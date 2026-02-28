ADVERTISEMENT

People often talk about baby boomers, millennials, and Gen Z, seemingly overlooking an entire generation sandwiched between them. Gen X, otherwise (and aptly) known as the “Forgotten Generation,” is the generation born between 1965 and 1980. 

These folks are also referred to as “latchkey kids” who spent their carefree childhood years enjoying Saturday morning cartoons and had MTV as their cultural beacon as they approached adolescence and early adulthood. 

If you identify as a Gen Xer, the following memes and images will likely resonate with you. Scroll through for your dose of nostalgia.

#1

Good Advice Then, Now, And Forever

Collage of nostalgic and relatable Gen X icons promoting kindness and reading, reflecting nostalgic Gen X posts and culture.

nerd_of_gods Report

    #2

    In Prince's Funky Name

    Social media post about Gen X nostalgia, contrasting print reading speed with Millennial and Gen Z digital habits.

    TheUtopianCat Report

    #3

    I’ll Tell Ya What

    Cartoon character frustrated about saving files on computer, highlighting relatable Gen X nostalgia and back pain humor.

    StacyLadle Report

    There are many stereotypes associated with Gen X. Environics Research classified them into five sub-groups: Thrill-seeking materialists, detached conformists, social hedonists, inclusive idealists, autonomous minimalists, and security-seeking ascetics.
    #4

    What Would Some Of Our Disproven Facts Be?

    Website idea for Gen X: input high school graduation year to get outdated facts and concepts once taught but now disproven.

    [deleted] Report

    #5

    Saw This On Fb (Not Mine). Love Y'all!

    Tweet from Amy sharing a nostalgic and relatable post about Gen X reading Stephen King books too young.

    DestinyRamen Report

    peterbear avatar
    Peter Bear
    Peter Bear
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago

    Probably right. But we were also raised on Bob Ross and Mr. Rogers, and Sesame Street before it became the Elmo Show, so that also explains a lot about us.

    #6

    How Costume Stores Think We Dressed In The 80’s, I’m Here For It Though

    Woman dressed in neon 80s fashion holding a light-up boombox, embodying nostalgic and relatable Gen X style.

    Christy-Cooking Report

    A more accurate description of who they are comes from Dr. Nassir Ghaemi, a psychiatrist, researcher, and educator at Tufts Medical Center and Harvard Medical School. 

    “Coming after the hippies, we rejected their rejection of the status quo, but we had lost our faith in it too,” wrote Dr. Ghaemi, who grew up in the ‘70s in McLean, Virginia. “We were unmotivated, unmoored, and unconcerned. The Cold War chugged along, and we had lost the passion to keep fighting it, but we had no better alternative.”

    #7

    Sad But True

    Cartoon of a bearded man relaxing with a drink by the fire, reflecting on nostalgia and Gen X relatable moments.

    EdwardBliss Report

    #8

    40 Is The New 65

    Bert from Sesame Street lying in bed looking tired, with nostalgic Gen X relatable humor about retirement age.

    EdwardBliss Report

    #9

    How Everyone Else Thinks The 80s Looked Like vs. Reality

    Split image comparing a colorful 80s neon-inspired bedroom and a wood-paneled living room, evoking Gen X nostalgia.

    fart-debris Report

    In his article, Dr. Ghaemi pointed out that Gen X seemed to have taken a back seat as older millennials came of age at the dawn of social media and smartphones. He noted that a “generational disconnect” regarding technology also occurred during this era, leaving Gen X stuck in the middle. 

    “Our teachers are unknown to history: They had no celebrity and are not found on the internet; they were simple, unassuming people who embodied the best of their generations,” Dr. Ghaemi wrote. 
    #10

    This Is Where It’s Headed, I Swear…

    List of things no longer interesting to Gen X including driving at night, leaving the house in winter, and other relatable nostalgic posts.

    [deleted] Report

    #11

    Anyone Play These Before?

    Four vintage glass marbles with colorful swirls, illustrating nostalgic and relatable Gen X childhood toys.

