It's not easy to recognize when someone is trying to get you into a cult. But Bored Panda recently came across a thread where former cultic group members were sharing the major warning signs. "At what moment did you go, 'Oh [wow], I'm in a cult'?" one Redditor asked . And people's answers proved what cult experts often say: the fact that only gullible people get recruited into cults is a myth, and sometimes cultic groups are lurking where we least expect them.

The International Cultic Studies Association estimates that about one percent of the American population (about three million people) have been in a cult at some point in their lives. Around 50,000 to 100,000 people possibly enter and leave every year.

Cults are one of the most fascinating phenomena in our society. We love to watch documentaries about them, listen to crazy stories from former cult members, and thank the forces above that we have never been tricked into joining one. Currently, there are about 10,000 cults in the U.S., at least according to cult expert Steve Eichel.

#1 I used to practice kung fu at what was basically the most McDojo place ever. On top of all the usual money grabbing bull, the grand master changed his title to something like His Celestial Holiness and started getting his students to travel to the woods to build his temple.



Nope!

RELATED:

#2 When I was told i couldn’t ask questions. I was 14.



All that did was make me ask more questions.



I ended up at the public library reading up about cults. (This was in the 90’s).

#3 Was accidentally in a religious cult. I would see how the pastor would treat non members and members that didn’t comply with what he wanted and I would think “I hope he doesn’t start acting this way towards me” he would berate people, gossip, expect us to stay at his house until late hours, forbid us to hang out with non members, and he even asked me to move in there when I already had my own place.



I noticed it was a cult when I told them I was hanging out with an old friend and they preceded to ask why was I doing that and that they were my friends.



I came to a service that following Sunday and the pastor sees me and says “I had a message I was going to preach, but I’m going to preach a different message today”



The whole service was pretty much him talking bad about me and making rude jokes. I knew this sermon was about me when he kept referencing the “person” hanging out with other people and saying it was sinful and of the world. I never felt so embarrassed in my life with everyone laughing at me. I sat that entire service just embarrassed.



Once I left, several of the members attempted to contact me with a few of them trying to “go to the movies” with me at midnight when they knew d**n well the closest movie theatre was an hour away and what movie theatre shows movies at midnight.



After I stopped going to that church a few of the members completely stopped talking to me despite us being “friends” still can’t believe that happened to me.

ADVERTISEMENT

#4 When I saw the leader pimp slap one of the followers and cut up a piece of 'holy' art.

#5 Mine wasn't a typical definition of a cult, but I realized Jehovah's Witnesses were pretty delusional by about 12-13 years old. Took me a few more years to get out due to my father being an Elder and someone who had no problem physically forcing his son to go to meetings and out in service (door knocking). Sounds like a corny fake scenario but it took me being "tough" enough to fight him off. Was asked to leave the house at 17 while still in Grade 12, so I did. I had a job and had an older friend to live with.



That's when I realized it was (in my opinion) a cult. That you would turn on your son because he didn't believe what you believe. That you would beat your son because he was being bullied at school at couldn't stand door knocking anymore in his own neighbourhood where he encountered classmates either at their homes, or as they were riding their bikes down the street on a sunny Saturday morning with me walking with my dad in a suit and tie with a briefcase full of maniac ravings about living forever.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 When multiple people told me that they worked 8 hours extra per day on saturday and sunday, at home unpaid, in addition to working quite long hours during the week, because life is supposed to be all about achievment and publishing.



This cult was called a PhD program in research science.

#7 My time with Primerica:



- Weekly events that had long moments of clapping and loud music. Prevents thinking and conversation.



- Big events with clapping, music, doing things like 'the wave'. Prevents thinking, conversation and encourages conforming



- Several speeches from my upline about how we shouldn't spend our time with people who don't want to be apart of the company, including family and life long friends.



- Planning on moving into the same community together that was referred to as the 'Primerica Estates'.



