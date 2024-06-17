This Instagram Page Features ‘Savage’ Posts For The Sassy Ones Out There (60 Pics)
Some women have a sassy side that occasionally shows itself. It could happen on a night out with friends, at home while watching reality TV, or during a lazy afternoon while browsing social media feeds.
Being fierce isn’t entirely wrong, especially if it’s all in good fun. And as the Queen Savage Instagram page proves, there is humor in having a bit of a spicy attitude.
Here’s our list of some of the best memes from the account.
Oh yeah. And then he gets sulky because you didn't console him.
As of this posting, the Queen Savage account has 122,000 followers. While it is implicitly geared predominantly towards young women, most of these memes are relatable to a much broader audience.
"They've got to be here somewhere "
Sassiness and “savagery” in this context are often linked to strength in a woman. However, being strong also has its downfalls, according to author and psychologist Dr. Marcia Reynolds.
In her article on Psychology Today, Dr. Reynolds pointed out how strong, independent women tend to ignore any support from friends and loved ones.
“We strong women often feel we need to tough it out on our own. We forget to give others the gift of letting them help us.”
When he askes if you want anything in the shop and you say no but you expect him to come home with something for you
Bit of advice: you know the real red flags. If he's cheating on you, or you're the cheat, or he's violent, dump his a*s. But don't take your gf's advice to ditch a guy if they're still single. If you don't have any married friends to advise you, the question should be why not.
According to Dr. Reynolds, many women perceive seeking assistance as a form of vulnerability. She instead views accepting help as a show of strength.
“You can accomplish more. You get better results. You are appreciated and respected for who you are as well as what great things you do.”
Right, so what I'm seeing here is someone who doesn't learn from past mistakes
Mentally strong women aren’t just sassy talkers. They also hold specific traits, which psychotherapist and bestselling author Amy Morin enumerated in an article for CNBC. Recognizing flaws is one of them.
“Although saying, ‘I’m a bit of a perfectionist’ may feel like a badge of honor, true perfectionism will hold you back,” she wrote. “Establish high expectations for yourself while also accepting that mistakes are part of the learning process.”
Many women are forced to keep silent about certain things. Some may be coerced, while others could feel that their voices aren’t worth hearing. But for Morin, a mentally strong woman speaks out when necessary.
“Choosing not to report an incident to the authorities or not standing up to someone who abuses their power doesn’t mean you’re weak—it’s up to you to decide what’s best for you. But staying silent can drain you of mental strength.”
My wife once bite me during sleep. I woke up yelling and she was mad cause i also woke up, she says i was fighting this b***h in a dream !!
A study by UNLV revealed that many women between the ages of 35 and 50 make midlife career shifts. While some may feel bad about embarking on such changes later in life, Morin gave a reason not to.
“Whether you make a complete career shift at age 30 or you redesign your life at age 60, it’s important to engage in personal growth and pursue your dreams.”
Rejection is a part of life, and many have trouble handling it. Morin shared an important reminder for women going through such hurdles: “You don’t need everyone else to believe in you as long as you believe in yourself.”
I'm very short myself but as someone who worked in supermarket - please stop doing this. People bend the shelves, have nasty stuff on the shoes and some even step on produce. Please ask for help, circle back after picking some other things. Just don't make life of retail workers harder than it already is.
Meanwhile, she's waiting for you to get your act together so you can be a millionaire and hopes you'll spoil her, too. The cycle never ends.
i just received a text from my wife "did you kiss me before leaving this morning ?" I did not. But i'm not sure if i'm gonna lie cause she was sleeping or if it's a trap.
No such thing as shy. Shy is what we call self centred people to make them feel better. Imagine thinking that everyone drops what they're doing, just to watch you 😂👍🏼
I saw a guy drop and break all his bottles of beer in a crate like that walking to his car from the beer store. The F**K must've been heard throughout the whole city.
And when the snots come out be ready with the tissues and chocolate
Why do women seem to consider it a flex to disqualify men based on a single physical trait? I mean guys care about looks, too... But this internet trend about hating on short guys seems so aggressively shallow. (I'm 5'10" and married, so I'm writing this merely an observer.)
Some of these are funny. But some are just ridiculous and toxic.
yep i had mixed feelings, funny or stupid memes.Load More Replies...
No unseen juice was needed this time, but my brain needs a detox. That's how toxic some of these were.
