If you were born between 1965 and 1980, you lived through a weird and wonderful time that nobody else quite understands. You were the last generation to know life before the internet, the first to master Nintendo, and somehow survived childhoods with zero supervision and bikes without helmets. These 30 memories are like a secret handshake – from staying up late to watch MTV actually play music videos to the anxiety of waiting by the radio to record your favorite song. Sure, the younger folks think you're ancient and Boomers think you're slackers, but you know the truth: you had the perfect balance of freedom and just enough technology to make life interesting.

#1

Group of students with backpacks walking on a college campus in autumn, representing Gen X having the best of both worlds.

I admit to getting tired about hearing how easy it was for me to get through college and such 25ish years ago. I also remember the 70s and 80s, and amazingly, my parents could not afford a giant house with one person working as a coffee shop attendant.

Every generation has some hardships, and today's young people have been screwed over in some ways, but they go way overboard with how easy it was for everyone before them.

I was there. I literally have social security tax records since I was 12, because I had to work. It was not some magical paradise.

SlyFrog , Stanley Morales/pexels Report

    #2

    Aged concrete apartment buildings connected by a narrow metal bridge, illustrating urban life memories of Gen X.

    Imagine being a person who grew up in former soviet union listening to young people talk about the benefits of communism.

    daperdingus , Darya Sannikova/pexels Report

    #3

    The White House exterior with lawn and trees in view representing Gen X had the best of both worlds concept.

    I most recently remember this in 2020, after the election, when Trump was still challenging the results. Even after Biden was declared the winner, I remember seeing posts on Twitter from Trump supporters saying things like "Don't give up! Back in 2000 the liberal media spent a month calling Gore the winner and referring to him as President-Elect, until the Supreme Court declared Bush the rightful winner!" And I was sitting there going, no, that's not what happened at all. How you are lying about something that was 20 years ago? This isn't ancient history?

    chace_thibodeaux , René DeAnda/unsplash Report

    #4

    Vinyl record and sunglasses on wooden shelf with vintage camera and plant, reflecting Gen X lifestyle and culture.

    For me the most jarring thing is hearing people refer to records as "vinyls".

    THEY'RE NOT CALLED VINYLS. THEY WERE NEVER CALLED VINYLS. CALLING RECORDS VINYLS IS LIKE CALLING CDS "PLASTICS". FFS, STOP THE MADNESS!!!

    Records. They're called records. 12" records are also called LPs, short for Long Playing Records. 10" records are EPs, short for Extended Play Records, or 78s (if they are 78RPM). 7" records are 45s (because 45RPM) or singles.

    GET OFF MY LAWN.

    reddit.com , Alina Vilchenko/pexels Report

    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And they were expensive, uncomfortable, no rewind, no forward and woe betide you didn't put the scratchy thingy on right. Hated them.

    #5

    Child wearing sneakers and colorful socks sitting on grass, representing Gen X lifestyle and culture.

    Being the last unreachable generation. There were hours where no one knew where we were and our parents has zero way to contact us.

    nakedreader_ga , Taylor Heery/unsplash Report

    #6

    Close-up of a vintage payphone keypad and pink handset, symbolizing Gen X having the best of both worlds technology.

    Remembering phone numbers.

    lordph8 , Markus Spiske/pexels Report

    #7

    Vintage rotary phone in an indoor setting representing nostalgia and Gen X having the best of both worlds.

    Calling your girlfriend's house and hoping that her dad does not pick up. Kids will never know this fear.

    dtrickk , Arnie Kim/flickr Report

    #8

    CD collection with classic MCA and Bongo Boingo albums, reflecting Gen X music culture and nostalgia vibes.

    Massive CD collections neatly stored in binders for easy access.

    Suspicious-Sleep5227 , Luke Jones/flickr Report

    #9

    Lead singer and guitarist perform live on stage, capturing the spirit of Gen X with a passionate rock concert experience.

    My son came home from High School one year and pulled out his phone so I could hear this great new Band.

    Aerosmith....

    Outrageous_Brick7472 , Aerosmith Report

    #10

    Man wearing a cap teaching a Full Time Creator 101 class, engaging a diverse group of students in a classroom setting.

    I’m a HS teacher and use Lies my Teacher told me by James Loewen as a reference for American history.

    KristenNicoleSpice , LexScope/unsplash Report

    #11

    Vintage desktop computer with CRT monitor and keyboard in a cubicle, showcasing Gen X technology from the best of both worlds era.

    Being old enough to remember (and appreciate) life before the Internet and cellphones but being young enough to transition into that world without a hitch.

    TikTokTinMan , Orin Zebest/flickr Report

    kristiflanigan avatar
    LizzieBoredom
    LizzieBoredom
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thanks to the Internet, I can order dozens of cans of expensive cat food that Attila won't eat.

    #12

    A group of young professionals working at computers in a modern office, illustrating Gen X balancing technology and teamwork.

    The fact that our generation was kind if passed over. When I started my career, they wanted us to be deferential to older more experienced co-workers, “pay your dues and wait your turn!” As soon as we became more seasoned, they were like, look at all these amazing millennials and their great ideas! We’re like the Jan Brady of generations.

    atlantachicago , fauxels/pexels Report

    #13

    Row of retro arcade game machines with colorful screens lighting up a dark room, highlighting Gen X nostalgia and gaming culture.

    Video arcade. Before Gen-X, graphics weren’t good enough, and after Gen-X, you’d play the games on your own home console. No other generation claimed them like we did.

