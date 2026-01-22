ADVERTISEMENT

H ow lo ng di dit t ake yo u to r ea d t his sent en ce? (How long did it take you to read this sentence?) That, right there, was an example of how NOT to use letters if you want someone to understand your message. Now imagine that printed on a coffee cup or a poster.

Text design can be hit or miss. When done well, you glide over the words, absorb them and move on with your life. When done wrong, it can not only be jarring or annoying, but can also cause the sentence/word/phrase to take on a whole new and unintended meaning. Sometimes with hilarious results.

If you've ever had your brain doing backflips while trying to decipher a badly designed sign, you'll understand exactly what we're talking about. But just to drive the message home, Bored Panda has put together a bunch of perfect examples of typography trying to say, "I said what I said... but I absolutely did not mean to say that." You may have to read some of them a few times to figure out what exactly is going on. Others might never make sense. Ev er.