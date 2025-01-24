ADVERTISEMENT

Featuring a wide range of styles, characters, and jokes, spanning from relatable to absurd, we're back with a fresh collection of Jim Benton's comics.

As the artist previously shared, there will always be people who either love what you do or hate it, but you have to keep on going; develop a thick skin, and move forward. This perfectly sums up Jim's fearless way of creating and experimenting in this genre, which we always are happy to see.

Without any further delay, we invite you to scroll down to see what new comics this veteran artist has created since his last post.

More info: Instagram | jimbenton.com | Facebook | gocomics.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Giant dinosaur wearing a Capitol dome causing chaos, with a caption about Congress and peaceful protest.

jimbentonshots Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

Previously, we asked the artist to share his inspirations. He wrote: “I'm not sure where inspiration comes from, to be honest. I just sit down and the ideas start to come out… I think our heads are full of inspiration all the time, we just need to open the valve all the way and let them pour out.”
RELATED:
    #2

    Bear at door with rabbits, one holding a beer sign, humorous comic by veteran artist.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Veteran artist comic of a woman hanging a "Live Laugh Love" sign, while a cat holds "Sleep Kill Hiss" sign.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    We reached out to Jim once again to learn a little bit more about him and his work.

    First of all, we were curious to find out what Jim’s biggest influences are regarding his art and storytelling style. 

    “I grew up reading equal amounts of great books and absolute trash. I think I'm probably a stew made up of those ingredients,” wrote Jim.
    #4

    Comic of two children discussing safety and TikTok, reflecting on modern fears with humor by a veteran artist.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Next objective: Protect you from learning about the whole slavery thing.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Comic of rats with coffee dancing on New York stoop, humorous and absurd scene.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    We also asked Jim to name a comic artist or a writer he would love to collaborate with.

    “I really love the books by P.G Wodehouse. I'd also love to do a gallery show. I have a lot of large works that are really difficult to post,” shared Jim.
    #6

    Hilarious comic by veteran artist depicting two characters discussing warnings, with humor and absurdity.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "They warned us multiple times, but many of us said it's a conspiracy, or an unproven theory, or a sinister leftist agenda."

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #7

    Two horses humorously discussing chess in an absurd comic by a veteran artist.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Lastly, we wanted to know about a time when the reader's response made Jim feel good about his work.

    “I get emails from people that tell me that I wrote the first books (like Catwad) their kids really enjoyed. Some women have written and told me that my Franny K Stein series inspired them to pursue a career in science. Dear Dumb Diary and It’s Happy Bunny have also had a positive effect on people. It's really rewarding to hear about my silly nonsense improving somebody's day in some small way.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Cartoon of a cupid with a knife, saying it can replace a bow. A couple looks worried in bed.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Cupid? Oh no, I changed my name to Stabby. Pleased to meet you!"

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Comic of a child refusing to eat canned green beans, showcasing absurd humor by a veteran artist.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Absurd comic of a talking bean and a raisin discussing profile picture age at the door.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Cartoon cat in a humorous yoga pose with text "Love Yourself," by veteran artist.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Two cartoon cats, one with a paper bag, in a humorous and absurd comic strip by a veteran artist.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Cartoon: Dog reading a book titled "The Master Who Left for a Minute," humorously depicting suspense novels for dogs.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Comic featuring a child reading "The Lorax" and questioning the book's material, blending relatable and absurd humor.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Comic with a horse knight suggesting others might want to rescue a princess, featuring humorous dialogue and absurdity.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rhapsody11 avatar
    Matt Du
    Matt Du
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You don't understand how hard it is being the boss, the turn over in horses is killing my bottom line

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #16

    Comic by veteran artist: doctor tells patient their insurer says they're healthy enough to go home, featuring hospital staff.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Thanks, Doc. Say, do you happen to know what route the insurers' CEO usually takes home... just curious."

