We don’t know about you, but there’s truly something about cooking memes that just hits differently no matter where in the world or what kind of person you are. After all, most of the experiences are universal and that is very true when it comes to cooking. I mean, have you ever tried to make a meal at 3 AM because you were starving and didn’t want to wake up your family members? Or are you in the group of people that likes to delay cooking food until you are nauseous and at the point of passing out, so that when you do manage to cook something quickly, you can all but take two bites of it? Yeah, we are pretty sure we aren’t the only ones here like that.

It’s time to compile all of our kitchen triumphs and disasters so we can wrap them up in a tortilla of humor, and serve them with a side of that juicy relatable sauce in meme format. Scroll down below, and who knows, maybe you won’t feel so bad about your cooking skills after reading this post.

#1

Hilarious-Cooking-Memes

Angi
Angi
It's part of the process

#2

Hilarious-Cooking-Memes

Loverboy
Loverboy
I always add more garlic and vanilla than is called for in any recipe.

#3

Hilarious-Cooking-Memes

Stephanie
Stephanie
This is my life and I accept it.

#4

Hilarious-Cooking-Memes

#5

Hilarious-Cooking-Memes

#6

Hilarious-Cooking-Memes

freakingbee is going offline
freakingbee is going offline
ugh you mean i actually have to COOK something??

#7

Hilarious-Cooking-Memes

Forty Seven Pandas
Forty Seven Pandas
Devilled eggs. I'm sure someone will appreciate this.

#8

Hilarious-Cooking-Memes

HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
It might taste like tiny garlic and pepper flakes

#9

Hilarious-Cooking-Memes

#10

Hilarious-Cooking-Memes

#11

Hilarious-Cooking-Memes

HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
And then add a slice of sugar fermented lychee with a hint of rose

#12

Hilarious-Cooking-Memes

#13

Hilarious-Cooking-Memes

freakingbee is going offline
freakingbee is going offline
apparently the workers messed up and our smoke alarm is not supposed to be in our kitchen.

#14

Hilarious-Cooking-Memes

#15

Hilarious-Cooking-Memes

#16

Hilarious-Cooking-Memes

fair_weather_rose (she/they)
fair_weather_rose (she/they)
Hey, I'm pan! I'm not a frying pan though...

#17

Hilarious-Cooking-Memes

#18

Hilarious-Cooking-Memes

#19

Hilarious-Cooking-Memes

#20

Hilarious-Cooking-Memes

freakingbee is going offline
freakingbee is going offline
thats why i just dont care if it's ripe or not honestly

#21

Hilarious-Cooking-Memes

ƒιѕн
ƒιѕн
Oh dayum that looks good

#22

Hilarious-Cooking-Memes

Angi
Angi
But I love coleslaw and Jesus

#23

Hilarious-Cooking-Memes

#24

Hilarious-Cooking-Memes

Zophra
Zophra
Chocolate chip cookies' smell is better.

#25

Hilarious-Cooking-Memes

Zophra
Zophra
I need this diet. Need.

#26

Hilarious-Cooking-Memes

HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Ok all memes aside, what the heck is this

#27

Hilarious-Cooking-Memes

Forty Seven Pandas
Forty Seven Pandas
I've legit been thinking of buying red or orange containers and dishes just to save my peace of mind.

#28

Hilarious-Cooking-Memes

#29

Hilarious-Cooking-Memes

#30

Hilarious-Cooking-Memes

#31

Hilarious-Cooking-Memes

ValdaDeDieu
ValdaDeDieu
Okay, gotta admit, this is a good one.

#32

Hilarious-Cooking-Memes

#33

Hilarious-Cooking-Memes

HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
This is abominable. Who doesn’t put pepperoni on pizza?

#34

Hilarious-Cooking-Memes

freakingbee is going offline
freakingbee is going offline
seriously guys if you don't have one get one it will change your life

#35

Hilarious-Cooking-Memes

#36

Hilarious-Cooking-Memes

#37

Hilarious-Cooking-Memes

#38

Hilarious-Cooking-Memes

#39

Garlic Crew Checking In

LavenderHippoInAJar
LavenderHippoInAJar
Yes! The recipes never say to add enough garlic!

#40

Hilarious-Cooking-Memes

#41

Hilarious-Cooking-Memes

Clearly sunny
Clearly sunny
I LOVE CUTTHROAT KITCHEN.

#42

Hilarious-Cooking-Memes

ValdaDeDieu
ValdaDeDieu
At least he didn't say: "Let me heat it up" ... xD

#43

Hilarious-Cooking-Memes

Curly Q
Curly Q
There's always one in the family who needs the entire saltshaker

#44

Secret Sauce

#45

Hehe, Me

#46

Hilarious-Cooking-Memes

Forty Seven Pandas
Forty Seven Pandas
It's about the search algorithm unfortunately. They need to include certain keywords and have articles of x length to be ranked higher. It's unfair to creators. They have to fluff up their articles to get their sites to complete with the big brands which can just post their recipes.

#47

Hilarious-Cooking-Memes

#48

Hilarious-Cooking-Memes

LazierPanda
LazierPanda
This is deeply accurate and I love it

#49

Lies And Deception

#50

Hilarious-Cooking-Memes

#51

Hilarious-Cooking-Memes

#52

Hilarious-Cooking-Memes

Lexi L
Lexi L
Okay but hear me out… all three?

#53

This Was So Confusing As A Beginner Baker

#54

What Are You?! An Idiot Sandwich!!

Curly Q
Curly Q
👹INGREDIENTSSS👹

#55

Literally, Every Time

Lee Banks
Lee Banks
Said it before: If you put a wooden spoon across the top, it won't do that. Took an embarrassingly long time to learn that.

#56

Hilarious-Cooking-Memes

Curly Q
Curly Q
Same texture; why not?

#57

Hilarious-Cooking-Memes

#58

Hilarious-Cooking-Memes