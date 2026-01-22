ADVERTISEMENT

H ow lo ng di dit t ake yo u to r ea d t his sent en ce? (How long did it take you to read this sentence?) That, right there, was an example of how NOT to use letters if you want someone to understand your message. Now imagine that printed on a coffee cup or a poster.

Text design can be hit or miss. When done well, you glide over the words, absorb them and move on with your life. When done wrong, it can not only be jarring or annoying, but can also cause the sentence/word/phrase to take on a whole new and unintended meaning. Sometimes with hilarious results.

If you've ever had your brain doing backflips while trying to decipher a badly designed sign, you'll understand exactly what we're talking about. But just to drive the message home, Bored Panda has put together a bunch of perfect examples of typography trying to say, "I said what I said... but I absolutely did not mean to say that." You may have to read some of them a few times to figure out what exactly is going on. Others might never make sense. Ev er.

#1

Choosing The Best Way To Split A Word

Gift bags with designer writing fail showing "CONG RATS!" message in a store display with other colorful bags.

chiyukichan Report

    #2

    A Poster At My Moms Audiology Office

    Wall text with various font sizes and colors displaying mixed and poorly arranged words, showcasing failed designer writing attempts.

    coolrooman Report

    #3

    Or... Y'know... The Her In Hero

    A person’s hand wearing a watch with a cartoon character, next to a red tumbler with a logo, showcasing design fails.

    Dyltendo64 Report

    #4

    We Is Se Words

    Man wearing a red shirt with a failed design of miswritten words, illustrating designers' writing mistakes outdoors.

    SkepticWolf Report

    #5

    Since A Wine Glass Naturally Looks Like The Letter "H" And An Aircraft Like A "Y"

    Sign showing failed designer writing with text relax, refres, and fl alongside icons of utensils, a glass, and a plane.

    CaptainPonahawai Report

    #6

    Definitely Not A Safe Space

    Sign reading F ART SPACE with Chinese characters, highlighting designers tried to write something and failed miserably.

    JulineBernier Report

    #7

    This New Wall Art In My Office

    Wall art with a confusing message showing the phrase "NO EVERYTHING IS POSSIBLE" in a modern office space, design fail example

    Bitemarkz Report

    #8

    Cheat Yonur GF Not Yonur Workouts

    Funny gym wall text with design fail showing confusing typography and spelling errors by designers trying to write.

    Crowdie_ Report

    #9

    This Porch Board My Mom Got For The Front Door

    Wooden sign spelling welcome with the letter L replaced by a Florida state silhouette, a design fail by designers.

    RatMan05 Report

    #10

    If Only There Was A Letter In That Word That Resembled A Football

    Chalkboard sign with text errors showing designers trying to write but failing miserably in street advertising.

    iMaelstrom Report

    #11

    When You Skip The Typography Section Of Your Groupon Graphic Design Course

    Sign on brick wall for Magic Of Art tattoo and permanent makeup studio with a skull graphic, illustrating design writing fails.

    xkelsx1 Report

    #12

    Surprise ?

    Black bag with poorly printed letters spelling incomplete word showcasing designers writing fails and design mistakes.

    manaluuu Report

    #13

    I Left The Union Under The Tadpole

    Wooden alphabet puzzle showing misspelled words like Yawl and Union illustrating design fails and writing mistakes by designers.

    N1NJACQUES Report

    #14

    Beautiful "Car Spa Pan" Board At The Italian Restaurant, I've Visited Yesterday

    Wooden panels with jumbled letters showcasing designers' failed attempts at writing, highlighting design mistakes and creativity.

    VaultVulp Report

    #15

    Herpes

    Green mug with a misspelled label herbes and a hand-drawn plant, showcasing designers' writing fails humorously.

    staylovelys Report

    #16

    P Is For?

    Bath curtain with multiple design fails showing incorrect letter and word assignments in a humorous designers writing mistake.