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #17

    Family watching TV with a "Parental Advisory" warning, reflecting a humorous comic by a veteran artist.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Veteran artist comic showing a couple hiding from a dog with a gun, emphasizing humor and absurdity.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    A hilarious comic by a veteran artist shows a person walking dogs in the snow with a humorous caption about walking distance.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But then you'd be in Florida, and why would you inflict such a thing on yourself?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #20

    Cartoon hippo holds "Hungry Hungry" sign while another walks past with gumballs on a street corner; created by veteran artist.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Cartoon by veteran artist: Person sculpting "What the F***," calling it 2024.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Cartoon of a dog with a suitcase, owners joking about it wanting to leave the country; humorous comic by a veteran artist.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Two cartoon dogs beside a litter box, featuring a funny, absurd comic dialogue.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Comic shows a contrast between fighting homelessness and understanding mission statements, highlighting absurdity.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    A blue bear on a pedestal with text about feeling insignificant, illustrating a comic by a veteran artist.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Cartoon ducks discussing saying "I love you," illustrating a hilarious comic by a veteran artist.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    A humorous comic by veteran artist of a man confronting a wizard about a magical rift in the apartment wall.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Veteran artist comic shows kids playing a board game with humorous twist on game rules.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Veteran artist comic of a dog refusing to go outside in snowy weather, while a couple discusses the situation indoors.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    A hilarious comic featuring a man in an office with a goose, highlighting absurd humor.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    A humorous comic by a veteran artist featuring a cat character lounging, text about never giving up.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Hilarious comic of a dog humorously licking a human face with text saying "Dogs love us, that is why they eat us slowly."

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Santa with a disgruntled child listing unwanted gifts, showcasing absurd comic humor by a veteran artist.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Two kids absorbed in phones, humorously discussing the horrors of looking up, by a veteran artist.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Three attorneys in a meeting room, with a humorous comic caption about suing related to reputation, by a veteran artist.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    A hilarious comic by a veteran artist shows a man with an arrow in his back, holding hands with a woman as Cupid walks by.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    A humorous comic by a veteran artist featuring an anteater checking dietary restrictions in a restaurant setting.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rhapsody11 avatar
    Matt Du
    Matt Du
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not unless you've do something to fix you abysmally poor, food hygiene ratings

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #38

    Comic of a couple with arrows in them, distracted by Cupid during a conversation, highlighting absurd humor.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    A hilarious comic featuring a disgruntled yellow cat, with a humorous quote about life's ups and downs.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    A blue character lies down, holding a phone, with text motivating action, embodying the humorous comic style of a veteran artist.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Comic strip by veteran artist showing Baby New Year 2025 in an absurd and humorous situation with 2024.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Comic strip of a person in bed achieving a minimal productivity goal, humorously illustrated by a veteran artist.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Comic by veteran artist: a coffee cup nursing a baby, humorously captioning a coffee relationship.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Oh, Dark Mother, once again I suckle at your smoky teat..."

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    Dog with popsicles on its back, illustrating a hilarious comic by a veteran artist.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Veteran artist comic of a man lifting weights, saying, "Get ready to stop me when I get too swole," in a living room.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Cartoon by veteran artist depicts a humorous scene with a cop, a woman, and an unfinished billboard message.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Hilarious comic with a Jedi character and Yoda humorously discussing pants in a forest setting.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Cartoon cat hugging a wine bottle, illustrating a hilarious comic with a witty caption about wine.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Comic of two ducks discussing happiness with a humorous twist, created by a veteran artist.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Cartoon drawing of a man buying "wisdom" for $20 from a vendor with a bat, by a veteran artist.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #51

    A funny comic by a veteran artist features animals examining a mysterious spot behind a wall.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Comic by veteran artist: snowman greets girl, turns skeletal, holding hat as girl walks away.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Comics illustrating funny food myths with absurd and relatable scenarios by a veteran artist.

    jimbentonshots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!