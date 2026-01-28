ADVERTISEMENT

Whatever your opinions are about them, you can never go wrong with cracking a dad joke in any situation. These inoffensive, overly simplistic, and often punny quips may elicit groans and headshakes, but their corniness will eventually bring about a chuckle or two. 

Just check out these glorious examples from the Dad Jokes Daily Facebook group. This online community has amassed around 1.5 million members so far, and scrolling through their featured content should tell you why. 

We’ve compiled some of their best ones in this list, which you can steal and use. And as always, don’t forget to upvote your favorites. 

#1

Screenshot of a funny dad joke tweet about kids and cleaning rooms from a popular Facebook dad joke group.

Bud D. H. Moore , x.com Report

    #2

    WhatsApp chat showing a funny dad joke about exam results and sending good morning messages based on subjects failed.

    Watty Selit Report

    Ghostchaplain16
    Ghostchaplain16
    Ghostchaplain16
    Community Member
    Premium     17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ouch! That went south real fast!

    #3

    Two scenes from Star Trek with Captain Kirk and Spock, featuring funny dad joke posts with playful cultural humor captions.

    Ellen II Report

    Dad jokes are often met with slight disappointment because of their simplicity and low-hanging fruit nature. However, clinical psychologist Dr. Yael Schonbrun says these jokes aren’t just random humorous attempts, but “linguistic puzzles” that rely on simple types of wordplay. 
    #4

    Funny dad joke post from Facebook group describing walking over a wet floor like walking on hot lava.

    Robert Bare , x.com Report

    #5

    Two men in a rustic setting sharing a funny dad joke about a frog parking illegally, part of funny dad joke posts.

    Ivy Aurora Report

    #6

    Dad joke post about stress and desserts, showing a humorous play on words with stressed spelled backwards.

    Anna Hanafi , x.com Report

    Homonyms are one type of wordplay you will often find in most dad jokes. These are words that sound the same, have the same spelling, but have a different meaning. An example Dr. Schonbrun used was “I told a chemistry joke, but there was no reaction.” 

    In this joke, the word "reaction" referred to both the chemical process and the audience's response.
    #7

    Funny dad joke post on social media with a witty comment about being conceived in the back of a jeep.

    Baiq Dewi Setiawati , x.com Report

    #8

    Cartoon character pondering a funny dad joke about twins, featured in a popular dad joke posts Facebook group.

    Mr. Chuckles Report

    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah but they always think it's the other one

    #9

    Older man with back pain talking to a doctor in a humorous dad joke about waking up late.

    Cheap Is The *New* Classy Report

    Much like homonyms, homophones are also often used for many of the dad jokes you hear. But in this case, the words sound the same but have different spellings and meanings. 

    In this scenario, Dr. Schonbrun used this joke as her example: “To start a zoo, you need two pandas, a grizzly bear, and three polar bears. It’s the bear minimum.” Here, you play on the words “bear and bare.” 
    #10

    Man sitting inside a fridge as a funny dad joke post about cooking and chilling food in the fridge for an hour.

    Robert Bare Report

    #11

    Man in car talking to a woman, humorous dad joke about doing anything for 50 dollars versus asking for 75 dollars.

    Paul Cuthbertson Report

    #12

    Two men and children outside, one man telling a funny dad joke about his daughter Beth being three years old.

    Dely Harahap Report

    Paronymy is another type of wordplay that those who love dad jokes would often use. Here, it involves unrelated words spelled completely differently, but sound the same. 

    As an example, Dr. Schonbrun used the joke: “I gave her a shoulder to crayon,” playing on the words “crayon” and “cry on.”

    #13

    Red drum, empty attic, and smiling man used in a funny dad joke post from a popular Facebook group.

    Yenny AMah Ririru Report

    #14

    Tweet from a dad joke post saying they don’t need alcohol to regret sending texts, part of funny dad joke posts from Facebook group.

    Robert Bare , x.com Report

    #15

    Dad holding baby daughter with a homemade cardboard PS5 and gaming setup as a funny dad joke gift idea.

