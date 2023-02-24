From the Japanese-style vending machines to the Finnish love for sauna, there were so many foreign customs that we found fascinating and would love to adopt ourselves! So, without further ado, here are dozens of traditions from other cultures that people would “steal” for their own country. Whether it’s a quirky tradition, a delectable dish, or a value you admire, these cultural aspects from around the world are bound to broaden your appreciation for the diversity and richness of our global community.

Recently, we stumbled upon a Reddit thread where users shared the aspects from other cultures they would “steal” and make the norm in their own country. Reading through the thousands of comments, we couldn’t help but share the most interesting ones among ourselves. That’s when we realized — why not turn this into a post about adopting new traditions ? With so many people sharing their thoughts and ideas on cultural appreciation , there’s bound to be something for everyone.

As frequent travelers, we’ve experienced such moments in different parts of the world. And even when not on the road, we get to know new things as part of Bored Panda , thanks to all the people working hard to fight boredom from all over the world. When one of us shares a local recipe , an untranslatable word , or a picture of what we see from the window, it’s like we’re taking one more precious piece of this big, beautiful planet with us. And it’s not just the food and the sights — the people, the traditions, and the surprising cultural differences and similarities make an unknown place feel like home.

Imagine you’re sitting in a cozy café in Paris, sipping on a rich cup of coffee and indulging in a flaky, buttery croissant. People around you are chatting in a language you don’t quite understand, but the sounds of the words and the laughter make you feel at home. You take a deep breath and think, “I wish I could bring this feeling back with me.”

#1 "Bike-friendly cities."

#2 "Showing the actual price of items in stores instead of having to add the tax on."

#3 "No obligated tipping, like in Japan."

#4 "Finland ended homelessness. Does that count?"



KuorivaBanaani replied: "We still have homeless people but honestly, to be homeless in Finland would take a mighty effort to pull off. You really have to just f*ck up literally everything you possibly can to end up homeless here. Mainly never pay rent even though the government pays for it. These people are very rare though and they're usually junkies or just hobos who live in shelters."

#5 "Japanese-style vending machines. I’m in the UK and they would just be vandalized."



blay12 replied: "Speaking of, the one 'standard' Japanese thing I'd like to see in the US would be the way you interact with servers at restaurants."



Rather than the onus being on the server to check up on you every few minutes, you can just call out to the server when you need them and they won't bother you outside of that. When you try to do the same thing in the US it just feels rude, like you're specifically pointing out to your server that they're neglecting you or something."



tigerscomeatnight replied: "My father worked for Rohm & Haas (Plexiglas), and he was in Japan telling the advantages of Plexiglas and how it would withstand vandalism of the vending machines. They just looked at him oddly and said, 'What vandalism?' They couldn't conceive of it."

#6 "The buttons at tables in restaurants in Korea that request a server."



Smokeyourboat comment: "The Yogi-yo button. Man, I miss it every time."



junu944 replied: "As a Korean-born dude, the way you named the button was kind of funny."

#7 "I could really go for more saunas and hot springs."



TellTaillWag replied: "It would be great to have more saunas and sauna culture like Finland.



user replied: "And everyone getting a minimum of 1 month off in the summer. Also Finland:

*free hot lunch for every kid at school and free hot lunch provided by most employers;

*standardized education that ensures there is no such thing as one school being better than another b/c no funding is allowed privately or through PACs/PTAs."

#8 "More emphasis on public transportation like Europe (I’m from the U.S.).



It’s probably the case that not everywhere in Europe has great public transportation, but I think it’s safe to say that collectively Europe is better off in comparison to America when it comes to public transportation. Perhaps it would be better to say 'like in parts of Europe.'"



user replied: "I’m from the US and live in Europe. Public trans is great here, but so much better in Japan (lived there for 5 years). Both are pretty great though. It’s just more difficult for the US because it’s so much larger than Japan and Europe."

