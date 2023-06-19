77 Times “Punsworld” Shared Hilarious, Relatable Memes On Instagram
Did you remember to take your vitamins this morning, pandas? It’s important to always get your daily dose of B12, Vitamin D, Calcium and, of course, memes! If a meme a day keeps the doctor away, we’ve got the perfect list for you, because we’ve taken a trip to the Punsworld Instagram account.
This page shares hilarious and painfully relatable memes, with some brilliant puns sprinkled in, so you’ll find some of their best posts down below. Enjoy getting a kick out of these silly pics, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that have improved your daily happiness levels!
While the internet can be used for anything and everything, many of us enjoy using it, at least on occasion, to enjoy some great memes. We live in the 21st century when there are memes available online about everything from cooking to mathematics, so we might as well take advantage of them and get in a good laugh anywhere we can! That’s why pages like Punsworld are so wonderful. This Instagram account has amassed an impressive 2.9 million followers and shared over 3,000 pics. And while the account boasts that it is the “OG pun account,” it shares much more than that today.
On Punsworld, you will find some clever word play, but you’ll also find a wide variety of silly pictures and relatable memes. So you can sit back, relax and soak up all of the humor pandas, because I’m sure your doctor would prescribe that you meet your daily dose of funny internet content. Laughter is the best medicine, after all. It relaxes us, boosts our immune systems, gives us endorphins, improves blood flow, diffuses anger and may even help us live longer. So get chuckling, pandas!
That was actually incredibly smooth indeed, date should be granted
According to HelpGuide, it’s important to get some laughs in every day because laughter provides us with physical, mental and social benefits. It can even go a long way in strengthening our relationships with others. Sharing a joke, or a hilarious meme you saw on Punsworld, with a friend or colleague can allow you to bond over sharing a laugh and can break the tension if you’re in a stressful work environment or personal situation. Memes are fun to look at on our own, but what’s the first thing you want to do when you find a brilliant one? Share it with your friends!
Humor can also be used to resolve conflicts with loved ones. If you and your partner had a fight while you were leaving for work in the morning, but you’ve since cooled off, you might be able to break the tension with a meme that you know they’ll find hilarious. It can allow you both to decrease your stress for a moment and start viewing the situation with a fresh perspective, rather than stewing in your anger until the next time you two get to talk.
While you might have a hard time incorporating more humor into your life, if it doesn’t always seem appropriate or you’re going through a hard time, Dr. Heidi Hanna, founder of Synergy Brain Fitness, told Everyday Health that we don’t need to be cackling out loud to see the benefits humor can bring us. “Just finding something funny or amusing can have the same benefits,” she explained. “It’s not about making difficult things funny or ignoring pain and suffering, but allowing ourselves to also see the lighter side of life more often as a way to release the tension and recharge our own battery.”
When it comes to why we love memes specifically so much, Ali Arslan at Make Use Of says we can’t get enough because they’re a cultural information exchange. As silly as they may seem, they often reference something we’re all experiencing, such as the pandemic, or something that we’re all watching and learning about, such as a political race. When we share memes with one another that touch on hot topics, we may learn something new, and we get to bond with others around the world through sharing funny commentary on something we’re all going through. It’s a win-win!
Memes can also be used as a source of collective coping. Even when times are tough and we’re experiencing something tragic, such as a natural disaster or a global pandemic, memes can help lighten the mood and bring us together. Particularly in times of isolation, such as lockdown, when it was easy to become lonely, sharing funny memes was a simple way to stay connected with the world and remind ourselves that we were never alone. They can even be therapeutic. In fact, people who have depression are even more likely to have a positive reaction to negatively oriented memes, or memes making light of negative situations, than those who don’t struggle with depression.
Will Romano wrote a piece for Medium in 2019 detailing why memes have become increasingly important in our lives, and one point he makes is that our attention spans have gotten shorter and shorter over time. “People are much less likely to read articles, watch movies, or even read newspaper columns when it comes to their consumption of media,” Romano explains. “Doing such activities in order to understand political stances or any type of information would surely be interrupted by multiple Instagram or Twitter sessions.” That’s why memes are so wonderful nowadays! They’re quick, digestible bits of information that we can read and share almost instantly.
In this day in age, when young people receive more of their news from social media rather than traditional news sources, memes about politics and social issues have become incredibly important. “One might say the humorous internet interpretations of certain political affairs or other newsworthy events are simply the lighthearted side to current events, but in the case of memes, this is typically the only side of the media that young generations see,” Romano explains. And according to the BBC, memes have become increasingly important for movements such as #MeToo and in spreading awareness about the atrocities Putin is committing in Ukraine.
And if you ask Limor Shifman, a professor of communication at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, memes aren’t going anywhere any time soon. “This format of communication is here to stay because it's a very stable way of expressing your individuality and your communality.” We can create our own memes to comment on whatever we want to discuss, and we can share them around the world quickly via social media to bond with countless others.
As you can see, memes can be about anything and everything, so we hope you've stumbled upon something that was your cup of tea on this list, pandas. And if you ask Limor Shifman, a professor of communication at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, memes aren't going anywhere any time soon. "This format of communication is here to stay because it's a very stable way of expressing your individuality and your communality." We can create our own memes to comment on whatever we want to discuss, and we can share them around the world quickly via social media to bond with countless others.
Need something to put my coke in? We don't accept no joking.