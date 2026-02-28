If you identify as a Gen Xer, the following memes and images will likely resonate with you. Scroll through for your dose of nostalgia.

These folks are also referred to as “ latchkey kids ” who spent their carefree childhood years enjoying Saturday morning cartoons and had MTV as their cultural beacon as they approached adolescence and early adulthood.

People often talk about baby boomers, millennials, and Gen Z, seemingly overlooking an entire generation sandwiched between them. Gen X, otherwise (and aptly) known as the “Forgotten Generation,” is the generation born between 1965 and 1980.

#1 Good Advice Then, Now, And Forever

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

#2 In Prince's Funky Name

#3 I’ll Tell Ya What

There are many stereotypes associated with Gen X. Environics Research classified them into five sub-groups: Thrill-seeking materialists, detached conformists, social hedonists, inclusive idealists, autonomous minimalists, and security-seeking ascetics.

#4 What Would Some Of Our Disproven Facts Be?

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Saw This On Fb (Not Mine). Love Y'all!

#6 How Costume Stores Think We Dressed In The 80’s, I’m Here For It Though

A more accurate description of who they are comes from Dr. Nassir Ghaemi, a psychiatrist, researcher, and educator at Tufts Medical Center and Harvard Medical School. “Coming after the hippies, we rejected their rejection of the status quo, but we had lost our faith in it too,” wrote Dr. Ghaemi, who grew up in the ‘70s in McLean, Virginia. “We were unmotivated, unmoored, and unconcerned. The Cold War chugged along, and we had lost the passion to keep fighting it, but we had no better alternative.”

#7 Sad But True

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 40 Is The New 65

#9 How Everyone Else Thinks The 80s Looked Like vs. Reality

ADVERTISEMENT

In his article, Dr. Ghaemi pointed out that Gen X seemed to have taken a back seat as older millennials came of age at the dawn of social media and smartphones. He noted that a “generational disconnect” regarding technology also occurred during this era, leaving Gen X stuck in the middle. “Our teachers are unknown to history: They had no celebrity and are not found on the internet; they were simple, unassuming people who embodied the best of their generations,” Dr. Ghaemi wrote.

#10 This Is Where It’s Headed, I Swear…

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 Anyone Play These Before?

#12 Sadly Very True

According to Dr. Ghaemi, being sandwiched between boomers and millennials gave Gen X a unique perspective on societal issues. As he stated, “We don’t have a program or strategy for the world. At least not yet.”

#13 The Fifth Element Foretold The Rise Of The Influencer

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 The Sit 'N Spin (1977) Because For Some Reason Our Parents Wanted Us To Know What Nausea Felt Like

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 Anyone Remember Moon Boots?

“We see the problems more clearly than our predecessors and our successors. We may not have a treatment, but at least we can diagnose,” Dr. Ghaemi continued. “If we can find a way to articulate our insights, the only question left would be whether the generations around us are willing to listen.”

#16 I Scored A Zero

#17 This Felt Like The Pinnacle Of Technology

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 The Struggle Was Real

#19 The Good Ol' Days

#20 Good Times …

#21 What Non Horror Movie Scenes Traumatized You As A Child?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Anyone Remember The Metal Lid You Had To Use A Butter Knife To Pop Off?

#23 I Don’t Think I Have Ever Felt So Personally Attacked By A Meme As This One:

#24 My 80yr Old Parents Gave Me A Bday Party Just Like It Was The 1970s

#25 Had It Since Middle School..53 Years Old Are You Still Hanging On ?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Historic Ted Talk

#27 Endless Fun With This

#28 You Never See These Hairstyles Authentically Recreated On TV Shows Set In The 80's

#29 Did You Or Your Parents Have This Cookware? We Did

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Remember When We Wore Baby Tees Under Our Sundresses? Early 90’s Here, The Scrunchie Was A Must Have Too

#31 Anyone Remember This Watch

#32 I Want In On The Fun. '92 Senior Photo (17) And Age 50 (2024)

#33 Sorry But We *absolutely* Stopped The School Day And Watched It By Satellite

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 Anyone Else Feel This Way?

#35 I Find This To Be Very Relatable

#36 Had To Share This!

#37 At First I Laughed. But Then It Really Got Me Thinking

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 Does Anyone Else Still Do This?

#39 Why Did We Do This?

#40 I Can’t Stand This Junk Anymore As a little kid, I lived on sugar… when I turned 25, my body started rejecting it…. Even looking at it in my mid 40’s causes me to wretch…



#41 Anyone Remember This?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 “Bobcat” Goldthwait & Tim Kazurinsky Then And Now

#43 We’ve All Felt It

#44 Robin Hood Movies Of The 90s

#45 It’s Christmas Morning 1985 And You Just Found This Under The Tree. What’s The First Cassette You Pop In?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 It's Not Going To Happen, But I Can Dream

#47 The Single Reason Genx Didn't Become A Hoard Of Psychopaths

#48 Oj In The Day

#49 I Loved These Koala Clips

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 Who Remembers?

#51 How Many Of You Grew Up With One Of These In Your House?

#52 I Miss These Days!

#53 At Long Last, I’ve Acquired The Proper Lighting For My MS Pac-Man Table

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 What's Your Favorite Genisis Or Phil Collins Jam?

#55 Only Took Me 49 Yrs To Realize This

#56 I Think We Can All Relate

#57 Ugh? Yay? Corduroys Are Back

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 Finish This Genx Sentence: When I Think Of Val Kilmer, It's His Work In ________

#59 Anyone Else Miss Going To The Malls In The 80s?

#60 Anyone Else Associate These With The Christmas Season?

#61 This Kid Had A Pretty Good Christmas

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 Stopped By To Visit My 80 Yr Old Sicilian Parents I Got Dinner Just Like When I Was Little In 1970s

#63 Who Else?… Picked up my first “Choose Your Own Adventure - Hyperspace” in ‘83/‘84, and I was hooked. This book series fed my need for adventure and I’ve pretty much lived by that my whole life. My life, my choices, my destination. Then again, this is the way, of a GenX’r



#64 Growing Up In The 70s And 80s,...2025 Was Supposed To Be Like This

ADVERTISEMENT

#65 The Official Lawn Chair Of The 80s

ADVERTISEMENT

#66 I’ll Always Remember The 8 On The Bald Dude 🤣

#67 Who Else Read This In The Terminator Voice?

#68 You’re At The Roller Rink In The 80’s.. What Song Hits Hardest?

ADVERTISEMENT

#69 One Of The Funniest Movies Ever Made?

ADVERTISEMENT

#70 Some Of You Will Remember

#71 Anyone Else Have One Of These?

#72 When Someone Paid By Credit Card, We Had To Drag Out This

ADVERTISEMENT

#73 Anyone Have One Of These Swing Sets?

ADVERTISEMENT

#74 Look What My Sis Just Found At Goodwill

#75 I Really Get It Now

#76 Because Of This Guy I Ate Sunday Diner On A Aluminum Tray Table Alone In Front Of The TV 🥹

ADVERTISEMENT

#77 I Too Was A Teenage Robert Smith

ADVERTISEMENT

#78 If You Know, You Know