Math tends to have a bad reputation in the eyes of students. Many find it boring, confusing, frustrating and/or useless (before they realize how much they actually will need it when they become adults). Apparently, over 100 million students across the globe even fail a math class every single year. But according to a 2018 Pew Research Center survey, over half of Americans say they actually did enjoy learning about math and science in school.

If you were one of those students, from the US or anywhere else around the globe, who couldn’t help but be fascinated by geometry, algebra, trigonometry and more, we hope you’ll enjoy this humorous list. Note Library shares a variety of memes that find the comedy in equations and come up with brilliant puns about mathematics. I have to admit that I certainly do not understand all of the jokes on this list, as it’s been many years since I’ve stepped foot in a math class, but I’m sure you pandas are much smarter than I. So enjoy!