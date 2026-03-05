ADVERTISEMENT

The 2000s may seem recent until you do the math. As soon as you realize it was at least a quarter of a century ago, you start to wonder where all the time went. 

So instead of feeling old, we can reframe those emotions and instead think about those years as a source of sweet nostalgia. We can look back on those times with fondness, much like the feelings that these posts evoke. 

If you’re a younger millennial or an older Gen Z, you may consider a lot that you see here to be “vintage.” Enjoy scrolling through these memes and posts, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites.

#1

Two young men with 1990s and 2000s style clothing, referencing posts that resonate with 1990s and 2000s culture.

doyourememberthe2000s

    #2

    Colorful sports cones stacked, recalling nostalgic 1990s and 2000s school PE memories and childhood humor.

    doyourememberthe2000s

    e gads
    e gads
    e gads
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Im old enough that i should know what those are but i do not.

    #3

    Foot pressing power button on old desktop computer tower, nostalgic 2000s technology moment for 90s and 2000s fans

    doyourememberthe2000s

    TheSubmissiveToe
    TheSubmissiveToe
    TheSubmissiveToe
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    With an AI foot that looks like the toes are cut off?

    Many of today’s older Gen Zers are in their late 20s, approaching 30. You would expect them to be nostalgic about their childhood, which happened around the 2010s. But according to recent social media trends, they feel more connected to the previous decade. 

    This is known as “noughties nostalgia,” which was a hot topic on TikTok, according to a 2025 report by The Guardian.

    #4

    Man blowing air into a fan, highlighting nostalgia posts for those deeply attached to the 1990s and 2000s.

    doyourememberthe2000s

    That's all what I yam
    That’s all what I yam
    That’s all what I yam
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago (edited)

    It sounded great, kinda like a very fast stutter!

    #5

    Handwritten names and years in a textbook ownership page, nostalgic posts about 1990s and 2000s attachment.

    doyourememberthe2000s

    Colt Winkler
    Colt Winkler
    Colt Winkler
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    micheal jackson - was black, now white. I'm dying

    #6

    Birthday party treats from the 1990s and 2000s including colorful cake, old soda bottles, ice cream, and a hot dog.

    doyourememberthe2000s

    Meghan Munholland
    Meghan Munholland
    Meghan Munholland
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago

    Literally what my son had for his birthday this year!🤣 but sandwiches instead of hot dogs! Same drinks, ice cream and cake!!!!

    In terms of television shows, for example, among the most discussed on Gen Z TikTok are Sex and the City, Gossip Girl, Gilmore Girls, and Vampire Diaries.

    According to Lily Hall, programs and insights manager for TikTok in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics, these shows have become a source of escapism and comfort for younger people. 

    #7

    Colorful school lockers with unique graffiti designs, perfect for those nostalgic and deeply attached to the 1990s and 2000s.

    doyourememberthe2000s

    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago (edited)

    Never wanted an RIP s*****g on my locker.

    #8

    Meme post about playing Temple Run on iPod touch at school in 2010, evoking nostalgia for 1990s and 2000s culture.

    doyourememberthe2000s

    #9

    Tweet about nostalgia for early YouTube and chipmunk song versions, reflecting 1990s and 2000s attachment.

    doyourememberthe2000s

    Bored Jellyfish
    Bored Jellyfish
    Bored Jellyfish
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago

    Potter Puppet Pals.

    “Older series are currently amongst the most popular on the platform. You’ve got this new generation rediscovering older TV shows, and an older generation resharing their old favorites,” Hall told The Guardian, noting that fashion, beauty, and older music trends are also popular among Gen Z.

    #10

    90s and 2000s fashion collage featuring vintage camo tee, plaid pants, colorful accessories, and nostalgic jewelry.

    doyourememberthe2000s

    #11

    Person attempting to cross red balls on water, nostalgic 1990s and 2000s obstacle course show moment.

    doyourememberthe2000s

    e gads
    e gads
    e gads
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Bet it wasnt as good as Double Dare.

    #12

    Compact makeup mirror showing animated character Jerry from 1990s and 2000s cartoons calling for a mission.

    doyourememberthe2000s

    However, many Gen among Gen Z were not even alive when some of these shows aired. A lot of them were infants when shows like Sex and the City began airing and growing in popularity. What exactly drives their nostalgia for an era before their time? 

    As licensed clinical psychologist Dr. Holly Schiff tells Reader’s Digest, nostalgia isn’t a lived memory. Likewise, it can be culturally transmitted.

    #13

    Hand holding a PSP gaming console and a mini disc, representing nostalgic posts about the 1990s and 2000s attachment.

    doyourememberthe2000s

    #14

    Text post with nostalgic music questions referencing 1990s and 2000s pop culture and songs for fans deeply attached to those decades.

    doyourememberthe2000s

    Colt Winkler
    Colt Winkler
    Colt Winkler
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    sadly annie didnt make it, staceys mom DEFINITELY still has it going on, haven't heard from Eileen, the Green Day man was in fact woken up during the end of September, i dont know who let the dawgs out

    #15

    Social media post reflecting on childhood memories related to the 1990s and 2000s nostalgia and attachment.

    doyourememberthe2000s

    The Reader’s Digest report noted how many Gen Zers feel nostalgia for the Y2K era, in particular. According to Dr. Schiff, it’s likely driven by their desire to experience what it was like to live in a simpler time before the digital age. 