- Parents had a halloween party planned the same night as my Primerica office's halloween party. I was chewed out for picking family over company



- We traveled to events out of state. It was frowned upon for us to travel on our own. They wanted us to go on a bus or van together.



- The idea that someone would be happier doing something other than Primerica? Comical. Surgeons, lawyers, military officers, scientists, all would be better off joining Primerica and giving up their jobs.



- Doing something that wasn't Primerica related? You better be ready to explain yourself. One guy got chewed out in front of the office for going to his grandmother's 80th birthday party. I went out of state with my then wife to celebrate our anniversary required me explaining to those running the office about my actual dedication to the company, even though I was only gone for one weekend. I even had to explain myself when I stayed home one Sunday to replace the brakes on my car. I was asked "How is that going to improve your business?" My answer was "I have to drive to people's homes to sell policies. I shouldn't have to explain how car maintenance is a business related thing."



- Hobbies had to almost be company approved. If you're reading a book, it better be one to improve your business. Have a hobby that doesn't have any relation to Primerica? Drop it and focus more on Primerica. Sell your television if it's a distraction from your business. When it came to getting to the company event in Georgia, we were told that getting there is our highest priority. Sell anything you can if you can't afford to go (tickets alone were over $100), including televisions, video game consoles, computers, so on and so forth...



- Kids weren't safe either. Those members who were dedicated 100% to the company who had kids, d**g their kids to the office on nights and weekends. I saw kids the day after Christmas, with some of their new toys, playing at the table in our breakroom, fighting off boredom. One pair of parents had a kid who got a laser tag birthday party invite that was the same day as one of the big dull events where higher ups from out of state came in to speak to us in long dull speeches. The parents told their kid, nearly in tears as we were in line to enter the event room, that going to this event was more important than playing laser tag. He's a 10 year old kid, and he can't be a kid, has to follow this as what he will do for his life long career.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 It was the summer during middle school when a friend of a friend invited us out to a "camp" that lasted a week. It has so much awesome stuff like paintball, fourwheeling, swimming on the lake it was right on. Sounded cool. So I went.



It was an ultra religious camp. We had to give our phones up when we got there.



First hour of the day was praying.



Then 30 minute breakfast followed by another hour of praying. Then 2 hours of alone time where you couldn't go back to your rooms or do anything other than sit and "talk to Jesus and God". Then another hour of praying.



Then 30 minute lunch.



Then 30 minute prayer.



Then a good 4-5 hours of free time to do all those activities.



Then another hour of prayer.



Then 30 minute dinner



Then prayer.



Then we got to go back to our rooms to talk to our assigned counselor



Who led us in evening prayer.



I'm not saying that this place was a cult, but I had my thoughts when they led us on a march to a big fire and made us laydown in a massive field staring at the stars while they chanted prayers over a microphone one night that week.



Frick. That. Place.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 When they said I'm going to marry someone from Korea. When I said no, they said they already bought the plane tickets.

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 When I learned our founding prophet would send men on missions so he could hump their wives and daughters. Or maybe when I learned our cult had over 40 billion in the stock market and over 100 billion in assets, but only uses one half of a percent of the donations it receives to help the poor. Or maybe when our 94 year old prophet's latest revelation was to take vitamins.

#11 Once I was invited to a supposed christian youth meeting by my cousin. I didn't really want to go but she insisted, so I ended up there. It was held in a small apartment, and when we arrived we were greeted by the group leaders, which seemed like totally normal young people.



Afterwards the other members arrived and they turned off all the lights at the apartment. I thought that was a little weird but no big deal. Then they started with the music. They put those christian rock songs they usually use at normal christian youth groups but the started dancing like maniacs, jumping everywhere, flailing their arms, and the weirdest of all, laughing uncontrollably.



Then, in one second, they all threw themselves to ground, got in their knees and started crying like their mother had just been brutally ended. After this they got up and started dancing and laughing again, as if nothing ever happened. I was seriously creeped out at this point, but this was only the beginning.



