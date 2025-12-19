ADVERTISEMENT

Many people perceive roasting as an act of love. The premise here is that witty, playful teasing among close kin without malicious intent can build trust and signal acceptance. 

In the case of strangers online, slightly spicy banter can make for hilariously memorable exchanges. If you’re on the receiving end of epic burns, it can also be good training for not taking yourself too seriously. 

So, without further ado, here are some of the best roast exchanges Bored Panda has collected for 2025. A few of these burns are so sick, they may require some ointment.

#1

Husband Of The Year Gets Called Out On His Misogyny

Screenshot of a social media burn conversation showcasing epic burns of 2025 turning insults into art.

retrocotfan Report

19points
POST
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
Premium 9 minutes ago

Oh blechhhhh. 🤢

1
1point
reply
    #2

    On The Power Of Belief

    Social media exchange showcasing epic burns of 2025 turning witty insults into clever art and humor.

    Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

    19points
    POST
    #3

    Dude, Do You Even Hear Yourself?

    Text post about finding a girlfriend who agrees with everything said, featured among epic burns of 2025.

    BillyNtheBoingers Report

    18points
    POST

    There is often a negative connotation to teasing. But as you can see in the following posts, these banter sessions are not intended to be painful or destructive. Experts describe this as prosocial teasing, which builds trust and affection while testing each other’s boundaries and not going overboard. 

    #4

    Rednote User Asking The Real Question

    Screenshot of a social media comment exchange showcasing epic burns of 2025 that turned insults into art.

    reddit.com Report

    17points
    POST
    #5

    Patriarchy Burn

    Screenshot of a social media exchange showcasing one of the epic burns of 2025 turning insults into art.

    sigma_god Report

    17points
    POST
    #6

    Self Burn

    Young woman performing a complex stretch in a gym with viral social media comments showcasing epic burns of 2025.

    al_beruni Report

    16points
    POST

    Prosocial teasing has its benefits, according to psychology researcher Dr. Peter Gray. For one, it is an expression of acceptance of one’s character by looking at a person’s flaws in a lighthearted manner. 

    “Teasing can be a playful way of expressing that knowledge (of someone’s strengths and weaknesses) and thereby reinforcing the friendship,” Dr. Gray explained. 
    #7

    Roast By Mom

    Twitter exchange showing epic burns in 2025, turning witty insults into art with clever book titles and replies.

    Bulok Report

    16points
    POST
    #8

    I Would Do The Same

    YouTube comment on Disney Snow White movie, an epic burn of 2025 turning insults into art with 1.2 lakh likes.

    Tanmay_33 Report

    16points
    POST
    d4rkpone avatar
    TotallyNOTAFox
    TotallyNOTAFox
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago (edited)

    The YT channel "Chat Music" made 4 songs out of comments posted below the trailers - It's AI music, but it's very entertaining

    0
    0points
    reply
    #9

    Made In USA

    Screenshot of a tweet exchange showing one user calling out others on unfair wages, a notable epic burn of 2025.

    Brian_Ghoshery Report

    16points
    POST
    d4rkpone avatar
    TotallyNOTAFox
    TotallyNOTAFox
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago

    "We can't have minimum wage since that would make the food expensive! Also you have to tip at least 30% because the waiting stuff NEEDS that money to survive..."

    1
    1point
    reply
    Playful jabs are also a way to deflate egos. According to Dr. Gray, these banters are also a way of reminding someone of their flaws, which keeps them grounded. This may be especially true when dealing with someone who appears arrogant. 

    As Dr. Gray explained, everyone has their moments of arrogance, and light teasing can help bring that person back to reality.

    #10

    Mommy I’m Scared Of Socialism

    Twitter users exchanging epic burns about socialism and capitalism, showcasing witty insults that turned into art.

    Stotallytob3r Report

    16points
    POST
    #11

    Bro Thinks He's Homelander

    Image showing a clever burn comparing Superman and Homelander, a top example of epic burns in 2025.

