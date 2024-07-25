40 Hilarious Tweets Comparing Life In Europe And The U.S.
Do you prefer pancakes or crepes? Say “football” or “soccer”? Drive to work or pedal your way on a bicycle? These simple choices often spark entire debates about the differences between life in Europe and the U.S.
People never seem to tire of comparing the two, especially on X (formerly Twitter), where the internet’s wittiest minds share hilarious observations about each other’s cultures. We’ve combed through their posts and rounded up some of their most amusing takes for you below. Scroll down to check them out and remember to upvote your favorites!
The only thing a ten minute walk will get me is in a corn field or in the woods
My brain uses measurements like these because science + growing up in the US
I'm American and the European logic just makes more sense
lmao is that eurovision (please say yes i better not be wrong)
That’s not a specific U.S. American problem … it happens in Europe, too.
I'm English, I only know one language. Also, what are those acronyms?
Whenever I get a fast food meal here (not very often) I always request the drink 'No ice, please', you get twice the drink.
This is a typical thing where it's necessary to look at the details and often enough the higher pay in the US may become relatively the same or less than in Europe. I know I'd have a higher pay in the US than here in Germany, at first glance, but my pay already covered taxes and insurances (health, care and unemployment). Adding to a general higher quality of life the higher sum in the US doesn't seem that desirable anymore
Is no one gonna mention the giant gaping space under the stall door?
In the USA the Mortal Kombat character Sub-Zero is known as Sub-Thirty Two.
You do know you can refill small cups? You do not need one giant mug?
Are Americans literal camels when it comes to drinking water?
Is this supposed to be irony? I mean, it is Starbucks for gosh darn sakes. Besides Starbucks being in Europe, I think there would be better choices.
