots.

    #41

    Funny text message exchange with playful emojis in a hilarious text screenshot that might make you laugh today.

    #42

    Hilarious text screenshot with a funny cold cuddle conversation ending in a witty goodnight message.

    #43

    Text conversation screenshot showing a humorous exchange about cheating with casual language and slang expressions.

    #44

    Funny text screenshot showing a playful conversation asking for a McDouble on the way to the house.

    #45

    Text conversation filled with repetitive ok messages, showcasing a hilarious text screenshot that might make you laugh today.

    #46

    Funny text screenshot where one person says military guys are hotter and the other jokes about Call of Duty prestige level.

    #47

    Hilarious text screenshot showing a funny conversation about coming over and being in a driveway.

    #48

    Text screenshot with a thoughtful message about relationships and effort, part of hilarious text screenshots for laughs.

    #49

    Text screenshot showing a humorous message about a phone dying at 98%, part of hilarious text screenshots collection.

    #50

    Funny text screenshot of a conversation about getting fired and asking for money, highlighting hilarious text screenshots.

    You don't get fired just for that

    #51

    Funny text screenshot about burning calories from kissing paired with a confused pirate meme reaction.

    #52

    Funny text screenshot showing a conversation about breaking 8 minutes on a mile and a joking reply about driving slower.

    #53

    Funny text screenshot showing a conversation about color blindness and a Rubik's Cube birthday gift threat.

    #54

    Text screenshot showing a humorous message expressing affection despite flaws, part of hilarious text screenshots.

    #55

    Woman shows new dress in text screenshot, followed by a hilarious reply comparing it to Arizona iced tea can.

    #56

    Funny text screenshot showing a dramatic message followed by a Kermit sipping tea meme response for laughs.

    #57

    Funny text screenshot showing a conversation with read receipts that might be the reason you laugh today.

    #58

    Text message screenshot showing a humorous conversation with the phrase let's do something and idk reply.

    #59

    Text screenshot of a funny conversation where one person suggests sushi despite the other hating it, showing hilarious texts.

    #60

    Funny text conversation about being in a riot, paired with an image of a person climbing police shields blocking a street.

    #61

    Funny text screenshot conversation between mom and child about asking for money, highlighting hilarious text screenshots.

    #62

    Text screenshot of a playful iMessage conversation about an upcoming trip with a funny photo response showing excitement.

    #63

    Text conversation screenshot showing a humorous exchange about the meaning of idk with hilarious text screenshots.

    #64

    Text screenshot showing a humorous conversation where someone asks for space, followed by images of outer space.

    #65

    Text screenshot of a funny conversation negotiating an iPhone price, showcasing hilarious text screenshots humor.

