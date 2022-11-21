As the English dictionary keeps getting bigger with every word added, now should be a good time to check up on your English skills. In the list below, you can check out some of the most difficult words to spell that you might be using every day unknowingly. Upvote the ones that you use or hear being used commonly and comment below if you’ve ever used them in a letter or speech in the wrong way. No worries, no one is judging!

With millions of words to choose from and use in different combinations, it can be seen as art, when a person can use even the hardest words with ease. Hard words can be the elements that separate a work of literature from the sea of mediocrity. An idea can only be fully realized by the words that are used to explain it. Of course, when it comes to speaking, there is a long list of hard words to pronounce, due to their complexity and rare usage. In the heat of the moment, a word can become the thing that ruins a great speech and puts the speaker in an awkward situation. And who wants to be in that position?

Language may probably be the greatest invention in human history. We shifted from simple sounds to creating complex sentences to communicate with ease. But after so many years and shifts, it is not surprising that there are some difficult words that even the best spellers and speakers can’t quite articulate. As we communicate through writing and speaking, some difficult English words can be a thorn in the side when you're speaking at a business meeting or writing an important letter to someone. While modern technology, like autocorrect, has eliminated the need to double-check a word when writing, it is still a wonder just how difficult words in English can be!

#1 Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch.



[llan-fair-pwll-gwyn-gyll-go-ger-ych-wyrn-drob-wll-llan-ty-silio-go-go-goch]



Meaning: the name of a village in Carmarthenshire, which means "a quiet, beautiful village; a historic place with rare kite under threat from wretched blades".

#2 Fünfhundertfünfundfünfzig.



[fünf-hun-dert-fünf-und-fünf-zig]



Meaning: five hundred fifty-five in German.

#3 Sanctimonious.



[sangk-tuh-moh-nee-uhs]



Meaning: making a hypocritical show of religious devotion, piety, righteousness, etc.

#4 Antidisestablishmentarianism.



[an-tee-dis-uh-stab-lish-muhn-tair-ee-uh-niz-uhm]



Meaning: opposition to the withdrawal of state support or recognition from an established church, especially the Anglican Church in 19th-century England.

#5 Sphygmomanometer.



[sfig-moh-muh-nom-i-ter]



Meaning: an instrument, often attached to an inflatable air-bladder cuff and used with a stethoscope, for measuring blood pressure in an artery.

#6 Otorhinolaryngology.



[oh-toh-rahy-noh-lar-ing-gol-uh-jee]



Meaning: a medical specialty concerned especially with the ear, nose, and throat and related parts of the head and neck.

#7 Specificity.



[spes-uh-fis-i-tee]



Meaning: the quality or state of being specific.

#8 Inchoate.



[in-koh-eyt]



Meaning: not yet completed or fully developed; rudimentary.

#9 Gratuitous.



[gruh-too-i-tuhs]



Meaning: being without apparent reason, cause, or justification.

#10 Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.



[soo-per-kal-uh-fraj-uh-lis-tik-ek-spee-al-i-doh-shuhs]



Meaning: used as a nonsense word by children to express approval or to represent the longest word in English.

#11 Stultiloquence.



[stul-til-o-quence]



Meaning: senseless or silly talk.

#12 Acetylcholine.



[uh-seet-l-koh-leen]



Meaning: The acetic acid ester of choline, C7H17NO3, released and hydrolyzed during nerve conduction and causing muscle action by transmitting nerve impulses across synapses.

#13 Apocryphal.



[uh-pok-ruh-fuhl]



Meaning: of doubtful authorship or authenticity.

#14 Grandiloquent.



[gran-dil-uh-kwuhnt]



Meaning: speaking or expressed in a lofty style, often to the point of being pompous or bombastic.

#15 Mischievous.



[mis-chuh-vuhs]



Meaning: maliciously or playfully annoying.

#16 Nadir.



[ney-der, ney-deer]



Meaning: the point on the celestial sphere directly beneath a given position or observer and diametrically opposite the zenith.

#17 Puerile.



[pyoo-er-il]



Meaning: of or relating to a child or to childhood.

#18 Pulchritude.



[puhl-kri-tood]



Meaning: physical beauty; comeliness.

#19 Vicissitude.



[vi-sis-i-tood]



Meaning: a change or variation occurring in the course of something.

#20 Aggrandize.



