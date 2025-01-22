Woman Refuses To Get A Job, Says Her “Mental Health” Is The Reason
In order to feel good, it’s not enough to take care of your body and physical well-being; your mental health is equally—if not more—important, too. That’s why many people tend to change their lifestyles or take other measures to take care of their mental well-being.
Take this woman, for instance, who appeared on Caleb Hammer’s ‘Financial Audit’ show, and consequently, on his ‘Finance.Tokz’ TikTok account. Talking to the host, she shared that she considers her mental health a value and that she is not willing to put herself in a situation that is going to make it much worse. However, to that, Hammer replied that she will not be able to find a job and people in the comments had things to say, too.
This woman went on Caleb Hammer’s ‘Financial Audit’ show where she discussed her views on mental health and working
She told the host that she is not willing to put herself in situations that could worsen her mental health
The snippet from the interview was viewed more than 2.6 million times on TikTok
You can watch Caleb’s full video here or on the YouTube channel
Many people in the comments sided with the host
Some saw where the woman was coming from
An HR manager in the comments provided her two cents on the matter
I don't know what this is but I'm someone who struggles with work due to mental health reasons. I have Borderline Personality, Clinical Depression, CPTSD and severe anxiety with body dysmorphia. I also have psychotic features. Medications don't work for me. I've tried to look for work. Once I put down my diagnosis and medications on the physical for the job. They told the employer and they viewed me as a direct threat and requested letters from Healthcare professionals. I'll never disclose that information again. I'm someone who struggles with being able to function. I suffer everyday. I don't drive nor have kids due to my mental health. I don't have government insurance or Healthcare. I get help with professionals donating their time to me. I'm sober and keep fighting for wellness. I'm hopeful to eventually get and keep a part time job. I'd like that. I've been married 17 years and keep house for us. I'm co dependent and hate that he's the bread winner. I'm working on my own independence as an individual. I'm always wanted better and wellness as a whole. It's why I'm still alive. Hope in myself to overcome.