    Either_Storm_6932 Report

    16points
    POST
    #12

    Oh, You're An Artist? What Medium?

    Two users exchange epic burns about art and food, turning insults into witty expressions and creative mashups.

    Shot-Pie1040 Report

    15points
    POST

    Studies have also shown that roasting a romantic partner may be healthy for the relationship. It primarily argues that humor is integral to strengthening connections. According to the findings, women reported more satisfaction in their relationships when their partners could make fun of themselves. 

    "Earlier studies have shown that people are looking for a partner with a sense of humour and who enjoys a laugh," said psychology professor René Proyer, who was one of the researchers.
    #13

    That's One Way Of Putting It

    Social media post showing an epic burn comment about handicap spots at a church, part of epic burns 2025.

    hatsandpenguins Report

    15points
    POST
    #14

    “There Has Never Been Another Nation That Has Existed Much Beyond 250 Years”

    Social media post featuring epic burns of 2025 with clever insults turning comments into artful comebacks.

    SamCham10 Report

    15points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     3 minutes ago

    I know. The castle (chateau) in our town was constructed in 1137 and then rebuilt in 1308.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #15

    This Might Be A Crime Scene

    Twitter conversation showing epic burns of 2025, featuring witty and sarcastic insults turning comments into art.

    TTwelveUnits Report

    15points
    POST
    However, the researchers also offered a caveat: crossing that thin line between playful roasting and ridicule – especially when doing so to others – can strain relationships. 

    "These three characteristics are personality traits that can occur at the same time, to varying degrees and in different combinations,” Proyer explained. “They can range, for example, from making harmless jokes to ridiculing others. All of these characteristics are normal, up to a certain point.”
    #16

    Welp, He Deserved It

    Screenshot of a witty online burn turning an insult into art with clever wordplay in 2025 social media comments.

    Remarkable_Reserve98 Report

    15points
    POST
    #17

    Apparently, God Was The One Skipping Happy Hour

    Social media conversation showing an epic burn where an atheist claims credit for being alcohol-free, a top insult in 2025.

    Malpocada Report

    15points
    POST
    #18

    Dodging Kids Like Bullets

    Car dashboard screen covered in plastic, a funny epic burn turning a dad's habit into art and humor in 2025.

    bugbusterpromax Report

    15points
    POST
    #19

    A Pretty Unique Insult Found On The Match Thread For The Recent USA - Scotland Game

    Rugby players shaking hands after Scotland's 85-0 win over USA with a viral witty burn comment on defense spending.

    IlikeGeekyHistoryRSA Report

    14points
    POST
    #20

    Gx Got No Chill

    Screenshot of Opera GX tweeting a burn about uninstalling Microsoft Edge, showcasing epic internet insults.

    thedjzihan Report

    14points
    POST
    #21

    I Wish I Could Reply Like This

    Social media exchange featuring epic burns in 2025, showcasing clever insults that turned into art through witty comebacks.

    Itchy-Pie-2482 Report

    14points
    POST
    #22

    That Is Why We Trade

    Tweet exchange showing an epic burn from 2025 where a user contradicts Tesla's claim about American-made cars.

    CorleoneBaloney Report

    14points
    POST
    #23

    You Move Like You’ve Borrowed Someone’s Arms

    Person holding a bag of bacon slices with text overlay about hating weekends, illustrating epic burns in 2025.

    itsdawolfyseeing Report

    13points
    POST
    #24

    I Strive To Be This Creative

    A kitchen counter with a water bottle, hot sauce, pita bread, cream cheese, and an open tin of sardines - epic burns.

    Negative_Gas4388 Report

    12points
    POST
    #25

    Nothing Like Getting Your Fashion Compared To That Of A Poison-Type Pokémon Trainer

    Man in black and red outfit taking a mirror selfie with chain accessories, paired with an epic burn comment on Reddit.

    Velorian-Steel Report

    12points
    POST
    #26

    "Break Your Ankle" Is Crazy

    Man wearing extremely tight jeans standing outdoors with thousands of comments, showcasing epic burns in 2025.