They started with this weird ritual where they promised to perform any miracle you wanted or needed, as Christ allowed them to do so. A kid said he wanted to get taller and so they put their hands all over him and starting murmuring prayers for a while. Then they put him against a wall and they claimed he had at least grown 3 centimeters. He believed them, like, seriously believed them. Later, they claimed that they could turn water into wine and grabbed a bottle of water, put their hands on top of it and prayed again. The water didnt change at all, but they all drank from it and claimed it tasted like wine and claimed they were getting drunk from it, while laughing hysterically again.



Finally the "reunion" ended and they continued being as normal as they were before, as if nothing had happened. I left and when they tried to contact me again I just ignored them.

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 Raised Mormon in the Bible Belt. I had a southern baptist friend that liked to argue with me about religion. When I was 18, he told me about crazy secret handshakes in Mormonism. My response: “Nate, I’ve been a Mormon my entire life and I’ve never heard anything about secret handshakes. I don’t know where you heard that, but it’s false.” A week later, I went through my the Mormon temple for the first time and learned all the secret handshakes. After I went through the ceremony, I sat next to my Dad in the celestial room and he asked me what i thought. “I swore to Nate on my life a week ago that there is no such thing as secret handshakes in Mormonism.” My dad’s response was the typical Mormon, programmed response. “They aren’t secret, they’re sacred”. It took me ten more years to leave Mormonism, but that was the first crack in my foundation.

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Just left the Jehovah’s Witness “Religion” this year. Honestly what really did it for me was the fact that my entire life all the speeches and sermons started sounding identical. Insisting that the end was coming. I was raised as one so i just thought that it would have happened by now. I talked to an older friend of mine who also used to be in the cult and asked him “hey dude when u were young did they say the end was coming”?

He answered that they’ve been preaching the same thing since the 60’s. I was denied of a regular childhood and they took away my teen years . I vowed when i left that I wouldn’t give that cult another day of my life ever again.

My mom and her family have been super understanding and still talk to me as if nothing happened even though they still attend regularly.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Watching my Grandma, who is the matriarch of my extended family and our family's glue, struggle to pay tithes AND offerings every week, regardless of how much of a difference it would have made to her vs our rather large church. My Grandma paid for her meds in change on a Monday and while I watched our preacher get into a brand new, black and chrome Yukon Denali the Sunday prior and it didn't make sense.

#15 When an assistant youth minister at my family's fundamentalist church (Church of Christ, separatist) who had been struggling to have a child with his wife for several years was finally able to conceive, he was so happy he wrote a song thanking God for his blessing of a daughter to be. He played it for us on his guitar in the back of his pickup in the parking lot before service began.



When the elders of the church heard that he had played an instrument on church grounds, they excommunicated him and ordered him to never return to the property on pain of trespassing. This was a denomination which taught specifically that attendance to church within the denomination was mandatory to enter heaven- essentially, they'd sentenced a good man to hell for the crime of thanking God for his child.



I asked my grandfather why they had done that, and he told me that the church forbade instruments because they were not permitted in the bible. I pointed out that the harp and lyre were explicitly mentioned in second Samuel and Chronicles, and that several of the psalms were specifically composed for the harp, lyre, and trumpet. He replied that there were no instruments in the _new_ testament, and that the new testament superseded the old, so anything not explicitly permitted in it was disallowed in the church. When I responded that by that logic we should not be permitted to wear pants to church, as the new testament makes no mention of pants, he flew into a rage and did not speak to me for some time. I stopped attending the church the following Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

#16 When I realized I was buying a new phone only because the new one was supposed to be ‘better’. When my friend bought a laptop as good as mine for half the cost. When I ran out of cloud storage and I realized the next tier up was three times the cost and amounted to nearly $200 a year. I could go on.

