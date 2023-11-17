ADVERTISEMENT

If you enjoyed our publications on the subreddit 'Hmmm' and the Instagram account 'Please Hesitate,' I think you're going to love this one as well.

There's a Facebook page called 'Unusual And Funny Photos' and it provides exactly what the name promises without any context whatsoever.

Since 125,000 people already follow it, we thought you might like scrolling through its wild posts as well. From confusing road markings to creepy toilets, you never know what the next one is. And that's the beauty of it!

More info: Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Unusual-Funny-Pics Shares stats

fu.pic.nny Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Unusual-Funny-Pics Shares stats

fu.pic.nny Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Unusual-Funny-Pics Shares stats

fu.pic.nny Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

Unusual-Funny-Pics Shares stats

fu.pic.nny Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Unusual-Funny-Pics Shares stats

fu.pic.nny Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
dcteubel avatar
Iampenny
Iampenny
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's OK guys, this is a parallel universe, where everything is the opposite to the way it iss in our universe. How do I know? Just check out the ATOYOT.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Unusual-Funny-Pics Shares stats

fu.pic.nny Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Unusual-Funny-Pics Shares stats

fu.pic.nny Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
nerenahddhaneren avatar
Nerenahd Dhaneren
Nerenahd Dhaneren
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Look, Napoleon, you're gonna get thick like this guy if you do not get your diet on point.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Unusual-Funny-Pics Shares stats

fu.pic.nny Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Unusual-Funny-Pics Shares stats

fu.pic.nny Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Unusual-Funny-Pics Shares stats

fu.pic.nny Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Unusual-Funny-Pics Shares stats

fu.pic.nny Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

Unusual-Funny-Pics Shares stats

fu.pic.nny Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Unusual-Funny-Pics Shares stats

fu.pic.nny Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

Unusual-Funny-Pics Shares stats

fu.pic.nny Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Unusual-Funny-Pics Shares stats

fu.pic.nny Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
commonplace20-bd avatar
Bear Hall
Bear Hall
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"I'm sorry girls, I and your father were into some really weird stuff before you were born."

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#16

Unusual-Funny-Pics Shares stats

fu.pic.nny Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
penstubbs avatar
Apachebathmat
Apachebathmat
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As a Brit, I can confirm that I and anyone else from here would forever be stuck behind that door, queuing in obedience

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

Unusual-Funny-Pics Shares stats

fu.pic.nny Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Unusual-Funny-Pics Shares stats

fu.pic.nny Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#19

Unusual-Funny-Pics Shares stats

fu.pic.nny Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

Unusual-Funny-Pics Shares stats

fu.pic.nny Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Unusual-Funny-Pics Shares stats

fu.pic.nny Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Unusual-Funny-Pics Shares stats

fu.pic.nny Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

Unusual-Funny-Pics Shares stats

fu.pic.nny Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's better than using an elastic band and less painful taking it off

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#24

Unusual-Funny-Pics Shares stats

fu.pic.nny Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Unusual-Funny-Pics Shares stats

fu.pic.nny Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Would the owners even notice as the kitchen looks like it was a right mess before all the stuff fell out of the cupboards

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

Unusual-Funny-Pics Shares stats

fu.pic.nny Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

Unusual-Funny-Pics Shares stats

fu.pic.nny Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Unusual-Funny-Pics Shares stats

fu.pic.nny Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

Unusual-Funny-Pics Shares stats

fu.pic.nny Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

Unusual-Funny-Pics Shares stats

fu.pic.nny Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Unusual-Funny-Pics Shares stats

fu.pic.nny Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

Unusual-Funny-Pics Shares stats

fu.pic.nny Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
tinateso avatar
TeenieMeanie
TeenieMeanie
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like those Victorian staged decapitation photos.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#33

Unusual-Funny-Pics Shares stats

fu.pic.nny Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Unusual-Funny-Pics Shares stats

fu.pic.nny Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#35

Unusual-Funny-Pics Shares stats

fu.pic.nny Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#36

Unusual-Funny-Pics Shares stats

fu.pic.nny Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#37

Unusual-Funny-Pics Shares stats

fu.pic.nny Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Unusual-Funny-Pics Shares stats

fu.pic.nny Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!