    SafePlenty2590 Report

    12points
    POST
    andrew-w00197 avatar
    Did I say that out loud?
    Did I say that out loud?
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago

    Where is his equally chav girlfriend with the camel toe?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #27

    What Is The Obsession With Us Needing Them?

    Screenshot of a social media exchange featuring epic burns of 2025 turning insults into art.

    youngbutnotstupid Report

    12points
    POST
    #28

    Whats The Diffrence Between Women And Transwomen?

    Screenshot of a social media exchange displaying epic burns and witty insults turning words into art in 2025.

    j0sefk Report

    12points
    POST
    #29

    Being Mad At Poor People In General Is So Funny. Like Are You A DC Villain?

    Screenshot of a social media post showcasing an epic burn comparing broke and rich people, highlighting 2025 insults.

    Bitter-Gur-4613 Report

    12points
    POST
    #30

    Insult So Good, Even The Insulted Was Impressed

    Chat conversation showing an epic burn about organ donation, featuring witty and sharp insults turning words into art.

    neekehehe Report

    12points
    POST
    #31

    Victorian Newspaper Boy?

    Person wearing a black cap and jacket with text about losing personality at work, illustrating epic burns insults in 2025.

    Yvmeno Report

    12points
    POST
    #32

    Ludwig Trying To Speedrun Minecraft

    Streamer playing Minecraft using a lava bucket while viewer comments create epic burns in 2025 insults art.

    ViktorKozh Report

    12points
    POST
    #33

    Handwriting Reminiscent Of An Ecg Reading

    A chaotic handwritten page analyzed on Reddit, exemplifying epic burns that turned insults into art.

    radicalplacement Report

    12points
    POST
    #34

    A Colorful Fellow

    Reddit thread showing epic burns with insults turning into art, discussing unpopular celebrity attractiveness opinions.

    pomodoro_inidoro Report

    11points
    POST
    #35

    Just A Catfish Getting Cooked

    Facebook post showing a twisted humor burn where a request for a hug is met with a brutally honest comeback.

    drippy_dik Report

    11points
    POST
    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    1 minute ago

    You have to find your own worth. Get a therapist and go, that's the first step in getting your confidence/self esteem up so that you can do more.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #36

    The Worst Kind Of Beans

    Dog with a funny expression captured in a viral burn, showcasing epic burns that turned insults into art.

    fickleturtle Report

    11points
    POST
    #37

    They Would Whistle

    Birthday candle shaped like zero displayed on store shelf with a witty insult below, showcasing epic burns of 2025.

    Huge_Chipmunk50 Report

    11points
    POST
    #38

    Sounds About Right

    Screenshot of a social media burn where a user replies to a phone price complaint with a sharp, witty insult.

    Nigel_Hunter Report

    11points
    POST
    #39

    Why Are They All Shaped Like Squeezed Tube Of Toothpaste

    Three men posing indoors with hats and a mounted deer skull behind them, showcasing epic burns and insults.

    MABEHIERhier Report

    11points
    POST
    #40

    Nike Ad People

    Two people posing indoors with a social media post showing epic burns and witty insults trending in 2025 comments.

    lfemboyl0 Report

    11points
    POST
    #41

    It Took Me A Second To Get It

    Screenshot of a witty social media burn with strawberries covered in sugar, showcasing epic burns of 2025.

    bigchonkycat Report

    11points
    POST
    #42

    Shots Have Been Fired

    Screenshot of a social media comment showing an epic burn, one of the best insults from 2025.

    droo46 Report

    11points
    POST
    #43

    Just Cant Escape Them Can We

    Screenshot of a social media exchange showcasing epic burns of 2025 turning insults into witty comebacks and art.

