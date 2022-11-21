Language may probably be the greatest invention in human history. We shifted from simple sounds to creating complex sentences to communicate with ease. But after so many years and shifts, it is not surprising that there are some difficult words that even the best spellers and speakers can’t quite articulate. As we communicate through writing and speaking, some difficult English words can be a thorn in the side when you're speaking at a business meeting or writing an important letter to someone. While modern technology, like autocorrect, has eliminated the need to double-check a word when writing, it is still a wonder just how difficult words in English can be!

With millions of words to choose from and use in different combinations, it can be seen as art, when a person can use even the hardest words with ease. Hard words can be the elements that separate a work of literature from the sea of mediocrity. An idea can only be fully realized by the words that are used to explain it. Of course, when it comes to speaking, there is a long list of hard words to pronounce, due to their complexity and rare usage. In the heat of the moment, a word can become the thing that ruins a great speech and puts the speaker in an awkward situation. And who wants to be in that position?

As the English dictionary keeps getting bigger with every word added, now should be a good time to check up on your English skills. In the list below, you can check out some of the most difficult words to spell that you might be using every day unknowingly. Upvote the ones that you use or hear being used commonly and comment below if you’ve ever used them in a letter or speech in the wrong way. No worries, no one is judging!

#1

Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch.

[llan-fair-pwll-gwyn-gyll-go-ger-ych-wyrn-drob-wll-llan-ty-silio-go-go-goch]

Meaning: the name of a village in Carmarthenshire, which means "a quiet, beautiful village; a historic place with rare kite under threat from wretched blades".

wikitravel.org , llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch.co.uk Report

#2

Fünfhundertfünfundfünfzig.

[fünf-hun-dert-fünf-und-fünf-zig]

Meaning: five hundred fifty-five in German.

wiktionary.org Report

#3

Sanctimonious.

[sangk-tuh-moh-nee-uhs]

Meaning: making a hypocritical show of religious devotion, piety, righteousness, etc.

dictionary.com Report

#4

Antidisestablishmentarianism.

[an-tee-dis-uh-stab-lish-muhn-tair-ee-uh-niz-uhm]

Meaning: opposition to the withdrawal of state support or recognition from an established church, especially the Anglican Church in 19th-century England.

dictionary.com Report

#5

Sphygmomanometer.

[sfig-moh-muh-nom-i-ter]

Meaning: an instrument, often attached to an inflatable air-bladder cuff and used with a stethoscope, for measuring blood pressure in an artery.

dictionary.com Report

#6

Otorhinolaryngology.

[oh-toh-rahy-noh-lar-ing-gol-uh-jee]

Meaning: a medical specialty concerned especially with the ear, nose, and throat and related parts of the head and neck.

merriam-webster.com Report

#7

Specificity.

[spes-uh-fis-i-tee]

Meaning: the quality or state of being specific.

dictionary.com Report

#8

Inchoate.

[in-koh-eyt]

Meaning: not yet completed or fully developed; rudimentary.

dictionary.com Report

#9

Gratuitous.

[gruh-too-i-tuhs]

Meaning: being without apparent reason, cause, or justification.

dictionary.com Report

#10

Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.

[soo-per-kal-uh-fraj-uh-lis-tik-ek-spee-al-i-doh-shuhs]

Meaning: used as a nonsense word by children to express approval or to represent the longest word in English.

dictionary.com Report

#11

Stultiloquence.

[stul-til-o-quence]

Meaning: senseless or silly talk.

merriam-webster.com Report

#12

Acetylcholine.

[uh-seet-l-koh-leen]

Meaning: The acetic acid ester of choline, C7H17NO3, released and hydrolyzed during nerve conduction and causing muscle action by transmitting nerve impulses across synapses.

dictionary.com Report

#13

Apocryphal.

[uh-pok-ruh-fuhl]

Meaning: of doubtful authorship or authenticity.

dictionary.com Report

#14

Grandiloquent.

[gran-dil-uh-kwuhnt]

Meaning: speaking or expressed in a lofty style, often to the point of being pompous or bombastic.

dictionary.com Report

#15

Mischievous.

