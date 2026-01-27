ADVERTISEMENT

There’s still so much we don’t know about the human mind, especially the unconscious part. Where do dreams come from? Why do they feel so real? And what exactly happens when the brain forgets to hit the mute button?

Completely unfiltered and entirely unplanned, sleep talking turns us into stand-up comedians without us even knowing it—provided there’s someone around to hear the performance, of course.

To show just how strange and funny those moments can be, we collected some of the funniest things people have said while out cold.

#1

Screenshot of a Reddit comment where a user shares a funny thing someone said while talking in their sleep.

NapQueen
NapQueen
NapQueen
Community Member
27 minutes ago

At least he didn't shout 'w1llies and balls' like my Dad did in a B&B during his sleep, waking everybody up....

    #2

    Sleepwalking mom asks about medication dose in middle of night, sharing one of the funniest things heard someone say in their sleep.

    Catan_Settler Report

    candymimi13
    Chihuahua Mama
    Chihuahua Mama
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago

    Best of luck to her if she actually spoke to the nurses like that...

    #3

    Screenshot of a tweet sharing a funny thing someone said in their sleep, highlighting sleep talk humor at 2am.

    Joanna__Hardy Report

    #4

    Reddit post showing a funny example of something people have heard someone say in their sleep.

    kieranhill97 Report

    #5

    Screenshot of a social media post where someone shares the funniest thing they heard someone say in their sleep about random lotto numbers.

    bonesxcookies Report

    denisequinby
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago

    You wernt meant to use them HE WAS ,

    #6

    Screenshot of a social media post sharing a funny thing someone said in their sleep about selling an insurance policy.

    YamahaRyoko Report

    j-vagabond
    General Anaesthesia
    General Anaesthesia
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    You just can't get away from the extended warranty salespeople.

    #7

    Reddit user shares a funny sleep talk moment involving a mysterious noise and a magic eraser during a nap with boyfriend.

    m0nster6884 Report

    #8

    Screenshot of a tweet sharing a funny and spooky thing heard from someone speaking in their sleep at night.

    emilykmay Report

    the_true_opifex
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago

    Just what a demon would say. I'm on to you, Emily.

    #9

    Reddit user shares a funny sleep talk moment where husband said he loved her while dreaming about driving a tractor.

    k9centipede Report

    #10

    Screenshot of a humorous sleep talking quote where someone yells about not being a 90's game console, sharing funny sleep talk.

    littlelauralollylegs Report

    #11

    Screenshot of a funny sleep talk post where someone’s boyfriend writes down hilarious things said during sleep.

    Katescar Report

    #12

    Screenshot of a social media post sharing a funny thing someone said in their sleep, highlighting sleep talk humor.

    JWolf886 Report

    #13

    Screenshot of a funny sleep talking story shared online, highlighting hilarious things people say in their sleep.

    InhaleExplode Report

    #14

    Funny things people have said in their sleep including jokes and strange sleep talking moments shared online.

    lovemesomezombie Report

    #15

    Screenshot of a funny Reddit comment sharing a humorous thing someone said in their sleep about cheese in a pocket.

    Quantum_Yeet Report

    leonmalone
    Charlie the Cat
    Charlie the Cat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    What has it got in its pocketses my precious?

    #16

    Comment about someone talking about casserole recipes in their sleep, a funny example shared by people.

    ItsAllKrebs Report

    denisequinby
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago

    Maybe she needs to learn lol let’s start with casseroles 😂get a slow cooker , put all ingredients in a stock cube , 600mil of water add herbs salt n pepper stir n put it on high for 6 hours done , as she’s dreaming about them seems a good place to start 👍

    #17

    Tweet sharing a funny example of someone talking in their sleep, highlighting humorous sleep talking moments.

    fyeahmfabello Report

    janrosier
    Jan Rosier
    Jan Rosier
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago

    oh, he loves you, even in his sleep !

    #18

    Tweet about talking in sleep and funny things people say in their sleep, mentioning sleep recorder capturing sleep talk.

    JSB_TV Report

    #19

    Reddit post sharing one of the funniest things people have heard someone say in their sleep, showing a humorous family moment.

    reddit.com Report

    #20

    Alt text: A humorous sleep talking story shared by a user about their boyfriend mentioning a cartoon turtle in a closet.

    elizwacker Report

    #21

    Funny things overheard people say in their sleep shared on social media with humorous dad talking in sleep.

    Twirlingbarbie Report

    #22

    Reddit post sharing a funny conversation heard during sleep, highlighting humorous sleep talk experiences.

    reddit.com Report

    #23

    Text post showing a funny thing people have heard someone say in their sleep about birds and sleeping soundly.

    spacelincoln Report

    #24

    Screenshot of a Twitter post sharing one of the funniest things someone said in their sleep, highlighting sleep talks.

