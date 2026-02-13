ADVERTISEMENT

Nothing good comes after 2 AM, they say. Your mind works at a different wavelength during those wee hours, which sometimes leads to poor decisions.

Much like shower thoughts, three am musings are random yet noteworthy. And if you were to create a visual for those thoughts, these memes would represent them perfectly. As you scroll through, you will find at least one or two that are spot-on for you.

We collected these images from the 3AM Memes Facebook page.