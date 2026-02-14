65 Hilarious Text Screenshots That Might Be The Reason You Laugh TodayInterview With Expert
Text messaging has evolved tremendously over the past few years. Nowadays, you can express an entire statement through an image (moving or otherwise), a voice message, or a meme.
These options have allowed people to be more creative in their responses, leading to hilarious exchanges. Here are some examples we’ve collected from all over the internet that could draw a laugh or two from you.
Check out the list, and perhaps even steal some ideas for your next text banter with a friend or loved one.
This post may include affiliate links.
We spoke with a couple of experts to gain their insights into the social and psychological roles that humor plays in everyday text communication. According to licensed mental health counselor and Therapy Trainings founder Matt Grammer, it reduces the likelihood of threats and increases social cohesion.
Comedian and educator Michael Halcomb also noted that using humor via text immediately defuses tension, especially when relatability is emphasized.
“If you're at work, for instance, and send a funny text about the crappy elevator or the boss's breath, or the low pay, you're essentially telling your co-workers that you're one of them, that you get what they're going through, and you're immediately creating an in-group dynamic,” Halcomb told Bored Panda.
Many of the texts you will see here are self-deprecating in nature. According to Grammer, that self-effacing approach immediately breaks down social barriers because “highlighting weaknesses is unifying.”
“Absurd jokes illustrate a culture that is over-stimulated, just as modern life and the digital world feel. When sarcasm is used, the speaker suggests a form of intimacy, as it presumes a shared context,” he said.
One upside of text communication is how easy it has become to establish an emotional connection. As Grammer notes, playful texting creates anticipation, resulting in a shared emotional experience. However, he offered a caveat: humorous texting is most effective when there is a shared history.
“An inside joke can be a reminder of shared identity. Humor creates a positive emotional state and makes people more open to and active in conversations,” he said.
Another way that humor through text strengthens emotional connection is through the Pratfall Effect. As Halcomb explains, it’s when you show vulnerability, which makes you more endearing and relatable.
“This is powerful because most of us prefer being around people who make silly mistakes over those who appear perfect,” he said.