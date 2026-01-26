ADVERTISEMENT

Sweeping landscapes, majestic skylines, views as far as the eye can see. That’s the beauty of panoramic photography. It can take us on an epic journey that “normal” pictures can’t come close to. But only if the person holding the camera knows exactly what they’re doing, has a steady hand and the world doesn’t make any sudden movements.

Panoramic perfection is not easy to achieve. More often than not, expectations do not meet reality and instead of an artistic masterpiece, we’re presented with a masterpiece of a different kind. One which deserves its rightful place in the comedic hall of fame.

Bored Panda has put together a compilation of some of the wildest, funniest and cursed panoramic photos spotted online. Expect missing torsos, oversized "lower backs," two-headed dogs, and a rather drunken Eiffel Tower. These are the moments when everything tried to come together in one glorious, ultra-wide frame but failed spectacularly, with hilarious results.

#1

Just Going For A Hike

Man's head and legs distorted in a panoramic photo fail creating an accidental masterpiece in a mountainous landscape.

sunflash2009 Report

59 minutes ago

Wow all legs no lungs, and he made it at that altitude, that’s crazy

Panoramic perfection isn't achieved overnight. It'll likely take a few hits and misses before many people are finally able to get the money shot the first time around. But there are some tips and tricks you can dip into to get to the finish line a little faster.

Let's assume you're using your mobile phone. Once you've selected Panorama mode, you should see a screen with 1 or 2 arrows and a line across the screen. Start by pressing the round shutter button, then move your phone across the scene you wish to capture, from left to right or right to left.
    #2

    My Dog Is A Cerberus

    Dog with two heads standing in shallow water surrounded by trees, showcasing a panoramic photo fail and accidental masterpiece.

    Pufferchung Report

    #3

    Friend Tried To Take A Panorama Of Her Dachshund

    Long dachshund with distorted elongated body created by panoramic photo fail in an outdoor setting.

    _knoxy Report

    You'll need to have a steady hand and not make any sudden movements in order to keep the arrow on the line. If you pan too fast, your camera may struggle to put all the images together, and your final shot could end up featured on a listicle like this one. You can tap the square to stop once you've reached the end of your panorama scene.
    #4

    This Panorama Of My Cat Turned Out Pretty Well

    Cat with distorted neck and face due to panoramic photo fail creating an accidental panoramic photo masterpiece in a home setting.

    reddit.com Report

    56 minutes ago

    Please tell me you framed that and put it in the bathroom by the toilet

    #5

    Tried To Take A Panoramic Picture Of The Eiffel Tower Today, It Went Surprisingly Well!

    Distorted panoramic photo of the Eiffel Tower appearing bent, showcasing a photo fail that is an accidental masterpiece.

    Lifelapse Report

    34 minutes ago

    The sun’s so hot it’s melting the Eiffel Tower

    #6

    Don't Use Panorama With A Moving Goat

    Man with beard and tie-dye shirt taking a panoramic photo with a goat showing an accidental panoramic photo fail.

    Louis83 Report

    Holding the phone vertically works best when capturing landscapes and many other panoramic shots. Photographer Kathy Eyster also advises that you practice the start and end points of your panorama before recording and that you use the 1x lens to prevent distortion.

    "Don't have objects too close to the camera to avoid 'curved' lines that are supposed to be straight," adds the expert.
    #7

    When Panorama Pic Goes Wrong

    Crowded sports stadium with fans wearing red, featuring a panoramic photo fail creating a distorted figure in the stands.

    weskbob Report

    58 minutes ago

    Bros got a whole bakery

    #8

    Panorama Gone Wrong

    Man with duplicated arms and distorted body in a park showcasing a panoramic photo fail and accidental masterpiece.

    aaronguitarguy Report

    #9

    Panorama Problems

    Woman fishing on the beach with a distorted leg from a panoramic photo fail, creating an accidental masterpiece.

    CobeySmith Report

    #10

    My Friend Is Studying Abroad In London And Took A Failed Panorama

    Distorted panoramic photo of Tower Bridge bending unnaturally with people stretched and duplicated along a wet cobblestone path.

    wisconsin_cheese_ Report

    #11

    What Happens When You Take A Panoramic Photo And Your Dog Runs Into It

    Dog caught mid-leap on a muddy beach, an example of panoramic photo fails creating a surprising accidental masterpiece.

    pembull Report

    #12

    Panoramic Photo Gone Wrong

    Woman using phone at a café table with glasses and salt shakers, an example of panoramic photo fails.

    instagram.com Report

    #13

    I Moved While A Panoramic Photo Was Being Taken, And Ended Up Looking Like A Picasso Painting

    Man with distorted face sitting at a table in a panoramic photo fail that looks like an accidental masterpiece.

