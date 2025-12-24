ADVERTISEMENT

Clicking a family picture can feel like a full-on mission: getting everyone to dress up, stand still, smile on cue, and somehow look normal at the same time. But honestly, it’s all worth it when the photo turns out perfect… or perfectly hilarious

Today, we dived into the Instagram page Awkward Portrait Studio, a goldmine of delightfully chaotic family photos. We’ve gathered some of their funniest gems for you to enjoy. Keep scrolling, who knows, you might even get some inspiration for your next family portrait.

#1

Couple posing with their dog in a studio portrait with colorful laser light background and awkward studio vibes.

awkwardportraitstudio Report

sarah-suelzle avatar
Sarah Suelzle
Sarah Suelzle
8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What's awkward about this? LOL I think its cute 🩷

RELATED:
    #2

    Four adults posing in an awkward studio pic, with one person horizontally held by three others laughing and smiling.

    awkwardportraitstudio Report

    duncancmccann avatar
    Panda McPandaface
    Panda McPandaface
    Community Member
    10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Four adults posing in an awkward studio pic, with one person horizontally held by three others laughing and smiling". Aren't their joyous expressions uplifting? Such happiness radiating from them all.

    #3

    Two women wearing Jurassic Park shirts pose awkwardly in a studio with a floating clown head against a blue backdrop.

    awkwardportraitstudio Report

    glowworm2 avatar
    glowworm2
    glowworm2
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is the clown part of the family too?

    It’s always a great idea to take family pictures, whether it’s the classic holiday portrait or a simple graduation moment with everyone squeezed together in frame. These photos are tiny time capsules you can look back on years later. But here’s the thing: family photos don’t need to be stiff, serious, or overly posed.

    They can be silly, creative, and full of personality if you let them. Sure, we love the traditional shots too, but sometimes it’s fun to break the rules a little. A small twist can make a huge difference. So here are a few ideas to help you elevate your next family photo shoot and make it unforgettable. You might even spark a new tradition.
    #4

    Couple kissing their dog in an awkward studio pic with a blue background, showcasing quirky and funny pet portraits.

    awkwardportraitstudio Report

    glowworm2 avatar
    glowworm2
    glowworm2
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The dog is loving every minute of this.

    #5

    Family in matching pajamas posing awkwardly in front of a decorated Christmas tree, a shirtless man standing behind them.

    awkwardportraitstudio Report

    paulclarey avatar
    Paul C.
    Paul C.
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Girl on the right is saying "He's still behind me, isn't he?"

    #6

    Group of five posing in an awkward studio pic with retro props, colorful outfits, and playful expressions, showcasing awkward studio vibes.

    awkwardportraitstudio Report

    pyxisjar avatar
    Sarah
    Sarah
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Iceland’s Eurovision entry 2026

    Try weaving in hobbies or unique interests that define your family as a group. Maybe you’re all obsessed with a particular sports team and already have matching jerseys lying around. Or perhaps you bond through cooking, reading, gardening, or weekend hikes. Incorporating these personal touches turns the photo into a story instead of a simple pose. Bring props, wear outfits that match the hobby, or choose a location that reflects it. These small details make the photo feel genuinely “you.”
    #7

    Woman with surprised expression holding two distressed children in a poorly staged awkward studio photo session.

    awkwardportraitstudio Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     11 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think the cameraman tried "flash" photography to get this reaction.

    #8

    Man in colorful sweater holding large gray cat in front of a retro laser light backdrop in an awkward studio pic.

    awkwardportraitstudio Report

    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This guy is wearing the exact same sweater as the guy in the family pic(guy holding a phone to his ear) just above this, currently #6.

    #9

    Couple posing with a large dog portrait in the background, creating a humorous and awkward studio photo setup.

    awkwardportraitstudio Report

    duncancmccann avatar
    Panda McPandaface
    Panda McPandaface
    Community Member
    10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They waited so long for a child. I'm happy for them.

    Interesting architecture can transform even the simplest family portrait into something striking. Think colorful murals that pop, rustic barn doors, charming brick walls, or futuristic buildings with bold lines. These backdrops add instant character without stealing the spotlight.

