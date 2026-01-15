ADVERTISEMENT

Mental health isn’t something to take lightly. It’s worth paying attention to, and when it’s needed, getting professional support can make a real difference. At the same time, it helps to have a few smaller coping tools for the tougher days, and humor is one of them.

That’s why we put together a roundup of funny and relatable posts from an Instagram page with a very fitting name: Memes To Discuss In Therapy. They may not solve all your problems, but they can give you a quick mood boost and, hopefully, leave you feeling a little better than you did a moment ago. Scroll down to check them out.

#1

Tweet showing a humorous therapy meme about childhood sleepovers vs adult emotional struggles, relatable for therapy meme fans.

memestodiscussintherapy

    #2

    Screenshot of a therapy meme tweet humorously about sleep habits, reflecting relatable therapy memes shared online.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #3

    Man with cochlear implant humorously turning off device during loud argument in relatable therapy memes format

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #4

    Text conversation showing a funny and relatable therapy meme about a cat that doesn't respect its owner.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #5

    Therapy meme showing a tweet about using therapist's house listing as a Zoom background before the next session.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #6

    Social media post with a relatable therapy meme caption about personal relationships with high engagement.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #7

    Tweet screenshot with a deleted post related to therapy memes about relatable and funny moments deserving their own couch.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #8

    Text meme about someone "turning in paperwork" and receiving an acceptance letter, humorous therapy meme theme.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #9

    Social media post humorously comparing the feeling of the year to being awake during surgery, a relatable therapy meme.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #10

    Funny and relatable therapy meme about emotional moments in food service work shared on social media.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #11

    Man with long hair and mustache giving a humorous example of talking skills in a relatable therapy meme format.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #12

    Tweet showing a humorous and relatable therapy meme about feeling disconnected and apathetic in conversations.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #13

    Musical notes titled Anxiety showing silence that speeds up, illustrating stress in funny and relatable therapy memes.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #14

    Funny and relatable therapy memes featuring humorous conversations and awkward moments at Starbucks with coffee orders.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #15

    Tweet by user Rhonda highlighting irony about women inspiring space travel contrasted with women scientists facing job losses, therapy meme humor.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #16

    Therapy meme showing a humorous conversation between therapist and patient about intentions and burning bridges.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #17

    Funny and relatable therapy meme showing aisle signs for craft supplies, snacks, caffeine, and pajamas labeled as a trap.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #18

    Twitter post joking about social behavior and eye contact frequency, a funny and relatable therapy meme about social cues.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #19

    Tweet about the hustle promoting naps and relaxation with a couch, fitting the theme of therapy memes and relatable humor.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #20

    Therapy meme showing a black cat wrecking a couch with torn paper, symbolizing relatable therapy moments.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #21

    Text meme about multiple interview rounds with a vampire, a funny and relatable therapy meme concept.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #22

    Disgruntled kitten meme with funny relatable therapy humor about not having that dog in me attitude.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #23

    Man in orange jacket focusing while meme text relates to therapy memes and shifting into soup mode humor.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #24

    Stuffed animal left by a trash bin with caption reflecting stress, fitting the theme of funny and relatable therapy memes.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #25

    Therapy meme showing a humorous coping device with options to suppress, ignore, mock, or deflect emotions.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #26

    Tweet about staff wellness budget including gym, meditation, massages, and spending on zoo goat pellets in funny therapy memes.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #27

    A social media post humorously misinterpreting a situation through a distorted lens of anxiety, a relatable therapy meme.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #28

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet about strangers sharing a hotel room, related to funny and relatable therapy memes.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    bobward_123 avatar
    Pandemonium
    Pandemonium
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, that was me and Jennifer Lawrence.

    #29

    Cartoon character humorously telling a phone to rest after entertaining a few people in funny and relatable therapy memes.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #30

    Two women with veils over their faces, captioned about matching personality disorders and love for fine cheeses, therapy meme.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #31

    Funny and relatable therapy meme showing a humorous text about feeling therapissed when a friend vents.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #32

    Tweet about personal choice and fun, illustrating relatable therapy memes on making separate decisions without judgment.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #33

    Funny and relatable therapy meme describing seasonal struggles from winter to autumn with humor about allergies and heat discomfort.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #34

    Funny and relatable therapy meme showing symptoms like agitation, irritability, headache, anxiety, and confusion on a dark background.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #35

    Therapy meme with a humorous tweet about revenge, featuring funny and relatable therapy humor on a black background.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #36

    Tweet showing a relatable therapy meme about anxiety and health worries, highlighting humor in mental health struggles.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #37

    Therapy meme tweet humor about embracing a recurring special mistake as a dear old friend in relatable therapy memes.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #38

    Text message screenshot with a humorous typo correction, fitting funny and relatable therapy memes theme.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #39

