ADVERTISEMENT

The internet has given us plenty of things that can make us stressed, sad, or just plain overwhelmed. But it’s also given us a coping tool for all of it: memes. And thankfully, it never seems to run out of them.

So if you’re in need of a quick reset, these are here to do the job. This collection comes courtesy of the Instagram page @insta.single, full of funny posts that might just put you in a better mood for a few minutes. Scroll down to enjoy them—and if one makes you laugh, feel free to share it with someone else who could use it too.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny memes showing a woman in sunglasses photoshopped sitting and dancing on bacon-wrapped hot dogs to distract from eating better.

insta.single Report

7points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Sad historical painting close-up with tears, paired with text about regretting choices, used in funny memes for distraction.

    insta.single Report

    6points
    POST
    #3

    Funny meme with a confident character surrounded by knives, illustrating unpopular opinions and relatable humor to distract viewers.

    insta.single Report

    6points
    POST
    #4

    Side-by-side funny memes showing difference between how someone looks in the mirror versus in photos, highlighting meme humor.

    insta.single Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Twitter exchange about disliking people more with age, featured in a collection of funny memes for distraction.

    insta.single Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Tweet with a humorous message about tacos staying hot and amazing despite falling apart, featured in funny memes collection.

    insta.single Report

    6points
    POST
    #7

    Group of small angry dogs with mouths open, representing a funny meme to distract you from whatever you're avoiding right now

    insta.single Report

    6points
    POST
    #8

    Funny meme showing a mom and friend having a sleepover while dad brings a salami, cheese, and apple platter.

    insta.single Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Funny meme showing a dark figure and Jesus debating the struggle of folding laundry to distract from stress.

    insta.single Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Cartoon character holding a paper with a funny apology text, part of funny memes to distract you from avoiding tasks.

    insta.single Report

    5points
    POST
    #11

    Feet with purple nail polish pressing a calculator displaying 130, illustrating a funny meme about creating your own happiness.

    insta.single Report

    5points
    POST
    #12

    Tweet from Dylan Farella humorously expressing procrastination, featured among funny memes for distraction.

    insta.single Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Woman standing overwhelmed in a cluttered kitchen with dirty pots and pans, funny memes about avoiding chores.

    insta.single Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Elderly man with long white beard using a laptop, illustrating a funny meme about avoiding calls and googling numbers.

    insta.single Report

    5points
    POST
    #15

    Funny meme text about showing up early to the airport despite claiming no weird habits passed down from parents.

    insta.single Report

    5points
    POST
    #16

    Faded childhood photo on left and AI restored version as a funny meme to distract from whatever you’re avoiding.

    insta.single Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Funny meme showing Big Bird riding a horse carriage at dawn, humorously highlighting lack of sleep and distraction.

    insta.single Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Funny memes text image showing a humorous dialogue about men as providers and women asking them to provide.

    insta.single Report

    4points
    POST
    #19

    Funny meme about wanting to get a dog for a dog, a relatable distraction from responsibilities.

    insta.single Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    Four clowns in colorful costumes sitting at a meeting, funny memes distraction from work and team building talks.

    insta.single Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Funny meme with a crying cat used to distract from work and avoid responsibility in a humorous way.

    insta.single Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Man attempting to workout at home doing push-ups then lying down covered with a blanket, funny memes for distraction.

    insta.single Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    Funny meme text about a Cinderella-themed 7th birthday party where friends clean as part of the celebration.

    insta.single Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    Tweet from bebo about the biggest flex being when a friend's mom uses you as a good example, funny memes concept.

    insta.single Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Text message meme humor showing a conversation about not receiving a lamp with funny photo proof attempts.

    insta.single Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Woman with tear rolling down her cheek, shocked expression, shown with funny memes to distract from avoiding tasks.

    insta.single Report

    4points
    POST
    #27

    Funny meme text exchange about compliments, shared as part of a collection of funny memes to distract and entertain viewers.

    insta.single Report

    3points
    POST
    #28

    Funny meme about mixing friend groups compared to a special Disney channel crossover episode to distract viewers.

    insta.single Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Funny meme of a chubby cat with long lashes and painted nails, humorously responding to a compliment about body.

    insta.single Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Funny meme showing a cartoon bird struggling to remember the topic mid-conversation, perfect for distraction and humor.

    insta.single Report

    3points
    POST
    #31

    Funny memes showing a wide-eyed animated character awake at 3am, illustrating ADHD distraction humor.

    insta.single Report

    3points
    POST
    #32

    Tweet by The Black Supreme Kai joking about quitting a job and it getting worse later, funny memes for distraction.

