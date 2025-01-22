Woman Refuses To Get A Job, Says Her “Mental Health” Is The Reason

ADVERTISEMENT

In order to feel good, it’s not enough to take care of your body and physical well-being; your mental health is equally—if not more—important, too. That’s why many people tend to change their lifestyles or take other measures to take care of their mental well-being.

Take this woman, for instance, who appeared on Caleb Hammer’s ‘Financial Audit’ show, and consequently, on his ‘Finance.Tokz’ TikTok account. Talking to the host, she shared that she considers her mental health a value and that she is not willing to put herself in a situation that is going to make it much worse. However, to that, Hammer replied that she will not be able to find a job and people in the comments had things to say, too.

This woman went on Caleb Hammer’s ‘Financial Audit’ show where she discussed her views on mental health and working

Image credits: finance.tokz

She told the host that she is not willing to put herself in situations that could worsen her mental health

Image credits: Image by Freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: master1305 / freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: finance.tokz

The snippet from the interview was viewed more than 2.6 million times on TikTok

You can watch Caleb’s full video here or on the YouTube channel

Many people in the comments sided with the host

Some saw where the woman was coming from

An HR manager in the comments provided her two cents on the matter

