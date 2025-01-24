Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Guy Gets Scammed Over Apartment, Accidentally Gets Revenge: "Victims Applauded"
Work & Money

Guy Gets Scammed Over Apartment, Accidentally Gets Revenge: “Victims Applauded”

Apartment hunting can often be such a pain because, at the end of the day, you do need to actually go and look at the location. After all, signing off on a lease without seeing the place a single time is a fool’s errand. But, there are some “landlords” who are so scummy that they will still find ways to take your money even when you’ve actually showed up.

A man shared his bit of revenge, when he flipped the tables on a woman running a “deposit for fake apartment” scam. We reached out to the man who made the post via private message and will update the article when he gets back to us.

    Some landlords can be sort of shady

    Image credits: zamrznutitonovi / Envato (not the actual photo)

    But one man realized his new landlady was literally just running a scam

    Text about getting scammed over a fake apartment and accidentally getting revenge.

    Text describing a guy's experience getting scammed over an apartment in 2009 while listening to music.

    Text detailing a man's experience with a deceptive landlord after seeking a cheap apartment room.

    Text describing an apartment scam involving a rushed lease and rent payment.

    Text recounting a man's scam experience with an apartment and his accidental revenge.

    Text about a voicemail explaining why an apartment cannot be rented, highlighting a scam situation.

    Text about researching tenant rights and discovering lease regulations related to deposits.

    Text from a scam victim describing ghosting and frustration over unanswered messages related to an apartment.

    Text describing a person waiting after being scammed over an apartment.

    Image credits: Prostock-studio / Envato (not the actual photo)

    Text recounting a story about a guy scammed over an apartment, waiting to confront the scammer.

    Text discussing a rental scam involving an upset person, highlighting a charlatan's excuses and a victim's response.

    Text message demanding $900 by day's end or police involvement, related to apartment scam incident.

    Text about an apartment scam revenge story, with a dialogue conveying unexpected ease in recovering money.

    Text describing a basement unit scam, mentioning cash exchanged during a Christmas dispute.

    Text excerpt about a man being scammed over an apartment, taking money, and leaving discreetly.

    Text about apartment scam, unexpected revenge, and sweet Christmas realization.

    Text reveals a surprising twist in apartment scam, with the victim unintentionally getting revenge.

    Text discussing apartment scam and realizing others were also victimized.

    Image credits: wirestock / Envato (not the actual photo)

    Text describing a person scammed over an apartment heading to the police station to report the incident.

    Text describing an apartment scam victim's plan for revenge and legal action to recover double the deposit.

    Text about a man confronting a scammer over an apartment and being told by the cop that he earned the money back.

    Text about a homeless woman overhearing conversation after apartment scam incident.

    Text describing scammed guy getting double deposit back by threatening with police.

    Text describing a girl starting a slow clap about an apartment scam victim's unexpected revenge.

    Text excerpt about an unexpected turn of events as victims applaud realizing revenge on a scammer.

    Text recounting a man's apartment scam incident, resulting in unexpected cosmic justice and shared happiness.

    Image credits: LightFieldStudios / Envato (not the actual photo)

    Text about a scam victim leaving the police station with satisfaction.

    Text expressing thanks for compliments and awards on a creative writing piece about an apartment scam.

    Text discussing an annual chuckle over an apartment scam fiasco, prompting a story share.

    Text screenshot about a guy who got scammed over an apartment, sharing a humorous apology.

    Image credits: Genius4Hire

    Some folks wanted more details

    Comment exchange about deposit laws and living in British Columbia.

    Reddit comments discussing apartment scam victims and their outcomes.

    [reactions]

    Reddit comments discussing an apartment scam and accidental revenge, with users sharing experiences.

    Text conversation with comments about an apartment scam and accidental revenge.

    Reddit comments about apartment scam and unexpected revenge, with users joking and sharing insights.

    Reddit comments about revenge on apartment scammers, applauded by victims.

    Other reader’s shared their thoughts on the situation

    Reddit comment discussing apartment scam and hope for victims' refunds.

    Comment discussing an apartment scam, expressing disbelief at the scammer's actions.

    Comment on apartment scam and accidental revenge on a scammer, applauded by victims.

    A Reddit comment about a guy scammed over an apartment, referencing a story from BC.

    Comment about scammed apartment and unexpected revenge with humorous response.

    Comment about friends nearly scammed over apartment by a lady near Gordon Head.

    Reddit comment discussing a person's intelligence, related to an apartment scam.

    Comment expressing disbelief at scammer's light punishment of house arrest for scamming $13,500 from 30 people.

    Reddit comment discussing scammed apartment money and a suggested alternative use.

    lucinapes avatar
    Vera Diblikova
    Vera Diblikova
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Long ago, my husband and I loaned some money to a good friend , there was no paperwork, we are like family. One day he came and apologised he couldn´t pay now., We say sure, no problem, you will pay when you have money, no fret about. After pair of months I heard him (he has a very nice baryton) at a fair nearby a hotdog tent. I looked at him, he saw me! and disappeared into the people! I was offended to hearth and thought about revenge. I wrote but not send a list to his employer (a state office) and made a copy, whose I put in list to him. In the list to the office I begged for him to guarantee the lent sum for him, bc he isn´t in a state to pay momentarily. In the list for him I wrote than I understand his problems and I offer him or to write a debt(?) paper or I send the original paper to his employer to help him. In two! days we have money back. But we have no friend. Sorry. From this I never lend money. Give, when it is necessary, but never lend!

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    christopherhaste avatar
    E Henry Todd
    E Henry Todd
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The OP writes like they are a comic book version of a 90s American teenager. Also, what self respecting adult was 'jamming' to 'I Gotta Feelin''?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