#17 I guess most people consider JW a cult. I'm not sure that I do, but I think the most pivotal moment for me was actually when one of the traveling speakers at our congregation urged us not to just take their word for it. To investigate and find the truth and if we found something that was more truthful, to pursue that. I did. I'm an agnostic existentialist, with many other strongly held beliefs. None of them are compatible with JW. I wish I remembered who that guy was, because I feel like I owe him a lot. My whole belief system is based on the idea of doing as much research as possible, considering all points of view, and being open minded. Ultimately, I decide what I believe based on logic, evidence, practicality and personal preference in cases where there is no clear cut answer.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 Every Monday, wednesday and friday, attendance for the meeting was mandatory. Every Saturday from 9 am to 10 pm we had to go to the event, in uniform, rain or Shine. Twice while I was there we were bussed across ND to Montana to go before crowds of thousands, most of whom screamed at us. It all centered around this one guy who called the shots, but he had lieutenants who did his bidding and would occasionally lead us. It was pretty demanding, but it seemed pretty fun, lots of camaraderie, but all my friends who hadn't joined up thought it was pretty weird and a lot of work for no clear benefit.



But besides that, marching band was a blast.

#19 I wasn't in a cult, I accidentally made one in 4th grade.



Okay this may sound weird, but I started a cult by accident in 4th grade (note it was dumb af since I was a kid but it counts). So like the autistic person I am, I decided to worship a tree to mess with people. Eventually, all my friends started worshiping it too. Since the tree was in the playground, most people saw except the teachers since we were behind the jungle gym. Eventually people I didn't talk to started worshiping. It was mid October and about 30 people were worshiping the tree (there were 2,000 kids so it was a large field and we were a small group. We also had 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th and 8th grade out in recess with the middle school in lunch before us while we were outside). Eventually the tree was now called "The Creator" (pretty much god). It was December and the whole 4th grade (about 50 people) were now in the cult, but this is where it got weird. For some reason, my school left the park open during winter break and spring break and people left notes, cards, and even some drawing taped to the tree (most fell though) and the janitor had to through it away. The principle even had to make a notice to not put stuff on the tree during winter break. Everyday someone would always put something on there and a few people even got detention. Now the cult was out of my control and about 20 people would actively worship in 4th and 5th grade, but people would leave many more notes that 40 so there must have been a decent amount ever. During spring break, they left the park closed but somehow people got some notes in and I think they got detention, but I have no idea. During the end of the year, the cult died down and the next year it was gone. I wonder what the staff thought.

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 For me it was when, after almost a decade of being raised in and working for them, i got fired by them. The reason being I had watched a Chris Rock video, and this was reported by one Cult Leaders many spies he apparently had in each department(found this out after a lot of digging once i had become disillusioned). He decided it was proof that i was not pure in Christ and had to be removed from the "flock of christ".



The idea that something so innocent as a comedy youtube, could be a "greivious sin against God" as he put; struck me as beyond ludicrous and awakened a very cynical part of me. And so the journey of searching for truth began.

#21 So, I'm not sure if this counts, but my Father stopped going to The Creation Museum's church after he approached the Pastor and asked why he and my brother were not allowed to have communion. The Pastor told him "I understand your concern, but we feel that since we don't know how good of a Christian you are, you and your son shouldn't be allowed to partale in communion, as it may contaminate innocents with your sins." They also demanded a HUGE amount of tithe and insisted at the time that any church other than theirs may not always be true Christians and that going to churches other than theirs was wrong. They also insisted that people attending the church should also visit the Creation Museum, and if you questioned anything in the Museum it was sinful. They also told my dad and brother that unbaptised children shouldn't be near baptised children, presumably for the same contamination reason. We were just talking about it night before last and my father said "I swear to you that's a cult in the making, haven't been there since."



