ADVERTISEMENT

Nothing good comes after 2 AM, they say. Your mind works at a different wavelength during those wee hours, which sometimes leads to poor decisions. 

Much like shower thoughts, three am musings are random yet noteworthy. And if you were to create a visual for those thoughts, these memes would represent them perfectly. As you scroll through, you will find at least one or two that are spot-on for you. 

We collected these images from the 3AM Memes Facebook page. Enjoy reading and don’t forget to upvote those that catch your eye!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Dog sitting in a car looking awkward, paired with a meme about blocking an intersection and feeling stared at, wide awake at 3 AM.

3AM MEMES Report

9points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Cat meme showing a white cat driving a car at night with a worried expression in the rearview mirror, 3 AM memes theme.

    3AM MEMES Report

    8points
    POST
    sean-mccrimmon avatar
    Zephyr343
    Zephyr343
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oddly feel the same way if I have to turn around in someone's driveway.

    2
    2points
    reply
    #3

    Man with skeptical expression looking at imaginary camera, representing memes for those wide awake at 3 AM.

    3AM MEMES Report

    7points
    POST

    We’ve all been in a situation where the most creative, insightful ideas begin flowing while in bed. For some of us, it happens during the wee hours, around 2 or 3 am, while everyone around is soundly asleep.

    According to a 2017 journal published on Frontiers of Psychology, being in bed puts our bodies and minds in a relaxed state conducive to neuroplasticity. Neuroplasticity is the brain’s ability reorganize itself through the formation of new neural connections.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Man in tight blue shirt with glasses expressing frustration, fitting 3 AM wide awake memes about budget struggles.

    3AM MEMES Report

    7points
    POST
    candymimi13 avatar
    Chihuahua Mama
    Chihuahua Mama
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those buttons are fighting for their lives

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    #5

    Woman on public transport looking confused at phone screen, relatable meme for those wide awake at 3 AM.

    3AM MEMES Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Man overwhelmed by a massive pile of laundry, illustrating memes for those wide awake at 3 AM and struggling with chores.

    3AM MEMES Report

    7points
    POST
    sean-mccrimmon avatar
    Zephyr343
    Zephyr343
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Introducing the Foldinator 3000!

    2
    2points
    reply

    The article notes that the brain’s creative functions are at their peak once you shut the lights off and your head hits the pillow. That, after an entire day of busywork responding to emails and socializing, your brain enters a freer state. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    And assuming you’re not scrolling through your phone, being in bed leads to boredom. Studies have shown that new ideas often emerge during those dull moments.

    #7

    Young woman in a black tank top looking confused, representing memes for those wide awake at 3 AM.

    3AM MEMES Report

    6points
    POST
    sean-mccrimmon avatar
    Zephyr343
    Zephyr343
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Astronaut or....caterpillar...."

    2
    2points
    reply
    #8

    Man wearing sunglasses and earbuds looking contemplative by the waterfront in a meme about being wide awake at 3 AM.

    3AM MEMES Report

    6points
    POST
    sean-mccrimmon avatar
    Zephyr343
    Zephyr343
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unless its "my client is an orange orangutan....sir, please don't insult monkeys, they are more intelligent....yes, I understand he is the president and thinks he can do anything but we both know he is guilty. The moon you say? Musk and Bezos are going too????? Get NASA on the line....I have a recommendation for a slight change in destinations"

    1
    1point
    reply
    #9

    Man showing disappointed expressions illustrating frustration in memes for those wide awake at 3 AM.

    3AM MEMES Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some ideas may even hit you as you’re about to doze off into slumber. This is known as the sleep onset, which, according to researcher Kathleen Esfahany, can manifest through dreaming. 

    “When you are prompted to dream about a topic during sleep onset, you can have dream experiences that you can later use for these creative tasks, said Esfahany, who co-authored this 2023 study on dreaming and creative performance.

    #10

    Underwater photo of a smiling person holding their nose, illustrating memes about being wide awake at 3 AM.