[mis-chuh-vuhs]

Meaning: maliciously or playfully annoying.

dictionary.com Report

#16

Nadir.

[ney-der, ney-deer]

Meaning: the point on the celestial sphere directly beneath a given position or observer and diametrically opposite the zenith.

dictionary.com Report

#17

Puerile.

[pyoo-er-il]

Meaning: of or relating to a child or to childhood.

dictionary.com Report

#18

Pulchritude.

[puhl-kri-tood]

Meaning: physical beauty; comeliness.

dictionary.com Report

#19

Vicissitude.

[vi-sis-i-tood]

Meaning: a change or variation occurring in the course of something.

dictionary.com Report

#20

Aggrandize.

[uh-gran-dahyz]

Meaning: to widen in scope; increase in size or intensity; enlarge; extend.

dictionary.com Report

#21

Anachronistic.

[uh-nak-ruh-nis-tik]

Meaning: something or someone that is not in its correct historical or chronological time, especially a thing or person that belongs to an earlier time.

dictionary.com Report

#22

Circumlocution.

[sur-kuhm-loh-kyoo-shuhn]

Meaning: a roundabout or indirect way of speaking; the use of more words than necessary to express an idea.

dictionary.com Report

#23

Convivial.

[kuhn-viv-ee-uhl]

Meaning: friendly; agreeable:

dictionary.com Report

#24

Eclectic.

[ih-klek-tik]

Meaning: selecting or choosing from various sources.

dictionary.com Report

#25

Egregious.

[ih-gree-juhs]

Meaning: extraordinary in some bad way; glaring; flagrant.

dictionary.com Report

#26

Equanimity.

[ee-kwuh-nim-i-tee]

Meaning: mental or emotional stability or composure, especially under tension or strain; calmness; equilibrium.

dictionary.com Report

#27

Recalcitrant.

[ri-kal-si-truhnt]

Meaning: resisting authority or control; not obedient or compliant; refractory.

dictionary.com Report

#28

Ubiquitous.

[yoo-bik-wi-tuhs]

Meaning: existing or being everywhere, especially at the same time; omnipresent.

dictionary.com Report

#29

#30

Onomatopoeia.

[on-uh-mat-uh-pee-uh]

Meaning: the formation of a word, as cuckoo, meow, honk, or boom, by imitation of a sound made by or associated with its referent.

dictionary.com Report

#31

Defibrillator.

[dee-fahy-bruh-ley-ter]

Meaning: an agent or device for arresting fibrillation of the atrial or ventricular muscles of the heart.

dictionary.com Report

#32

Ignominious.

[ig-nuh-min-ee-uhs]

Meaning: marked by or attended with ignominy; discreditable; humiliating.

dictionary.com Report

#33

Sesquipedalian.

[ses-kwi-pi-dey-lee-uhn]

Meaning: given to using long words.

dictionary.com Report

#34

Restaurateur.

[res-ter-uh-tur]

Meaning: the owner or manager of a restaurant.

dictionary.com Report

#35

Throughout.

[throo-out]

Meaning: in or to every part of; everywhere in.

dictionary.com Report

#36

Rural.

[roor-uh]

Meaning: in, relating to, or characteristic of the countryside rather than the town.

dictionary.com Report

#37

Anemone.

[uh-nem-uh-nee]

Meaning: any of various plants belonging to the genus Anemone, of the buttercup family, having petallike sepals and including several wild species with white flowers as well as others cultivated for their showy flowers in a variety of colors.

dictionary.com Report

#38

Colloquialism.

[kuh-loh-kwee-uh-liz-uhm]

Meaning: characteristic of or appropriate to ordinary or familiar conversation rather than formal speech or writing; informal.

dictionary.com Report

#39

Demagogue.

[dem-uh-gog]

Meaning: a person, especially an orator or political leader, who gains power and popularity by arousing the emotions, passions, and prejudices of the people.

dictionary.com Report

#40

Fatuous.

