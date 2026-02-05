52 Police Social Media Accounts That Are So Unserious It’s Hilarious
Many are intimidated by police officers. They enforce the law of the land, and having that power imbalance as a regular citizen can be daunting.
But that doesn’t mean that these folks don’t know how to laugh. And you will see their sense of humor in the following social media posts.
You won’t expect some of these one-liners from official police department pages. And when you do, it’s definitely something you would take a screenshot of. A lot of these are, indeed, comedy gold.
This post may include affiliate links.
I Love This Thread
So Cheesy, We Camembert It
Sounds To Me Like That Officer Was Just Chosen By A Cat
Social media gives the public better access to law enforcement officers, whether through official announcements, safety updates, severe weather warnings, or alerts about incidents to watch for. Through this, transparency builds trust in the community.
Cool Or Not Cool
I Don't Know Who Is Managing Your Social, But They Are Doing A Great Job
My Local Police Department Posted This
You were likely pleasantly surprised to see a silly post from an official police department page. Some of you even had to take a screenshot and post it online. But that then raises the question, is this acceptable silliness?
Darren Wright, Oro Valley Police Department’s public information officer, says it still depends on the audience.
Throwing A Party And Being Rejected By One's Peers Is One Thing, But Being Rejected By The Cops Is A Whole New Level
Dutch Police Force
How Else Are You Going To Learn How To Drive In The Snow?
“If you’re the chief of police at a university or in a school setting with a predominantly younger demographic, then using messaging that resonates with them is a good choice. They respond well to humor, fads, and the latest viral crazes,” Wright wrote.
Wright also notes that memorable content does not necessarily equate to effective communication.
Imagine The Police People Actually Placing The Dog In Their Chair And Taking This Photo
The Social Media Manager Here Deserves Some Award
On His Toes
At the end of the day, these official accounts must maintain professionalism when communicating with their social media audience. Wright recognizes the struggle to find the sweet spot between humanity, humor, and respectability online, but there is a time and place for silliness.
“Once it’s out on TwitFacestagram, it’s never coming back,” he wrote.
Not One Eaten
Maybe They Got It At A Thrift Store?
Brilliant
But ultimately, seeing the lighthearted content on these official pages adds some levity to your social media scrolling. It gives you a much-needed timeline cleanse from the toxicity during these tumultuous times.
Funny Encounter With A Raccoon
The Power Of The Dark Side
Warwickshire Police Actually Just Posted This
Premium Too
In Sydney?
You Can See The Smile On That Pig
The York Regional Police Department Is Pretty Humerous
It’s A Fun Little Surprise After You Tell Us
Or Arrest People For Sending Chain Messages Like We're Still Stuck In 2008
Kansas City Fire Department Saves The Kansas City Police Department From The Elevator
"To all the media outlets inquiring, here's the skinny: About 1 p.m. yesterday, April 27, 12 Tactical Team officers got into the elevator at our Police Academy. Then they couldn't get out. The weight limit had been exceeded. So Academy staff called for the Fire Department to respond. They did, and we appreciate them getting our officers out! Everyone was physically safe, but egos were severely injured."
Don't Peel Out
Unchain The Unicorn
New Dog On The Job
So Everyone In My Town Is Anxiously Awaiting For Dunkin Donuts To Finally Open. Today, The Police Department Posted This On Their Facebook
If Cops Have Ride-A-Longs, Do Firefighters Have Sleep-Overs?
So Johnny Depp Is Walking Around South East Queensland Dressed As Jack Sparrow. Local Police Posted This Selfie To Their Facebook
Officer Ovee Is Riding
Okay, But Who Thought Of “Pawfficer Donut”?
Only In New York
Looks Like An Inside Job
Mad Police
Superman
That's Hilarious
Local Sheriff Department Has A Good Sense Of Humor
Please Do. They Are 100% Violating My Rights As A Person
When They Made This A+ "Mr Brightside" Joke
But Why Did They Do It?
It's A Good Message And Made Me Laugh
That's Cold
How On Earth Did They Get His Shoes
Will Go Great With Your Imaginary Pay Raise
Criminal Dropped Phone Running From Police. They Took A Selfie And Told Him It Can Be Picked Up At The County Jail
Basically, Saw A Post On Facebook And They’re Now Using Bunnies On The Job
"Officer Gyurina and Cinnabun took the streets this week and have already made an impact on the community with their first arrest. Cinnabun searched a vehicle during an enforcement stop where she located suspected controlled substances and assisted in taking the suspect into custody without incident."