    WillieNolson Report

    #17

    One Of My Shoes Is Missing A Letter

    Close-up of designer shoes showing a failed design with misspelled brand name, highlighting design mistakes by designers.

    Oc7ave Report

    #18

    "Adida" Adidas Jacket Is Missing An "S" (Bought From The Official Website)

    Black jacket with a misspelled Adidas logo embroidered, highlighting design fails and branding mistakes by designers.

    MessagesFromLife Report

    #19

    These Four "Letters" Are Supposed To Spell Out "Nova"

    Sign for Huawei nova 7 Series 5G with confusing, poorly designed text that designers tried to write and failed miserably.

    TrashKetchoi Report

    #20

    That’s Not How Letters Work

    Sign with misspelled words follow, ceck, and rate displayed on a restaurant window showing design fails.

    miss-spell Report

    #21

    This Clock At My Aunt's House

    Clock with text design showing a failed writing attempt by designers spelling a common phrase incorrectly.

    kevindatfkommem Report

    #22

    Who Thought That Silver Text On Yellow Packaging Was A Good Idea? I Guess Its A Mystery Serum

    Bright yellow serum packaging with poorly designed, hard-to-read text showcasing designer writing fails.

    WickedAmbiguous Report

    #23

    It Took A Couple Minutes To Get The Message LOL

    Blue spiral notebook with a humorous design fail where the text says "DON'T WORRY YOU'LL ABOUT IT BE OK" showing design writing mistakes.

    GlitchedBugs Report

    #24

    It’s Not Like There’s A Shared Letter

    White ceramic jars labeled with vertical and horizontal text displaying sugar and tea, showcasing designers' writing fails.

    lpf2g Report

    #25

    This Isn't How Wordle Works

    Close-up of a design fail showing a mug with a misspelled Wordle-style game reading LUCKY GUESS.

    VRZcuber14 Report

    #26

    I Spent Half My Meal Trying To Decipher This

    Wooden wall art with jumbled letters in a restaurant setting illustrating designers failing to write correctly

    InspectorGoole Report

    #27

    The Decorative Letting Around The Edge Of This Poster Completely Changes The Meaning Of Intelligent

    Poster with motivational words arranged vertically and horizontally, showcasing design text fails by designers trying to write.

    sprogger Report

    #28

    Yuokyol Orcmwrd, Such An Inspirational Quote From A Magazine

    Wooden sign with distorted text spelling a mixed-up message, illustrating designers writing failures and errors.

    purerainfall Report

    #29

    Like, Eat Milk

    Striped shirt with confusing black text printed on it, showing an example of designers failing at writing and design.

    malgreezy Report

    #30

    Show Your N Maryland Ative Pride

    Sign with a design fail showing the word native missing the A replaced by a map, highlighting designers' writing mistakes.

    Medical_Solid Report

    #31

    Forcea Forsmt

    Black book cover with scattered white letters arranged randomly, illustrating designers failed attempts at writing and typography.

    coupledwalk Report

    #32

    The Simfsons

    Cartoon character with American flag background and failed typography spelling Simpsons in a designer’s attempt.

    Xatolos Report

    #33

    Wild Er Into The Ness

    Black hoodie with a design displaying the phrase wild er ness with text placement errors, showcasing designer writing fails.

    SpongeGob Report

    #34

    When You Perfect Your Wordart Skills And Go Retail

    Pink framed design with the phrase I love you to the moon and back featuring bold and 3D text styles, showcasing design fails.

    OnceKittenTwiceHigh Report

    #35

    Don’t Want To Go Near The Playground In Case I Catch Faki STDs

    Open book with oversized, misaligned text over photos of children, illustrating design fails from designers writing attempts.

    jamelza11 Report

    #36

    The Rewards Of Hypnotherapy

    Poster showing common issues like anxiety, depression, and confidence with hypnotherapy benefits, highlighting design text fail.

    goobzilla91 Report

    #37

    How Are You Even Supposed To Read This?

