79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)
People often talk about baby boomers, millennials, and Gen Z, seemingly overlooking an entire generation sandwiched between them. Gen X, otherwise (and aptly) known as the “Forgotten Generation,” is the generation born between 1965 and 1980.
These folks are also referred to as “latchkey kids” who spent their carefree childhood years enjoying Saturday morning cartoons and had MTV as their cultural beacon as they approached adolescence and early adulthood.
If you identify as a Gen Xer, the following memes and images will likely resonate with you. Scroll through for your dose of nostalgia.
Good Advice Then, Now, And Forever
In Prince's Funky Name
I’ll Tell Ya What
There are many stereotypes associated with Gen X. Environics Research classified them into five sub-groups: Thrill-seeking materialists, detached conformists, social hedonists, inclusive idealists, autonomous minimalists, and security-seeking ascetics.
What Would Some Of Our Disproven Facts Be?
Saw This On Fb (Not Mine). Love Y'all!
Probably right. But we were also raised on Bob Ross and Mr. Rogers, and Sesame Street before it became the Elmo Show, so that also explains a lot about us.
How Costume Stores Think We Dressed In The 80’s, I’m Here For It Though
A more accurate description of who they are comes from Dr. Nassir Ghaemi, a psychiatrist, researcher, and educator at Tufts Medical Center and Harvard Medical School.
“Coming after the hippies, we rejected their rejection of the status quo, but we had lost our faith in it too,” wrote Dr. Ghaemi, who grew up in the ‘70s in McLean, Virginia. “We were unmotivated, unmoored, and unconcerned. The Cold War chugged along, and we had lost the passion to keep fighting it, but we had no better alternative.”
Sad But True
40 Is The New 65
How Everyone Else Thinks The 80s Looked Like vs. Reality
In his article, Dr. Ghaemi pointed out that Gen X seemed to have taken a back seat as older millennials came of age at the dawn of social media and smartphones. He noted that a “generational disconnect” regarding technology also occurred during this era, leaving Gen X stuck in the middle.
“Our teachers are unknown to history: They had no celebrity and are not found on the internet; they were simple, unassuming people who embodied the best of their generations,” Dr. Ghaemi wrote.
This Is Where It’s Headed, I Swear…
Anyone Play These Before?
Sadly Very True
According to Dr. Ghaemi, being sandwiched between boomers and millennials gave Gen X a unique perspective on societal issues. As he stated, “We don’t have a program or strategy for the world. At least not yet.”
The Fifth Element Foretold The Rise Of The Influencer
The Sit 'N Spin (1977) Because For Some Reason Our Parents Wanted Us To Know What Nausea Felt Like
Anyone Remember Moon Boots?
“We see the problems more clearly than our predecessors and our successors. We may not have a treatment, but at least we can diagnose,” Dr. Ghaemi continued.
“If we can find a way to articulate our insights, the only question left would be whether the generations around us are willing to listen.”
I Scored A Zero
This Felt Like The Pinnacle Of Technology
The Struggle Was Real
The Good Ol' Days
Good Times …
What Non Horror Movie Scenes Traumatized You As A Child?
Anyone Remember The Metal Lid You Had To Use A Butter Knife To Pop Off?
I Don’t Think I Have Ever Felt So Personally Attacked By A Meme As This One:
My 80yr Old Parents Gave Me A Bday Party Just Like It Was The 1970s
Had It Since Middle School..53 Years Old Are You Still Hanging On ?
Historic Ted Talk
Endless Fun With This
You Never See These Hairstyles Authentically Recreated On TV Shows Set In The 80's
Did You Or Your Parents Have This Cookware? We Did
Remember When We Wore Baby Tees Under Our Sundresses? Early 90’s Here, The Scrunchie Was A Must Have Too
Anyone Remember This Watch
I Want In On The Fun. '92 Senior Photo (17) And Age 50 (2024)
Sorry But We *absolutely* Stopped The School Day And Watched It By Satellite
Anyone Else Feel This Way?
I Find This To Be Very Relatable
Had To Share This!
At First I Laughed. But Then It Really Got Me Thinking
Does Anyone Else Still Do This?
Why Did We Do This?
I Can’t Stand This Junk Anymore
As a little kid, I lived on sugar… when I turned 25, my body started rejecting it…. Even looking at it in my mid 40’s causes me to wretch…
That's not a function of our age, it's a function of loss of quality and shrinkflation. These simply aren't as good as they used to be.
Anyone Remember This?
“Bobcat” Goldthwait & Tim Kazurinsky Then And Now
We’ve All Felt It
Robin Hood Movies Of The 90s
It’s Christmas Morning 1985 And You Just Found This Under The Tree. What’s The First Cassette You Pop In?
It's Not Going To Happen, But I Can Dream
The Single Reason Genx Didn't Become A Hoard Of Psychopaths
Credit also due to the other PBS shows that shaped us; LeVar Burton taught us to read voraciously, Sesame Street taught us diversity and care for others, 3-2-1 Contact instilled a respect for science. That's why we are the truly greatest generation. Bring back PBS funding, because we need it now more than ever. And if Fred Rogers were still alive, you know he'd go before Congress again to say the same thing.
Oj In The Day
I Loved These Koala Clips
Who Remembers?
How Many Of You Grew Up With One Of These In Your House?
I Miss These Days!
At Long Last, I’ve Acquired The Proper Lighting For My MS Pac-Man Table
What's Your Favorite Genisis Or Phil Collins Jam?
Only Took Me 49 Yrs To Realize This
I Think We Can All Relate
Ugh? Yay? Corduroys Are Back
Finish This Genx Sentence: When I Think Of Val Kilmer, It's His Work In ________
Anyone Else Miss Going To The Malls In The 80s?
Anyone Else Associate These With The Christmas Season?
This Kid Had A Pretty Good Christmas
Stopped By To Visit My 80 Yr Old Sicilian Parents I Got Dinner Just Like When I Was Little In 1970s
Who Else?…
Picked up my first “Choose Your Own Adventure - Hyperspace” in ‘83/‘84, and I was hooked. This book series fed my need for adventure and I’ve pretty much lived by that my whole life. My life, my choices, my destination. Then again, this is the way, of a GenX’r
Growing Up In The 70s And 80s,...2025 Was Supposed To Be Like This
The Official Lawn Chair Of The 80s
I’ll Always Remember The 8 On The Bald Dude 🤣
Who Else Read This In The Terminator Voice?
You’re At The Roller Rink In The 80’s.. What Song Hits Hardest?
One Of The Funniest Movies Ever Made?
Some Of You Will Remember
Anyone Else Have One Of These?
When Someone Paid By Credit Card, We Had To Drag Out This
Anyone Have One Of These Swing Sets?
Look What My Sis Just Found At Goodwill
I Really Get It Now
Because Of This Guy I Ate Sunday Diner On A Aluminum Tray Table Alone In Front Of The TV 🥹
I Too Was A Teenage Robert Smith
If You Know, You Know
Spotted On A Neighbourhood Walk. Nope, Nope, Nope
It's nice to see that someone remembers we exist once in a while.
