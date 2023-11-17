ADVERTISEMENT

If you enjoyed our publications on the subreddit 'Hmmm' and the Instagram account 'Please Hesitate,' I think you're going to love this one as well.

There's a Facebook page called 'Unusual And Funny Photos' and it provides exactly what the name promises without any context whatsoever.

Since 125,000 people already follow it, we thought you might like scrolling through its wild posts as well. From confusing road markings to creepy toilets, you never know what the next one is. And that's the beauty of it!

More info: Facebook