65 Hilariously Relatable Memes About Food And Cooking
We don’t know about you, but there’s truly something about cooking memes that just hits differently no matter where in the world or what kind of person you are. After all, most of the experiences are universal and that is very true when it comes to cooking. I mean, have you ever tried to make a meal at 3 AM because you were starving and didn’t want to wake up your family members? Or are you in the group of people that likes to delay cooking food until you are nauseous and at the point of passing out, so that when you do manage to cook something quickly, you can all but take two bites of it? Yeah, we are pretty sure we aren’t the only ones here like that.
It’s time to compile all of our kitchen triumphs and disasters so we can wrap them up in a tortilla of humor, and serve them with a side of that juicy relatable sauce in meme format. Scroll down below, and who knows, maybe you won’t feel so bad about your cooking skills after reading this post.
ugh you mean i actually have to COOK something??
Devilled eggs. I'm sure someone will appreciate this.
It might taste like tiny garlic and pepper flakes
And then add a slice of sugar fermented lychee with a hint of rose
apparently the workers messed up and our smoke alarm is not supposed to be in our kitchen.
Hey, I'm pan! I'm not a frying pan though...
thats why i just dont care if it's ripe or not honestly
I've legit been thinking of buying red or orange containers and dishes just to save my peace of mind.
This is abominable. Who doesn’t put pepperoni on pizza?
seriously guys if you don't have one get one it will change your life
It's about the search algorithm unfortunately. They need to include certain keywords and have articles of x length to be ranked higher. It's unfair to creators. They have to fluff up their articles to get their sites to complete with the big brands which can just post their recipes.
The cats and dogs outside, 30 meters away be like: 05C8FE00-C...6-jpeg.jpg
we've all been there..perhaps more than once