    Newspaper_Edtior Report

    #14

    A Panorama That Went A Little Wrong

    Person on a beach with distorted head and arm due to panoramic photo fail creating an accidental masterpiece scene.

    MythOf1961 Report

    #15

    I Was Taking A Panorama While A Goat Was Walking. Came Out The "Centigoat"

    Woman feeding animals with a panoramic photo fail creating a humorous elongated effect of the creatures in a wooded enclosure.

    reddit.com Report

    #16

    Mushy Cat

    Calico cat with distorted face and eyes caused by a panoramic photo fail creating an accidental masterpiece.

    idlewildgirl Report

    4 minutes ago

    So hot the cat starts to melt

    #17

    Panorama Doggo Gone Wrong

    Dog with distorted face and extra eyes caused by panoramic photo fails, standing on grass in a backyard with brick wall background.

    Saprostomous99 Report

    #18

    I Took A Panoramic Picture Of Our Living Room. But My Cat Decided To Walk Through

    Cat with an unusually long body stretches across the room, an example of a panoramic photo fail and accidental masterpiece.

    FallenCoffee Report

    #19

    Tried Recreating The Spider-Man Meme With A Panorama And Tripped On My Way To The Other Side

    Person in a blue shirt appears twice in a panoramic photo fail, creating a distorted and humorous scene outdoors.

    jsm02 Report

    34 minutes ago

    I totally prefer this one

    #20

    My Panorama Created The Horse Equivalent Of A Unicycle

    Jockey riding a horse with distorted panoramic photo effect showing two front legs merging into one.

    dmmorri Report

    #21

    So Apparently, You Can Unwrap Your Face Using Your Phone's Panoramic Mode

    Man with distorted face and glasses in a panoramic photo fail creating an accidental masterpiece effect.

    KLGAviation Report

    #22

    My Response To The Disembodied Floating Legs: My Boyfriend Took A Panoramic Photo Of Me While Swaying To Some Jams

    Woman sitting in car trunk with duplicated face due to panoramic photo fail creating accidental masterpiece effect

    HighFunctioningCrazyCatLady Report

    #23

    My Wife's Hawaiian Panorama Photo Of Her Dad Didn't Turn Out As Expected

    Man wearing red cap appears twice in a panoramic photo fail with ocean and rocky shore at sunset in background.

    ender411 Report

    #24

    My Kid Took A Panorama Photo Of Me That Went Horribly Right

    Man with glasses resting face on hand in outdoor café setting, an example of panoramic photo fails.

    mcphadenmike Report

    #25

    My Phone Has A Wide Selfie Feature Similar To A Panorama. You Need To Sit Still For It To Work. My Girlfriend Sneezed, And This Happened

    Three friends taking a panoramic photo fail by the river with distorted faces and a cityscape in the background.

    JuddJasper Report

    #26

    Panoramic Of My Friend Gone Wrong

    Man with a distorted panoramic photo effect showing multiple hair sections and tattoos on his arm and chest.

    43percentburnt Report

    #27

    My Mom Moved During A Panorama. Troll Face Ensued

    Woman with distorted panoramic photo smile on a beach holding sunglasses, next to a man with a map and backpack.

    maddog595959 Report

    #28

    Panoramic Photo Gone Right

    Horse with distorted body caused by panoramic photo fail stands outside wooden stable in bright sunlight.

    reddit.com Report

    #29

    Elephants On Parade

    Five elephants and two handlers walking on a paved road captured in a panoramic photo fail with distorted limbs.

    jiggymiggy Report

    #30

    Tried To Take A Panorama From Our Hike, It Really Did My Boyfriend Dirty

    Man with distorted body due to panoramic photo fail standing on a rock next to a creek surrounded by greenery.

    jumpinoffapeer Report

    #31

    When Using Panorama On The iPhone Goes Wrong

    Woman wearing sunglasses with an elongated neck sitting outdoors at a table, a panoramic photo fail creating an accidental masterpiece.

    amystephens Report

    #32

    To The Guy Who Is Bad At Taking Panoramas, You Are Not Alone

    Distorted panoramic photo fail showing a large amphitheater with a duplicated, floating head of a woman.

    coltsrule87 Report

    #33

    You're Bad At Panoramas You Say?

