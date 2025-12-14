53 Hilarious Gym Memes Only Real Lifters Will Truly Relate To
With January 1st around the corner, many of us are staring at our sportswear and thinking about New Year’s resolutions. Whether you want to run faster, lift heavier, or just get healthier, now’s the perfect time to shake up your routine.
So we decided to pull a few jokes from r/GymMemes and encourage you to buy (or extend) that membership you’ve been considering. They perfectly capture every struggle, triumph, and awkward moment people experience on their fitness journey. Break a leg!
This post may include affiliate links.
: )
Truly A Blessing
I Mean,,, Why Are We Surprised?
Everyone Brought His Own Injection
Here We Go Again
Sad Realization
For Real
Seriously Though
Impossible
It Goes Like That
Just A Reminder To Everyone Like Me
Keep Your Head Up King 🤴
We'll Get Him Next Time
Best Decision I Ever Made
Get After It
What The Heck Is Cardio?
There’s Other Things To Do?
Everyday!
I Only Notice How Much Weight Someone Lifts If It's A Lot
The Heaviest Weights Aren't Made Of Iron
Show No Weakness
Truth
Is It Right?
I Wouldn't Trust Myself Man
This Is Gonna Cause Some Conflict
Gotta Protect That Shoulder!
For Sure
It Is An Inevitability At This Point
Best Day For Arms Workout
Sacrifices Must Be Made
Why Do They All Have This Haircut Though…
‘You Forgot To Log Your Dinner For Today’
They’re Coming
Nothing Frustrates Me More Than Other People In The Gym
The Journey So Far
How I Feel On Rest Days
Strength Standards
Make Sad Head Voice Quiet
An Annoyance That Isn't Talked About Much
🙄
Consistency Is Key!
Keep Grinding
Leg Day Is My Favourite Fight Me
You're Not Natty If You Take Supplements
Repost
I Look Like A Homeless Man 90% Of The Time
Dl, Bp, Squat, 5 Mins Rest
How Is The Summer Body Going?
Don’t Skip Leg Day’s
Muscle Mommies Are Attractive Tbh
I Pray For The Strength To Contain Myself In Such An Event
Life Before Gym, Life After Gym
I ɢᴇᴛ ᴘᴀɪᴅ ᴏᴠᴇʀ $120 ᴘᴇʀ ʜᴏᴜʀ ᴡᴏʀᴋɪɴɢ ғʀᴏᴍ ʜᴏᴍᴇ. I ɴᴇᴠᴇʀ ᴛʜᴏᴜɢʜᴛ ɪ'ᴅ ʙᴇ ᴀʙʟᴇ ᴛᴏ ᴅᴏ ɪᴛ ʙᴜᴛ ᴍʏ ʙᴜᴅᴅʏ ᴍᴀᴋᴇs ᴏᴠᴇʀ $13,453 ᴀ ᴍᴏɴᴛʜ ᴅᴏɪɴɢ ᴛʜɪs ᴀɴᴅ sʜᴇ ᴄᴏɴᴠɪɴᴄᴇᴅ ᴍᴇ ᴛᴏ ᴛʀʏ. sᴛᴀʀᴛ ᴇᴀʀɴɪɴɢ ᴍᴏʀᴇ ᴄᴀsʜ ɪɴ ᴘᴀʀᴛ ᴛɪᴍᴇ ʙʏ ꜰᴏʟʟᴏᴡ ɪɴsᴛʀᴜᴄᴛɪᴏɴs............ 𝗝𝗼𝗯𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗼𝗺𝗲𝟭.𝗰𝗼𝗺
I ɢᴇᴛ ᴘᴀɪᴅ ᴏᴠᴇʀ $120 ᴘᴇʀ ʜᴏᴜʀ ᴡᴏʀᴋɪɴɢ ғʀᴏᴍ ʜᴏᴍᴇ. I ɴᴇᴠᴇʀ ᴛʜᴏᴜɢʜᴛ ɪ'ᴅ ʙᴇ ᴀʙʟᴇ ᴛᴏ ᴅᴏ ɪᴛ ʙᴜᴛ ᴍʏ ʙᴜᴅᴅʏ ᴍᴀᴋᴇs ᴏᴠᴇʀ $13,453 ᴀ ᴍᴏɴᴛʜ ᴅᴏɪɴɢ ᴛʜɪs ᴀɴᴅ sʜᴇ ᴄᴏɴᴠɪɴᴄᴇᴅ ᴍᴇ ᴛᴏ ᴛʀʏ. sᴛᴀʀᴛ ᴇᴀʀɴɪɴɢ ᴍᴏʀᴇ ᴄᴀsʜ ɪɴ ᴘᴀʀᴛ ᴛɪᴍᴇ ʙʏ ꜰᴏʟʟᴏᴡ ɪɴsᴛʀᴜᴄᴛɪᴏɴs............ 𝗝𝗼𝗯𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗼𝗺𝗲𝟭.𝗰𝗼𝗺