Like car crashes or burning buildings, there are certain images that simply draw our eyes towards them. And as the spooky season approaches, it’s the perfect time to dive into images that creep us out even when we can’t exactly put our finger on why.

The “Please Hesitate” Instagram page gathers images that are unnerving, weird, and perhaps a little bit cursed. So get comfortable, draw the blinds, light some candles, and get to scrolling. Be sure to upvote your favorite posts and comment your thoughts below. 

jaydenpenzien_1 avatar
baby frog
baby frog
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

that’s just cute imo. idk if you can tell but i love frogs

Vote comment up
169
169points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
jaydenpenzien_1 avatar
baby frog
baby frog
Community Member
1 day ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

this is not cursed. that is two very good boys

Vote comment up
126
126points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

A common theme throughout these images is some element that manages to catch your eye without it being entirely clear why. Just a single element out of place, like an eyeball floating around a bowl of soup, can put us on edge, before we even know what’s happening. Partially, this is just our brain reacting to danger (or what we think is danger) even if our conscious self doesn’t know what’s going on. 

For example, things that are vaguely human, but off by just a bit are often said to reside in the uncanny valley. Most people have a negative reaction to the robots and CGI almost-humans people have made, even if they can’t quite understand why
giovannat1979 avatar
Magazine
Magazine
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But I think it's an underground pool that sticks outside

Vote comment up
50
50points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Some people weave fantastical theories about why we have such a visceral reaction to something that appears to be almost human. Many budding sci-fi novelists can no doubt put together an interesting story about this element of our evolution. But the “boring” real answer is that most likely it’s simply an evolutionary reaction to corpses. 

While for modern humans, a corpse is perhaps uncomfortable, most of us will only encounter it in the context of a funeral. So it’s important to think from the perspective of our ancestors, who would probably only encounter a corpse if there was some imminent danger, a poisonous plant, or a predator. 
gyimesi-mark-2357 avatar
Mark
Mark
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The fighters have returned to the carrier. They must refuel before their next sortie

Vote comment up
116
116points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
Seeing such a thing often causes a number of physiological reactions, from an increased heart rate, adrenaline, hairs standing on end, and, of course, goosebumps. It can be a bit humbling to realize that very often, your body actually realizes or detects danger much faster than you do. This is perhaps why we are sometimes recommended to trust our instincts since they might be working with better information than our minds. 

sarahm_ avatar
Sarah M.
Sarah M.
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Some of y'all never had Crazy Hair Day during Spirit Week at school and it shows.

Vote comment up
127
127points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
Interestingly, the hair standing on end isn’t necessarily related to fear, and many people actually misreport having this particular reaction. It’s possible that we have seen it happen in cats often enough that we just attribute it to ourselves. Alternatively, we do get goosebumps when afraid and the sensation on our skin might make it feel like our hair is also participating. 
meriko-m-robert avatar
Escapist Panda
Escapist Panda
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is the scrungliest kitten I have ever laid blessed eyes upon. ♡

Vote comment up
123
123points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

While not explicitly scary, these cursed images do in some way trigger the body's fight or flight system, mostly through the unexpected. In some cases, it’s not so much the visual at play, but the contents. Our brain begins concocting a story for why these disparate elements are all in the same image. 

gyimesi-mark-2357 avatar
Mark
Mark
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Very good owner. It sucks to see dozens of ruined cars coming out of the school because the owners didn’t even read the manuals

Vote comment up
65
65points
Vote comment down
reply
This is the same strategy used by many horror films and thrillers (and in rare cases, comedies, like the “Hangover” series), where just enough is left up to the imagination, that the “blank spaces” get filled in by our minds. Since we all know what scares us best, our brain does all the heavy lifting for the director. 
jaydenpenzien_1 avatar
baby frog
baby frog
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

every time someone says “good morning sunshine” at 6 am

Vote comment up
81
81points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
This is also why the degree of fear one might feel while watching a horror flick may diminish when the monster is revealed. Once we can contextualize it and understand where it begins and ends, it becomes more “solid” and less scary. If just enough is left up to the audience, a good amount of uncertainty can help maintain some fear. 

As images, these cursed pics manage to do the same on a micro level. We see a bizarre collection of elements with no further context. Our poor brains must do their best to make sense of this mess, so we start concocting stories, grasping at whatever straws the images have. Unfortunately, we will probably not get more context for anything here, which is disappointing, but perhaps helps maintain the magic. 
gyimesi-mark-2357 avatar
Mark
Mark
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Everything in this universe is either a potato or not a potato

Vote comment up
93
93points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
So perhaps treat it like a haunted house, there isn’t any plot or greater meaning beyond what you bring to it. Just allow yourself to experience whatever emotions your brain manages to scrape together and enjoy. And, perhaps in preparation for the spooky season, if you want more cursed images, look no further, Bored Panda has got you covered. Check out our articles on cursed aesthetics and other random cursed images

juliaa1960 avatar
Julia Atkinson
Julia Atkinson
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just an average day in the life of a cat - eat, sleep, flash the neighbors

Vote comment up
68
68points
Vote comment down
reply
melodysk avatar
Melody Shanahan-Kluth
Melody Shanahan-Kluth
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

obviously her husband has EVENTUALLY stopped the car for a pee break - I seriously know this feeling

Vote comment up
75
75points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
mycroft1967 avatar
Mycroft1967
Mycroft1967
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Do you feel lucky, well do you punk." Clint Eastwood in Dirty Harry

Vote comment up
30
30points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
jaydenpenzien_1 avatar
baby frog
baby frog
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

someone get me Patrick with the fishnet tights and high heel boots please 🙏

Vote comment up
39
39points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And the classic Merc parking on two spots.. 🙄 /s

Vote comment up
102
102points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Note: this post originally had 80 images. It’s been shortened to the top 50 images based on user votes.