    3AM MEMES Report

    5points
    POST
    #11

    Meme about struggling to sneeze with a funny cartoon face, relatable for those wide awake at 3 AM.

    3AM MEMES Report

    5points
    POST
    #12

    Young man in red hoodie lounging on chair looking at phone, wide awake at 3 AM, surrounded by modern interior decor.

    3AM MEMES Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    You can compare the thoughts that race through your mind at 3 AM to the same musings you have while in the shower. You feel like your mind is at a different wavelength, where insight seems to be free-flowing. 

    Cognitive scientist Dr. Kalina Hadjiilieva describes it as a “pretty universal human experience.”  
    #13

    Person sitting at a table with food and drink looking at a screen late at night, 3 AM memes about being wide awake.

    3AM MEMES Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    SpongeBob with wide, bloodshot eyes, representing how moms wake up suddenly when tapped on their shoulder at 3 AM.

    3AM MEMES Report

    4points
    POST
    #15

    Man in colorful shirt making a selfie pose with another man in bright jacket, relatable 3am memes for wide awake moments.

    3AM MEMES Report

    3points
    POST
    sean-mccrimmon avatar
    Zephyr343
    Zephyr343
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Felt embarrassed 20 years ago when "Do what you have to do" by Sarah McLachlan came on my super awesome mix CD (that was what I named it.) Took way too long to realize 1) Its a really good song and 2) don't really care what anyone else says. Fun part of getting older.

    2
    2points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Researchers have found that the brain’s default mode network becomes most active during moments when our mind wanders, as opposed to when we’re doing something that requires focus. 

    Psychological scientist Jonathan Schooler says allowing thoughts to playfully cross your mind puts the brain in a “pleasurable state,” leading to spontaneous ideas. 
    #16

    Meme featuring a wide-eyed animated mouse with the caption about overhearing mom's gossip at 3 AM.

    3AM MEMES Report

    3points
    POST
    #17

    Meme of tired cartoon character with red eyes, illustrating struggle of being wide awake at 3 AM.

    3AM MEMES Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Man in black sweatshirt and cap with arms outstretched, expressing frustration in a meme about being wide awake at 3 AM.

    3AM MEMES Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Surreal sculpture of a man with an exaggeratedly large hand giving thumbs up, featured in 3 AM memes about being wide awake.

    3AM MEMES Report

    3points
    POST
    #20

    Close-up of a smiling man with shiny skin, illustrating skincare routine in 3 AM memes about being wide awake at 3 AM.

    3AM MEMES Report

    3points
    POST
    caroleg_ avatar
    LollyLaLu
    LollyLaLu
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You're gonna slide right off your bed.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #21

    Meme showing wide awake monkey in office attire reacting to being fired, fitting 3 AM memes about sleep struggles.

    3AM MEMES Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Man in a car reaching out to many hands with a caption about replies, illustrating memes for those wide awake at 3 AM.

    3AM MEMES Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    Man holding pencil to mouth with thoughtful expression in humorous 3 AM memes about being wide awake at night.

    3AM MEMES Report

    3points
    POST
    sean-mccrimmon avatar
    Zephyr343
    Zephyr343
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Back in the before times, I used to write answers to exams on my desk with an eraser, since you could only see it when viewing from a certain angle

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #24

    Person in a hoodie opening fridge late at night, illustrating wide awake at 3 AM memes about midnight snacks and insomnia humor.

    3AM MEMES Report

    3points
    POST
    #25

    Meme showing a silhouette turning into a smiling man, illustrating 3 AM memes about being wide awake late at night.

    3AM MEMES Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Young woman laughing with spaghetti sauce stains on white shirt, related to 3 AM memes about being wide awake at 3 AM.

    3AM MEMES Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Sad cartoon frog sitting at a work desk with an old computer, representing wide awake at 3 AM memes.