    Illustration of the trolley problem showing how therapy memes humorously depict difficult decision-making scenarios.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #40

    Funny and relatable therapy meme about Mozart acting like a cat, meowing and doing somersaults during rehearsals.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #41

    Twitter post about work struggles and capitalism, featured in a collection of funny and relatable therapy memes.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #42

    Tweet by user slaughthie humorously discussing emotions with relatable therapy meme text on black background.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #43

    Therapy meme text showing internal struggle with emotions and self-doubt, highlighting funny and relatable therapy content.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #44

    Tweet about leaving a man lacking empathy during severe migraines, highlighted in relatable therapy memes popular on social media.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #45

    Funny and relatable therapy meme about feeling misunderstood as a former gifted child during Halloween costume talks.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #46

    Funny and relatable therapy meme showing a bad joke about a colon changing sentence meaning and a humorous reaction.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    bobward_123 avatar
    Pandemonium
    Pandemonium
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Jane ate her friend's: colon

    #47

    Funny therapy meme reminding to drink water to protect your insides and the local frog population humorously.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #48

    Funny and relatable therapy meme showing inner conflict about productivity during a prolonged crisis with a humorous twist.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #49

    Tweet about venting and confession humor, relatable therapy memes connecting mental health and funny real-life advice.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    bobward_123 avatar
    Pandemonium
    Pandemonium
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Using AI to hear confession is the best use for it I've heard. ChatGPT won't be trying to grab the boys' w*****s.

    #50

    Therapy meme about a funny misunderstanding involving planet earth and nature documentary, shared in a deadpan tone.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #51

    Text meme by Robert R. Raymond expressing cynicism about capitalism, featured in funny and relatable therapy memes.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #52

    Therapy meme highlighting the reality of buying basic needs like food, transportation, housing, and healthcare for mental well-being.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #53

    Text conversation meme discussing marriage humor, fitting the theme of funny and relatable therapy memes about relationships.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #54

    Two birthday cakes labeled birth and removal humorously representing fraternal twins born by natural birth and C-section therapy memes.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #55

    Playground frog slide resembling a therapy meme with humorous text about worship and sins.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #56

    Social media post featuring a funny and relatable therapy meme with dialogue between Frodo and Gandalf.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #57

    Tweet about recognizing personality traits linked to gender expectations, featured in funny and relatable therapy memes.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #58

    Tweet about a relatable moment during a breakdown, shared in funny and relatable therapy memes.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #59

    Funny and relatable therapy meme about being the weirdest person in any social group, highlighting humor in therapy topics.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #60

    A therapy meme text reading I have been very good for a very long time and now I would like to bite, highlighting relatable therapy humor.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #61

    Man in a sheriff uniform lying on the ground painting over a parking lot line in funny and relatable therapy memes.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #62

    Tweet text about feeling weird and uncertain, humorous therapy meme relevant to relatable therapy memes content.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #63

    Twitter post saying they had to create a new stage of grief for me but other than that I'm doing fine, a therapy meme.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #64

    Text message conversation showing a relatable therapy meme about struggling to try and emotional feelings.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #65

    Tweet about seasonal depression in summer, capturing a funny and relatable therapy meme on mental health struggles.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #66

    Twitter post by user julianna humorously misunderstanding the phrase rail me, relatable therapy meme about miscommunication.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #67

    Tweet showing a relatable therapy meme about feeling constant anxiety without knowing the cause, featuring a computer error box.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #68

    Brown bear with a fish in its mouth looking focused by the river, a relatable therapy meme about being watched while working.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #69

    Screenshot of a meme listing relatable therapy traits as if they were Sim character traits like unflirty and couch potato.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #70

    Cartoon T-Rex meme with sunglasses showing funny and relatable therapy meme about hiding inner feelings behind a cool exterior.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #71

    Tweet meme about a friend busy with revenge, showcasing funny and relatable therapy memes humor.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #72

    Therapy meme showing Steve Martin in a grocery store meltdown over hot dogs and hot dog buns, relatable and funny.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #73

    Therapy meme showing a humorous conversation about recognizing trauma through fictional TV characters and self-reflection.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #74

    Woman wearing sunglasses drinking from two dessert milkshakes representing funny and relatable therapy memes.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #75

    Three people pointing fingers as guns labeled desires to write, read, listen to music, and a close-up of a person labeled inability to get off phone in therapy meme.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #76

    Therapy meme showing relatable humor with honey cake slices and a caption about chilling and resting times.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #77

    Therapy meme showing a pie with filling spilling that resembles a distressed face, capturing funny and relatable therapy moments.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #78

    Tweet about apples not causing drama over ripeness, shown in a therapy memes context with a humorous tone.

    memestodiscussintherapy

    #79

    Funny and relatable therapy meme with humorous text about attitude and playful threats aimed at haters.

    memestodiscussintherapy

