With January 1st around the corner, many of us are staring at our sportswear and thinking about New Year’s resolutions. Whether you want to run faster, lift heavier, or just get healthier, now’s the perfect time to shake up your routine.

So we decided to pull a few jokes from r/GymMemes and encourage you to buy (or extend) that membership you’ve been considering. They perfectly capture every struggle, triumph, and awkward moment people experience on their fitness journey. Break a leg!

#1

Man smiling and pointing to his temple with text about exercises causing lower back pain in gym memes for lifters.

darthvader1312 Report

    #2

    Truly A Blessing

    Man in police uniform with a serious face captioned showing gym struggles and mindset in hilarious lifter meme.

    lordchimichangas Report

    POST
    #3

    I Mean,,, Why Are We Surprised?

    Bodybuilder accused of steroid use contrasts with gym community memes featuring SpongeBob and shocked anime character, gym memes theme.

    animesainthilare Report

    #4

    Everyone Brought His Own Injection

    Young man at computer making a surprised face, relatable gym meme about big guys getting vaccinated after workout.

    Pltkx Report

    #5

    Here We Go Again

    Gym meme showing typical gym gear, funny workout characters, and gym humor relatable to real lifters.

    reddit.com Report

    #6

    Sad Realization

    Man reacting with surprise to caption about staying in shape, illustrating funny gym memes relatable to real lifters.

    FederalSail2855 Report

    #7

    For Real

    Screenshot of a humorous gym meme about dating a gym bro who spends hours working out and flexing in mirrors.

    ifrankensteiin Report

    #8

    Seriously Though

    Meme showing skeleton-like figure telling two hooded characters how good running is, relating to gym memes for real lifters.

    aMidnightDreary Report

    #9

    Impossible

    Cartoon character crawling on floor saying they can't lift without headphones in funny gym memes for real lifters.

    reddit.com Report

    #10

    It Goes Like That

    Man frustrated after forgetting headphones at home, while woman joyfully sings gym music, illustrating relatable gym memes for lifters.

    Pltkx Report

    #11

    Just A Reminder To Everyone Like Me

    Gym meme showing a lifter struggling with goals but reminded that most people don’t exercise, encouraging real lifters.

    therednomad Report

    #12

    Keep Your Head Up King 🤴

    Twitter exchange about lifting weights with gym memes relatable to real lifters discussing motivation and humor.

    v2xFresh- Report

    #13

    We'll Get Him Next Time

    Man reacting with smiling and shocked expressions to gym memes about squat and overhead press, gym meme humor for lifters.

    sorenred Report

    #14

    Best Decision I Ever Made

    Home gym setup with equipment contrasted to a crowded gym filled with lifters, showcasing gym memes for real lifters.

    TriggeredTherapist Report

    #15

    Get After It

    Cartoon character reacting positively to gym-goers, highlighting relatable humor in gym memes for real lifters.

    reddit.com Report

    #16

    What The Heck Is Cardio?

    Scene from Star Wars comparing gym purchases with text highlighting real lifters relating to gym memes and equipment priorities.

    mb8795 Report

    #17

    There’s Other Things To Do?

    Man sweating nervously with gym memes text about going to the gym and other hobbies, real lifters humor.

    reddit.com Report

    #18

    Everyday!

    Boy with skeptical expression asking if someone with headphones is done using gym equipment, a relatable gym meme for lifters.

    smacdaone21 Report

    #19

    I Only Notice How Much Weight Someone Lifts If It's A Lot

    Meme showing a monkey puppet looking sideways, illustrating gym humor real lifters will relate to.

    ambitiousfinanceguy Report

    #20

    The Heaviest Weights Aren't Made Of Iron

    Man lifting 60kg calmly in gym contrasted with him panicking while talking to 60kg, gym memes for real lifters.

    incognitooo_mode Report

    #21

    Show No Weakness

    Two men making funny faces illustrating gym memes about lat pulldowns and seated rows for real lifters.

    _BayHarbourButcher Report

    #22

    Truth

    Young man performing four challenging gym exercises that many real lifters find humbling and relatable.

    workoutdave Report

    #23

    Is It Right?

    Cartoon comparing gym memes showing muscular lifter's expectation vs reality with reactions from different characters.

    IntrepidPea7606 Report

    #24

    I Wouldn't Trust Myself Man

    Two men shaking hands in an office, illustrating a gym meme relatable to real lifters about spotting and lifting safety.

    R_Lewis Report

    #25

    This Is Gonna Cause Some Conflict

    Funny gym meme comparing casual gym gear to serious lifter attire featuring SpongeBob characters.

    bigger__boot Report

    #26

    Gotta Protect That Shoulder!

    Muscular man demonstrating dumbbell exercises with captions implying real lifters relate to gym meme humor.