    Masonsknob , K Strange/flickr Report

    #14

    Hands holding a wallet with cash, representing financial aspects of Gen X and their best of both worlds experience.

    Buying something and owning it forever instead of paying an endless monthly or annual subscription.

    chickenfightyourmom , Kaboompics.com/Pexels Report

    #15

    Person from Gen X riding a bicycle through a flower field at sunset, enjoying a peaceful outdoor moment.

    Just getting on your bike and being GONE for six or seven hours.

    Can't reach me, I'm with friends doing WHATEVER.

    The freedom of not being tethered.

    stankenstien , Sebastian V./Pexels Report

    #16

    Person in casual clothes holding their knee in pain indoors, illustrating Gen X health and lifestyle truths.

    My good knees.

    the_spinetingler , Towfiqu barbhuiya/Pexels Report

    #17

    The White House exterior with gardens and fountain, representing Gen X had the best of both worlds era.

    Politics being mundane, and not teeth-grindingly insane and divisive.

    I know things were just as bad back then, but it wasn't shoved up our faces sideways with hot sauce in a 24 hour news cycle.

    gimletfordetective , Aaron Kittredge/Pexels Report

    #18

    Mugshot of a man in a suit, illustrating a cultural moment related to Gen X having the best of both worlds.

    LOL my oldest kid told me how OJ Simpson may have not committed the crime and the matching DNA was likely his son Jasons. Listen here, I didn’t watch court TV for 6 weeks and read 20 books on the case to have you lecture me about a 10 second Tik Tok clip that “solved” the crime of the century!! You don’t even know who Kato is !!!

    FaceMaulingChimp , LAPD/flickr Report

    #19

    Cozy suburban house with autumn trees, pumpkins on porch, representing nostalgic Gen X lifestyle and home comforts.

    My dad got laid off twice in the early '80s, when I was a kid. It was a rough period for a lot of my relatives also. You never hear about that early-'80s recession anymore, people just go, 'Oh, everyone could buy a big house with just a high school degree.' There were a ton of homeless people in the '80s where I grew up also.

    WhoDatNinjaToo , Phil Hearing/unsplash Report

    #20

    Vintage typewriter typing the word history on white paper, reflecting Gen X having the best of both worlds.

    I had to unlearn everything i was taught about the age of exploration, and american history in general.

    We had a serious problem with making heroes out of powerful, and very flawed, individuals while minimizing the experiences and suffering of others

    anon , Markus Winkler/unsplash Report

    #21

    Lifelike dinosaur model in green forest setting representing nostalgia for Gen X and their best of both worlds experience.

    I took my son to a dinosaur exhibit, literally everything I learned about Dinosaurs is now wrong, including names of dinosaurs.

    urstillatroll , Mike Bird/pexels Report

    #22

    Young woman exploring a globe with a world map behind her, symbolizing Gen X having the best of both worlds.

    Memorizing geography. How many of those countries do not exist anymore? All of Yugoslavia, many countries in Africa, Burma, anyone?

    Our time would have been better spent understanding the history of these areas, and not arbitrary lines set up by colonizers who didn't have an ounce of sense.

    therealgookachu , Tima Miroshnichenko/pexels Report

    #23

    Close-up of a vintage red stereo system representing Gen X technology blending analog and digital worlds.

    I'm just on that border between Gen X and the oldest Millennials but my sister is 8 years older than me. We would call the local rock station to request a song then sit there with a tape at the ready to hit record as soon as they played our song. Repeat that about 10x and you've got a nice mixtape.

    HoopOnPoop , Mario Spann/flickr Report

    #24

    Three young people lying on a bed at night, using smartphones with focused expressions, highlighting Gen X lifestyle contrast.

    Life without social media.

    Nomad_sole , cottonbro studio/Pexels Report

    #25

    Smartphone screen showing popular social media apps including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram reflecting Gen X digital trends.

    I miss the not putting your trauma all over TikTok/Instagram/social media. Kinda sick of all the overshares for the sake of "like" endorphins.

    I'm also heavily sick of influencers.

    shamashedit , Pixabay/Pexels Report

    #26

    Family shopping in a grocery store, highlighting Gen X lifestyle and values that blend tradition with modern convenience.

    You paying for your market research? I’d bring back the buying power and stability of the middle class. I’d bring back strong labor unions. I’d bring back affordable housing. I’d bring back a full cart of groceries for $80.

    babbylonmon , Gustavo Fring/Pexels Report

    #27

    Facade of a modern building with multiple windows reflecting light, illustrating Gen X's balanced experience of old and new worlds.

    Affordable housing.

    Jasonstackhouse111 , Pixabay/Pexels Report

    #28

    Two women discussing ideas in an office setting, highlighting teamwork and collaboration for Gen X experiences.

    Yup. My favorite is when they are like: "What's your source? You have no proof!" and it's like: "I didn't read about this, I lived it.".

    squirtloaf , Mimi Thian/unsplash Report

    #29

    Two children playing joyfully with autumn leaves outdoors, capturing the essence of Gen X having the best of both worlds.

    Being able to entertain ourselves for hours. This came from being latchkey kids.

    I didn’t mind the covid lockdowns too much at all.

    Outside-Flamingo-240 , Michael Morse/pexels Report

    #30

    Colorful vintage Swatch watches featuring playful designs, capturing Gen X style and nostalgia perfectly.

    Swatch Watches.

    fredfreddy4444 , srgpicker Report