    You don’t need anything fancy, sometimes a painted fence or an old fire escape is all it takes. Architecture also helps create contrast and texture, which makes group photos visually richer. Plus, it’s a great way to showcase your neighborhood or a meaningful place. And who doesn’t love a backdrop that does half the work for you?
    #10

    Two women holding red roses and standing awkwardly in front of a bookcase, capturing awkward studio pics vibe.

    awkwardportraitstudio Report

    barrylittle avatar
    Phantom Phoenix
    Phantom Phoenix
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is this the cover for a physiological thriller movie? No, wait. That'd be too obvious. They definitely did it.

    #11

    Small dog wearing a pink bow tie posing awkwardly on a pedestal in a studio with a blue background.

    awkwardportraitstudio Report

    #12

    Couple posing in an awkward studio pic with an unusual moose background, creating a humorous and cringe-worthy moment.

    awkwardportraitstudio Report

    A fun and nostalgic option is recreating a childhood photo in the present day. Dig up an old family picture, maybe a chaotic birthday scene, a goofy pose, or a beloved vacation memory. Now remake it with everyone in the exact same positions, facial expressions, and props. The results are almost always hilarious and heartwarming at the same time. It’s a sweet way to honor your family history while creating new memories.These “then vs. now” photos often become instant classics. And they look amazing side by side.

    #13

    Woman with glasses posing in an awkward studio photo with a person in colorful socks and bent legs behind her.

    awkwardportraitstudio Report

    #14

    Woman with curly red wig and glasses posing for an awkward studio pic with a faded child portrait background.

    awkwardportraitstudio Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     11 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So many questions. It looks like the child has passed away? Is it the same person young and old? Look at the hairline of the older person. Is that hair a wig?

    #15

    A shirtless man and a smiling woman hugging behind him in an awkward studio pics setting with a blue backdrop.

    awkwardportraitstudio Report

    Consider choosing a fun, unexpected theme to give your photo shoot a playful twist. Go full retro with 80s workout outfits, or maybe you want to channel your favorite movie characters for a day. You can also pick a bold color palette, neutrals, pastels, neon, and coordinate outfits for a clean and stylish look. Themes instantly give structure and excitement to the shoot. Plus, they get everyone involved from kids to grandparents. It turns the shoot into a mini event instead of a chore. And the end result will definitely stand out from every other family photo on the fridge.
    #16

    Man holding a ring and woman holding flowers in an awkward studio photo with a blue background and black outfits.

    awkwardportraitstudio Report

    #17

    Couple wearing matching holiday onesies posing awkwardly in studio with large cockatiel bird backdrop for awkward studio pics.

    awkwardportraitstudio Report

    glowworm2 avatar
    glowworm2
    glowworm2
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The cockatiel is the best part.

    #18

    Three friends wearing denim outfits posing in an awkward studio picture with a bookshelf background and playful expressions.

    awkwardportraitstudio Report

    swade715 avatar
    nomnomborkbork
    nomnomborkbork
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Which photography studio had this SAME bookcase? It's in about six photos.

    Try incorporating motion instead of sticking to stiff poses. Run toward the camera together, jump in the air, spin the kids around, or toss confetti for a burst of color. Movement makes the energy feel real and gives you natural smiles instead of forced ones. These action shots also capture personality in a way traditional poses sometimes can’t. They work especially well for families with little kids who don’t love sitting still. Plus, motion creates beautiful, candid chaos that feels alive. And honestly, these are usually the photos people end up loving the most.
    #19

    Couple wearing matching duck print shirts posing awkwardly in a studio with a pink heart background and holding a doll.

    awkwardportraitstudio Report

    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That shirt is awful.......where can I get one?