    Hazys Report

    #12

    Sadly Very True

    Tweet about nostalgic Gen X memories involving CDs, pennies, and the changing concept of mail from a modern perspective.

    ThatEricAlper Report

    According to Dr. Ghaemi, being sandwiched between boomers and millennials gave Gen X a unique perspective on societal issues. As he stated, “We don’t have a program or strategy for the world. At least not yet.”
    #13

    The Fifth Element Foretold The Rise Of The Influencer

    Close-up of a man with a unique blonde hairstyle and leopard print coat, evoking nostalgic Gen X cultural vibes.

    69hornedscorpio Report

    #14

    The Sit 'N Spin (1977) Because For Some Reason Our Parents Wanted Us To Know What Nausea Felt Like

    Vintage Sit'n Spin toy packaging from the 1980s, a nostalgic and relatable item for Gen X childhood memories.

    resirch2 Report

    #15

    Anyone Remember Moon Boots?

    Retro winter boots with red and gray stripes, showcasing nostalgic style popular among Gen X in cozy indoor setting.

    Flashy-Mud-7967 Report

    “We see the problems more clearly than our predecessors and our successors. We may not have a treatment, but at least we can diagnose,” Dr. Ghaemi continued. 

    “If we can find a way to articulate our insights, the only question left would be whether the generations around us are willing to listen.”

    #16

    I Scored A Zero

    Retro edition never have I ever list featuring nostalgic items like rotary phones, floppy disks, VHS tapes, and cassette players for Gen X.

    d2r_freak Report

    mwolrules avatar
    Spellflinger
    Spellflinger
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago

    Not a single point earned on this list.

    #17

    This Felt Like The Pinnacle Of Technology

    Screenshot of classic Winamp media player with playlist and equalizer, evoking nostalgic Gen X memories.

    d2r_freak Report

    #18

    The Struggle Was Real

    Various vintage computer ports and connectors displayed with labels, evoking nostalgic and relatable Gen X tech memories.

    boybrian Report

    #19

    The Good Ol' Days

    Old Sears store sign with nostalgic concert ticket from 1987, evoking relatable Gen X memories and back pain humor.

    Suspicious_Bar9995 Report

    #20

    Good Times …

    Stack of nostalgic 1991 cassette tapes from Metallica, Pearl Jam, Guns N' Roses, and Nirvana for Gen X music fans.

    genXrating Report

    #21

    What Non Horror Movie Scenes Traumatized You As A Child?

    Tweet about nostalgic non-horror movies with horror scenes, relatable to a Gen X audience and their shared memories.

    happy-gofuckyourself Report

    #22

    Anyone Remember The Metal Lid You Had To Use A Butter Knife To Pop Off?

    Vintage Nestle Quik chocolate flavor container held by hand on green countertop, nostalgic Gen X product image.

    CarlSpackler-420-69 Report

    #23

    I Don’t Think I Have Ever Felt So Personally Attacked By A Meme As This One:

    Text post about Gen Xers relating to starting to respond to a post but not caring enough to finish, nostalgic relatable Gen X content.

    Elvie-43 Report

    #24

    My 80yr Old Parents Gave Me A Bday Party Just Like It Was The 1970s

    Slice of cheese pizza on a vintage plate with a nostalgic chocolate milk bottle and handwritten note on wooden table.

    micheleferlisi Report

    #25

    Had It Since Middle School..53 Years Old Are You Still Hanging On ?

    Vintage GE digital clock radio showing 8:36 on red LED display, placed on a woven wicker surface, nostalgic Gen X item.

    SirGilPennybottom Report

    #26

    Historic Ted Talk

    Two young men dressed in 90s style clothing on stage, capturing nostalgic and relatable Gen X moments.

    Sweet-Consequence773 Report

    #27

    Endless Fun With This

    Vintage toy car service center playset with ramps and retro gas station signs, evoking nostalgic Gen X memories.