    Kuwiimo Report

    11points
    POST
    em_19 avatar
    E M
    E M
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago

    The level of stupid/incel in this tweet is mind-boggling.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #44

    Bowling For Soup

    Twitter exchange showcasing epic burns of 2025, turning sharp insults into clever and creative online art.

    poor_couture Report

    11points
    POST
    #45

    On A Post Talking About Gaza

    Social media comments showcasing epic burns of 2025 with witty insults turning conversations into art.

    Radioactive_aurora Report

    11points
    POST
    #46

    But What's Tarantino Without Feet?

    Young man with text misunderstanding fun guy meaning, example of epic burns turning insults into art in comments.

    Anxious-Energy1159 Report

    11points
    POST
    #47

    On The Concept Of Christmas

    Social media exchange featuring epic burns of 2025 turning insults into clever and witty art in online comments.

    Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

    11points
    POST
    #48

    Me Hands Dirty, Me Strong

    Social media post showing epic burns with a close-up of a dirty hand and witty insult about hands cracks.

    lfemboyl0 Report

    10points
    POST
    #49

    Reaction To The Shane Gillis SNL Monologue

    Comedian performing on stage delivering epic burns of 2025 with sharp insults turning humor into art.

    bopshebop2 Report

    10points
    POST
    #50

    Ryanair

    Twitter exchange with Ryanair humorously responding to travel foot size policy, featured in epic burns of 2025 collection.

    AnbuAttack Report

    10points
    POST
    #51

    Hytale Is Very Inclusive

    Twitter conversation showing a humorous burn with a gaming screenshot, highlighting epic burns of 2025 that turned insults into art.

    reddit.com Report

    10points
    POST
    #52

    This Made Me Laugh

    Young man with styled hair and a smirk, pictured outdoors with green apples, reflecting epic burns in 2025.

    ihatepeopleandyoutoo Report

    10points
    POST
    #53

    Accurate And Straight To The Point

    Screenshot of a social media post where a user responds with an epic burn, showcasing insults turned into art in 2025.

    Even-Candidate-3594 Report

    10points
    POST
    #54

    They Could Be On To Something

    Twitter post showing a witty burn about using air freshener as deodorant, an example of epic burns 2025.

    Hakai76 Report

    10points
    POST
    #55

    What The Font? This Is From Threads, Where The Person Was Upset That Their Card Sent To Ryan Seacrest’s Radio Station Was Returned To Sender As Undeliverable

    Handwritten return to sender envelope with a witty comment, showcasing epic burns and creative insults in 2025.

    colo_kelly Report

    10points
    POST
    #56

    Literal Truth

    Screenshot of a social media exchange showcasing epic burns of 2025 turning insults into clever art.

    spicy_Queen0 Report

    10points
    POST
    #57

    Simple But Lethal

    Twitter exchange showcasing epic burns of 2025 where insults are cleverly turned into art in social media interactions.

    reddit.com Report

    9points
    POST
    #58

    Facts Can Be Rare At Times

    Screenshot of a witty social media burn referencing Dan Bilzerian, showcasing epic burns that turned insults into art.

    sigma_god Report

    9points
    POST
    #59

    Tried To Jump On The Bandwagon. Missed

    Social media exchange showcasing epic burns of 2025 turning insults into art with sharp and witty comebacks.

    saveyourfork Report

    9points
    POST
    #60

    Threads Has Hidden Gems Sometimes

    Screenshot of an online roast reply featuring epic burns, a main keyword for 2025 insults turned into art.

    originallyik Report

    9points
    POST
    #61

    These Times Are Hard On Everyone

    Plate of rice and pasta with mayonnaise and cheddar, paired with an epic burn comment turning insults into art.

    Tater-Tot-Casserole Report

    8points
    POST
    #62

    Well Damn Ref Do Something

    Young woman with red hair sharing a story with epic burns of 2025, turning insults into creative expressions.

    discovid19 Report

    8points
    POST
    #63

    I Wonder Who’ll Win?

    Text post with emojis about a first fight and size comparison, popular example of epic burns in 2025 comments section.

    LLuckyyL Report

    6points
    POST

