We don’t know about you, but there’s truly something about cooking memes that just hits differently no matter where in the world or what kind of person you are. After all, most of the experiences are universal and that is very true when it comes to cooking. I mean, have you ever tried to make a meal at 3 AM because you were starving and didn’t want to wake up your family members? Or are you in the group of people that likes to delay cooking food until you are nauseous and at the point of passing out, so that when you do manage to cook something quickly, you can all but take two bites of it? Yeah, we are pretty sure we aren’t the only ones here like that.

It’s time to compile all of our kitchen triumphs and disasters so we can wrap them up in a tortilla of humor, and serve them with a side of that juicy relatable sauce in meme format. Scroll down below, and who knows, maybe you won’t feel so bad about your cooking skills after reading this post.