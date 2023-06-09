Memes are a wonderful way to find common ground with other people. Even complete strangers. There are lots of desires, frustrations, and tiny little intrusive thoughts that pop up in the back of our minds that all of us experience—though we might not share these things aloud out of fear of being judged. But on the internet, it’s far easier to do this. 

We’ve collected some of the most hilarious, relatable (and sometimes slightly sarcastic) memes from the popular ‘Sarcasm Daily’ and ‘Eff Your Sarcasm’ Instagram pages to share with you. Scroll down, upvote your fave pics, and don’t forget to share the best ones with your friends—they probably need a break from work and studying!

sbj
sbj
Community Member
I reckon people will fight for it like they do at weddings

sbj
sbj
Community Member
Ninja onions are guilty again

Zoecat
Zoecat
Community Member
And then you just sit on the couch and scroll through bp

Both Instagram pages have carved out sizeable niches for themselves on the internet. ‘Sarcasm Daily,’ for instance, has over 415k followers on the social network. Meanwhile, the ‘Eff Your Sarcasm’ account has a dedicated following of 53.6k internet users.

Both pages focus on approachable and relatable humor to help boost people’s moods. The founder of the ‘Eff Your Sarcasm’ page is clearly a huge fan of comedy and describes their page as people’s daily shot of sarcasm. “I use excessive sarcasm because punching people is frowned upon in our culture,” they write.
Zoecat
Zoecat
Community Member
Just hang in there buddy, they’ll eventually just forget you’re even with them

Caffeinated Hedgehog
Caffeinated Hedgehog
Community Member
I need to travel to go to work... I need to work to cover my travel expense...

The rise of social media has democratized the internet in many parts of the world: pretty much everyone is able to share their thoughts and experiences online. That can take very different forms, depending on each individual. Some enjoy posting laconic Facebook posts or sending out tweets about how they’re “cooking a burger right now.” Others use the internet as a platform for long-form essays or to start serious discussions.

However, memes and pics with short captions usually go viral the most because they’re instantly understandable and work in sync with people’s shortening attention spans. And that’s what lies at the core of a good meme. It has to be as brief and as relatable as possible. If the caption’s too wordy, poorly written, or uses a confusing font, for instance, you risk losing the audience because they’ll think it’s too much of a bother to even attempt to figure it out. Editing and concentrating on the main idea behind the meme can work wonders.
Kristal
Kristal
Community Member
Well, if you go through all that just admit you're wrong, you're not in a healthy mental state yet

It also helps if the meme is as universal as possible without becoming overly banal. Case in point, memes about current events around the world can elicit quite a laughs, for sure. However, once the news cycle moves on and the context for the memes becomes less than apparent, the pics themselves might not have the same impact as before. Comedy is all about timing, and if your audience has to do some background research to get why the joke is funny, you’ve lost them, completely.
So if your goal is to create evergreen memes with a very long lifespan, you need to focus on the topics that most people can relate to, such as work, parenting, travel, entertainment, relationships, money, tech, health, and general life in the 21st century. While some content creators focus just on one of these niches, others do a mix of several to reach as wide an audience as they can.
Crene
Crene
Community Member
U're putting smiles on our faces though. That counts for something

Others still ignore this entirely and post memes about whatever topic they’re passionate about, no matter how much or little attention they get on social media. For them, it’s a hobby and a passion project, and all the likes, views, and comments don’t matter as much as the fact that they’re doing it for themselves. Keeping a firm grip on that passion can help you get through tough times if, say, your page isn't growing as quickly as you'd initially hoped it would.
A while ago, content creator and comedian Trev Lewis explained to Bored Panda that memes without words or context can be considered to be the purest distillation of what a meme actually is.

"The standard definition of a meme is, 'an idea, behavior, or style that spreads by means of imitation from person to person within a culture and often carries symbolic meaning representing a particular phenomenon or theme.' So, if a meme is nothing more than an image, and it's entirely up to the audience to interpret the symbolic meaning rather than offering any sort of caption or explanation, this is the very nature that memes are founded on," he shared his thoughts with us.
"It makes sense, then, that they are widely popular. If we think back to the earliest popular memes, stuff like the 'I Can Has Cheezburger?' cat, they were basically inside jokes for the terminally online. As the internet became more mainstream, so did memes, but it wasn't that long ago most people weren't familiar with the word and were often pronouncing it 'maymay.' There's something about an inside joke that makes people feel more passionate about it. I suppose it's the nature of exclusivity, or perhaps just the bond we feel when other people share in our niche interests,” the content creator said.
Zoecat
Zoecat
Community Member
“Theres the door b!tch!”

"The truth is there is no perfect formula to give a meme longevity. There are a couple of things that can help, though. If a meme relies too heavily on current events, its relevance will likely fade along with those events,” he warned.

“A standup comedy routine about food can be enjoyed for generations, but a talk show monologue about this week's news is going to expire quickly. It's the same principle. Someone may be able to resurface a screenshot that contains the original context, but already you're losing people if the joke has to be explained too much,” he told Bored Panda.
At the end of the day, though, there’s no perfect formula for a meme to go viral and remain relevant forever. Pure luck plays a large role here, too. Content creators just have to keep at it and post high-quality, easily-digestible, incredibly relatable memes as consistently as they can. But it's equally important to do this because you enjoy the process, not just to go viral. 
sbj
sbj
Community Member
This would be a dream come true

We would love to hear which of these memes you related to the most, dear Pandas. We know there were quite a few that resonated a bit too deeply and hit far too close to home for our liking. Feel free to drop by the comment section to share your thoughts and opinions with all the other Pandas.
Zoecat
Zoecat
Community Member
Do you have a death wish?

Zoecat
Zoecat
Community Member
It’s a skill few possess, I feel so lucky

troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
Me every hour of the day! 😋🤤

Zoecat
Zoecat
Community Member
This but books and snacks

Zoecat
Zoecat
Community Member
Okay hear me out, my best friend doesn't even the people we talk sh!i about so who is that hurting?

