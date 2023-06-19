Did you remember to take your vitamins this morning, pandas? It’s important to always get your daily dose of B12, Vitamin D, Calcium and, of course, memes! If a meme a day keeps the doctor away, we’ve got the perfect list for you, because we’ve taken a trip to the Punsworld Instagram account.

This page shares hilarious and painfully relatable memes, with some brilliant puns sprinkled in, so you’ll find some of their best posts down below. Enjoy getting a kick out of these silly pics, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that have improved your daily happiness levels!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Punsworld

@LizerReal Report

23points
POST
Roger9er
Roger9er
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hope they recycle! Think of your environment!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#2

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Punsworld

punsworld Report

23points
POST
Tee Rat
Tee Rat
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's usually effected by a late night of drinking and Taco Bell

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#3

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Punsworld

@cydbeer Report

22points
POST
View more comments

While the internet can be used for anything and everything, many of us enjoy using it, at least on occasion, to enjoy some great memes. We live in the 21st century when there are memes available online about everything from cooking to mathematics, so we might as well take advantage of them and get in a good laugh anywhere we can! That’s why pages like Punsworld are so wonderful. This Instagram account has amassed an impressive 2.9 million followers and shared over 3,000 pics. And while the account boasts that it is the “OG pun account,” it shares much more than that today.

On Punsworld, you will find some clever word play, but you’ll also find a wide variety of silly pictures and relatable memes. So you can sit back, relax and soak up all of the humor pandas, because I’m sure your doctor would prescribe that you meet your daily dose of funny internet content. Laughter is the best medicine, after all. It relaxes us, boosts our immune systems, gives us endorphins, improves blood flow, diffuses anger and may even help us live longer. So get chuckling, pandas! 
#4

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Punsworld

punsworld Report

22points
POST
#5

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Punsworld

punsworld Report

22points
POST
Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That was actually incredibly smooth indeed, date should be granted

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#6

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Punsworld

punsworld Report

21points
POST
kathryn stretton
kathryn stretton
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

All the reactions here are just sooo true.

6
6points
reply
View more comments

According to HelpGuide, it’s important to get some laughs in every day because laughter provides us with physical, mental and social benefits. It can even go a long way in strengthening our relationships with others. Sharing a joke, or a hilarious meme you saw on Punsworld, with a friend or colleague can allow you to bond over sharing a laugh and can break the tension if you’re in a stressful work environment or personal situation. Memes are fun to look at on our own, but what’s the first thing you want to do when you find a brilliant one? Share it with your friends!

Humor can also be used to resolve conflicts with loved ones. If you and your partner had a fight while you were leaving for work in the morning, but you’ve since cooled off, you might be able to break the tension with a meme that you know they’ll find hilarious. It can allow you both to decrease your stress for a moment and start viewing the situation with a fresh perspective, rather than stewing in your anger until the next time you two get to talk.
#7

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Punsworld

punsworld Report

21points
POST
#8

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Punsworld

meemkingz Report

19points
POST
Tee Rat
Tee Rat
Community Member
39 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And this is what happens when you whip a penguin egg briskly.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#9

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Punsworld

punsworld Report

18points
POST

While you might have a hard time incorporating more humor into your life, if it doesn’t always seem appropriate or you’re going through a hard time, Dr. Heidi Hanna, founder of Synergy Brain Fitness, told Everyday Health that we don’t need to be cackling out loud to see the benefits humor can bring us. “Just finding something funny or amusing can have the same benefits,” she explained. “It’s not about making difficult things funny or ignoring pain and suffering, but allowing ourselves to also see the lighter side of life more often as a way to release the tension and recharge our own battery.”
#10

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Punsworld

punsworld Report

18points
POST
Tee Rat
Tee Rat
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When used as a mixer you're a fantastic alcoholic.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#11

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Punsworld

punsworld Report

18points
POST
Tee Rat
Tee Rat
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The USA's memory is full, but it's not used very often.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#12

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Punsworld

meemkingz Report

17points
POST

When it comes to why we love memes specifically so much, Ali Arslan at Make Use Of says we can’t get enough because they’re a cultural information exchange. As silly as they may seem, they often reference something we’re all experiencing, such as the pandemic, or something that we’re all watching and learning about, such as a political race. When we share memes with one another that touch on hot topics, we may learn something new, and we get to bond with others around the world through sharing funny commentary on something we’re all going through. It’s a win-win!
#13

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Punsworld

punsworld Report

17points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Punsworld

meemkingz Report

15points
POST
Tee Rat
Tee Rat
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Using spoons instead will keep the axe murdering down.

0
0points
reply
#15

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Punsworld

punsworld Report

15points
POST

Memes can also be used as a source of collective coping. Even when times are tough and we’re experiencing something tragic, such as a natural disaster or a global pandemic, memes can help lighten the mood and bring us together. Particularly in times of isolation, such as lockdown, when it was easy to become lonely, sharing funny memes was a simple way to stay connected with the world and remind ourselves that we were never alone. They can even be therapeutic. In fact, people who have depression are even more likely to have a positive reaction to negatively oriented memes, or memes making light of negative situations, than those who don’t struggle with depression.    
#16