    EdwardBliss Report

    #28

    You Never See These Hairstyles Authentically Recreated On TV Shows Set In The 80's

    Group of nostalgic Gen X people smiling and reacting excitedly at a lively event, capturing relatable vintage 1980s vibes.

    [deleted] Report

    #29

    Did You Or Your Parents Have This Cookware? We Did

    Vintage Visions cookware set with glass pans and lids, a nostalgic kitchen item for Gen X collectors and enthusiasts

    [deleted] Report

    #30

    Remember When We Wore Baby Tees Under Our Sundresses? Early 90’s Here, The Scrunchie Was A Must Have Too

    Young woman with curly hair smiling in a vintage bedroom, standing near ironing board and dresser, evoking nostalgic Gen X vibes.

    Christy-Cooking Report

    #31

    Anyone Remember This Watch

    Close-up of a vintage quartz watch robot toy nostalgic for Gen X collectors and retro enthusiasts.

    Hazys Report

    #32

    I Want In On The Fun. '92 Senior Photo (17) And Age 50 (2024)

    Side-by-side nostalgic photos of a smiling Gen X woman with retro hairstyle and a joyful woman with a dog in a sunny alley.

    ClaireHux Report

    #33

    Sorry But We *absolutely* Stopped The School Day And Watched It By Satellite

    Social media post debunking the myth about Gen X watching the shuttle explosion live in school, reflecting nostalgic Gen X posts.

    ExplorationGeo Report

    #34

    Anyone Else Feel This Way?

    Text post about Gen X reading fast, asking Millennials and Gen Z to send articles instead of TikTok videos, referencing nostalgic pop culture.

    scarlettohara1936 Report

    #35

    I Find This To Be Very Relatable

    Colorful cartoon zebra with a humorous caption about tolerance, illustrating nostalgic and relatable posts for Gen X audiences.

    Chipazzo Report

    #36

    Had To Share This!

    Gen X relatable post saying parents still don’t know where they are with a message to stay feral.

    Clear_Insect_1887 Report

    #37

    At First I Laughed. But Then It Really Got Me Thinking

    Man in a brown suit waiting in a field, representing relatable Gen X nostalgia and back pain humor.

    Roy4Pris Report

    #38

    Does Anyone Else Still Do This?

    Hands using scissors to cut a plastic six-pack ring, nostalgic and relatable Gen X lifestyle moment in a living room.

    calrammer Report

    #39

    Why Did We Do This?

    Rolled-up jeans tutorial showcasing a nostalgic and relatable Gen X fashion trend in three simple steps.

    Sad-Status-4220 Report

    #40

    I Can’t Stand This Junk Anymore

    Shelf full of nostalgic snack cakes with caption about aging, highlighting relatable Gen X humor and nostalgia.

    As a little kid, I lived on sugar… when I turned 25, my body started rejecting it…. Even looking at it in my mid 40’s causes me to wretch…

    AaronTheElite007 Report

    peterbear avatar
    Peter Bear
    Peter Bear
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago

    That's not a function of our age, it's a function of loss of quality and shrinkflation. These simply aren't as good as they used to be.

    #41

    Anyone Remember This?

    Retro dial scale shown in a nostalgic Gen X post highlighting relatable vintage items from past decades.

    Hazys Report

    #42

    “Bobcat” Goldthwait & Tim Kazurinsky Then And Now

    Side-by-side photos showing nostalgic Gen X friends, one younger in costume and one older with glasses, smiling together.

    [deleted] Report

    #43

    We’ve All Felt It

    Middle-aged man smiling nostalgically with text about missing someone, evoking relatable Gen X nostalgic posts.

    AaronTheElite007 Report

    #44

    Robin Hood Movies Of The 90s

    Screenshot of a nostalgic Gen X post referencing Bryan Adams and the Robin Hood soundtrack from 1991.

    jamiedc78 Report

    #45

    It’s Christmas Morning 1985 And You Just Found This Under The Tree. What’s The First Cassette You Pop In?

    Retro boombox with a red holiday bow in front of a decorated Christmas tree, capturing nostalgic Gen X vibes.