[fach-oo-uhs]

Meaning: foolish or inane, especially in an unconscious, complacent manner; silly; witless.

dictionary.com Report

#41

Forte.

[fawr-tey]

Meaning: a person's strong suit, or most highly developed characteristic, talent, or skill; something that one excels in.

dictionary.com Report

#42

Mauve.

[mohv]

Meaning: a pale bluish purple.

dictionary.com Report

#43

Noisome.

[noi-suhm]

Meaning: offensive or disgusting, as an odor.

dictionary.com Report

#44

Panacea.

[pan-uh-see-uh]

Meaning: a remedy for all disease or ills.

dictionary.com Report

#45

Phlegmatic.

[fleg-mat-ik]

Meaning: not easily excited to action or display of emotion; apathetic; sluggish.

dictionary.com Report

#46

Sanguine.

[sang-gwin]

Meaning: cheerfully optimistic, sometimes to the point of seeming complacent, oblivious, or naive.

dictionary.com Report

#47

Quixotic.

[kwik-sot-ik]

Meaning: extravagantly chivalrous or romantic; visionary, impractical, or impracticable.

dictionary.com Report

#48

Staid.

[steyd]

Meaning: of settled or sedate character; not flighty or capricious.

dictionary.com Report

#49

Surfeit.

[sur-fit]

Meaning: excess; an excessive amount.

dictionary.com Report

#50

Timbre.

[tam-ber]

Meaning: the characteristic quality of a sound, independent of pitch and loudness, from which its source or manner of production can be inferred. Timbre depends on the relative strengths of the components of different frequencies, which are determined by resonance.

dictionary.com Report

#51

Truculent.

[truhk-yuh-luhnt]

Meaning: aggressively hostile; belligerent.

dictionary.com Report

#52

Abnegation.

[ab-ni-gey-shuhn]

Meaning: the act or an instance of abnegating, or denying oneself some rights, conveniences, etc.

dictionary.com Report

#53

Alacrity.

[uh-lak-ri-tee]

Meaning: cheerful readiness, promptness, or willingness.

dictionary.com Report

#54

Ascetic.

[uh-set-ik]

Meaning: a person who dedicates his or her life to a pursuit of contemplative ideals and practices extreme self-denial or self-mortification for religious reasons.

dictionary.com Report

#55

Beguile.

[bih-gahyl]

Meaning: to influence by trickery, flattery, etc.

dictionary.com Report

#56

Blandishment.

[blan-dish-muhnt]

Meaning: Often blandishments. something, as an action or speech, that tends to flatter, coax, entice, etc.

dictionary.com Report

#57

Camaraderie.

[kah-muh-rah-duh-ree]

Meaning: a spirit of trust and goodwill among people closely associated in an activity or endeavor.

dictionary.com Report

#58

Enervate.

[en-er-veyt]

Meaning: to deprive of force or strength; destroy the vigor of; weaken.

dictionary.com Report

#59

Iconoclast.

[ahy-kon-uh-klast]

Meaning: a person who attacks cherished beliefs, traditional institutions, etc., as being based on error or superstition.

dictionary.com Report

#60

Idiosyncratic.

[id-ee-oh-sin-krat-ik]

Meaning: pertaining to the nature of idiosyncrasy, or something peculiar to an individual.

dictionary.com Report

#61

Libertarian.

[lib-er-tair-ee-uhn]

Meaning: a person who advocates liberty, especially with regard to thought or conduct.

dictionary.com Report

#62

Largess.

[lahr-jes]

Meaning: generous bestowal of gifts.

dictionary.com Report

#63

Multifarious.

[muhl-tuh-fair-ee-uhs]

Meaning: having many different parts, elements, forms, etc.

dictionary.com Report

#64

Pertinacious.

[pur-tn-ey-shuhs]

Meaning: holding tenaciously to a purpose, course of action, or opinion; resolute.

dictionary.com Report

#65

Vociferous.

[voh-sif-er-uhs]

Meaning: crying out noisily; clamorous.

dictionary.com Report

#66

Synecdoche.