Also, my cousin was involved in the Mars Hill church in Seattle. He was involved with a girl for over two years, planning on marrying her, etc. Eventually, they decided to sleep together. This is outrageously frowned upon at Mars Hill, and afterward the girl went to the Mars Hill pastor and told him that she and my cousin had had relations out of wedlock. Cue Mars Hill pastor bringing my cousin to the front of the church in front of the entire church body and publically humilating him, telling him he'd go to hell, etc. The girl was forbidden from ever even being in the same room as my cousin, and has refused to speak to him since. My cousin tried to defend himself, and they started publically and privately harassing him, people even going so far as to harass him in public places like coffee shops and grocery stores. Eventually Mars Hill did a public apology to my cousin, and my cousin left the country entirely and now lives in Australia as a raging athiest and racist dating a girl nobody in our entire family likes. Our Aunt and Uncle who he had been staying with in Seattle at the time are prominent figures in Seattle, and while my aunt is Buddhist my Uncle occasionally visits Mars Hill. They tried to get the pastor to apologize more appropriately and he refused, telling my Uncle it didn't matter anymore because my cousin made his choice. Couple years later Pastle and his wife had a "Sleep In" or whatever where they spent all day in bed on the roof of the church to display how a truly loving couple should be, and my aunt and uncle were pretty pissed. I swear up and down Mars Hill is a cult and that Pastor is the crappiest person in Seattle. I can guarantee God disapproves of him.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 I realized I was in a cult earlier this year.



Everything seemed ok until the cult started to force people out of their homes. I wasn't one of them, but I noticed businesses we're getting shut down.



The whole town was getting weird. Vehicles, shops and farms all converted into "outposts". I couldn't buy or drive anywhere without the higher members stopping me everytime. They would intimidate you with guns.



Eventually the National Guard came in and stopped them. Just another day in Montana.

#23 When I realized I was afraid of doing outside research on the religion (cult) I was raised in. I was afraid I'd be allowing Satan to control my mind. Once I did research it I realized that for so many years I thought I was thinking for myself but I was really just being controlled and told what to think and do. And then it further intensified the realization I was in a cult when my whole family turned their back on me and started shunning me because I stopped believing in their nonsense.

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 My grandfather was getting involved in Scientology when he was in college. He says he left after they told everyone to miss-treat someone who had left the group.



Apparently they taught him some good meditation and self-confidence exercises; he's happy with what he got out of them but glad he didn't get too deep.

#25 When I did an internship with their bible college (read 5 days a week, 8-5, of free office labor) then expected to also serve the church for the youth group on Friday night (6-whenever cleanup finished, usually 11, after being there since 8am) Saturday night church (5-8) and 2x Sunday service (6-12)



I also tried to work in my spare time so that I could afford the fuel to drive there every other day, and eat. But then I started getting in trouble for not tithing, plus missionary offerings, plus building fund offerings, plus plus plus.



Oh and I was late one Saturday because my actual paying job needed me to stay back 30 minutes? Well. They called for an exorcism, I had been taken over by demons and serving the lord wasn’t my priority anymore. Despite the 50-60 hours a week of free work I was giving them. While paying for bible college, which was 2 nights per week.



So I left, realised I was gay and lived happily ever after.



They only stopped chasing me when I changed phone number, blocked them all on social media, and moved house.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 The Elders made me wear robes and told me my name was “Tanya” (I’m a guy btw).

#27 I was part of a “cult” church when I was invited soon after I started attending school at UF. Since I was looking for a church to attend, this worked out great



I was invited by a real nice guy and started attending every service, getting to know everyone and making great friends. The services seemed to be a bit extreme, a little too “fire and brimstone” but I decided to ignore that and focus on what I agree with.



I started getting a little uncomfortably when they tried to make me recruit people on the street, but I really felt uneasy when they said I shouldn’t hang out with my friends that followed other religions and even family members, because they’re not “good influences.”



Despite all of this I kept going mainly because of the people there. It wasn’t until my sociology class did a unit on cults and how they work, being nice and friendly and then trying to separate people from their friends and family so they won’t be persuaded to leave.



