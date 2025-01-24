53 Hilarious Comics That Range From Relatable To Absurd, Created By A Veteran Artist (New Pics)Interview With Artist
Featuring a wide range of styles, characters, and jokes, spanning from relatable to absurd, we're back with a fresh collection of Jim Benton's comics.
As the artist previously shared, there will always be people who either love what you do or hate it, but you have to keep on going; develop a thick skin, and move forward. This perfectly sums up Jim's fearless way of creating and experimenting in this genre, which we always are happy to see.
Without any further delay, we invite you to scroll down to see what new comics this veteran artist has created since his last post.
Previously, we asked the artist to share his inspirations. He wrote: “I'm not sure where inspiration comes from, to be honest. I just sit down and the ideas start to come out… I think our heads are full of inspiration all the time, we just need to open the valve all the way and let them pour out.”
We reached out to Jim once again to learn a little bit more about him and his work.
First of all, we were curious to find out what Jim’s biggest influences are regarding his art and storytelling style.
“I grew up reading equal amounts of great books and absolute trash. I think I'm probably a stew made up of those ingredients,” wrote Jim.
We also asked Jim to name a comic artist or a writer he would love to collaborate with.
“I really love the books by P.G Wodehouse. I'd also love to do a gallery show. I have a lot of large works that are really difficult to post,” shared Jim.
Lastly, we wanted to know about a time when the reader's response made Jim feel good about his work.
“I get emails from people that tell me that I wrote the first books (like Catwad) their kids really enjoyed. Some women have written and told me that my Franny K Stein series inspired them to pursue a career in science. Dear Dumb Diary and It’s Happy Bunny have also had a positive effect on people. It's really rewarding to hear about my silly nonsense improving somebody's day in some small way.”