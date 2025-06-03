ADVERTISEMENT

If you were born between 1965 and 1980, you lived through a weird and wonderful time that nobody else quite understands. You were the last generation to know life before the internet, the first to master Nintendo, and somehow survived childhoods with zero supervision and bikes without helmets. These 30 memories are like a secret handshake – from staying up late to watch MTV actually play music videos to the anxiety of waiting by the radio to record your favorite song. Sure, the younger folks think you're ancient and Boomers think you're slackers, but you know the truth: you had the perfect balance of freedom and just enough technology to make life interesting.