    Goofcheese0623 Report

    #27

    For Sure

    Humorous illustration showing a house surrounded by treadmills to protect it from powerlifters, gym meme.

    naniel420 Report

    #28

    It Is An Inevitability At This Point

    Cartoon hands holding a bottle labeled hard to swallow pills with a fitness YouTube meme about bench press tips.

    reddit.com Report

    #29

    Best Day For Arms Workout

    Glowing muscular figure representing gym memes about feeling pumped after leg day with bicep and tricep gains.

    CalligrapherRare6962 Report

    #30

    Sacrifices Must Be Made

    A lifter choosing between two paths after benching 225, highlighting gym memes relatable to real lifters.

    Subotkowski Report

    #31

    I Hate My Life…

    Comparison of calf muscles showing difference between a regular gym lifter and a non-gym-going father, gym memes for real lifters.

    Friezaii69 Report

    #32

    Why Do They All Have This Haircut Though…

    Cartoon frogs with afro hairstyles walking in a group, humorously depicting gym culture relatable to real lifters.

    xx420dpsxx Report

    #33

    ‘You Forgot To Log Your Dinner For Today’

    Sad man working up courage to tell calorie counting app about eating birthday cake, gym memes relatable for real lifters.

    korektan Report

    #34

    They’re Coming

    Squidward in bed representing gym meme users, watching New Year's resolutioners outside, showing gym meme humor for real lifters.

    YourWarDaddy Report

    #35

    Nothing Frustrates Me More Than Other People In The Gym

    Man covering his mouth in shock inside a car with another person, illustrating a funny gym meme for real lifters.

    reddit.com Report

    #36

    The Journey So Far

    Three gym meme characters showing changes in clothes fitting from small to muscular on a bell curve graph.

    ghazdreg Report

    #37

    How I Feel On Rest Days

    Overweight cartoon character lying in bed humorously representing how the body feels after missing gym days, gym memes.

    Strict_Photograph254 Report

    #38

    Strength Standards

    Man with muscular build sitting at desk with computer, emphasizing strength and relatable gym memes for lifters.

    Ok-Zookeepergame-622 Report

    #39

    Make Sad Head Voice Quiet

    Cartoon character in gym setting with captions about lifting heavy stone and quieting sad head voice, gym memes concept.

    Mondata Report

    #40

    An Annoyance That Isn't Talked About Much

    Man reacting with excitement then disappointment to new high protein product showing 4g protein per serving, gym memes for real lifters.

    Lucazzz14 Report

    #41

    🙄

    Different grips on a barbell shown as easy, medium, and hard with the hard grip humorously depicted by holding hands gym memes.

    jadorebby_ Report

    #42

    Consistency Is Key!

    Gray-faced character wishes to be fit, another advises working out daily for five years in gym memes for real lifters.

    Pax19 Report

    #43

    Keep Grinding

    Meme contrasting emotions of doing cardio for 15 minutes versus lifting weights for 3 hours, relatable to real lifters.

    iahimide Report

    #44

    Leg Day Is My Favourite Fight Me

    Man reacting with tears and then smiling, paired with text about gym bro comments and leg day in gym memes for lifters.

    RoninPilot7274 Report

    #45

    You're Not Natty If You Take Supplements

    Man in glasses confusedly pointing at butterfly labeled protein powder, illustrating a gym meme about lifters and steroids.

    CaesarInAFreezer Report

    #46

    Repost

    Buff Doge thanking heavy gym weight plates for changing his life, a relatable gym meme for real lifters.

    bMoneyBOQ12 Report

    #47

    I Look Like A Homeless Man 90% Of The Time

    Two images of Tom the cat showing gym outfit contrast, illustrating funny gym memes for real lifters.

    Mak0_STi Report

    #48

    Dl, Bp, Squat, 5 Mins Rest

    Animated character holding up three fingers with gym meme text about powerlifters and exercises, relatable gym humor.

    Pltkx Report

    #49

    How Is The Summer Body Going?

    Bart Simpson in two panels showing summer body goals with a muscular physique and current situation with a beer and a larger body.

    thatfatbastard001 Report

    #50

    Don’t Skip Leg Day’s

    Couple posing outdoors showing contrast between muscular and slimmer legs, a funny gym meme for real lifters.

    Haunting-Sea-1024 Report

    #51

    Muscle Mommies Are Attractive Tbh

    Cartoon of a muscular woman flexing and a man with a belly, highlighting gym memes relatable to real lifters.

    Keren_Raya Report

    #52

    I Pray For The Strength To Contain Myself In Such An Event

    Muscular man sitting on a couch explaining a funny gym meme about bulking and eating all the food in a nuclear fallout bunker.

    PretendAd8970 Report

    #53

    Life Before Gym, Life After Gym

    Illustration of a person made of puzzle pieces, holding one piece labeled gym, representing gym memes for real lifters.

    MakarovPsy4 Report

