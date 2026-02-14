ADVERTISEMENT

Text messaging has evolved tremendously over the past few years. Nowadays, you can express an entire statement through an image (moving or otherwise), a voice message, or a meme.

These options have allowed people to be more creative in their responses, leading to hilarious exchanges. Here are some examples we’ve collected from all over the internet that could draw a laugh or two from you.

Check out the list, and perhaps even steal some ideas for your next text banter with a friend or loved one.