    Fauline Haning , x.com Report

    You may scoff at dad jokes all you want, but experts say they serve an educational purpose. According to humor researcher Marc Hye-knudsen, it can help a child build self-confidence and resilience. 

    “By continually telling their children jokes that are so bad that they’re embarrassing, fathers may push their children’s limits for how much embarrassment they can handle,” he told FOX 2 Now in 2024.  
    #16

    Funny dad joke post about asking for a phone book, using an iPhone, and a spider incident from a Facebook group.

    Katarina Eka Yuliana Report

    #17

    Two large trucks pictured with funny dad joke text comparing a Barbie truck's value to a Kenworth truck's value.

    Louise Hels Report

    #18

    House painted completely black with a joke about being a witch, featured in funny dad joke posts from a Facebook group.

    Eli Koto Report

    #19

    Funny dad joke meme showing a debate between a scientist and a random guy from a YouTube conspiracy video.

    Kristin Tanjung Report

    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not really accurate. The knowledgeable people don't get as much air time as the Yahoos.

    #20

    Cartoon of a couple texting humorous dad jokes about insurance and blankets in a funny dad joke post.

    New Glow Report

    #21

    Man with mustache in red shirt looking serious with arms crossed, funny dad joke about spelling Wednesday as Wensday

    Todd Downing Report

    SCP 4666
    SCP 4666
    SCP 4666
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In a few hours, then's day

    #22

    Woman making expressive faces comparing reactions to others arriving late versus herself arriving late, funny dad joke post.

    Dewi Indra Yanti Report

    #23

    Two people dressed as Spider-Man and Batman at night, humorously posing for funny dad joke posts.

    Ichwan Tohir Report

    #24

    Man making a funny face looking at a baby with the text Me when I see babies, a funny dad joke post.

    Dhona Report

    #25

    Funny dad joke post with a dyslexia pun about making two jugs and a vase, featured in a Facebook group.

    Ivan Allen Jr. Report

    #26

    Man holding large fish and daughter upside down on boat, showcasing funny dad joke humor from fishing trip photos.

    Nurul Latifah Report

    SCP 4666
    SCP 4666
    SCP 4666
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's a weird looking kid he's holding

    #27

    Glass of orange juice with text pun showing "juice" and "ju" in a dad joke post from a funny Facebook group.

    Dakota Little Report

    #28

    Diagram of Earth's atmospheric layers humorously labeled with dad joke text distinguishing space and not space.

    Daniel Mundt Report

    #29

    Couple ordering steak with waiter in restaurant, featuring a funny dad joke conversation about steak doneness.

    Agus Tiar Siagian Martogaria Report

    #30

    Man making a funny dad joke on phone about his wife in labor, nurse responding with a humorous question.

    Sukesih Report

    Armac
    Armac
    Armac
    Community Member
    Premium     25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    *snort*

    #31

    Restroom doors with unusual overlapping circle symbols seen in a funny dad joke post from a Facebook group.

    Darmawati Indo'na Syasa Report

    #32

    Funny dad joke post stating the dry erase board is the most remarkable invention in the last 100 years.

    Robert Maynard Report

    #33

    Two seagulls by the ocean with funny dad joke text about dieting, part of a collection of dad joke posts.

    Robert Maynard Report

    #34

    Deputy talking on radio about Worcestershire sauce truck crash, illustrating funny dad joke from Facebook group posts.

    Dan Roose Report

    Armac
    Armac
    Armac
    Community Member
    Premium     30 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It really isn’t hard “wooster sheer”.

    #35

    Four-panel funny dad joke meme showing characters from The Office and a woman with captions about Facebook, Google, Internet, and electricity.

    Enny Heriyani Report

    #36

    Family laughing at a funny dad joke about cigarettes on a boat, showcasing classic dad joke humor from this Facebook group.

    Yolanda Rapar Report

    #37

    Person and dog in a funny dad joke meme from a Facebook group, with speech bubbles about chasing on a bicycle.

    Rowena Sharma Report

    #38

    Funny dad joke text on yellow background about asking how long bird seeds take to grow, from a Facebook group.

