In the comic world, we get everything – crazy plots, unusual stories, and confusing endings – but sometimes, you just need a little pick me up, and for that, you can always trust Lome. Lome is the artist famous for her vibrant, feel-good comics that are here to lift your spirits!

The artist previously shared that she tries to find humor in everything, the good, the bad, and the ugly, to “hopefully make someone else happy too.” Lome’s artwork is drawn in a very cute anime style, and the storylines usually revolve around her day-to-day life, including her long-term boyfriend, pets, parents, and so on.

Without further ado, let’s see what Lome has created since the last post in 2020!

More info: Instagram | ko-fi.com