    “The appeal says more about current stressors and unmet needs than about the actual decade itself. It reflects what people feel is missing in the present,” she said.

    #16

    Retro Taco Bell interior from the 1990s and 2000s featuring colorful booths and geometric decor elements.

    doyourememberthe2000s

    #17

    Screenshot of the 1990s and 2000s classic 3D Pinball Space Cadet game with nostalgic text about no internet phase.

    doyourememberthe2000s

    #18

    Split image showing Zachary Gordon and Robert Capron in Diary of a Wimpy Kid and their recent reunion, nostalgic 1990s and 2000s fans.

    doyourememberthe2000s

    #19

    Hand holding a vintage Spider-Man wallet inside a car, nostalgic posts for 1990s and 2000s fans.

    doyourememberthe2000s

    #20

    Retro echo mic toy in green and orange colors, a nostalgic item from the 1990s and 2000s childhood memories.

    doyourememberthe2000s

    #21

    Nostalgic post about Mr. Bean series memories from the 1990s and 2000s, reflecting on TV show seasons.

    doyourememberthe2000s

    #22

    Social media post humor about millennials, Gen Z, and 1990s and 2000s pop culture references.

    doyourememberthe2000s

    #23

    Cartoon images of Pou character with text about nostalgia for 1990s and 2000s childhood games and experiences.

    doyourememberthe2000s

    #24

    Close-up of a person wearing unique icy and metal sunglasses, resonating with 1990s and 2000s nostalgia posts.

    doyourememberthe2000s

    #25

    Burger with smiley face pickles and ketchup, nostalgic food post that resonates with 1990s and 2000s fans.

    doyourememberthe2000s

    #26

    Popular animated girl groups from the 1990s and 2000s that resonate with fans of that era.

    doyourememberthe2000s

    #27

    Screenshot of a nostalgic social media post featuring popular 2000s and 2010s mobile games icons on an iPod touch.

    doyourememberthe2000s

    #28

    Brown paper bags unfolded and folded used to cover books, nostalgic for those attached to the 1990s and 2000s.

    doyourememberthe2000s

    NJ P
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago

    And I never doodled on those covers.

    #29

    Animated dancers performing a retro dance routine, highlighting nostalgia for the 1990s and 2000s culture and trends.

    doyourememberthe2000s

    #30

    Tweet about a boy describing Zac Efron, reflecting nostalgia for 1990s and 2000s pop culture and iconic roles.

    doyourememberthe2000s

    #31

    Cartoon characters from 90s Nickelodeon show holding giant melting fruit popsicles, nostalgic 1990s and 2000s theme.

    doyourememberthe2000s

    #32

    Humorous image showing creative ways to eat Fruit by the Foot, nostalgic for 1990s and 2000s snack trends.

    doyourememberthe2000s

    #33

    Beverly Hills Chihuahua movie posters featuring chihuahuas, nostalgic posts for 1990s and 2000s fans.

    doyourememberthe2000s

    More Information
    More Information
    More Information
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago

    We don't remember Marmaduke either?

    #34

    Pink Nintendo DS handheld console and Nintendo Wii console with remote controller, nostalgic toys from the 1990s and 2000s era.

    doyourememberthe2000s

    #35

    Childhood cartoon and TV moments from the 1990s and 2000s capturing deep nostalgia and emotional attachment.

    doyourememberthe2000s

    #36

    Tweet about SpongeBob songs praised for emotional and sonic richness, resonating with 1990s and 2000s nostalgia fans.

    doyourememberthe2000s

    #37

    Twitter post referencing the biggest crossover with cast photo from 2000s TV show Victorious, related to 1990s and 2000s nostalgia.

    doyourememberthe2000s

    #38

    Colorful plastic classroom toys from the 1990s and 2000s that resonate with deep nostalgia.

    doyourememberthe2000s

    #39

    Red plaid dress with large bow, vintage style commonly worn by kids in the 1990s and 2000s, nostalgic clothing post.

    doyourememberthe2000s

    #40

    Old 2006 FIFA World Cup Coca-Cola bottle shaped like a soccer ball, nostalgic 1990s and 2000s memorabilia.

    doyourememberthe2000s

    #41

    Rainbow Magic book covers with fairies, capturing nostalgia for those deeply attached to the 1990s and 2000s childhood.

    doyourememberthe2000s

    #42

    Colorful retro carpet with neon swirl patterns in a 1990s and 2000s inspired entertainment venue interior.

    doyourememberthe2000s

    #43

    Social media post humor about being old featuring retro Instagram and vintage TV icons for 1990s and 2000s nostalgia.

    doyourememberthe2000s

    #44

    Text post about High School Musical roles, reflecting nostalgia and humor for 1990s and 2000s fans online.