    WillieGotMeStoned Report

    #46

    It's Not Going To Happen, But I Can Dream

    Close-up of an older person's hands clipping toenails, illustrating relatable Gen X nostalgia and everyday challenges.

    [deleted] Report

    #47

    The Single Reason Genx Didn't Become A Hoard Of Psychopaths

    Smiling Mr. Rogers in a red cardigan with a nostalgic quote, relatable to Gen X and their shared memories.

    PinkOutLoud Report

    peterbear avatar
    Peter Bear
    Peter Bear
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago

    Credit also due to the other PBS shows that shaped us; LeVar Burton taught us to read voraciously, Sesame Street taught us diversity and care for others, 3-2-1 Contact instilled a respect for science. That's why we are the truly greatest generation. Bring back PBS funding, because we need it now more than ever. And if Fred Rogers were still alive, you know he'd go before Congress again to say the same thing.

    #48

    Oj In The Day

    Vintage orange juice concentrate can being poured into water, nostalgic Gen X memory of making juice as a kid.

    PappaDan1 Report

    #49

    I Loved These Koala Clips

    Small vintage plush koala toy sitting with arms wrapped around knees, evoking nostalgic and relatable Gen X memories.

    Charibdes1206 Report

    #50

    Who Remembers?

    Vintage wooden record player console with radio and turntable, evoking nostalgic and relatable Gen X memories.

    [deleted] Report

    #51

    How Many Of You Grew Up With One Of These In Your House?

    Vintage anniversary clock with gold accents and glass dome, evoking nostalgic and relatable Gen X memories.

    RidiculousDear Report

    #52

    I Miss These Days!

    Text post on nostalgic Gen X clubbing at 14 without any video evidence, with a colorful retro background.

    DueWealth345 Report

    #53

    At Long Last, I’ve Acquired The Proper Lighting For My MS Pac-Man Table

    Retro arcade games and vintage pizza parlor decor lit by colorful string lights, evoking nostalgic Gen X memories.

    RVAblues Report

    #54

    What's Your Favorite Genisis Or Phil Collins Jam?

    Text post about Phil Collins' music popularity from 1983 to 1991, relatable nostalgic post for Gen X audience.

    Ralph--Hinkley Report

    #55

    Only Took Me 49 Yrs To Realize This

    Text listing real luxuries in life such as time, health, rest, and meaningful conversations for nostalgic Gen X readers.

    Wise-Elderberry-4158 Report

    #56

    I Think We Can All Relate

    Phil Collins performing on stage with text about Gen X nostalgia, grunge, hip hop, and relatable posts.

    blade944 Report

    #57

    Ugh? Yay? Corduroys Are Back

    Stacks of green and brown corduroy pants folded on display, evoking nostalgic Gen X fashion styles.

    satans_toast Report

    #58

    Finish This Genx Sentence: When I Think Of Val Kilmer, It's His Work In ________

    Collage of nostalgic Gen X movie scenes including Top Secret, Real Genius, The Saint, Top Gun, True Romance, and Tombstone moments.

    RedditIsAGranfaloon Report

    #59

    Anyone Else Miss Going To The Malls In The 80s?

    Vintage Service Merchandise store parking lot filled with classic cars, evoking nostalgic and relatable Gen X memories.

    GodBlessTexas713 Report

    #60

    Anyone Else Associate These With The Christmas Season?

    Hand holding a blue tin of Royal Dansk Danish butter cookies, a nostalgic treat familiar to Gen X generations.

    PeterMahogany Report

    peterbear avatar
    Peter Bear
    Peter Bear
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago

    That is a sewing kit, you can't fool me.

    #61

    This Kid Had A Pretty Good Christmas

    Vintage Kmart salescheck receipt from 1981 listing nostalgic items, evoking relatable Gen X memories and nostalgia.

