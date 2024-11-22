ADVERTISEMENT

One marvel of the 21st century is that anyone with an internet connection and device newer than the year 2000 can at any point pull up satellite imagery of the entire world. Even more, if the area is mapped, you can even see the “street level” view of much of the world. However, that comes with the reality that humans are sometimes just doing very strange things.

We’ve gathered some of the most random, chaotic and hilarious moments inadvertently captured by Google Street View cars. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts, experiences and observations in the comments below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

At Least They Had The Decency To Censor The Legs

At Least They Had The Decency To Censor The Legs

i_am_shattered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Boy Falling Off A Bench Found In Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!

Boy Falling Off A Bench Found In Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!

streetviewfails Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Browsing Google Street View Today

Browsing Google Street View Today

streetviewfails Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST

Despite its futuristic feel, Google street view is almost old enough to drink in many countries, as it was launched in 2007. Very quickly, Google realized that showing thousands of people’s faces alongside what might be their homes was an issue, so the following year they also rolled out face blurring software.

While it’s hard to pin down what is the exact “use case” of something like this, the truth is that it’s just a cool tool. After all, the internet is full of evidence that many people’s knowledge of geography is downright terrible, so this seems like at the very least a step in the right direction.
#4

Bird’s Eye View

Bird’s Eye View

Google Street View Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

Batman In France

Batman In France

Google Street View Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Japes And Ladders

Japes And Ladders

Google Street View Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST

While the idea seems deceptively simple, just hiring folks to ride around in cars equipped with special cameras, Google had to overcome all sorts of different challenges. For example, in Japan and Switzerland, their cameras were too high and would hit the bottom of some low-hanging bridges.

#7

Gift Car

Gift Car

Google Street View Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

It’s One Of Those Days

It’s One Of Those Days

Google Street View Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
ceecee_2 avatar
Cee Cee
Cee Cee
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hoped they stopped and helped her pick everything up.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Escaped Prisoner Found Near A Jail!

Escaped Prisoner Found Near A Jail!

streetviewfails Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Public Swimming Pool

Public Swimming Pool

Google Street View Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

That's A Weird Looking Cone

That's A Weird Looking Cone

Google Street View Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#12

Giant Phesants

Giant Phesants

Google Street View Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Ah! So Many Pandas!

Ah! So Many Pandas!

Google Street View Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Harry Potter During A Live Stream

Harry Potter During A Live Stream

streetviewfails Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Found In Zambia

Found In Zambia

penisbythebeach Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

I Was Just Looking To Buy Some New Boots And Found This

I Was Just Looking To Buy Some New Boots And Found This

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

What Is He Doing?

What Is He Doing?

Google Street View Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

Found Uzbek Deity At 39.834520, 65.498884

Found Uzbek Deity At 39.834520, 65.498884

SelectionCapable1478 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Sea Creature

Sea Creature

Google Street View Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#20

Road Guitarist

Road Guitarist

Google Street View Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

This Kid On Google Map Trying To Get By

This Kid On Google Map Trying To Get By

GallowBoob Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Fairy Tale In Uxbridge

Fairy Tale In Uxbridge

In what looks like a scene straight from Disney, a carriage ride is adding a bit of magic to the day – except for those stuck behind in traffic, that is. You can see the street below, but the carriage has vanished, presumably by the wave of a wand.

Google Street View Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Nice Day For A Walk

Nice Day For A Walk

D R Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Highland Flung

Highland Flung

Want to know if they got the car out of the ditch? We’ll have to wait for the Google car’s next trip. As far as Street View is concerned, it’s still there.

Google Street View Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#25

Penguin And Penny Farthing

Penguin And Penny Farthing

Among our favourites and definitely one of the strangest Google Street Views we’ve seen is this Penguin riding on the back of a Penny Farthing bike. The passenger penguin has long moved on, but you can see the site of its escapades below.

Google Street View Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Flying Rabbit

Flying Rabbit

Google caught this little fellow in the village of Olszowice in Poland in 2013. More than a decade later, the bunny is still there.

Google Street View Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

And Stay Out!