#9 "Being able to have a beer in public or a glass of wine in the park with lunch."

#10 "It seems a lot more normal in the states to go to therapy, which I wish was a thing here in the UK. Obviously, there is therapy here, but from my perspective here it seems like society only thinks you should go to therapy if you have serious diagnosed issues, when in reality it can help everyone from time to time.



Also bidets. Never tried one but it makes much more sense hygiene-wise. Like, if you had poop on your hand you wouldn't be content with just wiping it off, you'd (hopefully) properly wash your hands with soap and water."

#11 "Passegiata. The evening walk in Italy. With friends or family, often arm in arm. It’s truly lovely."

#12 "Accept same-sex couples with respect."

#13 "The Japanese habit of not taking up too much space. This goes for stuff beyond physical space. Like being quiet on the train, not wearing cologne, and making sure to not stand around to let other people pass when it’s busy."

#14 "Make an attempt to keep public bathrooms clean FGS."

#15 "I live in the US and wish more healthy lifestyles were promoted and more accessible. For example, even if you’re just getting a fast food meal, there are much healthier options in countries such as Japan (rice, sushi, and seaweed can be cheap easy snacks). In America, a fast cheap meal is mostly just whatever is at McDonald’s (so fries, burgers, etc).



And the emphasis on getting the biggest, best thing all the time. It can be so excessive and wasteful at times."

#16 "I’ve heard that other countries are much more generous with vacation time for professional workers than the US is. Probably that."



cohonka: "This has been the biggest culture shock I’ve had moving to Poland. I never had a job in the US that gave vacation days. In Poland, I think the minimum is 21 days. People seem way happier about work here in general.



Also, cashiers get to sit down! I worked a few different retail jobs where if you even leaned against the belt you’d be scolded. Seeing cashiers sitting down was hugely shocking at first."

#17 "I wish my country had Pretzel day."

#18 "I wish we celebrated the dead like Mexico does."

#19 "Having a siesta mid-day and then everyone staying up way later and hanging out."



Airierose replied: "As a person from Spain, you should know napping after lunch is very much not the norm... it's something that came from very hot and long summer days, especially in the mid and southern parts of the country where 40°C temps aren't uncommon. Nothing to do and the sun is out for longer than you are awake. Additionally, in Spain, we have meals around 2h later than most other countries. Suggesting having dinner at 7 pm here would be really weird given that 9:30 pm is an early dinner for some people. So that hopefully explains the hanging out till later. Most people don't really have the time to take a nap midday haha."

#20 "Work-life balance. Working to death is not the answer in an Asian society that always wanna win or never lose face."



GeeSpee replied: "This is a problem globally, really. European countries like Italy for example tend to have a good work-life balance. Probably because their households are multi-generational, thus you don’t need to work 9-5 Monday-Friday. But outside of Europe, most countries have the mentality of 'work all the week and get Saturday and Sunday off.'"

#21 "The Scandinavian countries, while expensive to live in, really do treat their people well. My family is from Denmark and there just seems to be so many more opportunities out there for people."

#22 "Teaching a second language early on in schools, - Canadian."



AlhazraeIIc replied: "The tiny little school I went start teaching us Spanish from kindergarten on up. The problem was, the Spanish teacher only ever taught us the same basic stuff every year. Colors, counting, and parts of the house. That lasted until I was in 6th grade and she lost it and started screaming about how we were hell's angels and Satanists and ran out of the room. We didn't get a new Spanish teacher after that."

#23 "More emphasis on quality over quantity in food.



A giant cup of watered-down coffee is not as satisfying as a modest-sized but decent coffee. A giant chocolate bar made with bad ingredients that just barely legally qualifies as chocolate is not as satisfying are a proper piece of real chocolate."



V1per41 replied: "It would be nice if we could have both. If I go to a fancy restaurant the food tastes amazing but I end up leaving hungry which is annoying. Chains taste bland but at least I get a decent serving size."

