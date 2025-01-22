Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Refuses To Get A Job, Says Her “Mental Health” Is The Reason
Work & Money

Woman Refuses To Get A Job, Says Her “Mental Health” Is The Reason

In order to feel good, it’s not enough to take care of your body and physical well-being; your mental health is equally—if not more—important, too. That’s why many people tend to change their lifestyles or take other measures to take care of their mental well-being.

Take this woman, for instance, who appeared on Caleb Hammer’s ‘Financial Audit’ show, and consequently, on his ‘Finance.Tokz’ TikTok account. Talking to the host, she shared that she considers her mental health a value and that she is not willing to put herself in a situation that is going to make it much worse. However, to that, Hammer replied that she will not be able to find a job and people in the comments had things to say, too.

    This woman went on Caleb Hammer’s ‘Financial Audit’ show where she discussed her views on mental health and working

    A woman discusses her mental health while a man listens, both wearing glasses, in a casual conversation setting.

    Image credits: finance.tokz

    She told the host that she is not willing to put herself in situations that could worsen her mental health

    Text discussing a woman not getting a job due to mental health reasons.

    Conversation highlighting mental health as a reason a woman refuses to work, with responses from a host.

    Text exchange discussing mental health reasons for not getting a job.

    Man looking confused with documents at a desk, woman facing him, discussing mental health.

    Image credits: Image by Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Conversation highlighting a woman's mental health reason for refusing a job during an interview.

    Text conversation about ADA mental health accommodations and paid time off.

    Text discussing HR guidelines and federal rules related to hiring and disability protections. Keywords: mental health.

    Text exchange about hiring preferences, highlighting mental health reasons for not working.

    Text exchange between a woman and a host discussing discrimination and permission to know certain things.

    Text conversation discussing legal requirement and HR, woman questioning compliance.

    A woman sitting thoughtfully on a couch with a notepad, emphasizing mental health as she looks out the window.

    Image credits: master1305 / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Text exchange about a woman's mental health affecting her job preferences.

    Image credits: finance.tokz

    The snippet from the interview was viewed more than 2.6 million times on TikTok

    @finance.tokz She won’t get a job because of her mental health ! #finance #financetok #financefreedom #calebhammer @Caleb Hammer ♬ original sound – FinanceTokz

    You can watch Caleb’s full video here or on the YouTube channel

    Many people in the comments sided with the host

    Comment discussing mental health related to purpose, from user with a profile saying "Say No to male competing as females.

    Online comment criticizing a woman's mental health as a job refusal reason, with likes and replies shown.

    Comment by therapist disputing views on mental health and jobs, with likes and dislikes shown.

    Comment questioning mental health as a reason for not working, with 40 likes and one dislike.

    Comment from HR professional on employment and mental health, expressing reluctance to hire.

    Comment on social media mentioning semantics with 84 likes.

    Comment by Lola about mental health, suggesting reopening asylums, dated 2024-11-30, with reactions.

    Social media comment about life being uncomfortable, relating to mental health reasons for employment choices.

    Comment questioning mental health as a job refusal reason, with laughing emoji, 269 likes.

    Social media comment criticizing a woman's refusal to work due to mental health.

    Comment on mental health and employment, saying "Working a full-time job does wonders for mental health!

    Comment discussing a woman's refusal to work due to mental health, mentioning freeloading.

    Comment criticizing a woman for citing mental health as job refusal reason, with laughing emojis and high engagement.

    Comment on mental health as an excuse in the workplace debate, from user truthsforall, with reactions.

    Comment criticizing a woman's job refusal citing mental health, suggesting selling crafts online.

    Comment on social media about a woman refusing a job due to mental health, with reactions shown.

    Comment questioning a woman's mental health reasons for not working, with 3,611 likes.

    Comment about balancing mental health and a full-time job, dated 2024-11-27, with 575 likes.

    Some saw where the woman was coming from

    Comment discussing reasons related to mental health impacting job decisions.

    An HR manager in the comments provided her two cents on the matter

    Comment discussing mental health and job accommodation, mentioning disability disclosure post-hiring.

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Tiffany
    Tiffany
    Tiffany
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I don't know what this is but I'm someone who struggles with work due to mental health reasons. I have Borderline Personality, Clinical Depression, CPTSD and severe anxiety with body dysmorphia. I also have psychotic features. Medications don't work for me. I've tried to look for work. Once I put down my diagnosis and medications on the physical for the job. They told the employer and they viewed me as a direct threat and requested letters from Healthcare professionals. I'll never disclose that information again. I'm someone who struggles with being able to function. I suffer everyday. I don't drive nor have kids due to my mental health. I don't have government insurance or Healthcare. I get help with professionals donating their time to me. I'm sober and keep fighting for wellness. I'm hopeful to eventually get and keep a part time job. I'd like that. I've been married 17 years and keep house for us. I'm co dependent and hate that he's the bread winner. I'm working on my own independence as an individual. I'm always wanted better and wellness as a whole. It's why I'm still alive. Hope in myself to overcome.

    Min
    Min
    Min
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    She has a fundamental misunderstanding of the ADA. Up to 32 hours of paid time off every month is not a reasonable accommodation.

    Tiffany
    Tiffany
    Tiffany
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Min
    Min
    Min
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

