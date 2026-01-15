79 Funny And Relatable Therapy Memes That Deserve A Couch Of Their Own
Mental health isn’t something to take lightly. It’s worth paying attention to, and when it’s needed, getting professional support can make a real difference. At the same time, it helps to have a few smaller coping tools for the tougher days, and humor is one of them.
That’s why we put together a roundup of funny and relatable posts from an Instagram page with a very fitting name: Memes To Discuss In Therapy. They may not solve all your problems, but they can give you a quick mood boost and, hopefully, leave you feeling a little better than you did a moment ago. Scroll down to check them out.
This post may include affiliate links.
Using AI to hear confession is the best use for it I've heard. ChatGPT won't be trying to grab the boys' w*****s.