[uh-gran-dahyz]



Meaning: to widen in scope; increase in size or intensity; enlarge; extend.

#21 Anachronistic.



[uh-nak-ruh-nis-tik]



Meaning: something or someone that is not in its correct historical or chronological time, especially a thing or person that belongs to an earlier time.

#22 Circumlocution.



[sur-kuhm-loh-kyoo-shuhn]



Meaning: a roundabout or indirect way of speaking; the use of more words than necessary to express an idea.

#23 Convivial.



[kuhn-viv-ee-uhl]



Meaning: friendly; agreeable:

#24 Eclectic.



[ih-klek-tik]



Meaning: selecting or choosing from various sources.

#25 Egregious.



[ih-gree-juhs]



Meaning: extraordinary in some bad way; glaring; flagrant.

#26 Equanimity.



[ee-kwuh-nim-i-tee]



Meaning: mental or emotional stability or composure, especially under tension or strain; calmness; equilibrium.

#27 Recalcitrant.



[ri-kal-si-truhnt]



Meaning: resisting authority or control; not obedient or compliant; refractory.

#28 Ubiquitous.



[yoo-bik-wi-tuhs]



Meaning: existing or being everywhere, especially at the same time; omnipresent.

#30 Onomatopoeia.



[on-uh-mat-uh-pee-uh]



Meaning: the formation of a word, as cuckoo, meow, honk, or boom, by imitation of a sound made by or associated with its referent.

#31 Defibrillator.



[dee-fahy-bruh-ley-ter]



Meaning: an agent or device for arresting fibrillation of the atrial or ventricular muscles of the heart.

#32 Ignominious.



[ig-nuh-min-ee-uhs]



Meaning: marked by or attended with ignominy; discreditable; humiliating.

#33 Sesquipedalian.



[ses-kwi-pi-dey-lee-uhn]



Meaning: given to using long words.

#34 Restaurateur.



[res-ter-uh-tur]



Meaning: the owner or manager of a restaurant.

#35 Throughout.



[throo-out]



Meaning: in or to every part of; everywhere in.

#36 Rural.



[roor-uh]



Meaning: in, relating to, or characteristic of the countryside rather than the town.

#37 Anemone.



[uh-nem-uh-nee]



Meaning: any of various plants belonging to the genus Anemone, of the buttercup family, having petallike sepals and including several wild species with white flowers as well as others cultivated for their showy flowers in a variety of colors.

#38 Colloquialism.



[kuh-loh-kwee-uh-liz-uhm]



Meaning: characteristic of or appropriate to ordinary or familiar conversation rather than formal speech or writing; informal.

#39 Demagogue.



[dem-uh-gog]



Meaning: a person, especially an orator or political leader, who gains power and popularity by arousing the emotions, passions, and prejudices of the people.

#40 Fatuous.



[fach-oo-uhs]



Meaning: foolish or inane, especially in an unconscious, complacent manner; silly; witless.

#41 Forte.



[fawr-tey]



Meaning: a person's strong suit, or most highly developed characteristic, talent, or skill; something that one excels in.

#42 Mauve.



[mohv]



Meaning: a pale bluish purple.

#43 Noisome.



[noi-suhm]



Meaning: offensive or disgusting, as an odor.

#44 Panacea.



[pan-uh-see-uh]



Meaning: a remedy for all disease or ills.

#45 Phlegmatic.



[fleg-mat-ik]



Meaning: not easily excited to action or display of emotion; apathetic; sluggish.

#46 Sanguine.



[sang-gwin]



Meaning: cheerfully optimistic, sometimes to the point of seeming complacent, oblivious, or naive.

#47 Quixotic.



[kwik-sot-ik]



Meaning: extravagantly chivalrous or romantic; visionary, impractical, or impracticable.

#48 Staid.



[steyd]



Meaning: of settled or sedate character; not flighty or capricious.

#49 Surfeit.



[sur-fit]



Meaning: excess; an excessive amount.

#50 Timbre.



[tam-ber]



Meaning: the characteristic quality of a sound, independent of pitch and loudness, from which its source or manner of production can be inferred. Timbre depends on the relative strengths of the components of different frequencies, which are determined by resonance.

#51 Truculent.



[truhk-yuh-luhnt]



Meaning: aggressively hostile; belligerent.

#52 Abnegation.