After that I decided to stop attending services, although I stayed in touch with some people. It’s a real shame because most of them are born again Christians and don’t know that a real church isn’t like that. They’re great people, just lead by the wrong person.

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 "remember not to browse apostate websites in case they weaken your faith"



Shouldn't truth stand up under scrutiny?

#29 When I worked at Home Depot, the first line of one of the books the owners wrote was "Home Depot is not a cult.".

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 When the high lama snapped a crying toddler on the side of the head to get him to shut up, then demanded that children be kept out of earshot, a thousand yards away. Great compassion my butt.



(Not to mention he got drunk every night while he taught. Not to mention he said Westerners lacked the discernment to judge and choose their own teachers.).

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 One of the leaders said that we shouldn’t watch any TV or read any material that wasn’t published by the church.



I said, “well I just like road and track magazine, I don’t think that’s anti religious”. He replied, “that material will cause you to lust after material things and you shouldn’t read that”.



It was at that point I knew I had to get the hell out of there.

#32 When I was told that proceeding in a ceremony and receiving a gift that was a religious rite of passage to adulthood would require me to take upon myself certain sacred obligations, and that I could not know them beforehand. I could either leave then in front of my family or essentially sign a blank check to swear any oath required of me later on.

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 I can’t remember an exact moment but things started to click when I wasn’t allowed to go home by myself anymore and my parents refused to have anymore involvement so they tried to make me go live in Georgia with total strangers. I got out not long after.

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 When the church spent more time talking about how we should bring people out to church than they actually talked about the gospel, I decided it was time to go.

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 Parents joined the Jehovah's Witlesses for a few years when I was a kid.



One Saturday, I stayed the night at a friends house and went to church with them on Sunday. Minister at my friends' church talked about "The Father, The Son and The Holy Spirit". I was confused...



Next Sunday at the Kingdom Hall I asked our minister about it after services. He said "I don't know what you're talking about."



Even at 11 years old, I knew he was lying. If he'd simply said "That's a concept that we don't believe in", I wouldn't have lost respect in him, nor would have decided that everything coming out of his mouth was suspect... but I did.



Spent decades as an agnostic as a result.

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 When I was 12 and stopped going to church bc I didn’t want to and they sent other 12 year olds to my house every Wednesday (for activity night) to try and get me to come back to the church. It continued through high school until I finally called an elder and told her to stop harassing me because I didn’t want to go to church and didn’t believe in a god.



That stopped them real quick. Also this was a Mormon church.

#37 When they stopped allowing children who had gay parents to be baptized. They claimed to believe in Jesus and I knew that Jesus wouldn’t do that to kids.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 When I realized ever since I was a kid I had been railroaded towards getting married and having more kids in the organization. Every thing I was every taught was how to be a good wife with sewing and quiet journaling and crafts with no encouragement for my dreams of being a scientist.



Once when I was ~14 I said to a leader that I didn't want kids and wanted to be a scientist, and I remember the exact words: "Well, when you decide you do want to have kids remember that that's the greatest calling you can have." When I got older I did some research and compared it to the "approved resources" I found a lot of lies and cover ups they taught and found the truth disgusting.

#39 When they kept taking more and more of my time.



It got to the point where I realized my church viewed everything outside of church as evil or a complete waste of time. I knew this was untrue and a miserable way to live. Once I realized how miserable i was the rose colored glasses came off and it all fell apart almost immediately.



(Mormon, btw).

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 I was a kid in the 80s, so we grew up with the whole "omg cults are everywhere here are the signs" thing. Then when I was 14, I went to a teen retreat weekend at my mother's church (because several friends were going and so was the really cute boy from the Catholic school) and they served all carbs, no protein, took away our watches and alarm clocks, and did a bunch of warm-ups/ice-breakers with lots of high energy, hugging, cheering, everyone's-awesome vibe. I left, because cult. But I was bummed, because that boy was seriously cute.

