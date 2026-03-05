ADVERTISEMENT

In some parts of everyday life, people can’t help but have an opinion on. Food, fashion, the weather... and, of course, furniture. Couples even make a date out of wandering IKEA showrooms without buying anything. And they love sharing the most unusual finds they come across.

So strap in because we have a bunch of designs that shouldn't have rolled out of the factory (but somehow did). From casket couches to wheelbarrow coffee tables, these pieces are truly one-of-a-kind, just not in the good sense of the term. However, if you end up loving something from this list, don’t take it personally; after all, taste is subjective. Simply tell us in the comments which items you believe deserve an apology.