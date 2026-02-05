ADVERTISEMENT

Many are intimidated by police officers. They enforce the law of the land, and having that power imbalance as a regular citizen can be daunting. 

But that doesn’t mean that these folks don’t know how to laugh. And you will see their sense of humor in the following social media posts. 

You won’t expect some of these one-liners from official police department pages. And when you do, it’s definitely something you would take a screenshot of. A lot of these are, indeed, comedy gold.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Love This Thread

Screenshot of a humorous police social media post using a funny poem about driving and using indicators.

nswpolice Report

16points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    So Cheesy, We Camembert It

    Police social media post showing an overturned truck blocking a motorway, highlighting hilarious unserious police accounts.

    nswpolice Report

    16points
    POST
    #3

    Sounds To Me Like That Officer Was Just Chosen By A Cat

    Police social media post showing officer in car with a friendly cat, highlighting hilarious unserious police social media accounts.

    City of Oxford, Ohio - Division of Police Report

    16points
    POST

    Social media gives the public better access to law enforcement officers, whether through official announcements, safety updates, severe weather warnings, or alerts about incidents to watch for. Through this, transparency builds trust in the community. 
    #4

    Cool Or Not Cool

    Lincoln Police tweet humorously warning about the consequences of hotboxing and calling your mom, in police social media accounts.

    Lincoln_Police Report

    16points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    I Don't Know Who Is Managing Your Social, But They Are Doing A Great Job

    Chocolate frosted donut with colorful heart and sprinkle toppings shared by police social media account in a humorous post.

    nswpolice Report

    15points
    POST
    #6

    My Local Police Department Posted This

    Silver sedan towing small garden cart on street with police PSA about garden carts from police social media accounts.

    menameistaken Report

    15points
    POST

    You were likely pleasantly surprised to see a silly post from an official police department page. Some of you even had to take a screenshot and post it online. But that then raises the question, is this acceptable silliness? 

    Darren Wright, Oro Valley Police Department’s public information officer, says it still depends on the audience.
    #7

    Throwing A Party And Being Rejected By One's Peers Is One Thing, But Being Rejected By The Cops Is A Whole New Level

    Lees Summit Police reply humorously to a social media post about a weekend party, showing unserious police social media accounts.

    Omit786 Report

    15points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Dutch Police Force

    Tweet showing a police social media post about a bird arrested with a black bar over its face, highlighting unserious police humor.

    CampbellxEmma , politie_utrecht_centrum Report

    15points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    How Else Are You Going To Learn How To Drive In The Snow?

    Screenshot of a humorous police social media post from LMPD showing playful and unserious police social media content.

    LMPD Report

    15points
    POST

    “If you’re the chief of police at a university or in a school setting with a predominantly younger demographic, then using messaging that resonates with them is a good choice. They respond well to humor, fads, and the latest viral crazes,” Wright wrote. 

    Wright also notes that memorable content does not necessarily equate to effective communication. 
    #10

    Imagine The Police People Actually Placing The Dog In Their Chair And Taking This Photo

    Police social media post shows a dog sitting at a desk in front of a computer, humorously checking a database.

    NSW Police Force Report

    15points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    The Social Media Manager Here Deserves Some Award

    Tweet from Lawrence Police social media account humorously warning about slick roads during snow, showcasing unserious police social media accounts.

    LawrenceKS_PD Report

    14points
    POST
    #12

    On His Toes

    Philadelphia police officers posing with a basketball player on a football field in a lighthearted social media post.

    PhillyPolice Report

    14points
    POST

    At the end of the day, these official accounts must maintain professionalism when communicating with their social media audience. Wright recognizes the struggle to find the sweet spot between humanity, humor, and respectability online, but there is a time and place for silliness. 

    “Once it’s out on TwitFacestagram, it’s never coming back,” he wrote. 
    #13

    Not One Eaten

    Police social media post showing a prank vegetable platter in a Dunkin' box, highlighting unserious police accounts humor.

    CedarParkPD Report

    14points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Maybe They Got It At A Thrift Store?