    Robert Bare Report

    #39

    Funny dad joke post from a Facebook group showing a humorous conversation about knowing people but not adding them as friends.

    Eric Davenport Report

    #40

    Dog and baby sharing a funny dad joke about ugliness in a humorous dad joke post from Facebook group.

    Robert Maynard Report

    #41

    Woman sitting in a train looking uncomfortable with text about not being in the mood to socialize, funny dad joke post theme.

    Bundanaila Bundanaila Report

    #42

    Toddler with a dirty face and cap humorously contrasting modern kids using laptops in a funny dad joke post.

    Kanan Cevensif Report

    #43

    Group of elderly women giving disapproving looks in a church kitchen, humorous dad joke post from Facebook group collection.

    Mona Hardimas Report

    #44

    Man and woman in car sharing a funny dad joke about diet and scrambled eggs in a humorous conversation scene.

    Berita Mukomuko Report

    #45

    Creative dad joke showing a broken arm cast holding drink, phone, and snacks demonstrating funny dad joke posts humor.

    Susy Pramesthi Report

    #46

    Cartoon showing a couple arguing, pausing with tissues, then continuing the argument, illustrating funny dad joke humor.

    Poisson Words Report

    #47

    Red truck stuck on pole near fire EMS rescue vehicle with humorous dad joke about stupidity and business.

    Accil Asyari Report

    #48

    Funny dad joke post showing a pun about pie prices and pirates in the Caribbean in playful handwritten text.

    Yolanda Rapar Report

    #49

    Twitter post with a funny dad joke about birds drinking pints and playful banter, highlighting dad joke humor.

    Lilian Givens Report

    #50

    Long line of people winding outdoors with a dad joke about a Walmart manager considering opening another checkout line.

    Watty Selit Report

    #51

    Couple having a funny dad joke argument on couch with speech bubbles, showcasing humor from dad joke posts.

    Junida Sari Lubis Report

    #52

    Baskin Robbins sign with a funny dad joke saying Go shawty its sherbertday, a pun on sherbet and birthday.

    Sarah Pearl Report

    #53

    Cartoon dad joke comic shows a man enjoying coffee time and a toilet sweating and crying in a funny dad joke post.

    The Junk Food Jedi Report

    #54

    Man pointing finger with text about reacting to memes, humorous post related to funny dad joke content from Facebook group.

    Jason Isom Report

    #55

    Behind the scenes of Interstellar water planet scenes filmed on Earth, a funny dad joke context from a Facebook group post.

    Khadijah Ginting Report

    #56

    Animated characters sharing a funny dad joke about bananas and pineapple in a humorous dad joke post from Facebook group.

    Indah Allwayzz OS Report

    #57

    Dad holding a baby smiling with text about mom saying no but dad saying yes in funny dad joke post style

    Shabeer Abdul Report

    #58

    Screenshot of a funny dad joke post from a Facebook group about parenting and free time with kids.

    Dendi Gunawan Report

    #59

    Funny dad joke text on black background pondering if Mexicans say lets go to the White Peoples Restaurant joke post

    Ellen II Report

    #60

    Funny dad joke text post about loving warm underwear fresh from the dryer and guessing ownership at the laundromat.

    Ellen II Report

    #61

    Funny dad joke post featuring engineers diagnosing a car that won't start with humorous punchline in orange text on black background.

    Dendi Gunawan Report

    #62

    Text post about funny dad joke assuming psychiatrist instead of dating when asked if seeing anyone, dad joke meme.

    Dina Febriany Lumban Gaol Report

    #63

    Funny dad joke text about opening a restaurant called Peace and Quiet with kids' meals priced at $250.00

    Robert Bare Report

    #64

    Animated girl holding out pinky finger for a pinky promise with text about taking pinky promises seriously dad joke.

    Doni Nurdiansyah Report

    #65

    Man applying clown makeup in four panels illustrating procrastination, captured in a funny dad joke post from a Facebook group.

    Kurnia Santiago Hasibuan Report

    #66

    Funny dad joke text post about someone calling a purple onion a red onion with sad and annoyed emojis.

    Kevin Sporny Report