    insta.single Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Medical note showing a patient left without being seen, citing animals at home and avoiding waiting as a funny meme distraction.

    insta.single Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Funny meme about strict parents with a humorous reply to how fun was limited to one day only.

    insta.single Report

    3points
    POST
    #35

    Woman raising a glass and laughing with a meme about exes to provide funny memes distraction.

    insta.single Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    Text meme showing a conversation where an intuitive best friend senses someone needs support, shared as a funny meme.

    insta.single Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Old Nokia phone screen showing a funny 90s text message, a nostalgic meme to distract and entertain viewers.

    insta.single Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Girl rolling her eyes expressing disbelief at a coworker acting like a supervisor funny meme for distraction from work.

    insta.single Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    Funny memes with Gandalf and a dog holding a tennis ball, showing a humorous exchange about help and intentions.

    insta.single Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    Funny memes text about motivation, pressure, and differing responses featuring bread dough and boiling water sayings.

    insta.single Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Tweet by Dylan Farella with a funny meme about mental stability, shared as part of funny memes to distract you.

    insta.single Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Funny meme about cooking together as a form of intimacy, humor to distract from avoiding tasks or responsibilities.

    insta.single Report

    3points
    POST
    #43

    Screenshot of a tweet about procrastination, a relatable funny meme to distract from avoiding tasks.

    insta.single Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    Mugshot of a woman accused of driving a motorized shopping cart, featured in funny memes to distract from avoidance.

    insta.single Report

    3points
    POST
    gordonrupe avatar
    Gordon
    Gordon
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is that Becky L y n c h?

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Text message exchange with humorous autocorrect mistake, illustrating funny memes to distract from avoidance moments.

    insta.single Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Screenshot of a funny meme about misheard song lyrics, illustrating humor in memes to help distract from stress.

    insta.single Report

    3points
    POST
    gordonrupe avatar
    Gordon
    Gordon
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who is Jason and why would he have his own waterfall? Is he just in charge of the waterfall? Now I'm tortured.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #47

    Social media meme about second guessing career and friendships, relatable funny memes to distract from stress and avoidance.

    insta.single Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    Funny meme text asking if cauliflower wants to be all these things shared on social media for distraction.

    insta.single Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Cat wrapped in a blanket looking cozy and lazy, a funny meme to distract from avoiding tasks right now.

    insta.single Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Funny meme text about wanting a casino trip with little money and a buffet gift card, hoping to leave with $9 million.

    insta.single Report

    3points
    POST
    #51

    Missed calls from mom and dad with a funny caption, a relatable meme to distract you from whatever you're avoiding.

    insta.single Report

    3points
    POST
    #52

    Young woman with a leopard print bonnet looking thoughtful in a car, a funny meme to distract from work stress and job worries

    insta.single Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #53

    Funny meme showing an elderly man, a woman, and a dog in holiday photos, depicting exhaustion from working.

    insta.single Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Eight women with flower crown filters on their faces, a funny meme from 2016 to distract from avoiding tasks.

    insta.single Report

    2points
    POST
    #55

    Meme showing a hospital hallway, patient in gown, mental health sign, and padded room for funny memes distraction.

    insta.single Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #56

    Children walking outside near portable classrooms with a humorous meme about old school buildings in funny memes collection.

    insta.single Report

    2points
    POST
    #57

    Wall display of colorful flip flops with a funny meme caption, part of 97 funny memes to distract you from stress.

    insta.single Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #58

    Person lying on floor with snacks and a candle, illustrating funny memes to distract from boredom and being alone.

    insta.single Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #59

    Comparison meme showing a stylish dress on website versus a pig in the same dress, highlighting funny memes distraction.

    insta.single Report

    2points
    POST
    #60

    Bear in pajamas and a red nightcap sleeping in an armchair at 5:37pm, a funny meme to distract you from avoiding tasks.

    insta.single Report

    2points
    POST
    #61

    Funny memes featuring a humorous tweet about a restaurant menu with hot dog, pizza, soda, and chicken bake.

    insta.single Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #62

    Man tapping his temple with a knowing smile next to a meme about detaching to avoid emotional pain, funny memes to distract viewers.

    insta.single Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #63

    Funny meme about feeding a boyfriend comparing him to a pet eating pellet and wet food for distraction.

    insta.single Report

    2points
    POST
    #64

    Funny meme text about sharing location and being responsible for someone's well-being, a humorous distraction meme.