#24 "When I was in France I was taken aback watching people argue about things... and not getting upset with each other.



As an Australian that was one of the most refreshing things, I’d ever seen. In my part of the world, people attach themselves personally to every little inconsequential opinion or viewpoint. If you challenge that viewpoint, people respond as if you’re attacking them personally and it turns bad like clockwork.



It’s such a deep-seated attitude, we ended up with the phrase ”No politics at the dinner table”. Someone’s inevitably gonna get upset and then everyone’s having a bad night.



French don’t give a f*ck... they’ll debate politics, philosophy, religion, economics, and all that stuff until they’re blue in the face; the mood never drops, and you don’t feel the energy in the room become more and more hostile.



So that was nice."



Xeno_Lithic comment: "Whenever I have a discussion in Australia with someone, people tell me to stop arguing. Even if both of us are being rational and aren’t getting emotional."

#25 "Not taking up space needlessly/being considerate to others in common spaces.



In North America, people will stand in doorways, stop to have a chat in the middle of a busy hallway, basically take up space that is for common use, and not think it is rude whatsoever.



I cannot tell you how many times I’ve come across someone blocking a doorway and you give them like 5 seconds to move and then when you say 'excuse me' to get by, they look at you like you’re rude. You’re standing in a doorway people need to come and go out of, be considerate."

#26 "Being friendly?



My mum was a teacher in my country, then moved to England and was presented with all these rules about how you cannot make physical contact with children.



It sounds weird, but let me explain. If I was sad, I could cry on my teacher's lap, and if I did something good, she'd give me a hug. She was like a second mother to me. I'm still in contact with her, almost 10 years later. When she injured her leg, we'd go to her house to do our projects. Same with my mother. Her teacher has been her best friend for 20 years, and she was there when I was born.



I understand the reason for the 'no contact' policy. Some people do have bad intentions. But in my country, it is normal to visit your teachers at home. To go to their house to sing a birthday song. To invite them, or be invited by them. I see how it could go wrong, but I'm thankful for the teachers that I got close to (and still I am).



Also, my mother works with special needs children. Some of them really do need human touch, and we both feel like strict rules like this prevent the child from forming a connection."

#27 "Wearing a mask in public during a pandemic."



JohnJaysOnMyFeet replied: "People in Japan do it if they have a cold. Not even a possibly deadly virus, A. COLD.



And that’s a normal thing in their society, nobody cares about it infringing upon their freedoms, nobody says it probably doesn’t even help, they just wear them to be considerate to other people."

#28 "German here - good internet and mobile coverage."



Fudgeballs_ replied: "Australian here, count your blessings."



Savannah_P_Frost replied: "You should come to Korea, we have great internet!"



user replied: "That's what I hear! I have a Korean friend online and I'm pretty jealous of his internet compared to my s*itty Kuwaiti one."

#29 "If I remember right, in Israel the green lights on traffic signals would flash several times before turning yellow and then red. It seemed like a clever way for drivers to anticipate an upcoming stop."

#30 "I just moved back from Japan 2 weeks ago and I really appreciated not worrying about my stuff getting stolen.



Stop taking stuff that's not yours."

#31 "More attention to lunch. In the Netherlands, we have a huge 'just spend 5 minutes to eat a slice of bread with cheese at school/work' culture.



For clarification, yes, many of us get a longer break, however, there still isn't much attention to the lunch itself."

#32 "I like those French supermarkets are obliged to give the food they couldn't sell to those in need. The amount of food in good condition thrown away in my country is obscene."

#33 "Strong education system."

#34 "Metric system, wish we had that, (I am from the US)."

#35 "Asian night markets.



Not many places you can go in the US at night to just walk around, hang out, and get some food, other than bars. Guess that's why malls used to be so popular. Yes, malls aren’t open nearly as late. I guess I just meant lots of people used to go to malls (maybe they still do?) just to walk around, eat, and see and be seen, similar to why people go to night markets. A third space that is often lacking in the US in general."



