Just like you prepare your spooktacular Halloween costume, you should also prepare some bone-rattling puns for Halloween. And it truly doesn’t matter which way you’re going with your costume - the fun way or the spine-tingling one - having a Halloween pun ready and at your service will cater to any situation that might happen on the fright night. And chances are, you’ve probably opened this article for exactly that purpose - to find some majestic Halloween puns and jokes you could learn by heart and spread like confetti on the loveliest night of the year.

We bet that these cute Halloween puns will only get the good kind of boos, too. They are, after all, tried and tested in the field and have made plenty of ghosts, ghouls, and witches crack up with laughter. Knowing this, we’re pretty sure these funny Halloween puns will also amuse even the most prolific pun-oisseur - you. At least, we truly hope so! And if your idea of fun is some more dad jokes-esque, we’ve got you covered. As you’re about to see, we’ve also included some very cheesy Halloween puns in this too, and we’ll let you in on a secret - we just adore them!

It’s probably about the time you saw the best Halloween puns for yourself, and for that, you’ll need to scroll a bat wing’s length down. Once you are there, don’t let cobwebs grow on that ‘upvote’ button, and give the best ones your vote! And since we all can agree that these puns for Halloween are best shared, show this article to your friends.