    insta.single Report

    2points
    POST
    #65

    Funny meme about incremental alarms starting early, shared on social media to distract you from whatever you’re avoiding right now.

    insta.single Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Social media post by dirt prince asking does anyone know how to relax, a funny meme for distraction.

    insta.single Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    Funny meme text about loving being in bed despite everything feeling terrible, for distraction and humor purposes.

    insta.single Report

    2points
    POST
    #68

    Funny meme text about fries no longer coming with burgers as a new crisis, fitting for funny memes topic.

    insta.single Report

    2points
    POST
    #69

    Screenshot of a funny meme about first-time parents in Facebook groups, illustrating humor and funny memes.

    insta.single Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Funny meme text about single people using half their bed for remotes, phones, pillows, and snacks with laughing emojis.

    insta.single Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    Text message meme showing a girlfriend feeling unloved despite spending the weekend together, a funny meme about attention.

    insta.single Report

    2points
    POST
    #72

    Tweet meme comparing fast food burgers from Wendy’s, McDonald’s, White Castle, Burger King, Shake Shack, and Five Guys, funny meme distractions.

    insta.single Report

    2points
    POST
    #73

    Blurry nighttime photo of car headlights and taillights causing distraction in a funny meme about avoiding tasks.

    insta.single Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    Tweet from Simon Holland humorously mentioning needing a little snack with 2300 calories in a funny meme format.

    insta.single Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #75

    Meme showing nervous cartoon snail reacting to unexpected physical contact, a funny meme to distract you.

    insta.single Report

    2points
    POST
    #76

    Funny meme text about friends being willing references as boss, landlord, or teacher to distract you from tasks.

    insta.single Report

    2points
    POST
    #77

    Cartoon characters searching job listings on a computer, illustrating funny memes about workplace distractions and avoidance.

    insta.single Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    Social media post about healing and reclaiming enjoyment, featured in funny memes to distract you from avoiding tasks.

    insta.single Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #79

    Tweet humor about having multiple chapsticks in different places, part of funny memes to distract you from work.

    insta.single Report

    2points
    POST
    #80

    Funny meme text about discomfort of chilling at home while wearing jeans, part of funny memes to distract from avoidance.

    insta.single Report

    2points
    POST
    #81

    Text message meme showing a humorous conversation used to distract with funny memes from avoiding tasks.

    insta.single Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #82

    SpongeBob SquarePants meme showing a nervous expression about to miss a call funny memes to distract you.

    insta.single Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #83

    Woman stressed at office desk when interrupted from social media scrolling to do work, illustrating funny memes distraction.

    insta.single Report

    2points
    POST
    #84

    Screenshot of a funny meme with a tweet and a photo from a comedy scene, part of 97 funny memes to distract.

    insta.single Report

    2points
    POST
    #85

    Funny memes tweet about the high cost of last minute shopping for college toiletries as a distraction from stress.

    insta.single Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #86

    Cartoon of a person in a green hoodie shaking, captioned with a funny meme about eating times to distract from avoiding tasks.

    insta.single Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #87

    Text conversation meme showing someone avoiding plans by repeatedly saying they're watching Mary-Kate and Ashley, a funny meme distraction.

    insta.single Report

    1point
    POST
    #88

    Funny meme of a cartoon character in a white shirt with a humorous text about love and relationships.

    insta.single Report

    1point
    POST
    #89

    Cartoon character making a funny "ready to go" face meme included in a collection of funny memes to distract you.

    insta.single Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #90

    Funny meme showing a shocked reaction to people who enjoy salt and vinegar chips with humorous commentary

    insta.single Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #91

    Funny meme text about single people being comfortable alone and straightforward in dating, highlighted for meme distraction.

    insta.single Report

    1point
    POST
    #92

    Funny meme about missing school and checking the time, perfect for distraction from what you're avoiding right now.

    insta.single Report

    1point
    POST
    #93

    Cartoon character relaxing on a couch in cozy socks and a bonnet drinking soda, funny meme for distraction.

    insta.single Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #94

    Tweet by Hannah Berner humorously stating coffee makes you stressed but faster, included in funny memes collection.

    insta.single Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #95

    Funny meme text exchange about what feels illegal but isn't, mentioning flushing the toilet in the middle of the night.

    insta.single Report

    1point
    POST
    #96

    Tweet about overblown childhood fears including quicksand, the Bermuda Triangle, and leeches, part of funny memes to distract.

    insta.single Report

    1point
    POST
    #97

    Funny memes post by emmabetsinger saying she believed she could but fell asleep and didn’t, humor to distract you.

    insta.single Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!