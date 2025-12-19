63 Epic Burns Of 2025 That Turned Insults Into Art
Many people perceive roasting as an act of love. The premise here is that witty, playful teasing among close kin without malicious intent can build trust and signal acceptance.
In the case of strangers online, slightly spicy banter can make for hilariously memorable exchanges. If you’re on the receiving end of epic burns, it can also be good training for not taking yourself too seriously.
So, without further ado, here are some of the best roast exchanges Bored Panda has collected for 2025. A few of these burns are so sick, they may require some ointment.
Husband Of The Year Gets Called Out On His Misogyny
On The Power Of Belief
Dude, Do You Even Hear Yourself?
There is often a negative connotation to teasing. But as you can see in the following posts, these banter sessions are not intended to be painful or destructive. Experts describe this as prosocial teasing, which builds trust and affection while testing each other’s boundaries and not going overboard.
Rednote User Asking The Real Question
Patriarchy Burn
Self Burn
Prosocial teasing has its benefits, according to psychology researcher Dr. Peter Gray. For one, it is an expression of acceptance of one’s character by looking at a person’s flaws in a lighthearted manner.
“Teasing can be a playful way of expressing that knowledge (of someone’s strengths and weaknesses) and thereby reinforcing the friendship,” Dr. Gray explained.
Roast By Mom
I Would Do The Same
The YT channel "Chat Music" made 4 songs out of comments posted below the trailers - It's AI music, but it's very entertaining
Made In USA
"We can't have minimum wage since that would make the food expensive! Also you have to tip at least 30% because the waiting stuff NEEDS that money to survive..."
Playful jabs are also a way to deflate egos. According to Dr. Gray, these banters are also a way of reminding someone of their flaws, which keeps them grounded. This may be especially true when dealing with someone who appears arrogant.
As Dr. Gray explained, everyone has their moments of arrogance, and light teasing can help bring that person back to reality.
Mommy I’m Scared Of Socialism
Bro Thinks He's Homelander
Oh, You're An Artist? What Medium?
Studies have also shown that roasting a romantic partner may be healthy for the relationship. It primarily argues that humor is integral to strengthening connections. According to the findings, women reported more satisfaction in their relationships when their partners could make fun of themselves.
"Earlier studies have shown that people are looking for a partner with a sense of humour and who enjoys a laugh," said psychology professor René Proyer, who was one of the researchers.
That's One Way Of Putting It
“There Has Never Been Another Nation That Has Existed Much Beyond 250 Years”
I know. The castle (chateau) in our town was constructed in 1137 and then rebuilt in 1308.
This Might Be A Crime Scene
However, the researchers also offered a caveat: crossing that thin line between playful roasting and ridicule – especially when doing so to others – can strain relationships.
"These three characteristics are personality traits that can occur at the same time, to varying degrees and in different combinations,” Proyer explained. “They can range, for example, from making harmless jokes to ridiculing others. All of these characteristics are normal, up to a certain point.”
Welp, He Deserved It
Apparently, God Was The One Skipping Happy Hour
Dodging Kids Like Bullets
A Pretty Unique Insult Found On The Match Thread For The Recent USA - Scotland Game
Gx Got No Chill
I Wish I Could Reply Like This
That Is Why We Trade
You Move Like You’ve Borrowed Someone’s Arms
I Strive To Be This Creative
Nothing Like Getting Your Fashion Compared To That Of A Poison-Type Pokémon Trainer
"Break Your Ankle" Is Crazy
Where is his equally chav girlfriend with the camel toe?
What Is The Obsession With Us Needing Them?
Whats The Diffrence Between Women And Transwomen?
Being Mad At Poor People In General Is So Funny. Like Are You A DC Villain?
Insult So Good, Even The Insulted Was Impressed
Victorian Newspaper Boy?
Ludwig Trying To Speedrun Minecraft
Handwriting Reminiscent Of An Ecg Reading
A Colorful Fellow
Just A Catfish Getting Cooked
You have to find your own worth. Get a therapist and go, that's the first step in getting your confidence/self esteem up so that you can do more.