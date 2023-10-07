A common theme throughout these images is some element that manages to catch your eye without it being entirely clear why. Just a single element out of place, like an eyeball floating around a bowl of soup, can put us on edge, before we even know what’s happening. Partially, this is just our brain reacting to danger (or what we think is danger) even if our conscious self doesn’t know what’s going on.

For example, things that are vaguely human, but off by just a bit are often said to reside in the uncanny valley. Most people have a negative reaction to the robots and CGI almost-humans people have made, even if they can’t quite understand why.