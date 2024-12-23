ADVERTISEMENT

Bill Whitehead is proof that you can make a career out of doodling funny faces and dreaming up ridiculous scenarios—as long as you’re absurdly good at it. Starting with a childhood obsession of copying New Yorker comics line-for-line (because clearly, he had very sophisticated taste for an 8-year-old), Bill honed his craft to become his own “toughest editor.” With a sharp wit and a flair for creating new worlds in a single frame, he admits that the idea pile often looks like a graveyard of misfires: “The pile of rejected ideas was always way bigger than the accepted ones,” he says, making the rest of us feel better about our own creative failures.

After a 23-year stint crafting greeting card humor at Hallmark, he now focuses on Free Range—tiny, one-panel comics where every expression and line of dialogue is perfectly curated for maximum comedic effect.