    3AM MEMES Report

    3points
    POST
    #28

    Cat lying on a bed looking annoyed, humorous 3 AM memes about being wide awake and chatty in the morning.

    3AM MEMES Report

    3points
    POST
    sean-mccrimmon avatar
    Zephyr343
    Zephyr343
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Anything before 9am should be called "pre morning" and anyone that calls or expects anything before that time should be sent to the shadow realm

    1
    1point
    reply
    #29

    Person in costume of Eeyore and Winnie the Pooh standing close together, illustrating memes for those wide awake at 3 AM.

    3AM MEMES Report

    3points
    POST
    caroleg_ avatar
    LollyLaLu
    LollyLaLu
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Me when I'm around people.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Social media meme featuring a person with a tiger filter, related to 3 AM memes and late-night humor.

    3AM MEMES Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #31

    Meme from 3AM memes showing a dog looking sideways with a caption about working out instead of marriage.

    3AM MEMES Report

    2points
    POST
    #32

    Blurry image of a person in a wedding dress running on a dark road, representing 3 AM memes about being wide awake.

    3AM MEMES Report

    2points
    POST
    #33

    Man and dog sleeping together in bed while a woman lies awake, relatable 3AM memes about being wide awake at night.

    3AM MEMES Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Man in a car using a stethoscope on his chest, illustrating feeling wide awake at 3 AM and semester stress.

    3AM MEMES Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    Woman making a confused and uncomfortable face in a meme about 3 AM memes and relationships.

    3AM MEMES Report

    2points
    POST
    #36

    Social media meme about name mispronunciation with a woman looking annoyed, related to 3 AM memes.

    3AM MEMES Report

    2points
    POST
    #37

    Child with messy hair and tired expression after a small nap, illustrating wide awake 3 AM memes and late night exhaustion.

    3AM MEMES Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Child hiding on top of kitchen cabinets in a 3AM meme illustrating the lengths kids go to win hide and seek at 3 AM.

    3AM MEMES Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    Man smiling and making peace signs in a meme related to 3 AM memes for those wide awake at night.

    3AM MEMES Report

    2points
    POST
    #40

    Man striking a dynamic pose in a meme about being wide awake at 3 AM, perfect for 3 AM memes fans.

    3AM MEMES Report

    2points
    POST
    sean-mccrimmon avatar
    Zephyr343
    Zephyr343
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can't relate, I don't have friends.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #41

    Man sitting in a restaurant booth looking distracted, a relatable meme wide awake at 3 AM humor theme.

    3AM MEMES Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Angry pink cartoon character driving fast, illustrating wide awake 3 AM memes humor and restless energy.

    3AM MEMES Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    Person wrapped in a blanket, lying on a couch, representing memes for those wide awake at 3 AM.

    3AM MEMES Report

    2points
    POST
    sean-mccrimmon avatar
    Zephyr343
    Zephyr343
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Always sounds like a great idea when you promise to do it 3 days prior

    0
    0points
    reply
    #44

    Cat lying on back with legs up in the air, illustrating memes for those wide awake at 3 AM humor.

    3AM MEMES Report

    1point
    POST
    #45

    Meme showing a tired cartoon character in a suit during a job interview, relatable for wide awake 3 AM moments.

    3AM MEMES Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Cartoon mouse looking tired in bed with phone, illustrating memes about being wide awake at 3 AM.

    3AM MEMES Report

    1point
    POST
    sean-mccrimmon avatar
    Zephyr343
    Zephyr343
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Circadian rhythm. I get up at 6 whether weekend or not.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    Dog wearing a hard hat sitting on a couch with a water bottle and wine glass, relatable 3 AM memes about being wide awake.

    3AM MEMES Report

    1point
    POST
    #48

    Two people hugging tightly at night accompanied by a 3 AM memes tweet about breakups and food generosity.

    3AM MEMES Report

    0points
    POST
    #49

    Man using phone in the shower at night, illustrating memes for those wide awake at 3 AM with relatable humor.

    3AM MEMES Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!