[si-nek-duh-kee]

Meaning: a figure of speech in which a part is used for the whole or the whole for a part, the special for the general or the general for the special, as in ten sail for ten ships or a Croesus for a rich man.

dictionary.com Report

#67

Schadenfreude.

[shahd-n-froi-duh]

Meaning: satisfaction or pleasure felt at someone else's misfortune.

dictionary.com Report

#68

Nauseant.

[naw-zee-uhnt]

Meaning: producing nausea.

dictionary.com Report

#69

Deteriorate.

[dih-teer-ee-uh-reyt]

Meaning: to make or become worse or inferior in character, quality, value, etc.

dictionary.com Report

#70

Worcestershire.

[woos-ter-sheer]

Meaning: a former county in central England, now part of Hereford and Worcester.

dictionary.com Report

#71

Refrigerator.

[ri-frij-uh-rey-ter]

Meaning: a box, room, or cabinet in which food, drink, etc., are kept cool by means of ice or mechanical refrigeration.

dictionary.com Report

#72

Girlfriend.

[gurl-frend]

Meaning: a frequent or favorite female companion; sweetheart.

dictionary.com Report

#73

Jewelry.

[joo-uhl-ree]

Meaning: any ornaments for personal adornment, as necklaces or cuff links, including those of base metals, glass, plastic, or the like.

dictionary.com Report

#74

Colloquial.

[kuh-loh-kwee-uhl]

Meaning: characteristic of or appropriate to ordinary or familiar conversation rather than formal speech or writing; informal.

dictionary.com Report

#75

Regularly.

[reg-yuh-ler-lee]

Meaning: usually; ordinarily.

dictionary.com Report

#76

Hippopotamus.

[hip-uh-pot-uh-muhs]

Meaning: a large herbivorous mammal, Hippopotamus amphibius, having a thick hairless body, short legs, and a large head and muzzle, found in and near the rivers, lakes, etc., of Africa, and able to remain under water for a considerable time.

dictionary.com Report

#77

Alias.

[ey-lee-uhs]

Meaning: a false name used to conceal one's identity; an assumed name.

dictionary.com Report

#78

Epitome.

[ih-pit-uh-mee]

Meaning: a person or thing that is typical of or possesses to a high degree the features of a whole class.

dictionary.com Report

#79

Espouse.

[ih-spouz]

Meaning: to make one's own; adopt or embrace, as a cause.

dictionary.com Report

#80

Protean.

[proh-tee-uhn]

Meaning: readily assuming different forms or characters; extremely variable.

dictionary.com Report

#81

Construe.

[kuhn-stroo]

Meaning: to give the meaning or intention of; explain; interpret.

dictionary.com Report

#82

Quotidian.

[kwoh-tid-ee-uhn]

Meaning: daily, usual.

dictionary.com Report

#83

Phenomenon.

[fi-nom-uh-non]

Meaning: a fact, occurrence, or circumstance observed or observable.

dictionary.com Report

#84

Cavalry.

[kav-uhl-ree]

Meaning: the part of a military force composed of troops that serve on horseback.

dictionary.com Report

#85

Exponentially.

[ek-spoh-nen-shuh-lee]

Meaning: at a steady, rapid rate.

dictionary.com Report

#86

Expatiate.

[ik-spey-shee-eyt]

Meaning: to enlarge in discourse or writing; be copious in description or discussion.

dictionary.com Report

#87

Lackadaisical.

[lak-uh-dey-zi-kuhl]

Meaning: without interest, vigor, or determination; listless; halfhearted.

dictionary.com Report

#88

Pauciloquy.

[pau-cil-o-quy]

Meaning: brevity in speech.

merriam-webster.com Report

#89

Entrepreneur.

[ahn-truh-pruh-nur]

Meaning: a person who organizes and manages any enterprise, especially a business, usually with considerable initiative and risk.

dictionary.com Report

#90

Dengue.

