Just like you prepare your spooktacular Halloween costume, you should also prepare some bone-rattling puns for Halloween. And it truly doesn’t matter which way you’re going with your costume - the fun way or the spine-tingling one - having a Halloween pun ready and at your service will cater to any situation that might happen on the fright night. And chances are, you’ve probably opened this article for exactly that purpose - to find some majestic Halloween puns and jokes you could learn by heart and spread like confetti on the loveliest night of the year.

We bet that these cute Halloween puns will only get the good kind of boos, too. They are, after all, tried and tested in the field and have made plenty of ghosts, ghouls, and witches crack up with laughter. Knowing this, we’re pretty sure these funny Halloween puns will also amuse even the most prolific pun-oisseur - you. At least, we truly hope so! And if your idea of fun is some more dad jokes-esque, we’ve got you covered. As you’re about to see, we’ve also included some very cheesy Halloween puns in this too, and we’ll let you in on a secret - we just adore them!

It’s probably about the time you saw the best Halloween puns for yourself, and for that, you’ll need to scroll a bat wing’s length down. Once you are there, don’t let cobwebs grow on that ‘upvote’ button, and give the best ones your vote! And since we all can agree that these puns for Halloween are best shared, show this article to your friends.

#1

Love at first bite.

#2

I am dressed as a wizard because that way I can get what I wand.

#3

How do monsters predict the future?
They check their horror-scope.

#4

Trick or treat yo' self.

#5

What did Dracula say when the witch and the warlock started kissing?
"Get a broom!"

#6

Want to hear some skeleton puns?
They’re very humerus.

#7

What desserts do ghosts love?
"I scream!"

#8

This will definitely come in candy.

#9

Keep calm and pumpkin on.

#10

Witchful thinking.

#11

You’ve caught me in your web.

#12

You’ve ghost to be kidding me.

#13

What do people say when they escape a vampire?
"So long, sucker!"

#14

Can I have your number?
I promise not to ghost you.

#15

What do you need to unlock a haunted house?
A spoo-key.

#16

What’s a vampire’s favorite snack?
Neck-tarine.

#17

Where do ghosts buy their cookies?
From the ghoul scouts.

#18

How do you starve a zombie?
The answer is a no-brainer.

#19

Lift your spirits!

#20

Too cute to spook.

#21

Howl you doin'?

#22

Don't be a jerk-o-lantern.

#23

Feeling gourd, like I should.

Report

#24

I didn’t want to play it safe with a skeleton costume, I want people to know I have guts.

#25

I just took a DNA test, turns out I'm 100% that witch.

Report

#26

I'm way ahead of the carve.

#27

Squad ghouls.

#28

You are my (blood) type.

#29

Life is gourd.

#30

It’s gonna be a great Halloween — I can feel it in my bones.

#31

I have a few vampire puns, but they suck.

#32

No matter how much Halloween candy you eat, it always seems to go to waist.

#33

I'm going to need to exorcise a lot after all this Halloween candy.

#34

Pumpkin' out Halloween puns like it’s nobody’s business.

#35

My costume would have been perfect if my hair agreed with me. Guess I’m just having a bad scare day.

#36

I’ve been so bored these past few weeks, so this Halloween is really a breath of fresh scare.

#37

Vampires are a pain in the neck.

#38

Bat to the bone.

#39

Hope your Halloween is hex-tra special.

#40

Looking brew-tiful tonight!

#41

Witching you a Happy Halloween.

#42

What’s a skeleton’s favorite instrument? The trom-bone.

#43

Bone to be wild.

#44

It's time to have some skele-fun.

#45

You're my best ghoul-friend.

#46

Ghosts go on vacation to Mali-boo.

#47

What happens when you drop a pumpkin?
Squash.

#48

Resting witch face.

#49

Did you hear about the poisoned Cheerios?
Yup — the work of a cereal killer.

#50

I’m a haunt mess right now.

#51

Who rules the pumpkin patch?
The pump-king.

#52

What’s a vampire’s favorite holiday?
Fangs-giving.

#53

How can you tell that a vampire has a cold?
It’s coffin.

#54

Why did the ghoul couple break up?
One was ghosting the other.

#55

Why did the ghost pick its nose?
It had boo-gers in it.

#56

What kind of muffins do ghosts eat?
Booberry.

#57

Orange you excited for Halloween?

#58

Creep it real.

#59

Aren't these pumpkins gourd-geous?

#60

You're the pick of the patch.

#61

My costume is eerie-sistible.

#62

Halloween's not the same if I can't be witch you.

#63

Ghosts make the best cheerleaders. They have lots of spirit!

#64

I can't Reese-ist a good Halloween pun.

#65

Here's to a Halloween full of Snickers and (Almond) Joy.

#66

No matter what costumes they wear, when the Halloween candy comes out, everyone is a goblin.

#67

Wow, this Halloween candy is spook-tacular.

#68

Carving out some time for Halloween fun.

#69

This Halloween pumpkin really stuck a gourd with me.

#70

It's easy to repair a broken jack o'lantern: Just use a pumpkin patch!

#71

Just creepin' it real this Halloween.

#72

I'm going to this Halloween party for the boos.

#73

Fright for the right to party!

#74

You can find me in the boo-bubble bath.

#75

Looking for a bunny costume because it's hoppy hour.

#76

My costume really struck a gourd with me this year.

#77

What's a math teacher's favorite Halloween treat?
Pumpkin pi.

#78

Be-witcha in a second!

#79

It's a brew-tiful day for eating tons of candy.

#80

I'm not playing Twix when I say I love this holiday.

#81

Starbursting to eat all this candy.

#82

I won't let you slip through my Butter Fingers.

#83

Why was the skeleton sad?
He had no body to trick-or-treat with.

#84

I have one thing to say about this candy: "Bone appétit!"

#85

It's time to boo-gie!

#86

Looking fa-boo-lous.

#87

If the broom fits, fly it.

#88

Spelling is a favorite subject in school for every witch.

#89

Ghostess with the mostess.

#90

What sport do bats like to play?
Baseball.

#91

Why don’t haunted houses like rain?
It dampens their spirits.

#92

What’s a ghost’s favorite game?
Hide and shriek.

#93

Give 'em pumpkin to talk about.

#94

Mummy of the year.

#95

Happy Howl-oween.

#96

Goblin candy all night.

#97

Your costume is so realistic, it's un-candy!

#98

Let’s pumpkin spice things up this Halloween.

#99

My friend wanted me to take care of his extremely fragile pumpkin. I told him I'd gourd it with my life!

#100

I’ve got every trick or treat in the book.

#101

Hallow-queen of Halloween.

#102

Howl you doin', good lookin'?

#103

Slipped on a pumpkin today. It caught me off gourd.

#104

I only have pumpkin pies for you.

#105

You're the pumpkin of my eye.

#106

Witch upon a star.

#107

Witch and famous.

#108

Everything I brew, I brew for you.

#109

The ghost-ess with the mostest.

#110

Ghosts love elevators because it lifts their spirits.

#111

Trick or treat yourself to some candy!

#112

Why are vampires so easy to deceive?
Because they are suckers!

#113

Straight outta’ coffin.

#114

Fangs for the memories.

#115

What do birds say on Halloween?
"Trick or tweet!"

#116

What do weight-conscious vampires drink?
Blood light.

#117

What do you call a werewolf that pays attention?
Aware-wolf.

#118

Oh my gourd!

#119

Like my costume?
I got it at a boo-tique.

