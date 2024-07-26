70 New Relatable Slice-Of-Life Comics By Lome
In the comic world, we get everything – crazy plots, unusual stories, and confusing endings – but sometimes, you just need a little pick me up, and for that, you can always trust Lome. Lome is the artist famous for her vibrant, feel-good comics that are here to lift your spirits!
The artist previously shared that she tries to find humor in everything, the good, the bad, and the ugly, to “hopefully make someone else happy too.” Lome’s artwork is drawn in a very cute anime style, and the storylines usually revolve around her day-to-day life, including her long-term boyfriend, pets, parents, and so on.
Without further ado, let’s see what Lome has created since the last post in 2020!
More info: Instagram | ko-fi.com
This post may include affiliate links.
Some jobs you grow into, but only when you really want to succeed
Outdoors people v. Indoors people - an unstoppable farce against an immovable objection
"I love deadlines. I love the whooshing noise they make as they go by" - Douglas Adams
Pets. Changing your environment in not-so-subtle ways since, forever.
There are so many wonderful people you'll never meet, but maybe it's better to focus your time on the equally wonderful people you are with right now.
By a strange coincidence, it's also what a non-murderer would say. Pick a better question, if you want more informative answers
Perfect people exist only in cartoons - but we can still learn, and try to be more like them