NeryWyn replied: "I have a problem similar to this. In my country, nighttime is as active as daytime, even more so since people aren't at work/school. Every cafe, shop, restaurant, patisserie, mall etc. are all open till midnight if not even later. Finding 24/7 open places aren't difficult either. So it's really active, fun, and safe. Now I live in the UK and everywhere closes so early and the place turns into a ghost town, with only pubs open. I hate how I can't just go to a cafe and spend my night there chatting with a friend. Or just simply walk down the streets that are busy and fun. Instead only choice is pubs or clubs and I have zero interest in any. I also hate the drinking culture here. Streets feel super unsafe since nowhere but pubs are open. I love the UK in general, but I wish I could swap their drinking culture with our nightlife."

#36 "More self-awareness/responsibility.



I’m from Canada and everyone up here likes to act like we’re gods gift to the world and constantly s*it on the US as if we aren’t basically exactly the same. And it’s not just Trump, ever since I was a kid I’ve been told: "Canada is the best country, be glad you’re not an American, they’re all rude idiots!'"



Bacon_canadien replied: "Our identity is not being American."

#37 "Cheetos. We don’t have them in Germany."



trollblut replied: "Peanut Flips are superior to Cheetos."

#38 "More general societal respect for being literary, artistic (actually talented in the arts, such as a musical instrument, dance, sculpture, etc), and well-read (actual books, poetry, philosophy, history).

#39 "Getting a summer job during high school or junior college so that kids start having some financial freedom and learn some essential life skills at an early age. Where I am from, this definitely needs to be normalized."

#40 "Being polite/caring for strangers as a society."



tricolouredraven replied: "I've been to roughly 20 countries but US-Americans have been by far the politest and caring people I've ever met. I don't know but I have never felt so confident as in those 3 weeks. I have never gotten as many compliments from strangers (and I mean actual compliments, not catcalling) and have never had that many people randomly starting conversations without being drunk."

#41 "As an American is it too much to ask to not have everyone in a one-upping contest on how s*itty they can make their lives by overworking? Just let me work the hours I'm surpassed to then go home. Work to live, not live to work."

#42 "Collectivism found in Nordic countries. Their ability to do things for their communities and their societies is unparalleled and I wish (now more than ever), that we had some sense of duty for each other in the US."



stygger replied: "As a Swede, I feel obliged to mention that we have institutionalized collectivism, so the average Swede isn't walking around thinking about "helping out the community" because we pay taxes so society can do collectivism for us.



This is in contrast to the US citizens that seem very helpful in person but that live with laws and institutions that are much less 'humane'".

#43 "I wish we had bowing as a way of professional greeting instead of a handshake. It already felt kind of gross before and now with the virus, it makes even more sense. You could always deny shaking someone's hand I guess, but it still comes across as rude and definitely isn't good for business relationships. But bowing is fun and no contact!"

#44 "More interesting architecture. I’m tired of looking at the same three suburban houses, offices, and tall buildings. I live in America btw."

#45 "I love the warmth of my Hispanic side of the family. When I'm in Mexico, there's just this openness towards people that is not seen as often in the US. I feel like I see Italian families with a similar spirit though."

#46 "I am Asian, I want privacy."



milkymist00 replied: "Staring is common here. People stare for no reason. Especially towards foreigners is high. And if someone Indian itself is having different looks from society's viewpoint, they get stared at, occasionally made fun of by people, or sometimes get advice too. People hold on to traditional values even if some of them suck. Privacy is basically non-existent. If we want privacy we will get it only in our bedrooms. Or otherwise, I would have to be a rebel."

#47 "Legalizing divorce here in the Philippines."

#48 "I attended an American uni that had a local campus in my country and the professors from the American asked us about an aspect about American culture we couldn’t understand. Not taking shoes off in the house was unanimously voted as number one."

#49 "Ranked-choice voting. Oh, and basic respect for science."