    doyourememberthe2000s

    #45

    Child in classroom with colorful privacy dividers working on a worksheet, evoking nostalgia for 1990s and 2000s school days.

    doyourememberthe2000s

    #46

    Twitter post about 2008 movies Twilight and Mamma Mia featuring blue color scenes from 1990s and 2000s nostalgia.

    doyourememberthe2000s

    #47

    Hand holding a vintage Nintendo Game Boy Advance SP from the 1990s and 2000s to confuse the youth.

    doyourememberthe2000s

    #48

    Meme referencing the 1990s Teletubbies sun baby alongside a modern baby, appealing to 1990s and 2000s nostalgia.

    doyourememberthe2000s

    #49

    Chuck E. Cheese token bucket filled with coins, nostalgic image for those attached to 1990s and 2000s childhood.

    doyourememberthe2000s

    #50

    Vintage TV cart with VCR and an old overhead projector illustrating nostalgia for 1990s and 2000s attachments.

    doyourememberthe2000s

    #51

    Foldable smartphone held in hand showing modern tech with nostalgic 1990s and 2000s flip phone design.

    doyourememberthe2000s

    #52

    Colorful animated characters holding hands in a vibrant setting, evoking nostalgia from the 1990s and 2000s era.

    doyourememberthe2000s

    #53

    Nostalgic Winx Club characters from the 1990s and 2000s resonate with fans deeply attached to that era.

    doyourememberthe2000s

    #54

    Vintage red plastic keychain whistle on fabric, a nostalgic item for those deeply attached to the 1990s and 2000s.

    doyourememberthe2000s

    #55

    Vintage 1990s and 2000s calculator with cassette tapes in yellow holder, a nostalgic item for deep attachment to 90s and 2000s era

    doyourememberthe2000s

    NJ P
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago

    How many calculators does one need?

    0
    #56

    Collection of nostalgic 1990s and 2000s online games including Bloons TD5, Poptropica, Papa's Burgeria, Happy Wheels, Club Penguin, and Run 2.

    doyourememberthe2000s

    #57

    Kids nostalgically remember sitting on electrical boxes outside with friends, a common scene for 1990s and 2000s attachments.

    doyourememberthe2000s

    #58

    Cartoon characters from a 2000s TV show with the caption about guys living like they were older at 16, 1990s nostalgia.

    doyourememberthe2000s

    #59

    Meme showing natural rock formations resembling Wii golf courses, appealing to fans deeply attached to the 1990s and 2000s.

    doyourememberthe2000s

    #60

    Elementary school classroom decorated with heart-shaped balloons for Valentine's Day, nostalgic 1990s and 2000s vibes.

    doyourememberthe2000s

    #61

    Old iOS icons and headphone jack image evoking nostalgia for 1990s and 2000s technology lovers.

    doyourememberthe2000s

    #62

    Tweet about Xbox 360 red ring of death pain, resonating with 1990s and 2000s nostalgia.

    doyourememberthe2000s

    #63

    Person lying in bed with clothes and shoes laid out, nostalgic 1990s and 2000s vibes about excitement before a trip.

    doyourememberthe2000s

    #64

    Inside view of a cheese grater resembling the backdrop of rap videos from the 2000s, nostalgic 1990s and 2000s vibes.

    doyourememberthe2000s

    #65

    how it started vs how it’s going with 1990s and 2000s nostalgic makeup and accessories collection

    doyourememberthe2000s

    #66

    Logos of popular 1990s and 2000s TV shows and cartoons arranged over SpongeBob SquarePants settings.

    doyourememberthe2000s

    #67

    Meme showing a U-shaped school desk with the caption about walking into a house, nostalgic 1990s and 2000s posts.

    doyourememberthe2000s

    #68

    Tweet with nostalgic comparison of original and redesigned Sony Aibo robot dog, resonating with 1990s and 2000s fans.

    doyourememberthe2000s

    #69

    Cartoon character singing with caption referencing early 2000s T-Pain lyrics, nostalgic post for 1990s and 2000s fans.

    doyourememberthe2000s

    #70

    Meme showing classic 1990s and 2000s Mario Kart characters with text about judging race choices.

    doyourememberthe2000s

    #71

    Man in a yellow crop top with nostalgic 90s style, next to colorful vintage plastic shoes, evoking 1990s and 2000s vibes.

    doyourememberthe2000s

    #72

    Colorful iCarly living room from the 2000s, evoking nostalgia for fans deeply attached to 1990s and 2000s culture.

    doyourememberthe2000s

    #73

    CD labeled Summer Mix 1999 with handwritten 1990s and 2000s playlist, reflecting nostalgia for that era's music.

    doyourememberthe2000s

    #74

    Old purple MP3 player held in hands, nostalgic 1990s and 2000s music device for deeply attached fans and collectors.

    doyourememberthe2000s

    #75

    Cartoon hallway scene from 1990s and 2000s nostalgia post with coffin lockers and gothic decor.

    doyourememberthe2000s