    EdwardBliss Report

    #62

    Stopped By To Visit My 80 Yr Old Sicilian Parents I Got Dinner Just Like When I Was Little In 1970s

    Plate of rigatoni pasta with tomato sauce and cheese, a nostalgic Gen X meal on a wooden table with a blue water bottle.

    micheleferlisi Report

    #63

    Who Else?…

    Four vintage Choose Your Own Adventure books on a wooden surface, evoking nostalgic and relatable Gen X memories.

    Picked up my first “Choose Your Own Adventure - Hyperspace” in ‘83/‘84, and I was hooked. This book series fed my need for adventure and I’ve pretty much lived by that my whole life. My life, my choices, my destination. Then again, this is the way, of a GenX’r

    texas_godfather830 Report

    #64

    Growing Up In The 70s And 80s,...2025 Was Supposed To Be Like This

    Animated futuristic flying cars and buildings from a nostalgic Gen X cartoon depicting a retro sci-fi cityscape.

    EdwardBliss Report

    #65

    The Official Lawn Chair Of The 80s

    Yellow and white woven lawn chair on colorful foam mats next to grass, evoking nostalgic Gen X outdoor memories.

    EdwardBliss Report

    #66

    I’ll Always Remember The 8 On The Bald Dude 🤣

    Collage of nostalgic Sesame Street Mad Painter character holding numbers, evoking relatable Gen X memories and humor.

    Missouri-man68 Report

    #67

    Who Else Read This In The Terminator Voice?

    Instagram post from Schwarzenegger expressing gratitude and concern, highlighting relatable posts for Gen X on back pain and nostalgia.

    sattersnaps Report

    #68

    You’re At The Roller Rink In The 80’s.. What Song Hits Hardest?

    Retro roller skating rink with colorful string lights reflecting on polished wooden floor, evoking nostalgic Gen X memories.

    No-Estimate999 Report

    #69

    One Of The Funniest Movies Ever Made?

    Two men in vintage clothing, one with a cowboy hat, from a nostalgic and relatable Gen X post meme.

    JoeTModelY Report

    #70

    Some Of You Will Remember

    Cartoon pen and cassette tape with faces lying in bed, representing nostalgic and relatable Gen X humor.

    jjax0311 Report

    #71

    Anyone Else Have One Of These?

    Vintage Fisher-Price music box record player with colorful plastic records, capturing nostalgic Gen X vibes and relatable retro tech.

    Jsmith2127 Report

    #72

    When Someone Paid By Credit Card, We Had To Drag Out This

    Vintage gaming console component on a white surface, evoking nostalgic and relatable Gen X memories.

    Ebonystealth Report

    #73

    Anyone Have One Of These Swing Sets?

    Kids playing on a vintage backyard swing set, evoking nostalgic and relatable memories for Gen X.

    Few-Landscape7964 Report

    #74

    Look What My Sis Just Found At Goodwill

    Vintage Snoopy Sno-cone machine in original packaging with cartoon characters and colorful shaved ice cups for Gen X nostalgia.

    Bibblegead1412 Report

    #75

    I Really Get It Now

    Man in retro office attire holding briefcase and umbrella, evoking nostalgic and relatable Gen X vibes.

    failed_orgasm Report

    #76

    Because Of This Guy I Ate Sunday Diner On A Aluminum Tray Table Alone In Front Of The TV 🥹

    Elderly man smiling next to a young leopard cub, evoking nostalgic and relatable feelings for Gen X audiences.

    Icy-Possibility-3941 Report

    #77

    I Too Was A Teenage Robert Smith

    Young adult with messy hair and dark clothing leaning against a brick wall, capturing nostalgic Gen X vibes.

    xtiaaneubaten Report

    #78

    If You Know, You Know

    Four slices of toast sprinkled with sugar and ground cinnamon, evoking nostalgic Gen X breakfast memories.

    Haunted_Existence Report

    #79

    Spotted On A Neighbourhood Walk. Nope, Nope, Nope

    Decorative stone statue with a free sign, evoking nostalgic and relatable Gen X memories outdoors on dry grass.

    Dazzling-Tiger-396 Report