    Group of friends posing outdoors with distorted panoramic photo effect creating an accidental panoramic photo fail masterpiece.

    reddit.com Report

    #34

    Tried To Take A Panoramic Picture With My Dog In It. Instead I Got Sloth From The Goonies Enjoying A Day At The River

    Dog with distorted face sitting by a riverbank in a panoramic photo fail capturing nature and urban scenery.

    heyredditheyreddit Report

    #35

    I Took A Few Pics At Lake Louise Today And Google Offered Me This Panorama

    Skier’s upper body appears ghostly among trees in snowy mountain scene, a panoramic photo fail creating a unique accidental masterpiece.

    I am not the guy in the photo, that's my friend whom I photographed against the background!
    This was Google's work and not my terrible photoshopping skills!

    I literally took like 3 pictures, one with them in, and two without them. And for some bizarre reason, Google Assistant offered me a really strange panorama of the 3 photos spliced together.

    MalletsDarker , malletsdarker Report

    #36

    Panorama Fail - Niagara Falls

    Panoramic photo fail showing distorted waterfall and buildings creating an accidental masterpiece with surreal landscape effects.

    For some reason, my aunt can't figure out how to take panoramic pictures on her phone, which leads to a lot of horrible but great pictures, like this gem from Niagara Falls.

    psalmoflament Report

    #37

    "You've Got To Put Your Behind In Your Past." - Pumbaa, The Lion King

    A panoramic photo fail showing a dog with its body split and legs separated near a brick house.

    kinghenrydood Report

    42 minutes ago

    🎶"Our dog, in the middle of our house..." 🎶

    #38

    Table Selfie Gone Wrong

    Group of people at a dinner table with distorted faces caused by a panoramic photo fail capturing a humorous moment.

    PizzaTwinnie Report

    #39

    Friend Took A (Failed) Panoramic Of Me

    Man with distorted legs in a panoramic photo fail standing outdoors near bushes and a dirt path at sunset.

    Tomate1337 Report

    #40

    Took A Panoramic Photo At A Museum And Ended Up Making It Look Like This Girl Has The Ultimate Selfie Hand

    Two women in a large hall appear with extremely stretched arms due to a panoramic photo fail, creating an accidental masterpiece.

    Strid3r21 Report

    #41

    Wife And I Bought A Car, Accidentally Took A Pic With Panorama. Guess I’m An Alien

    Three people posing with distorted heads in a panoramic photo fail, creating an accidental masterpiece effect outdoors.

    cat_lizard Report

    #42

    My 1st Try At A Panoramic Picture. Didn't Work Too Well

    Panoramic photo fail showing stretched cows with one appearing to have an elongated body in a rural outdoor setting

    tarazye Report

    #43

    Panorama Fail

    Tiny cars and distorted shapes on a busy street captured in a panoramic photo fail with blue skies and temple in background

    therealrichii Report

    #44

    My Friend Stood Up During A Panoramic Photo And All That I Got Were His Disembodied Floating Legs

    Person sitting in a plastic chair with distorted legs due to panoramic photo fail in a backyard setting with trees and a swing.

    hulkrules22085 Report

    #45

    "Nobody Move, I'm Taking A Panoramic"

    Three people at a crowded baseball stadium with distorted faces from a panoramic photo fail capturing an accidental masterpiece.

    gravitr0n Report

    #46

    I See Your Panorama Of Your Brother, And Give You One Of My Girlfriend Moving During One

    Person walking outdoors with distorted legs and body due to a panoramic photo fail, creating an accidental masterpiece.

    NearlyOutOfMilk Report

    #47

    Weird Doggo

    A dog in an indoor setting captured in a panoramic photo fail creating a distorted elongated snout effect.

    EVASrebecca Report

    #48

    Tried To Take A Panoramic Of My Girlfriend And She Moved

    Young woman reacting with surprise inside a Chevrolet car, an example of panoramic photo fails creating accidental masterpieces.

    reddit.com Report

    #49

    Camera Adds 10 Pounds, Panoramic Camera Adds 120 Pounds

    Two people standing on a path showing a panoramic photo fail with distorted overlapping faces and bodies outdoors.

    reddit.com Report