    #20

    Group of ten people in casual white shirts and jeans posing in an awkward studio picture with smiles against a blue backdrop

    awkwardportraitstudio Report

    #21

    Couple posing awkwardly in a studio photo with matching white shirts and jeans against a blue backdrop.

    awkwardportraitstudio Report

    #22

    Family posing in colorful retro outfits and heart-shaped sunglasses in an awkward studio photo with laser light background.

    awkwardportraitstudio Report

    pyxisjar avatar
    Sarah
    Sarah
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just avoid open flames

    If you want something truly unique, turn everyday life into a dramatic, staged moment. Set up a “family cooking disaster,” a living-room pillow fight, or a backyard camping scene with everyone in character. You can even create a fake argument over board games or pretend to be superheroes in mundane situations. These concept-style photos are fun because they mix real life with playful exaggeration. They feel authentic but cinematic at the same time. And they give your family a chance to show off its quirkiest side.
    #23

    Group photo of seven people and a dog in matching pink shirts and gray cardigans, an awkward studio pic with laser lights.

    awkwardportraitstudio Report

    #24

    Young woman in colorful sweater and sneakers posing awkwardly on a rocking horse in a studio photo.

    awkwardportraitstudio Report

    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is the third photo in this thread, where someone is wearing this sweater.

    #25

    Man and woman holding hands and jumping in a studio, captured in one of the awkward studio pics with a blue background.

    awkwardportraitstudio Report

    kimwimgoddess avatar
    Otto Katz
    Otto Katz
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They are laying on the floor.

    #26

    Man sitting with neutral expression and woman laughing in awkward studio pics with colorful neon light background.

    awkwardportraitstudio Report

    swade715 avatar
    nomnomborkbork
    nomnomborkbork
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Her excess enthusiasm almost makes up for his total lack thereof.

    And if you need a little extra inspiration, these photos are pure entertainment. They’re funny, chaotic, and somehow still heartwarming in the best way. Pick your favorite, save it for later, and send it to your family group, you might just inspire your next unforgettable photo shoot.
    #27

    Five people dressed in casual clothes posing awkwardly in a studio setting for awkward studio pics.

    awkwardportraitstudio Report

    kimwimgoddess avatar
    Otto Katz
    Otto Katz
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Someone didn't get the memo. (and bp, I'm not posting too quickly, you're listening too slowly)

    #28

    Woman in a denim vest and black outfit posing in an awkward studio pic with colorful laser light background on wood floor

    awkwardportraitstudio Report

    #29

    Two women posing with plungers on a pink heart background in an awkward studio pic showing playful cringe moments.

    awkwardportraitstudio Report

    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They finally took the plunge!

    #30

    Two people posing awkwardly in front of a bookcase backdrop, capturing one of the awkward studio pics moments

    awkwardportraitstudio Report

    #31

    Two people dressed in black with Gothic makeup posing in an awkward studio pic against a blue backdrop.

    awkwardportraitstudio Report

    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hung around with a group of people like that in the '90s when I was a newly fledged adult (and failing at it) and they were some of the sweetest people I've ever met.

    #32

    Couple in awkward studio photo with festive sweaters, vintage rocking chairs, and a dog in a holiday-themed setting.

    awkwardportraitstudio Report

    kimwimgoddess avatar
    Otto Katz
    Otto Katz
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Should have put her in the rocking chair.

    #33

    Couple posing back-to-back in awkward studio pics with retro laser background, both wearing white tops and jeans.

    awkwardportraitstudio Report

    #34

    Family posing in an awkward studio photo with Christmas decorations and a cozy holiday backdrop.

    awkwardportraitstudio Report

    #35

    Family wearing denim outfits posing awkwardly in a studio with a white cat for an awkward studio pics photo session.

    awkwardportraitstudio Report

    #36

    Two women holding hands with a large floating bearded man's portrait in the background in an awkward studio setting

    awkwardportraitstudio Report

    #37

    Man with curly white hair holding a mirror reflecting his face in an awkward studio photo setting with colorful backdrop.

    awkwardportraitstudio Report

    #38

    Family posing for awkward studio pics with retro laser background, capturing cringe-worthy and funny moments.

    awkwardportraitstudio Report

    #39

    Family posing for an awkward studio photo with a vintage phone prop, creating a cringeworthy but memorable moment.

    awkwardportraitstudio Report

    wendytate avatar
    The Short Lady
    The Short Lady
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think that phone keeps showing up.