[deng-gey]

Meaning: an infectious, eruptive fever of warm climates, usually epidemic, characterized especially by severe pains in the joints and muscles.

dictionary.com Report

#91

Erinaceous.

[er-uh-ney-shuhs]

Meaning: of the hedgehog kind or family.

dictionary.com Report

#92

Thoroughly.

[thur-uh-lee]

Meaning: in a thorough manner or degree; completely and carefully.

dictionary.com Report

#93

Circumspect.

[sur-kuhm-spekt]

Meaning: watchful and discreet; cautious; prudent.

dictionary.com Report

#94

Colonel.

[kur-nl]

Meaning: an officer in the U.S. Army, Air Force, or Marine Corps ranking between lieutenant colonel and brigadier general: corresponding to a captain in the U.S. Navy.

dictionary.com Report

#95

Isthmus.

[is-muhs]

Meaning: a narrow strip of land, bordered on both sides by water, connecting two larger bodies of land.

dictionary.com Report

#96

Accede.

[ak-seed]

Meaning: to give consent, approval, or adherence; agree; assent; to accede to a request; to accede to the terms of a contract.

dictionary.com Report

#97

Anathema.

[uh-nath-uh-muh]

Meaning: a person or thing detested or loathed.

dictionary.com Report

#98

Debauch.

[dih-bawch]

Meaning: to corrupt by sensuality, intemperance, etc.; seduce.

dictionary.com Report

#99

Emollient.

[ih-mol-yuhnt]

Meaning: having the power of softening or relaxing, as a medicinal substance; soothing, especially to the skin.

dictionary.com Report

#100

Espresso.

[e-spres-oh]

Meaning: a strong coffee prepared by forcing live steam under pressure, or boiling water, through ground dark-roast coffee beans.

dictionary.com Report

#101

Hegemony.

[hej-uh-moh-nee]

Meaning: leadership or predominant influence exercised by one nation over others, as in a confederation.

dictionary.com Report

#102

Maelstrom.

[meyl-struhm]

Meaning: a large, powerful, or violent whirlpool.

dictionary.com Report

#103

Neophyte.

[nee-uh-fahyt]

Meaning: a beginner or novice.

dictionary.com Report

#104

Quinoa.

[kee-noh-uh]

Meaning: a tall crop plant, Chenopodium quinoa, of the amaranth family, cultivated mainly in Peru, Bolivia, and Chile for its small, ivory-colored seed, which is used as a food staple.

dictionary.com Report

#105

Zephyr.

[zef-er]

Meaning: a gentle, mild breeze.

dictionary.com Report

#106

Cajole.

[kuh-johl]

Meaning: to persuade by flattery or promises; wheedle; coax.

dictionary.com Report

#107

Callous.

[kal-uhs]

Meaning: made hard; hardened.

dictionary.com Report

#108

Cognizant.

[kog-nuh-zuhnt]

Meaning: having awareness, realization, or knowledge; notice; perception.

dictionary.com Report

#109

Ephemeral.

[ih-fem-er-uhl]

Meaning: lasting a very short time; short-lived; transitory.

dictionary.com Report

#110

#111

Inveterate.

[in-vet-er-it]

Meaning: settled or confirmed in a habit, practice, feeling, or the like.

dictionary.com Report

#112

Ostracism.

[os-truh-siz-uhm]

Meaning: exclusion, by general consent, from social acceptance, privileges, friendship, etc.

dictionary.com Report

#113

Pejorative.

[pi-jawr-uh-tiv]

Meaning: having a disparaging, derogatory, or belittling effect or force.

dictionary.com Report

#114

Turmeric.

[tur-mer-ik]

Meaning: the aromatic rhizome of an Asian plant, Curcuma domestica (or C. longa), of the ginger family.

dictionary.com Report

#115

Glomerulus.

[gloh-mer-yuh-luhs]

Meaning: a compact cluster of capillaries.

dictionary.com Report

#116

Squirrel.

[skwur-uhl]

Meaning: any of numerous arboreal, bushy-tailed rodents of the genus Sciurus, of the family Sciuridae.

dictionary.com Report