    Tweet from Wyoming Police Twitter account sharing a humorous pro tip on false names, illustrating unserious police social media posts.

    wyomingpd Report

    14points
    POST
    #15

    Brilliant

    Sussex Police tweet repeating Nee-naw with police and car emojis, showcasing humorous police social media content.

    sussex_police Report

    14points
    POST

    But ultimately, seeing the lighthearted content on these official pages adds some levity to your social media scrolling. It gives you a much-needed timeline cleanse from the toxicity during these tumultuous times. 
    #16

    Funny Encounter With A Raccoon

    Police social media post shares funny raccoon hitchhiker photos on a car windshield at night on a city street.

    Colorado Springs Police Department Report

    13points
    POST
    #17

    The Power Of The Dark Side

    Surrey Police tweet showing playful police social media interaction with a child dressed as Batman, highlighting humorous police accounts.

    SurreyPolice Report

    13points
    POST
    #18

    Warwickshire Police Actually Just Posted This

    Police social media account shares a humorous efit sketch to catch a burglary suspect with serious intentions behind the post.

    warkspolice Report

    13points
    POST
    #19

    Premium Too

    Edmonton Police social media post humorously warning about valuables left visible inside a car, highlighting unserious police accounts.

    edmontonpolice Report

    13points
    POST
    #20

    In Sydney?

    NSW Police Force tweet humorously addressing UFO calls, showcasing one of the most unserious police social media accounts.

    nswpolice Report

    12points
    POST
    #21

    You Can See The Smile On That Pig

    Orem police officer holding a pig, showcasing one of the police social media accounts that are hilariously unserious.

    Orem Police Department Report

    12points
    POST
    #22

    The York Regional Police Department Is Pretty Humerous

    Minimal jail cell with metal toilet and bench posted on a police social media account showing unserious content.

    YRP Report

    12points
    POST
    #23

    It’s A Fun Little Surprise After You Tell Us

    Social media post from Greensboro Police Department humorously asking followers to share their coolest crimes not caught.

    Greensboro Police Department Report

    12points
    POST
    #24

    Or Arrest People For Sending Chain Messages Like We're Still Stuck In 2008

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet from a police social media account joking about arresting people for long Instagram stories.

    EastLansingPD Report

    12points
    POST
    #25

    Kansas City Fire Department Saves The Kansas City Police Department From The Elevator

    Kansas City Missouri Police Department sharing a humorous moment on police social media accounts showing a firefighter and trapped group.

    "To all the media outlets inquiring, here's the skinny: About 1 p.m. yesterday, April 27, 12 Tactical Team officers got into the elevator at our Police Academy. Then they couldn't get out. The weight limit had been exceeded. So Academy staff called for the Fire Department to respond. They did, and we appreciate them getting our officers out! Everyone was physically safe, but egos were severely injured."

    Kansas City Missouri Police Department Report

    11points
    POST
    #26

    Don't Peel Out

    Police social media post humor with a banana peel on a car dashboard warning about tailgating in a funny way.

    LawrenceKS_PD Report

    11points
    POST
    #27

    Unchain The Unicorn

    Police officer selfie with a toy unicorn secured by a seatbelt, showcasing one of the funniest police social media accounts.

    PSOSSouthHigh Report

    11points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    New Dog On The Job

    Police social media post features a dachshund dressed as a K9 officer, showcasing hilarious and unserious police accounts.

    mtkapd Report

    11points
    POST
    #29

    So Everyone In My Town Is Anxiously Awaiting For Dunkin Donuts To Finally Open. Today, The Police Department Posted This On Their Facebook

    Murrieta Police humorously counting down to Dunkin Donuts opening in their social media post with officers and staff.

    imgur.com Report

    11points
    POST
    #30

    If Cops Have Ride-A-Longs, Do Firefighters Have Sleep-Overs?

    Two firefighters with wide eyes in gear featured on police social media accounts known for hilarious content and unserious posts.

    Roswell Police Department Report

    11points
    POST
    #31

    So Johnny Depp Is Walking Around South East Queensland Dressed As Jack Sparrow. Local Police Posted This Selfie To Their Facebook

    Queensland Police Service sharing a funny police social media selfie with a Johnny Depp lookalike in uniform and hats.

    Queensland Police Service Report

    11points
    POST
    #32

    Officer Ovee Is Riding

    Oro Valley Police social media post shows an elf doll on police motorcycle promoting traffic safety humorously.