[ab-ni-gey-shuhn]



Meaning: the act or an instance of abnegating, or denying oneself some rights, conveniences, etc.

#53 Alacrity.



[uh-lak-ri-tee]



Meaning: cheerful readiness, promptness, or willingness.

#54 Ascetic.



[uh-set-ik]



Meaning: a person who dedicates his or her life to a pursuit of contemplative ideals and practices extreme self-denial or self-mortification for religious reasons.

#55 Beguile.



[bih-gahyl]



Meaning: to influence by trickery, flattery, etc.

#56 Blandishment.



[blan-dish-muhnt]



Meaning: Often blandishments. something, as an action or speech, that tends to flatter, coax, entice, etc.

#57 Camaraderie.



[kah-muh-rah-duh-ree]



Meaning: a spirit of trust and goodwill among people closely associated in an activity or endeavor.

#58 Enervate.



[en-er-veyt]



Meaning: to deprive of force or strength; destroy the vigor of; weaken.

#59 Iconoclast.



[ahy-kon-uh-klast]



Meaning: a person who attacks cherished beliefs, traditional institutions, etc., as being based on error or superstition.

#60 Idiosyncratic.



[id-ee-oh-sin-krat-ik]



Meaning: pertaining to the nature of idiosyncrasy, or something peculiar to an individual.

#61 Libertarian.



[lib-er-tair-ee-uhn]



Meaning: a person who advocates liberty, especially with regard to thought or conduct.

#62 Largess.



[lahr-jes]



Meaning: generous bestowal of gifts.

#63 Multifarious.



[muhl-tuh-fair-ee-uhs]



Meaning: having many different parts, elements, forms, etc.

#64 Pertinacious.



[pur-tn-ey-shuhs]



Meaning: holding tenaciously to a purpose, course of action, or opinion; resolute.

#65 Vociferous.



[voh-sif-er-uhs]



Meaning: crying out noisily; clamorous.

#66 Synecdoche.



[si-nek-duh-kee]



Meaning: a figure of speech in which a part is used for the whole or the whole for a part, the special for the general or the general for the special, as in ten sail for ten ships or a Croesus for a rich man.

#67 Schadenfreude.



[shahd-n-froi-duh]



Meaning: satisfaction or pleasure felt at someone else's misfortune.

#68 Nauseant.



[naw-zee-uhnt]



Meaning: producing nausea.

#69 Deteriorate.



[dih-teer-ee-uh-reyt]



Meaning: to make or become worse or inferior in character, quality, value, etc.

#70 Worcestershire.



[woos-ter-sheer]



Meaning: a former county in central England, now part of Hereford and Worcester.

#71 Refrigerator.



[ri-frij-uh-rey-ter]



Meaning: a box, room, or cabinet in which food, drink, etc., are kept cool by means of ice or mechanical refrigeration.

#72 Girlfriend.



[gurl-frend]



Meaning: a frequent or favorite female companion; sweetheart.

#73 Jewelry.



[joo-uhl-ree]



Meaning: any ornaments for personal adornment, as necklaces or cuff links, including those of base metals, glass, plastic, or the like.

#74 Colloquial.



[kuh-loh-kwee-uhl]



Meaning: characteristic of or appropriate to ordinary or familiar conversation rather than formal speech or writing; informal.

#75 Regularly.



[reg-yuh-ler-lee]



Meaning: usually; ordinarily.

#76 Hippopotamus.



[hip-uh-pot-uh-muhs]



Meaning: a large herbivorous mammal, Hippopotamus amphibius, having a thick hairless body, short legs, and a large head and muzzle, found in and near the rivers, lakes, etc., of Africa, and able to remain under water for a considerable time.

#77 Alias.



[ey-lee-uhs]



Meaning: a false name used to conceal one's identity; an assumed name.

#78 Epitome.



[ih-pit-uh-mee]



Meaning: a person or thing that is typical of or possesses to a high degree the features of a whole class.

#79 Espouse.



[ih-spouz]



Meaning: to make one's own; adopt or embrace, as a cause.

#80 Protean.



[proh-tee-uhn]



Meaning: readily assuming different forms or characters; extremely variable.

#81 Construe.



[kuhn-stroo]



Meaning: to give the meaning or intention of; explain; interpret.

#82 Quotidian.



[kwoh-tid-ee-uhn]



Meaning: daily, usual.

#83 Phenomenon.



