While the internet can be used for anything and everything, many of us enjoy using it, at least on occasion, to enjoy some great memes. We live in the 21st century when there are memes available online about everything from cooking to mathematics, so we might as well take advantage of them and get in a good laugh anywhere we can! That’s why pages like Punsworld are so wonderful. This Instagram account has amassed an impressive 2.9 million followers and shared over 3,000 pics. And while the account boasts that it is the “OG pun account,” it shares much more than that today.

On Punsworld, you will find some clever word play, but you’ll also find a wide variety of silly pictures and relatable memes. So you can sit back, relax and soak up all of the humor pandas, because I’m sure your doctor would prescribe that you meet your daily dose of funny internet content. Laughter is the best medicine, after all. It relaxes us, boosts our immune systems, gives us endorphins, improves blood flow, diffuses anger and may even help us live longer. So get chuckling, pandas!