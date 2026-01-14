97 Funny Memes To Distract You From Whatever You’re Avoiding Right Now
The internet has given us plenty of things that can make us stressed, sad, or just plain overwhelmed. But it’s also given us a coping tool for all of it: memes. And thankfully, it never seems to run out of them.
So if you’re in need of a quick reset, these are here to do the job. This collection comes courtesy of the Instagram page @insta.single, full of funny posts that might just put you in a better mood for a few minutes. Scroll down to enjoy them—and if one makes you laugh, feel free to share it with someone else who could use it too.
This post may include affiliate links.