    #40

    Group of four young adults posing in awkward studio pics with casual outfits against a blue backdrop, showing awkward studio vibes.

    awkwardportraitstudio Report

    #41

    Four people in awkward studio pics posing with heads stacked closely against a blue backdrop, wearing casual light-colored clothing.

    awkwardportraitstudio Report

    #42

    Three kids in awkward studio pics wearing festive sweaters sitting in front of a Christmas tree, one holding a love sign.

    awkwardportraitstudio Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The wrong kind of love I suspect.

    #43

    Three people in matching plaid shirts and jeans posing awkwardly in a home studio setting with wood paneling.

    awkwardportraitstudio Report

    kimwimgoddess avatar
    Otto Katz
    Otto Katz
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've seen this family with those shirts recently, yesterday? Same girl with same wet jeans. How many times did they make her get her picture taken before they let her change?

    #44

    Three young women posing awkwardly in front of a pink heart-patterned backdrop in an awkward studio photo setting.

    awkwardportraitstudio Report

    atkinsdan avatar
    Daniel Atkins
    Daniel Atkins
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like an album cover of a group climbing the charts.

    #45

    Family holding plungers and a cat in studio with colorful light beams, an awkward studio pic that might make you cringe.

    awkwardportraitstudio Report

    #46

    Young couple posing in a studio with an autumn forest backdrop, capturing awkward studio pics with casual outfits.

    awkwardportraitstudio Report

    fire-singer avatar
    Fire Singer
    Fire Singer
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I honestly can't tell what kind of relationship they are in. BF/GF? Brother/sister? Cousins? Not that it matters but I realized I cannot tell from this picture. :P

    #47

    Person wearing a space helmet and denim jacket, holding a vintage phone in an awkward studio photo with neon lasers.

    awkwardportraitstudio Report

    dansprague2025 avatar
    Kid Murray
    Kid Murray
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Calling occupants of interplanetary craft.

    #48

    Four women in denim outfits and colorful feather boas posing awkwardly in a studio with a pink heart background, awkward studio pics.

    awkwardportraitstudio Report

    #49

    Man and woman in an awkward studio photo, each holding vintage telephones with humorous expressions.

    awkwardportraitstudio Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hello! Is it me you're looking for?

    #50

    Family awkward studio photo with two children on parents' shoulders in front of a vintage bookshelf backdrop.

    awkwardportraitstudio Report

    #51

    Woman posing with dog wearing red shoes in awkward studio pics with a blue background and neutral expressions.

    awkwardportraitstudio Report

    #52

    Man in colorful sweater holding happy dog in an awkward studio photo with retro laser background and smiling expressions

    awkwardportraitstudio Report

    #53

    Woman and child in denim jackets wearing sunglasses posing with a clown puppet in an awkward studio pic.

    awkwardportraitstudio Report

    #54

    Five people dressed as wrapped presents with bows and Santa hats in an awkward studio photo during Christmas time.

    awkwardportraitstudio Report

    #55

    Family posing awkwardly in studio with sunglasses and vintage 80s clothing, showcasing awkward studio pics style.

    awkwardportraitstudio Report

    #56

    Three women stacked vertically in an awkward studio pose with a bookshelf backdrop, showcasing awkward studio pics humor.

    awkwardportraitstudio Report

    #57

    Young couple posing awkwardly in a studio with an autumn forest backdrop, wearing casual white shirts and jeans.

    awkwardportraitstudio Report

    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Top half, kinda sweet. Bottom half, 🫣

    #58

    Mother and daughter wearing matching Toronto Blue Jays sweatshirts in an awkward studio picture.

    awkwardportraitstudio Report

    #59

    Family posing awkwardly in a studio hot tub with festive lights, capturing a cringe-worthy studio pic moment.

    awkwardportraitstudio Report

    #60

    Two women wearing Santa hats and a dog posing awkwardly in a holiday-themed studio photo with Christmas decorations.

    awkwardportraitstudio Report

    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Blue Peter Christmas card for when the 💩 really hits the 🪭.

    #61

    Two men in matching denim outfits posing awkwardly in front of a bookshelf in awkward studio pics with humorous expressions.

    awkwardportraitstudio Report

    sherillytle avatar
    Sheri Lytle
    Sheri Lytle
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    i guess looking like you peed your pants in a picture was a thing....????

