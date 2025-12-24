ADVERTISEMENT

Clicking a family picture can feel like a full-on mission: getting everyone to dress up, stand still, smile on cue, and somehow look normal at the same time. But honestly, it’s all worth it when the photo turns out perfect… or perfectly hilarious.

Today, we dived into the Instagram page Awkward Portrait Studio, a goldmine of delightfully chaotic family photos. We’ve gathered some of their funniest gems for you to enjoy. Keep scrolling, who knows, you might even get some inspiration for your next family portrait.