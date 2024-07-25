ADVERTISEMENT

Do you prefer pancakes or crepes? Say “football” or “soccer”? Drive to work or pedal your way on a bicycle? These simple choices often spark entire debates about the differences between life in Europe and the U.S.

People never seem to tire of comparing the two, especially on X (formerly Twitter), where the internet’s wittiest minds share hilarious observations about each other’s cultures. We’ve combed through their posts and rounded up some of their most amusing takes for you below. Scroll down to check them out and remember to upvote your favorites!