    CatLHolt Report

    #25

    Tweet sharing a funny thing heard from someone talking in their sleep about BBQ sauce and Mr President.

    TheRealKimDana Report

    #26

    Screenshot of a tweet sharing one of the funniest things heard someone say in their sleep about mice with tiny hands.

    Melancholic4Evr Report

    the_true_opifex
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago

    Well, they DO! Have tiny hands, I mean.

    #27

    A Reddit post sharing one of the funniest things someone said in their sleep, involving a serious moment and snoring.

    willywag Report

    #28

    Tweet showing a funny sleep talking moment about ordering McDonald’s, shared as part of funniest things heard in sleep.

    AnastasiaK_xoxo Report

    #29

    Screenshot of a tweet sharing a funny sleep talking story about revealing secrets while asleep.

    gulickhannah Report

    the_true_opifex
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago

    Mind your own business, roomie!

    #30

    Tweet describing a funny thing said by a sleeping boyfriend, showcasing humorous sleep talking moments shared by people.

    arcaciarose Report

    #31

    Tweet about the funniest things people have said in their sleep, featuring a user shouting "DOJA CAT" loudly.

    abbyrartistry Report

    #32

    Comment about brothers sharing a room and one rapping in his sleep in Spanish, a funny sleep talking moment.

    krodackful Report

    #33

    Screenshot of a funny sleep talking post where someone rants about hating the TV show Everybody Loves Raymond.

    BunPuncherExtreme Report

    #34

    Reddit user sharing a funny sleep talk story about hamburgers and a conversation while someone was asleep.

    BubbleMint730 Report

    #35

    Reddit post describing a funny sleep talking moment where someone's partner giggles like Tigger from Winnie the Pooh.

    reddit.com Report

    #36

    Alt text: A social media post sharing a funny sleep talking moment of a child coughing and saying stop it to herself.

    TheCraftyWombat Report

    #37

    Text post showing a funny sleep talking conversation between a husband and wife shared by a sleep talker.

    sgware Report

    #38

    Reddit user shares a funny thing heard someone say in their sleep about being lost in a grocery store.

    Thud4444-1 Report

    #39

    Screenshot of a funny sleep talk story where someone said Dr. Pepper is not a real doctor while half awake.

    notthatryan Report

    #40

    Screenshot of a social media post sharing a funny thing someone said in their sleep about waking up and shouting fireworks.

    barnaclebear Report

    #41

    Screenshot of a social media post sharing a funny thing someone said in their sleep about watering plants.

    megthegreatone Report

    #42

    Screenshot of a funny Reddit post where someone shares a humorous quote heard from a person talking in their sleep.

    pjkenk2 Report

    #43

    Screenshot of a Reddit post sharing a funny sleep talking quote about a fear of toothbrushes.

    die94itjf Report

    #44

    Screenshot of a tweet sharing a funny thing someone said in their sleep about not needing all these parachutes.

    jaffathecake Report

    #45

    Tweet screenshot showing a woman sharing a funny sleep-talking moment with humorous sleep quotes people say in their sleep.

    sarah_edo Report

    #46

    Screenshot of a tweet sharing a funny example of someone talking in their sleep with humorous sleep talk quotes.

    venusianhunty Report

    #47

    Twitter post of a person sharing one of the funniest things they've heard someone say in their sleep about singing Backstreet Boys.

    sophiesimpsonn_ Report

    #48

    Screenshot of a funny sleep-talking story shared online, illustrating the funniest things people say in their sleep.

    reddit.com Report

    #49

    Screenshot of a funny sleep talk post where someone heard the phrase donkey kick during sleep mumbling.

    Mike-RO-pannus Report

    #50

    Reddit post showing a funny thing someone said in their sleep, capturing humorous sleep talk shared by people.

    Tree_Weasel Report

    #51

    Screenshot of a social media post sharing a funny thing someone said in their sleep about explaining how hills work.

    Hylasah Report

    the_true_opifex
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    1 minute ago

    Plot twist, hills are actually a bunch of unemployed slobs.

    #52

    Screenshot of a funny sleep talk story, showing a husband asleep and saying a humorous phrase.

    e-s-co Report

    #53

    Screenshot of a tweet showing a funny example of sleep talking with someone shouting about an airplane and laughing.

    PaladinAmber Report

    #54

    Alt text: A funny sleep talking story shared by users, highlighting the funniest things heard someone say in their sleep.

    poseidonfox Report