#41 They told me that we can go without food or sleep if we pray hard enough.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 My parents were in this religious cult that always ask for crazy amount of donation. It even send families out to pioneer for the religion. We were one of the family.



Then coming to Canada and we had financial/immigration issue. The organization immediately distanced us. Only then did we realize this was not what we thought it was.



The way they motivated people was like any cult I have heard of.

#43 When I found out I'd been lied to about foundational aspects of the church. And that the founder married a 14 year old and secretly married tons of women without telling his first wife.

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 When I wasn’t good enough. It wasn’t enough that I showed up, paid money and contributed to the group—there was always this hint of disappointment that I couldn’t bring in more people, through subtle hints like, “You can bring other people if you’d like! We’d love to be able to save your loved ones,” to, “Why don’t you ever bring people in? Your loved ones deserve to be saved!” And people who were socia and outgoing were described as the most desirable people to invite into the church. My pastor straight out said, “We aren’t going for thenloners you see sitting alone at lunch. We need to go for the social kids with groups of friends all around them. It’s our goal to save as many people as possible so we need to go for them!”.

#45 I think it was when I bought the watch. I had a moment where I realized I was sitting in front of Mac with an Apple TV in the background, an iPhone in my pocket and a shiny new Apple Watch on my wrist. About then I started to wonder if I’d joined the cult, or just liked the stuff.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 Not really a cult (maybe I’m still indoctrinated?) but had cultish behaviour, realised I need to leave when a guy was spouting bs like avoid interacting with atheists at all costs especially white people (I’m brown), I thought, hey my white friends are actually nice what the hell is this guy talking about and left.

#47 When I heard that slim fit men’s suits and yoga pants and spanx are from the devil and part of the gay agenda. (Ex Jehovah’s Witness).



There are so many things. I had mentally checked out years before this moment. I was actually standing around in the back of the Kingdom Hall when they played the video and just happened to actually be listening and it made me ask myself W*F was I still doing with this group? Never returned.

ADVERTISEMENT

#48 When my then husband hit me, and the people who were always so supportive said I can't divorce him. He hit me one time, I went to 'my people' for advice. Their answers made me look up the business. It was a deep rabbit hole.







Amway, back then called Qixstar, is a huge cult. One you are really in, not just selling stuff, you are in the midst of one of the biggest cult in the USA.



No TV, no interent, no music, CDs outside from Christian music and business CDs. Women can't be with a man alone, only "side hugs", only skirts. The business has its own language, the sleep depravatin is crazy. You have to ask for advice about anything. Want to buy a toaster, have to ask your spline. What will they tell you? Put the bread in the oven, spend the money for a toaster on more products. Def. ask them if you want a baby, want to marry, etc. I could go on and on.



Most people don't know that about Amway. Once you go deep into it...I had a feeling from the start, but was new in the USA, my husband got deployed right away, and he said: Hey, my business partners will take care of you while I am gone. I question just about everything at the start, but got sucked into the way they have answered for all those smart questions. Plus, not being allowed to go on the internet, to look stuff up..hey, I was told the business won't grow if I do. So I was in the dark for quite some time.







I did learn a lot though, being in it Goal setting, being concentrated on one thing, not allowing anything else to take your mind, eyes off your goal. Also, the books you are "allowed" to read have taught me lot. Plus, I was never really comfy with other women. In the business, you can kind of only hang out with your fellow women, so I had to learn that and that widened my own circle later in life.



It was when lots of things checked off at this model that you can look up (forgot the name) when I hightailed it out of there. Pretty rough, leaving my then husband, and the structure of the business, in anew country. But I made it!

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 Not me but I deprogrammed my old Jehovah's Witness college roommate.



He wouldn't shut up about it, he threw my Bible away and replaced it with their book so I spent three months deprogramming him.



He's officially shunned by his family but he's happy to be with his older brother who had previously been shunned.