[fi-nom-uh-non]



Meaning: a fact, occurrence, or circumstance observed or observable.

#84 Cavalry.



[kav-uhl-ree]



Meaning: the part of a military force composed of troops that serve on horseback.

#85 Exponentially.



[ek-spoh-nen-shuh-lee]



Meaning: at a steady, rapid rate.

#86 Expatiate.



[ik-spey-shee-eyt]



Meaning: to enlarge in discourse or writing; be copious in description or discussion.

#87 Lackadaisical.



[lak-uh-dey-zi-kuhl]



Meaning: without interest, vigor, or determination; listless; halfhearted.

#88 Pauciloquy.



[pau-cil-o-quy]



Meaning: brevity in speech.

#89 Entrepreneur.



[ahn-truh-pruh-nur]



Meaning: a person who organizes and manages any enterprise, especially a business, usually with considerable initiative and risk.

#90 Dengue.



[deng-gey]



Meaning: an infectious, eruptive fever of warm climates, usually epidemic, characterized especially by severe pains in the joints and muscles.

#91 Erinaceous.



[er-uh-ney-shuhs]



Meaning: of the hedgehog kind or family.

#92 Thoroughly.



[thur-uh-lee]



Meaning: in a thorough manner or degree; completely and carefully.

#93 Circumspect.



[sur-kuhm-spekt]



Meaning: watchful and discreet; cautious; prudent.

#94 Colonel.



[kur-nl]



Meaning: an officer in the U.S. Army, Air Force, or Marine Corps ranking between lieutenant colonel and brigadier general: corresponding to a captain in the U.S. Navy.

#95 Isthmus.



[is-muhs]



Meaning: a narrow strip of land, bordered on both sides by water, connecting two larger bodies of land.

#96 Accede.



[ak-seed]



Meaning: to give consent, approval, or adherence; agree; assent; to accede to a request; to accede to the terms of a contract.

#97 Anathema.



[uh-nath-uh-muh]



Meaning: a person or thing detested or loathed.

#98 Debauch.



[dih-bawch]



Meaning: to corrupt by sensuality, intemperance, etc.; seduce.

#99 Emollient.



[ih-mol-yuhnt]



Meaning: having the power of softening or relaxing, as a medicinal substance; soothing, especially to the skin.

#100 Espresso.



[e-spres-oh]



Meaning: a strong coffee prepared by forcing live steam under pressure, or boiling water, through ground dark-roast coffee beans.

#101 Hegemony.



[hej-uh-moh-nee]



Meaning: leadership or predominant influence exercised by one nation over others, as in a confederation.

#102 Maelstrom.



[meyl-struhm]



Meaning: a large, powerful, or violent whirlpool.

#103 Neophyte.



[nee-uh-fahyt]



Meaning: a beginner or novice.

#104 Quinoa.



[kee-noh-uh]



Meaning: a tall crop plant, Chenopodium quinoa, of the amaranth family, cultivated mainly in Peru, Bolivia, and Chile for its small, ivory-colored seed, which is used as a food staple.

#105 Zephyr.



[zef-er]



Meaning: a gentle, mild breeze.

#106 Cajole.



[kuh-johl]



Meaning: to persuade by flattery or promises; wheedle; coax.

#107 Callous.



[kal-uhs]



Meaning: made hard; hardened.

#108 Cognizant.



[kog-nuh-zuhnt]



Meaning: having awareness, realization, or knowledge; notice; perception.

#109 Ephemeral.



[ih-fem-er-uhl]



Meaning: lasting a very short time; short-lived; transitory.

#110 Fatuous.



[fach-oo-uhs]



Meaning: foolish or inane, especially in an unconscious, complacent manner; silly; witless.

#111 Inveterate.



[in-vet-er-it]



Meaning: settled or confirmed in a habit, practice, feeling, or the like.

#112 Ostracism.



[os-truh-siz-uhm]



Meaning: exclusion, by general consent, from social acceptance, privileges, friendship, etc.

#113 Pejorative.



[pi-jawr-uh-tiv]



Meaning: having a disparaging, derogatory, or belittling effect or force.

#114 Turmeric.



[tur-mer-ik]



Meaning: the aromatic rhizome of an Asian plant, Curcuma domestica (or C. longa), of the ginger family.

#115 Glomerulus.



[gloh-mer-yuh-luhs]



Meaning: a compact cluster of capillaries.