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Punsworld

punsworld Report

14points
POST
#17

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Punsworld

punsworld Report

14points
POST
#18

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Punsworld

punsworld Report

14points
POST

Will Romano wrote a piece for Medium in 2019 detailing why memes have become increasingly important in our lives, and one point he makes is that our attention spans have gotten shorter and shorter over time. “People are much less likely to read articles, watch movies, or even read newspaper columns when it comes to their consumption of media,” Romano explains. “Doing such activities in order to understand political stances or any type of information would surely be interrupted by multiple Instagram or Twitter sessions.” That’s why memes are so wonderful nowadays! They’re quick, digestible bits of information that we can read and share almost instantly. 
#19

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Punsworld

meemkingz Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#20

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Punsworld

punsworld Report

13points
POST
#21

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Punsworld

punsworld Report

13points
POST

In this day in age, when young people receive more of their news from social media rather than traditional news sources, memes about politics and social issues have become incredibly important. “One might say the humorous internet interpretations of certain political affairs or other newsworthy events are simply the lighthearted side to current events, but in the case of memes, this is typically the only side of the media that young generations see,” Romano explains. And according to the BBC, memes have become increasingly important for movements such as #MeToo and in spreading awareness about the atrocities Putin is committing in Ukraine.  
#22

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Punsworld

punsworld Report

13points
POST
#23

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Punsworld

punsworld Report

13points
POST
#24

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Punsworld

punsworld Report

12points
POST
vennyp0o
vennyp0o
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

HAW HAW HAW *slaps patella*

0
0points
reply
View more comments

And if you ask Limor Shifman, a professor of communication at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, memes aren’t going anywhere any time soon. “This format of communication is here to stay because it's a very stable way of expressing your individuality and your communality.” We can create our own memes to comment on whatever we want to discuss, and we can share them around the world quickly via social media to bond with countless others.
#25

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Punsworld

meemkingz Report

12points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#26

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Punsworld

punsworld Report

12points
POST
jihane ctr
jihane ctr
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

she's the master of dad jokes

0
0points
reply
#27

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Punsworld

punsworld Report

12points
POST
jihane ctr
jihane ctr
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

he dad jokes the dad joker

0
0points
reply

As you can see, memes can be about anything and everything, so we hope you’ve stumbled upon something that was your cup of tea on this list, pandas. Keep upvoting the memes you find particularly clever or relatable, and feel free to share more silly puns in the comments section. Then if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article featuring a miscellaneous mix of hilarious memes, look no further than right here!
#28

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Punsworld

punsworld Report

11points
POST
#29

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Punsworld

punsworld Report

11points
POST
#30

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Punsworld

punsworld Report

10points
POST
#31

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Punsworld

punsworld Report

10points
POST
#32

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Punsworld

punsworld Report

10points
POST
#33

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Punsworld

punsworld Report

10points
POST
#34

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Punsworld

punsworld Report

10points
POST
Luke Branwen
Luke Branwen
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pro tip: look up phobia of long words

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#35

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Punsworld

punsworld Report

10points
POST
#36

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Punsworld

meemkingz Report

9points
POST
David Wambold
David Wambold
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Need something to put my coke in? We don't accept no joking.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#37

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Punsworld

punsworld Report

9points
POST
#38

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Punsworld

punsworld Report

9points
POST
Tee Rat
Tee Rat
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

With the sun setting in the background.

0
0points
reply
#39

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Punsworld

meemkingz Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#40

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Punsworld

punsworld Report

9points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Punsworld

snoop Report

9points
POST
Tee Rat
Tee Rat
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I believe it's called dramatic wailing.

0
0points
reply
#42

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Punsworld

meemkingz Report

9points
POST
Louie
Louie
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, now I’m crewding too!

0
0points
reply
#43

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Punsworld

meemkingz Report

9points
POST
#44

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Punsworld

punsworld Report

9points
POST
Louie
Louie
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe dad thinks you and that guy would make a good couple?

1
1point
reply
#45

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Punsworld

punsworld Report

8points
POST
#46

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Punsworld

punsworld Report

8points
POST
#47

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Punsworld

punsworld Report

8points
POST
David Wambold
David Wambold
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just don't make a habit of it.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#48

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Punsworld

punsworld Report

8points
POST
#49

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Punsworld

punsworld Report

8points
POST
#50

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Punsworld

punsworld Report

8points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Punsworld

snoop Report

8points
POST
Louie
Louie
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

1: oh daddy! Harder daddy ! Harder! 2: ok, Take it down a notch

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#52

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Punsworld

punsworld Report

7points
POST
#53

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Punsworld

snoop Report

7points
POST
#54

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Punsworld

punsworld Report

7points
POST
#55

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Punsworld

punsworld Report

7points
POST
#56

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Punsworld

punsworld Report

7points
POST
#57

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Punsworld

punsworld Report

7points
POST
#58

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Punsworld

snoop Report

7points
POST
#59

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Punsworld

punsworld Report

7points
POST
#60

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Punsworld

punsworld Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Punsworld

punsworld Report

7points
POST
#62

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Punsworld

punsworld Report

7points
POST
eeeeeeeee
eeeeeeeee
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He heard what happens to male baby chicks. Hope he exacts revenge.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#63

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Punsworld

punsworld Report

7points
POST
#64

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Punsworld

punsworld Report

6points
POST
#65

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Punsworld

meemkingz Report

6points
POST
Dazzler
Dazzler
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I need someone to eat both, mixed or at the same time. Perhaps they cancel each other out so your stomach stays safe 😉

0
0points
reply
#66

Funny-Relatable-Memes-Punsworld

snoop Report

6points
POST