ADVERTISEMENT

Sweeping landscapes, majestic skylines, views as far as the eye can see. That’s the beauty of panoramic photography. It can take us on an epic journey that “normal” pictures can’t come close to. But only if the person holding the camera knows exactly what they’re doing, has a steady hand and the world doesn’t make any sudden movements.

Panoramic perfection is not easy to achieve. More often than not, expectations do not meet reality and instead of an artistic masterpiece, we’re presented with a masterpiece of a different kind. One which deserves its rightful place in the comedic hall of fame.

Bored Panda has put together a compilation of some of the wildest, funniest and cursed panoramic photos spotted online. Expect missing torsos, oversized "lower backs," two-headed dogs, and a rather drunken Eiffel Tower. These are the moments when everything tried to come together in one glorious, ultra-wide frame but failed spectacularly, with hilarious results.