And Stay Out!

jordand30 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

When You Realize That You're Going To Be On Google Street View But You Have Nothing Funny Planned

When You Realize That You're Going To Be On Google Street View But You Have Nothing Funny Planned

CroBorn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Vienna Grand Prix

Vienna Grand Prix

Google Street View Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Mont Blanc Skier

Mont Blanc Skier

Google Street View Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#31

Al Fresco Lunch

Al Fresco Lunch

Google Street View Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Bow And Arrow

Bow And Arrow

You’ve probably seen this trick on a talent show before, but it usually comes with a ‘don’t try this at home’ warning! Hopefully the man with the apple on his head came out of it unscathed.

Google Street View Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Bunch Of Dummies

Bunch Of Dummies

Google Street View Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Spiderman Is Here To Save Japan

Spiderman Is Here To Save Japan

Google Street View Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Interesting Car On The Wall Found In The Netherlands!

Interesting Car On The Wall Found In The Netherlands!

streetviewfails Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Street View Car Getting Pulled Over In Poland

Street View Car Getting Pulled Over In Poland

Frexxia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

You Ok There Guys ?

You Ok There Guys ?

thegoujon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#38

Splash

Splash

Google Street View Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Google Camel

Google Camel

Google Street View Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Portal Car

Portal Car

Google Street View Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Reaper Spotted In Poland

Reaper Spotted In Poland

Google Street View Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Speed Demon

Speed Demon

Most people don’t record their own traffic infractions, but this is no ordinary vehicle. The Street Car’s speed is captured while driving into what looks suspiciously like a 30mph zone. Tsk tsk, Google.

Google Street View Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Humans Out Of Water

Humans Out Of Water

Google Street View Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Mickey Mouse Family

Mickey Mouse Family

Google Street View Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#45

The Best Way To Travel

The Best Way To Travel

Google Street View Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Just Some Guys Chillin' In An Oasis

Just Some Guys Chillin' In An Oasis

MrGrampton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Google Cars Meeting

Google Cars Meeting

Google Street View Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Scared Yet?

Scared Yet?

Google Street View Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

My Friend And I On Google Maps, Circa 2013

My Friend And I On Google Maps, Circa 2013

Leri-Nator Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Young Man “Attacks” His Friend With Hammer

Young Man “Attacks” His Friend With Hammer

Over the summer, I went to the very North of the Isle of Lewis on a field trip to map the geology there with a close friend of mine. The google street view car went past. We had a geological hammer. The following masterpiece, now on google street view, was the result

Google Street View , GFuterman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Incoming!

Incoming!

The Galapagos Islands are known for their wildlife, but this huge bird is getting a little too close for comfort. Time to Galapa-go.

Google Street View Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

The Stig

The Stig

Google Street View Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Horse Fail

Horse Fail

Google Street View Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Streetview Censored This Cat For His Privacy

Streetview Censored This Cat For His Privacy

eddASU Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Giraffe

Giraffe

Google Street View Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

How To Make A Perfect Shot For Instagram Stories

How To Make A Perfect Shot For Instagram Stories

Google Street View Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Vw Beetle Spider

Vw Beetle Spider

Google Street View Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Family’s Everything... But So Is This Delivery

Family’s Everything... But So Is This Delivery

Google Street View Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#59

Dentistry On The Move

Dentistry On The Move

If you dread going to the dentist, how about a check-up while you’re on the move? This dentist chair is being transported through the streets by bike in Dhaka.

Google Street View Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

This Last Image Is A-Maze-Ing

This Last Image Is A-Maze-Ing

You have a chance to interact with Street View. If it doesn’t sound too corny, click the link to have a go at navigating this maze yourself.

Kyle Giesbrecht Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

Counting Reindeer

Counting Reindeer

Google Street View Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Weird Woman Relaxing

Weird Woman Relaxing

Google Street View Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Beer Can House

Beer Can House

Google Street View Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Strange Thing In Trafalgar Sq

Strange Thing In Trafalgar Sq

Google Street View Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ceecee_2 avatar
Cee Cee
Cee Cee
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One of the various art installations on the 'empty' plinth.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#65

You Dirty Rat!

You Dirty Rat!

Google Street View Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!