    Oro Valley Police Department Report

    11points
    POST
    #33

    Okay, But Who Thought Of “Pawfficer Donut”?

    Police social media post featuring officers and a kitten inside a police car, highlighting humorous police social media accounts.

    TroyMI_Police Report

    10points
    POST
    #34

    Only In New York

    Person in a red furry costume handcuffed in a police station, showcasing humorous police social media accounts.

    NYPDMTS Report

    10points
    POST
    #35

    Looks Like An Inside Job

    Police social media account showing officers humorously investigating a donut crime scene with crime tape and cameras.

    Soledad Police Department Report

    10points
    POST
    #36

    Mad Police

    Screenshot of a humorous interaction on a police social media account showing a witty reply from Lawrence Police.

    PointlessShelf Report

    10points
    POST
    #37

    Superman

    Police social media post showing officers in superhero costumes next to a car missing rear wheels on a highway at night.

    StaffsRCT Report

    10points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    That's Hilarious

    Screenshot of a humorous reply from a police social media account showing unserious banter with the public.

    funny cop memes Report

    10points
    POST
    #39

    Local Sheriff Department Has A Good Sense Of Humor

    Police social media post with officers hiding behind a sign warning motorists to seriously slow down, showcasing unserious police humor.

    National Fraternal Order of Police Report

    10points
    POST
    #40

    Please Do. They Are 100% Violating My Rights As A Person

    Lenexa Police tweet humorously asking about arresting allergies, showcasing unserious police social media accounts.

    LenexaPolice Report

    10points
    POST
    #41

    When They Made This A+ "Mr Brightside" Joke

    Police social media post shows a happy black police dog in vehicle, highlighting humorous and unserious police social media accounts.

    nswpolice Report

    9points
    POST
    #42

    But Why Did They Do It?

    Queensland Police social media post with chickens crossing a street at a pedestrian crossing, highlighting police humor.

    QldPolice Report

    9points
    POST
    #43

    It's A Good Message And Made Me Laugh

    Police car parked on snowy road with humorous social media post about driving slowly and snow patrol.

    nswpolice Report

    9points
    POST
    #44

    That's Cold

    Lawrence Police tweet using humor on social media, showcasing one of the funniest police social media accounts online.

    lawrenceks_pd Report

    9points
    POST
    #45

    How On Earth Did They Get His Shoes

    Tweet from Manchester City Centre Police showing a humorous dispute over photocopying with customers and shop shoes taken.

    gmpcitycentre Report

    9points
    POST
    #46

    Will Go Great With Your Imaginary Pay Raise

    Two police officers casually leaning on police cars with humorous social media caption about writing an imaginary ticket.

    Portageville Police Department Report

    9points
    POST
    #47

    Criminal Dropped Phone Running From Police. They Took A Selfie And Told Him It Can Be Picked Up At The County Jail

    Four police officers smiling for a selfie in a parking lot with a humorous social media message about a lost phone.

    I Support Law Enforcement Officers Report

    9points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #48

    Basically, Saw A Post On Facebook And They’re Now Using Bunnies On The Job

    Police officer humorously handling a dog in handcuffs, showcasing police social media accounts with unserious content.

    "Officer Gyurina and Cinnabun took the streets this week and have already made an impact on the community with their first arrest. Cinnabun searched a vehicle during an enforcement stop where she located suspected controlled substances and assisted in taking the suspect into custody without incident."

    Grimmmxx Report

    9points
    POST
    #49

    Whatever Works Right

    Police social media post showing officers humorously cooling down in a freezer and store, highlighting unserious police social media accounts.

    SouthlakeDPS Report

    9points
    POST
    #50

    Assume You Gave Her A Warning

    Police social media post shows officer humorously interacting with toddler in a toy car, highlighting unserious police social media accounts.

    ThorntonPolice Report

    9points
    POST
    #51

    So Dangerous, Just As Well No One Was There At The Time

    Tweet from police social media showing a hatchback and humor about a PS4 thrown from a fifth-floor window.

    MPSTowerHam Report

    8points
    POST
    #52

    Czech Police Twitter

    Tweet from a police social media account humorously sharing progress in an ants smashing game with a close-up image of a finger on ants.

    SpiciestSpices Report

    8points
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!