    Wall clock with jumbled letters instead of numbers, showing a design fail by designers attempting to write something.

    username5391 Report

    #38

    The Fact That It's Trendy To Do This Right Now Doesn't Make It Any Less Crappy

    Hand holding a candle jar with a label showing a design fail in text spacing and layout by designers.

    TechnicalDimension56 Report

    #39

    My Mum Bought This At A Home Decor Shop Years Ago. I Never Read What It’s Intended To Say

    Wooden decorative letters arranged incorrectly with a small bird on top, showcasing designers' writing fails.

    noviboy123 Report

    #40

    Came Across This In My Literature Book At School

    Photo of a book page showing a failed attempt at writing a poem with mostly nonsense text by a designer.

    SpectreOfMalta Report

    #41

    And Make Believe Always It Happen

    Black fabric with a faded motivational phrase containing a spelling error, illustrating designers failed attempts at writing.

    misterpants8 Report

    #42

    If Only There Was A Way To Make A Pizza Slice Look Like A Letter A

    Pizza restaurant storefront with menu boards displaying various pizza deals and prices, showcasing design and writing fails.

    flopsychops Report

    #43

    This Company’s URL Can Be Any Combination Of These Letters. Guess Which One It Is

    White vehicle side with a poorly designed logo where the word "COMPASS" is jumbled, showcasing designer writing fails.

    darlzC Report

    #44

    This Is A Poster By A Design School

    Designer sign with confusing text saying Be Who Yourself Choose To Be hung in an industrial space illustrating design fails.

    Dofke132 Report

    #45

    I Guess We Dont Need Spacing Between Go On

    Illustration of a green witch holding a staff with the incorrect wording "G**N YOU'RE FREE" showing design writing fail.

    Blue_Storybook Report

    #46

    This Won The Design Competition

    Poster with designer fail text playfully reading DON’T DRIVE with a yellow SAFELY road sign illustrating design mistakes.

    chica420 Report

    #47

    I Almost Missed The Traffic Light Just Trying To Read This

    Colorful sign with mixed letters spelling confusing words, showcasing designers' attempts that failed writing clearly outside on the street.

    meowions Report

    #48

    The An Needs M

    Bathroom door with a design fail showing incomplete WOMAN text, highlighting designers trying to write and failing miserably.

    32oz____ Report

    #49

    That's Not How Mirrors Work

    Book cover showing a design fail with words Noel and Leon on a boy's shirt, illustrating designers trying and failing at writing.

    SpaceIsTooFarAway Report

    #50

    If Only Louisiana Were Shaped Like A Letter In The Word Love, This Would Have Worked Much Better

    Home decor sign showing the word love with the letter O replaced by a state shape, a common designers writing fail example.

    BeerandGuns Report

    #51

    Missed The Obvious “Bright”

    List of company values with words starting with BRIPHT, showing a design fail by designers trying to write.

    bgolbov Report

    #52

    No Need To Measure, There’s Plenty Of Space For All The Letters

    Sign with a design fail showing incomplete lettering for Raleigh Tobacco store outside a retail building.

    darwinpatrick Report

    #53

    Worksheet My Kindergartner Brought Home Today

    Missing letters worksheet filled with alphabet letters inside apple shapes, showing design mistakes and handwriting errors.

    Suitable_Visit_9990 Report

    #54

    Bought Some Jammies For My Grandson

    Folded kids pajama with a Marvel Spider-Man design showing reversed and confusing text by designers.

    gronk087 Report

    #55

    Christian Shirt Where The Words Form An Upside-Down Cross

    White and gray raglan shirt with a failed design spelling JESUS and TRUST in a confusing layout on the front.

    manchild1116 Report

    #56

    When You Need To Grab Someone's Attention And Make Them Read A Lot Of Words While They're In Their Car... Definitely Don't Choose This Kind Of Font

    Stop sign above a confusing private property sign with poorly written text showing design fail by designers.

    dubautia Report

